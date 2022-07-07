Make Elliot Page The Flash, you cowards

After months of controversy surrounding actor Ezra Miller, fans think Elliot Page would be the perfect fit to replace them as The Flash in the DC Cinematic Universe. Miller has played in previous films like Justice League and Batman v. Superman, but the speedy superhero’s feature-length movie has been pushed back multiple times. Writer Lissete Lanuza Sáenz wrote, “Just want to take this moment to say Elliot Page would make a great Barry Allen, in case there's ever a need to, you know, cast a new Flash, for whatever reason,” and Twitter lit up with support for the swap.

Fans suspect Miller is unlikely to continue playing the character after a string of violent incidents. Miller, who got their start in 2012’s The Perk’s of Being a Wallflower, was shown in a video choking a fan in 2020, and has only been on a bad path since. They’ve now been arrested twice in Hawaii for disorderly conduct and assault, respectively, and now one fan’s parents allege that the star has been “grooming” their child since they were 12. In the June 7 court filing, the parents of North Dakota teen Takota Iron Eyes, who is now 18, state, “Ezra uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata. Ezra has brainwashed Tokata. Ezra Miller has ensured that Tokata is without a phone and has given her bankcard to another of his workers.”

With Page’s turn in Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy as one of the infamous superhero orphans, his potential as a replacement has some legs. Another fan wrote, “Elliot page could totally pull off Barry Allen Flash when Ezra inevitably is fired. Don’t really see him as comic Flash, but the Flash [that director Zach]Snyder set up that seems to be continuing into the new movie could totally be Elliot.” Another added, “If Elliot Page was cast as the Flash, I would go feral. Cast Elliot Page in every superhero movie ever. He’s so good in them.” Of course, there was pushback from some DCU die-hards who think that Grant Gustin, who played the superhero in the CW television series The Flash, would be more appropriate. Regardless, enthusiasm for Page is a great boon for trans representation, and clearly, a lot of people would be happy to see him take a turn as The Flash.