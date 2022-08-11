Kevin Federline is back to remind us he still sucks

As if Britney Spears hasn’t been through enough, she’s now being demonized for being the mom of teen sons. Her sentient Ed Hardy hat of an ex-husband, Kevin Federline, decided it was his moment to stir the pot and posted videos to his social media of Spears arguing with her two kids. The videos were taken years ago by her children, Sean Preston and Jayden. In the now-deleted clips, Spears sternly speaks to her kids, raising her voice beyond the baby voice she usually uses on her own social media — but the situation is more complicated than Federline exposing some family secret.

The videos were taken during Britney’s controversial conservatorship, during which she was being drugged, abused, and manipulated. On top of that, most families have tense moments that they wouldn’t want broadcast without context. Federline captioned the videos, “I cannot sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they’ve been through. We decided as a family to post these videos they took when they were 11 and 12. This isn’t even the worst of it. The lies have to stop. I hope our kids grow up to be better than this. #NeverFearTruth.”

Federline used the same hashtag that Johnny Depp began using and making NFTs under when he won his defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard. During that trial, Depp infamously aired all of the former couple’s dirty laundry, and like a men's rights dog whistle, it seems the Depp saga has entranced Federline to want his own moment in the spotlight dragging his ex through the mud for some kind of unforeseen vindication.

The social media posts come after last week’s interview with the Daily Mail, in which Federline painted a picture-perfect family life that he provides for his blended family with his wife, Victoria — paid for with $20,000 a month in child support from Spears — compared to a toxic environment he alleged Britney’s home is for the boys. He unnecessarily spills the tea that Sean and Jayden haven’t seen their mother in months, and refused to attend her June wedding to long-time partner Sam Asghari.

He says that he’s speaking out to try and jolt Spears, whom he says offends her sons with her nude photos on Instagram. He told the magazine, “If there was a way – any way – I could possibly say something to just open [Britney's] eyes – but I haven't found that yet. I feel like, if I found that, I'd be on the phone trying to tell her.” Britney responded to the comments in her own posts, one of which was captioned, “I need to OPEN my EYES ??? Then you’ll explain things to me ??? Can you explain to MY ASS,” and another that showed her with a towel over her face that read, “I’D RATHER GO BLIND !!! WHAT’S WORTH A SHOT ??? JUST SAYING !!!!” She also posted an Instagram story that read, “It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children. As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone ... It concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram ... it was LONG before Instagram ... I gave them everything. Only one word: HURTFUL ... I'll say it ... My mother told me ‘You should GIVE them to their dad.’ I'm sharing this because I can … Have a good day folks!!!”

Federline also spoke favorably of Britney’s conservatorship — which was largely proven to have been abusive — saying of Britney’s conservator, her father, “I saw this man that really cared, and really cares about his family and wanting everything to be OK. When Jamie took over, things got into order. He saved her life.” Ultimately, it doesn’t appear that Federline has Spears’ best interest at heart in any way, or their sons’ for that matter. Publicly shaming Spears with embarrassing, carefully edited videos does nothing to help any situation. But if Federline using Depp’s hashtag is any indication — he’s in this for himself.