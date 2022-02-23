10 sports documentaries that are about so much more than sports

Every two years, countless people find themselves emotionally invested in sports they otherwise never watch.

The Olympics have their issues, but there’s something about them that can pull almost anyone in — and it’s not really the sports. Rather, the Games often feel like they’re about people: their dreams, their grit, their challenges, and their humanity.

Like the Olympics, the best sports documentaries have an alluring quality that goes beyond the sports themselves. These 10 films captivate us with epic journeys, shocking plot twists, devastating revelations, and unparalleled inspiration.