If you clicked on this article in hopes of finding a list of humdrum products, you're in the wrong place, because today I'm bringing out the only the best of the best — Amazon buys that make a big impact for cheap. These products are innovative, useful, and wallet-friendly, like this UV phone sanitizer that's a fraction of the cost of the big-name version, and which will give you some peace of mind once you know there are fewer germs lurking on the screen while you text. There's also this water bottle that has a built-in fruit infuser.

In addition to these tech-forward picks, you'll also find solutions for everyday life, like this desk pad that doubles as a mouse pad for a more streamlined WFH setup, or a classic razor with an eco-sustainable bamboo handle that brings a little artistry to your shaving routine.

So if you're wanting to make the most of your hard-earned money, these are the products to put your bucks behind. They're all smart buys, which, in turn, makes you incredibly smart for snapping them up.

01 This box that uses UV light to sanitize your phone & other small items Amazon Samsung Wireless Charger and UV Sanitizer $18 See On Amazon Throw your smartphone inside this UV box to sanitize it from bacteria and other germs. Spacious enough to accommodate all smartphone models, it's also perfect for sanitizing other small items, like keys, jewelry, and watches.

02 The device that turns your TV into a streaming wonder — & it's 60% off right now Amazon Amazon's Smart TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote $29.99 $17.99 See On Amazon Open your television up to a world of programming by connecting it to the Amazon smart TV Stick. It's easy to install on any television with an HDMI port, and gives you to access thousands of channels, movies, and shows, while the Alexa remote lets you use voice commands to control it all.

03 A beard-grooming kit that pulls out all the stops Amazon FULLIGHT TECH Beard Grooming Kit $23 See On Amazon Sporting a beard is an art unto itself, and this grooming kit provides all the tools needed to shape and sculpt that facial hair into pure perfection. Everything from a specially-formulated beard wash to a conditioner, balm, and scissors is included, as well as a storage bag for it all.

04 A waterproof speaker that works in the shower Amazon INSMY IPX7 Waterproof Shower Bluetooth Speaker $26 See On Amazon Wireless and waterproof, this Bluetooth speaker plays tunes even in the shower — and it's great for use at the pool or beach, too. It syncs with any Bluetooth-enabled device and features an extra-strong suction cup that can be mounted to any smooth surface, as well as a carabiner, so you can hook it onto a backpack.

05 The 3-in-1 wireless charging station for all your smart devices Amazon Hoidokly Wireless Charger $26 See On Amazon This three-in-one wireless charging station is built to power up your smartphone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, all at the same time. Providing a fast charge through most cases, the station hides the charging cables to reduce clutter on your desk or nightstand.

06 A Echo Auto that'll turn your vehicle into a smart car Amazon Echo Auto $50 See On Amazon If you're constantly on the go, you might find the Echo Auto convenient. It's like the classic Amazon Echo, but it's meant for your car — and it even has the ability to play through your speakers. That way, you can ask Alexa whatever you need to with both hands safely on the wheel.

07 The razor that looks great & shaves even better Amazon Bambaw Double-Edge Razor $18 See On Amazon With a handle crafted from sustainably-harvested and renewable bamboo, this razor looks striking just sitting next to your sink. But it's not just pretty — the double-edged stainless steel head delivers a close, smooth shave.

08 The ergonomically-designed mouse that's more comfortable to use Amazon Anker Wireless Vertical Optical Mouse $28 See On Amazon With its ergonomic "shark fin" design, this vertical mouse makes extended computer use easier on your hand, arm, and shoulder. Operation is easy with its wireless design, and it features next and previous buttons, as well as a scrolling wheel.

09 This herb-growing kit for artisanal cocktails Amazon Plant Theatre Cocktail Herb Growing Kit $24 See On Amazon Give the gift of a green thumb — and a fancy artisanal cocktail — with this herb-growing kit that includes everything you need to get started: six pots, six peat discs, and seeds for six herbs commonly used in cocktails: lime basil, hyssop, lemon balm, cucamelon, blue borage, and mint. Even better, a cocktail recipe guide is included.

10 The spray that keeps your glasses fog-free Amazon Optix 55 Anti-Fog Spray (2 Fl. Oz.) $11 See On Amazon If your glasses get foggy every time you mask up, this anti-fogging spray is an instant fix that will keep your lenses crystal clear all day. Made from natural ingredients, it's great for everything from ski goggles to windshields, too.

11 These massage slippers that you can wear in the shower Amazon Finleoo Massage Slippers $13 See On Amazon Not only do these shower slippers have drainage holes that let water roll through while you're bathing, but they also have nonslip soles for better stability in the tub. On top of that, there are even massage nodes throughout the surfaces to help relax your feet even more. Choose from 10 colors and five sizes.

12 A water bottle that has a built-in fruit infuser Amazon LeafLife Infuser Water Bottle 34oz $15 See On Amazon This water bottle with a built-in fruit infuser can make reaching your hydration goals a lot tastier. Built with a glass body, stainless-steel filter, and bamboo exterior, you can add fruit to the infuser to flavor water, iced tea, loose-leaf tea, and more. You’ll be feeling like you’re at a spa each time you sip from this BPA-free bottle.

13 This mini beverage kit with all the goods to make 3 mai tais Amazon Mai Tai Kit $27 See On Amazon Ideal for anyone who loves a proper drink no matter where they are, this beverage kit contains everything needed to make three classic mai tais: mai tai syrup, orange bitters, lime juice, and muddlers. Just add alcohol and this TSA- compliant kit turns right into a party.

14 The military-grade shovel that folds up for portability Amazon Rhino USA Folding Survival Shovel and Pick $21 See On Amazon Designed to fold up to just 9 by 6 inches, this shovel is perfect for camping trips or stashing in your car to dig your tires out of sand, mud, or snow. Crafted from ultra-strong powder-coated carbon steel, the shovel has earned a high 4.7-star overall rating on Amazon, and comes accompanied by a pick and a carrying pouch.

15 An Echo Show that feels like having a personal assistant Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) $80 See On Amazon Amazon’s Echo Show 8 is like having a personal assistant. Its HD smart display can play your favorite TV show, function as a digital photo frame, play audiobooks, pull up recipes, or even become a spot for hands-free video calls with loved ones. With a 4.7 rating and nearly 46,000 five-star ratings, it's a solid gift for just about anyone on your list.

16 These ice trays that make oversized cubes and spheres for fancy beverages Amazon glacio Ice Cube Trays (2-Pack) $17 See On Amazon These ice trays produce oversized round and square ice cubes to take your drinks up a notch. Since the trays are made from flexible, BPA-free silicone, the ice cubes pop out easily, and you can even infuse them with herbs or fruit for more flavor.

17 A smart home security camera that's on sale for 30% off Amazon Blink Mini Compact Indoor Smart Security Camera $34.99 $24.99 See On Amazon Get notifications on your phone when motion is detected with this super easy-to-install Blink smart security camera. It also lets you have a conversation over the camera thanks to the two-way audio feature. For less than $25 while it's on sale, it's an easy way to add peace of mind to your home, even if it's just to check on your pet. With more than 40,000 ratings and 4.5 stars overall, it's a popular pick. You can also purchase the Blink Mini camera with an Echo Show 5 for $49.99 (originally $124.98), a savings of 60% for the bundle, too.

18 An RFID-blocking wallet that protects your identity Amazon Buffway RFID-Blocking Leather Wallet $13 See On Amazon Get protection from any potential identity breaches with this RFID-blocking wallet that interferes with electronic signals that digital pickpockets may use. Available in a variety of colors, it boasts a slim profile and has eight slots that offer plenty of space for credit cards and identification.

19 The 10-piece mess kit for outdoor cooking Amazon MalloMe Camping Cookware Mess Kit $20 See On Amazon Great for meals out on the trail, this mess kit has all you need to cook dinner in the great outdoors. The set comes with a round cooking vessel, a pan, two BPA-free bowls, a spork, a spoon, and a spatula, as well as a sponge for post-meal cleanup. Plus, all the pieces collapse and nest together for portability.

20 A fabric shaver that keeps clothing in like-new condition Amazon Pritech Rechargeable Fabric Shaver $18 See On Amazon Keep clothes looking like new with this fabric shaver that safely removes fuzz without damaging fabric. The stainless steel blades are covered by a steel mesh shield with holes in varying sizes to catch every pill or loose thread. Use this to freshen up upholstery too.

21 A totally customizable desk lamp with a charging pad for your phone Amazon HDTIME Desk Lamp $36 See On Amazon With three lighting modes and five brightness levels, this desk lamp lets you customize your work environment to meet your specific needs. Even better, the base features a wireless charging pad as well as a built-in USB port. Plus, the sleek, modern design fits into any décor, and the small footprint won't clutter your workspace.

22 These smart outlets that work with voice controls Amazon TanTan Mini Smart Plug (4-Pack) $25 See On Amazon Controllable via your smartphone, Alexa, or Google Assistant, these smart outlets let you set lights and appliances on schedules, so you don't have to think about turning them on and off at all. They prevent electrical overload for safety purposes and come in a money-saving pack of four.

23 These smart plugs that let you remotely control appliances Amazon TECKIN Smart Plugs (4-Pack) $31 See On Amazon Set schedules for anything from your coffee maker to your lights with these smart plugs that are compatible with your smart home assistant. You can also use an app on your phone to control everything remotely, so you never have to wonder if you remembered to turn off your coffee maker again.

24 The back-up camera for your car Amazon Yakry Back-Up Car Camera $46 See On Amazon Get a wide-angle view of everything going on behind you and in front of you as you back out of your parking space with this dual back-up camera system for your car. The camera is conveniently waterproof.

26 This Wi-Fi extender that boosts signal all over your home Amazon Netgear Wi-Fi Range Extender $40 See On Amazon Get a stronger Wi-Fi signal all over the house with this Wi-fi range extender. The universally-compatible extender plugs in to any standard outlet and setup just takes a few simple steps.

27 This 12-in-1 multi-tool that's so useful Amazon RAK Multitool Hammer $17 See On Amazon Performing as 12 tools in one — including pliers, a screwdriver, saw, hammer, serrated knife, and bottle opener — this multi-tool packs a lot of punch for its size. The hammer’s carrying case has a belt loop to make it easier to carry with you. It’s great for DIY projects, carpentry, camping, and a wide range of everyday tasks.

28 This magnetic smartphone mount that attaches to your car's vents Amazon VICSEED Car Phone Mount $20 See On Amazon Give your smartphone a place to hang out while you drive with this phone mount that clips easily in your car's air vents. Suitable for most smartphones, it features an ultra-strong rubidium magnet that securely holds your phone, even when you take a tight turn.

29 This beanie that has Bluetooth headphones built right in Amazon HIGHEVER Bluetooth Beanie $20 See On Amazon Perfect for cooler weather, this beanie has wireless Bluetooth headphones built right in, so you can take calls and play music while keeping your head warm. It offers up to 12 hours of play on one charge and is machine-washable — just remove the headphones first.

30 The ab roller for honing core strength Amazon Fitnessry Ab Roller $14 See On Amazon Add this this ab roller to your home gym arsenal to build core strength. Boasting more than 9,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating overall, it features padded handles and a sturdy, treaded wheel that offer fluid movement.

31 A reflective LED belt for better nighttime visibility Amazon Illumiseen LED Reflective Belt $20 See On Amazon Whether you're out walking the dog or getting in your run after dark, this reflective LED belt is a must-have for nighttime activities outdoors. The rechargeable and adjustable belt operates on two modes: steady and flashing.

32 The electric corkscrew that effortlessly opens bottles Amazon EZBASICS Electric Wine Bottle Opener kit $28 See On Amazon Forget about old-school key openers — this electric bottle opener makes uncorking your favorite bottle a matter of seconds. It's cordless and rechargeable and returns the cork to you in flawless condition. The opener comes with a foil cutter, stopper, and aerator.

33 These gloves with built-in flashlights Amazon Mylivell LED Flashlight Gloves $18 See On Amazon These gloves have flashlights built right into the thumbs and forefingers, and they're great for walking the dog, or early morning fishing or gardening. Made from spandex and featuring adjustable Velcro closures, they fit hands of most sizes.

34 The memory foam pillow that offers versatile support Amazon Dot&Dot Twist Memory Foam Travel Pillow $25 See On Amazon This memory foam travel pillow can be configured in multiple ways, so you can support your head, neck, or lower back in the most comfortable way possible. The breathable cotton cover is removable and washable, and the snaps on each end mean you can secure it around your neck to keep your head from bobbing forward.

35 This solar-powered weather radio with a built-in flashlight Amazon RunningSnail Solar Crank NOAA Weather Radio $30 See On Amazon Be prepared for unforeseen circumstances with this solar-powered weather radio that can also be operated via the hand crank. It features a built-in light that works as a lamp, flashlight, or SOS beacon, and the USB port lets you charge your phone.

36 These grilling mats that take the hassle out of cooking out Amazon Grillaholics Grill Mats (2-Pack) $22 See On Amazon Prevent flare-ups, cook more evenly, and streamline post-dinner cleanup with these dishwasher-safe grill mats. Tough enough to withstand temperatures up to 500 degrees, they'll even keep food from falling through the grill bars, so won't have to deep-clean your grill as often.

37 A video doorbell that's 30% off Amazon Ring Video Doorbell 3 $199.99 $139.99 See On Amazon See who's at the door, get notified when someone buzzes, and even chat with them via your phone or computer with the Ring video doorbell. This model comes with customizable motion settings, and it's backed by a 4.6-star overall rating after more than 18,000 customers have weighed in. Get it for 30% off for a limited time.

38 The essential oil diffuser that makes commutes more bearable Amazon InnoGear Essential Oil Car Diffuser $17 See On Amazon Relax in aggravating bumper-to-bumper traffic or unwind after a stressful day with this essential oil diffuser for your car. The compact diffuser plugs into your car's USB charger, laptop, or simple plug outlet, and you can also adjust mist levels with easy-to-reach buttons on top. It automatically powers off when water runs out.

39 The blue light-blocking glasses that prevent digital eyestrain Amazon Feirdio Blue Light-Blocking Glasses (Set of 2) $15 See On Amazon If you work on a computer all day and find yourself with frequent head pain or eye strain these non-prescription glasses are for you. They block the blue light emitted by digital screens, helping to reduce tired eyes and aches. They also help keep your natural circadian rhythms intact — another thing blue light messes with.

40 This inflatable solar lantern that's great for emergencies (& backyard hangs) Amazon LuminAID Solar Inflatable Lantern $25 See On Amazon Whether you keep it in your trunk for emergencies, take it camping, or just use it for evenings in your backyard, you'll get plenty of use from this solar-powered lantern. Providing up to 24 hours of light when fully charged, the waterproof lantern inflates when you want to use it and collapses when you're done.

41 A French press travel mug that'll streamline your morning coffee routine Amazon Leavitt Bay Coffee French Press Travel Mug $30 See On Amazon Every coffee aficionado will love this travel mug that's actually a French press in disguise. The lightweight mug is crafted from insulted stainless steel and comes with a stainless steel mesh filter plunger to produce a great brew every time.

42 The protective desk mat that's also a mouse pad Amazon Knodel Desk Pad $14 See On Amazon This desk pad protects your desk's surface from scratches, stains, spills, scuffs, and the effects of heat. Even better, it doubles as a mouse pad. Available in eight color options, it's made from double-sided faux leather and is reversible if you want to switch up the look of your desk.

43 These key & wallet finders that are perfect for the absent-minded among us Amazon Esky RF Item Locators (6-Pack) $25 See On Amazon Tag your keys, your wallet, and other small items with these location trackers, then press the corresponding button on the remote control to ring them when they get lost. The trackers use radio frequency to operate and have a 100-foot radius range.

44 These pimple patches that heal zits overnight Amazon Rael Beauty Miracle Patch (2-Pack) $18 See On Amazon Heal an angry red pimple while you sleep by covering it with one of these acne patches. The translucent patch contains key ingredient natural hydrocolloid and will help reduce inflammation and shrink zits without drying out your skin. The pack of two comes with patches that can be used when your pimple is in its early stages and patches that are perfect for surface spots.

45 This travel mug with a pour-over filter Amazon Coffee Gator Travel Mug $12 See On Amazon Bid farewell to weak-tasting coffee on the road with this travel mug that comes with its own pour-over filter. Add your favorite ground coffee to the mesh filter, pour hot water over the grounds, and rich, strong coffee drips directly into the mug. Made to fit most any cup holder, this mug is designed to keep hot drinks warm up to six hours and cold drinks cold (hello, summer cold brew) up to 20 hours.

46 A shoe dryer for wet & muddy boots Amazon Dr. Prepare Shoe Dryer $27 See On Amazon Drying out shoes and boots that are wet from snow or rain can take forever, but this shoe-drying rack blasts them with warm air to speed up the process. Drying wet footwear fast also means bacteria — and the odor that comes with it — won't get a chance to grow.

47 These thick & absorbent dishcloths that are biodegradable Amazon Swedish Dishcloths (10-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Made from a cotton-cellulose, these biodegradable dishcloths are more absorbent than your standard rag, and more durable, too. The oversized cloths an be used to do the dishes and wipe down surfaces, and they can be machine-washed and reused.

48 The electric lunch box that heats your meal, no matter where you are Amazon Toursion Electric Lunch Box $40 See On Amazon Enjoy a warm meal — even when you're nowhere near a microwave — with this electric lunch box. The bento-style box features a three-compartment tray that's machine-washable, and you can plug it into any wall outlet, or even your car's 12-volt outlet for lunch on the road.

49 A GPS tracker for your pet or luggage Amazon Tracki 2020 GPS Tracker $17 See On Amazon You can attach this GPS tracker to your suitcase or even your dog's collar to keep tabs on their location from your phone. Aside from GPS capability, it's also outfitted with Wi-Fi for indoor tracking and Bluetooth, so you can find your lost item when it's finally within 100 yards.

50 This rechargeable hand warmer that can fit in your pocket Amazon OCOOPA Rechargeable Hand Warmer $29 See On Amazon Take the edge off even on the coldest of days with this rechargeable hand warmer. It heats up fast and has three temperature settings and a built-in USB port for charging your phone.

51 This tray that quickly defrosts frozen food Amazon GEMITTO Defrosting Tray $25 See On Amazon Put frozen foods on this tray and they'll defrost chicken breasts, steak, burgers, and more within thirty minutes to an hour depending on the meat’s thickness. The defrosting tray comes with a drip tray to catch melted water, as well as a food cover if you’re cooking outdoors, food storage bags, a silicone cleaning pad, and four corner protectors. You can use the silicone cleaning pad to scrub your trays without scratching the nonstick surface.

52 These unbreakable bowls made from wheat straw Amazon Greenandlife Wheat Straw Bowl (4pcs) $14 See On Amazon Sized for soup, cereal, and stir fry, these unbreakable bowls are perfect for anyone with slippery fingers. Made from BPA-free wheat straw and available in packs of four, they’re microwave- and dishwasher-safe.

53 This pet hair remover that's a cult-favorite Amazon ChomChom Pet Hair Remover $25 See On Amazon With more than 47,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating overall, this pet hair remover is the definition of a "cult-favorite." The reusable roller attracts fur from upholstery and clothing in just a couple of passes, and the hair-capture chamber is easy to pop open, so you can dump it in the trash.

54 These Bluetooth earbuds that won't put a dent in your wallet Amazon Kurdene Wireless Earbuds $23 See On Amazon Wireless and IPX8 waterproof, these Bluetooth earbuds are highly-rated by thousands of reviewers, and a good deal cheaper than the name-brand version. Available in nine colors, they feature in-ear touch controls and come with a charging case.

55 This shaker that holds 6 of your go-to spices Amazon Coghlan's Multi-Spice Shaker $5 See On Amazon Why have a cabinet full of spice bottles when you can have one single container that holds all of your favorites? This spice shaker has six compartments for different spices, including salt, black pepper, paprika, garlic salt, cayenne, and curry.

56 This 3-pair sock set that looks like a pizza Amazon Rainbow Socks Pizza Socks Box (3 Pairs) $26 See On Amazon Socks are always a fun and practical gift, and these socks are designed and packaged in a clever way that makes them look just like a freshly-delivered pizza. The colorful, comfortable socks feature pizza-themed prints and come in three sizes.

57 The digital alarm clock with a mirrored face Amazon WulaWindy Digital Alarm Clock $20 See On Amazon With its large display that's easy to read from across the room, this digital alarm clock can be wall-mounted or simply set on the bedside table. Its unique mirrored face makes for a modern design accent, and the two built-in USB ports let you charge your phone and tablet.

58 A smartphone magnifying stand that makes videos bigger Amazon Fanlory 12-Inch Smartphone Screen Magnifier $23 See On Amazon Watch smartphone videos at a comfortable viewing size with this screen magnifier that enlarges the picture to 12 inches. Compatible with all smartphones, it's lightweight and folds down, so you can use it on the go.

59 These waterproof earbuds with a wireless charging case Amazon TOZO Wireless Earbuds $35 See On Amazon These wireless bluetooth earbuds are comfortable to wear and waterproof, and they come with a wireless charging case so they'll power up every time you aren't wearing them. One charge yields over 6 hours of play time and they come in six colors.

60 The shaver specifically designed for your back Amazon Backblade Back Shaver $40 See On Amazon Designed to operate wet or dry, this razor is uniquely designed for over-the-shoulder use, so you can easily remove any unwanted back hair. The ergonomic handle gives hands a secure grip, and the dual blades offer a smooth, close shave that covers a wide surface area with each pass.