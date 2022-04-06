Britney Spears has no interest in paying her mom's legal bills

Britney Spears isn’t interested in bankrolling her mom, Lynne Spears. Britney’s legal team has reportedly filed a petition to deny a request to have the pop star pay for Lynne’s legal fees.

In November — the same month that Britney was officially freed from a 13-year long conservatorship — Lynne filed a petition asking for financial support. The elder Spears had hired a law firm to, according to the documents, help free Britney and “achieve independence from her conservator father Jamie Spears.” But in this new petition, Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, claims there’s “no legal basis” requiring the singer to compensate her mom for the $663,202 legal bill.

Notably, Britney herself has publicly said that her mother was the one who came up with the idea for the conservatorship in the first place. “Pssss my dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don’t know is is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!!” Britney wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post in November.

Rosengart’s petition is scathing at some points, referring to Britney the “family’s sole breadwinner” who has already supported an extravagant life for her mother: Lynne’s house is under Britney’s name, and the pop star has “continuously — and generously — paid Lynne Spears' utilities, telephone services, insurance, property taxes, landscaping, pool work, pest control, repairs, and maintenance, totaling approximately $1.7 million.”

In the months since Britney was finally released from her conservatorship, she has repeatedly and publicly outed her family for their abusive behavior, while speaking about the pleasures of her long-denied freedom. In a recent and since-deleted Instagram post from this week, she took aim at her mother and sister again and also referenced Justin Timberlake, snidely noting how he “respectfully” took “the opportunity to apologize 20 years later.” She also confirmed her own memoir is in the works.

“Well I’m writing a book at the moment and as it’s actually healing and therapeutic … it’s also hard bringing up past events in my life … I’ve never been able to express openly !!!” she wrote, before adding, “Why do I say this ??? Well because I never felt heard ever !!! I was screaming inside and no matter what I said it was always looked down on.”