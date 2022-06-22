Bill Cosby was found guilty of assaulting a teenager at the Playboy Mansion in 1975

This story has accounts of sexual assault.

A jury in Los Angeles has found that Bill Cosby sexually abused a 16-year-old girl at the Playboy Mansion in 1975, but the comedian won’t serve any prison time as a result.

On Tuesday, Associated Press reported that the result of a civil trial in Los Angeles stated that Cosby “intentionally caused harmful sexual contact with Huth, that he reasonably believed she was under 18, and that his conduct was driven by unnatural or abnormal sexual interest in a minor.”

The court will award Judy Huth, who is now 64, with $500,000. She initially filed her suit in 2014, saying her trauma was triggered by the flood of accusations against Cosby and her own son turning 15, the age she initially remembered while visiting the Playboy Mansion.

“It’s been torture,” Huth said. “To be ripped apart, you know, thrown under the bus and backed over. This, to me, is such a big victory.”

Huth testified that in a bedroom in the mansion, Cosby attempted to put his hand down her pants, before exposing himself and forcing her to perform a sexual act. Cosby denied the allegation in a 2015 deposition video that was aired during the trial and continues to deny it through his attorney and publicist.

Cosby has been accused of sexual assault by approximately 60 women, with the earliest incidents dating back to the 1960s. He was convicted in 2018, but he was released in 2021 when the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned the ruling after he served three years of his 10-year sentence.