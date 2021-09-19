50 clever things you didn't know could make you feel so much better

Sometimes life can just be hard, you know? From sore shoulders to sleepless nights to just plain agonizing over the world at large, it can be a challenge to not get overwhelmed. And while I'm a firm believer that what goes down must come up, it's still essential to arm yourself with a few tools to help you out when the going gets tough. That's why I put together this list of clever things that make you feel better.

You'll find plenty of items here to help you get a good night's sleep, like cooling pillowcases and an ultra-fluffy comforter, (because nothing will make the world look shinier and more hopeful than feeling well-rested), as well as a good number of products that can help relieve aches and discomforts, like a cooling gel eye mask that dials down migraine tension, and a uniquely shaped massaging tool that helps you work out muscle knots yourself — even if they're smack dab in the middle of your back.

When it comes to dealing with everything life throws at you, creature comforts go a long way. So treat yourself to few products that upgrade your day-to-day — they're all on Amazon.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

01 The cooling pillowcases infused with mica Amazon Elegear Cooling Pillowcases (Set of 2) $16 See On Amazon One Amazon reviewer wrote that these Japanese cooling pillowcases are "so comfortable and do a great job staying cool all night," and another wrote, "BEST. PURCHASE. EVER." The secret to their powers is the silky mica-infused nylon material that stays cool to the touch. Plus, these machine-washable pillowcases are dual-sided — use the breathable cotton side for all-season sleeping. Available sizes: standard, queen

Available colors: 7

02 The fan-favorite cream for chapped hands Amazon O' Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream, 3.5 oz. $7 See On Amazon Boasting a stellar 4.7-star rating after more than 29,000 reviews, this "Working Hands" hand cream just might be the best way to soothe and repair dry, chapped skin. The nourishing formula boosts moisture levels, then creates a protective layer over hands to prevent further hydration loss. For the most skin-softening results, apply right before bed, or after washing hands or bathing.

03 A sweatshirt made from recycled plastic bottles Amazon Hanes EcoSmart Sweatshirt $11 See On Amazon Feel good about your carbon footprint and slip on this Hanes sweatshirt that's knit from yarns made from recycled plastic bottles. The sweatshirt is lightweight, and comes in classic colors like forest green, charcoal, and navy blue. And if you're worried it won't be soft and comfortable? Don't be — this tag-free sweatshirt has earned more than 78,000 perfect five-star reviews.

04 This wacky-looking massager that does wonders for sore muscles Amazon LiBa Back and Neck Massager $22 See On Amazon A daily session with a masseuse would be nice, but this trigger point massager is a pretty good stand-in. The hooked shape is designed to help you massage hard-to-reach places, like your shoulders and the middle of your back, and the built-in knobs make it easy to work out knots. Reviewers swear by it — the massager has earned an ultra-high 4.7-star average rating.

05 The sleep gummies made with melatonin & botanicals Amazon OLLY Restful Sleep Melatonin Gummies (110 Count) $26 See On Amazon This sleep supplement doesn't rely solely on melatonin to help you snooze — it also makes use of powerful natural botanicals like passionflower, chamomile, and lemon balm to induce a state of calm relaxation. Reviewers have reported the gummies taste like "candy," and each pack comes with a 55-day supply.

06 These memory foam slippers you'll wear 24/7 Amazon landeer Unisex Memory Foam Slippers $23 See On Amazon Like tiny mattresses for your feet, these highly rated memory foam slippers will make getting out of bed in the morning just a little bit easier. They're lined in soft flannel and have durable 1-inch rubber soles, so you can shuffle out to the patio to take your morning coffee in the fresh air. Available sizes: men's 3/4 — 13/14, women's 5/6 — 15/16

Available colors: 16

07 This gel-infused memory foam pillow with ventilation Amazon WEEKENDER Ventilated Gel Memory Foam Pillow $32 See On Amazon If you love the body-conforming support of memory foam — but don't like the way it retains heat — you'll love this mid-loft memory foam pillow that's infused with cooling gel. To keep things even more breathable, it's ventilated throughout to promote airflow while you sleep. The zippered cover is soft, removable, and machine-washable.

08 An ingrown hair solution that prevents razor bumps Amazon Bump Patrol Razor Bump Treatment, 4 oz. $12 See On Amazon If shaving leaves you with redness, irritation, and ingrown hairs, this razor bump treatment is for you. Suitable for use on your face or any part of your body, the skin-soothing solution prevents ingrown hairs and leaves skin soft and smooth. Just apply after shaving, and you'll start seeing results within seven days.

09 This 4-pack of evaporative towels to keep you cool for hours Amazon YQXCC Cooling Towels (4-Pack) $9 See On Amazon These cooling towels are a great way to keep your body temperature down, and they're so versatile, you'll use them all the time: during sweaty workouts, while sitting in the bleachers at outdoor sports games, or any time the mercury rises above 90 degrees. They're made from soft microfiber, and all you have to do is soak them in cool water, wring them out, and they'll stay cool for hours.

10 The portable humidifier with a 65-foot reach Amazon GENIANI Portable Cool Mist Humidifier $26 See On Amazon Small but mighty, this portable half-pint humidifier has a reach of 65 square feet, yet it's compact enough to sit on your desk or nightstand — in fact, you can even put it in your car cupholder. A foolproof way to fend off a dry throat and parched skin, the USB-powered humidifier features two misting settings and easy one-touch operation.

11 This sherpa blanket that's the perfect couch companion Amazon Amazon Basics Ultra-Soft Micromink Blanket $23 See On Amazon Netflix marathons just got 110% better, thanks to this plush blanket that's made with ultra-soft micromink material on one side and cozy sherpa fleece on the other. Boasting a 4.7-star overall rating, it comes in sizes for both your bed and your sofa, and it's machine-washable. Available sizes: throw, twin, full/queen, king

Available colors and designs: 34

12 The fan-favorite laptop stand your neck & shoulders will thank you for Amazon Soundance Laptop Stand $27 See On Amazon Easily one of my personal favorite home office upgrades, this laptop stand elevates your computer screen to eye level, keeping your neck in a neutral position as you work — pretty much a dream come true for anyone dealing with tight shoulders or headaches. Made from aluminum alloy, it's sleek and minimalist, and comes in four colors: black, silver, rose gold, and red. The best part? It has a near-perfect 4.8-star overall rating.

13 These wine-filtering wands that remove sulfites & histamines Amazon PureWine Wine Filter Sticks (8-Pack) $20 See On Amazon If you get a headache, flushed face, or stuffy nose any time you drink wine, you'll definitely want to add these wine-purifying wands to your cart. Just stir your wine with a wand for three minutes to remove histamines and sulfites. One reviewer wrote, "Actually very surprised at how much I noticed the difference," and another, "I enjoyed my wine and woke up headache free!"

14 A memory foam mattress topper that's like sleeping on a cloud Amazon ZINUS Cooling Memory Foam Mattress Topper $36 See On Amazon Investing in a new mattress can put a serious dent in your wallet, but this memory foam topper can revamp your bed at a budget-friendly price. It's available in four thickness options, so you can decide just how much cushy goodness you want, and it's infused with cooling gel and ventilated to keep the air moving. Reviewers have reported it's "super comfy" and "like sleeping on a cloud." Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king

Available thickness options: 1.5 inches, 2 inches, 3 inches, 4 inches

15 These gel masks that soothe sinuses & ease headaches Amazon Comfipak Gel Eye Msks (2-Pack) $11 See On Amazon Keep these therapeutic eye masks in the freezer or fridge, then strap one on any time you get a migraine or need to bring down eye swelling. The flexible masks are made with medical-grade gel beads, and can also be used as a warm compress to soothe irritated sinuses and eyes.

16 An acupressure mat that helps with sleep, headaches & muscle tension Amazon ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat $20 See On Amazon I can personally attest to the way this acupressure mat and pillow set can loosen up tense muscles (the thousands of tiny acupressure points stimulate circulation), but reviewers have also raved about how it can help prevent headaches and even promote a good night's sleep. Just lie on it for 10 minutes or a more a day to reap the benefits.

17 This design-savvy mug warmer with 3 temperature settings Amazon VOBAGA Coffee Mug Warmer $20 See On Amazon Life is too short to deal with lukewarm coffee, so treat yourself to this mug warmer to keep your cup of joe steamy until the last sip. It has three temperature settings and comes in multiple design options (think: sky blue, matte white, and faux wood grain) that'll look great on your desk.

18 A massage roller for your fingers & hands Amazon Gaiam Dual-Sided Hand Massager $9 See On Amazon Whether you type all day, play an instrument, or rock climb, this hand finger massager is a great way to relieve tension and stiffness. The dual-sided tool features a single roller to massage your palms, and a double roller that sandwiches and massages both sides of your fingers.

19 A cervical traction pillow that relieves neck strain Amazon Lumia Cervical Traction Wedge Pillow $26 See On Amazon If you spend your day hunched over a computer (or hunched over your phone), lying on this cervical traction pillow for 20 minutes a day can help relax muscles, relieve strain, and realign your neck and upper back. It's made from dense latex foam and covered in soft felt. One reviewer wrote, "Within 30 seconds of using it for the first time I almost fell asleep because it was the first time in a year+ where my neck felt relaxed."

20 The back scratcher that extends to 31 inches Amazon YicoGomo Back Scratcher $8 See On Amazon Got an itch you just can't scratch? This extendable back scratcher is likely to do it for you. Made from sturdy stainless steel, it extends from 8 inches to a full 31.5 inches, so you can get to even the hardest-to-reach places.

21 The amber light bulbs that help prepare you for sleep Amazon KINUR Amber Light Bulbs $12 See On Amazon If you still feel wide awake after you turn out the lights, the blue light coming from your light fixtures may be to blame. These amber light bulbs are blue light-free, and their subtle orange glow can help support your body's natural melatonin production. Install them in the room where you spend the most time before bed, and get ready to fall asleep faster.

22 An essential oil diffuser for a tranquil space in any room Amazon ASAKUKI Essential Oil Diffuser $25 See On Amazon Create a calming atmosphere in any room with this essential oil diffuser. Along with a minimalist vibe, it has built-in LEDs, so you can toggle between seven soft colors for an extra bit of atmosphere. There are three timers and an auto-shutoff function that kicks in when the water runs out. Just pick up some essential oils, and you'll be all set for an aromatherapy session.

23 The foot masks that peel away rough skin Amazon Scala Foot Peel Masks (2 Pairs) $9 See On Amazon Rough feet are no match for these exfoliating foot peel masks that require almost no effort on your part. The sock-like masks are soaked in lactic acid and milk extract, which naturally speed up skin cell turnover. Wear them for an hour, and layers of dead skin will begin peeling off within five days — which is gross in the coolest way possible.

24 This white noise machine that makes it easier to sleep Amazon HoMedics White Noise Machine $20 See On Amazon If your bedroom is too quiet — or you want to muffle the sounds of roommates talking or a partner snoring — this white noise machine can help. Boasting a 4.6-star rating after 37,000 reviews, it comes at a budget-friendly price and has a timer and six calming sounds: white noise, ocean, brook, rain, summer night, and thunder.

25 A memory foam bath mat that's pure joy for feet Amazon Genteele Memory Foam Bath Mat $17 See On Amazon It can be hard to get out of a hot shower or relaxing bath, but this memory foam bath mat makes it a little more tolerable. Covered in soft and highly absorbent material, it feels delightful underfoot, and the non-skid backing keeps it firmly planted in place. It can be machine-washed and dried, and it comes in a wide variety of sizes and colors. Available sizes: 8

Available colors: 21

26 This fitness tracker that won't break the bank Amazon YAMAY Fitness Tracker $40 See On Amazon Get a little more insight into your routine with this fitness tracker that comes at a surprisingly wallet-friendly price. Besides counting steps and monitoring heart rate and sleep, the swim-proof watch features nine sports modes that cover everything from bicycling to spinning to climbing. It has built-in GPS and sends text alerts directly to the watch. Available colors: 10

27 These magnesium bath flakes that relax the mind & the body Amazon Ancient Minerals Magnesium Bath Flakes, 26.4 oz. $10 See On Amazon Need to wind down before bed? Pour some of these magnesium flakes into a warm bath and get in for a long soak. Magnesium is an essential mineral that's known to help reduce mental stress, relax tight muscles, and even help prevent jittery legs. One reviewer called this "pretty much life changing stuff" and another wrote that it "helps to relieve aches from a long day."

28 A muscle roller stick that helps prevent workout-related strain Amazon Idson Muscle Roller Stick $8 See On Amazon If working out is consistently leaving you with strained muscles, it might be time to try a muscle roller stick. This budget-friendly tool is made from industrial-strength thermoplastic rubber, and has nine individual rollers that promote circulation and loosen up tight muscles. Use it before exercise to prevent strain, and after working out to speed up muscle recovery.

29 The personal fan that's perfect for desks Amazon Smart Devil Personal Fan $13 See On Amazon If you need an extra bit of cooling power at your desk or nightstand, this USB-powered personal fan will do the trick. It can be plugged into your computer or any USB charger, and it provides tilt adjustment and three airflow speeds. The best part? It's powerful enough to keep you cool, but won't bother any coworkers or housemates who may run cold.

30 This vertical mouse that's easier on your wrist Amazon Anker Wireless Vertical Mouse $28 See On Amazon If your wrist is strained after a long day of mousing, check out this vertical mouse that places your hand and arm in a neutral "handshake" position. It alleviates pressure in the wrist joint, and the ergonomically contoured design fits neatly in the palm of your hand. The plug-and-play operation makes it a breeze to sync, and one reviewer called it the "best mouse, hands down."

31 This mud mask that purifies your pores Amazon New York Biology Dead Sea Mud Mask $20 See On Amazon Skin always deserves a little attention, and this mud mask purifies pores and eliminates oil and toxins with the help of Dead Sea mud and kaolin clay. Skin-nourishing botanicals like aloe vera, calendula, and jojoba oil round out the formula, leaving your face soft, smooth, and supple.

32 The Vicks shower steamers that soothe your sinuses Amazon Vicks VapoShower Shower Steamers (12 Count) $15 See On Amazon These Vicks shower steamers are helpful to have on hand when you're congested from a cold or allergies, but they're also just a great pick-me-up for your morning shower routine. Infused with menthol, eucalyptus, and camphor, the non-medicated vapor tablets release a sinus-soothing steam as soon as the hot water hits them. Each pack comes with 12.

33 This weighted neck wrap with aromatherapy benefits Amazon Calming Comfort Weighted Hot Neck Wrap $20 See On Amazon The 3 pounds of clay beads in this weighted neck wrap offer deep tissue stimulation to help relax neck and shoulder muscles. It's also filled with an aromatherapeutic blend of herbs that'll soothe your mind and help you unwind. Stick it in the microwave for some heat therapy, or keep it in the freezer and use it for cooling relief.

34 The homeopathic lozenges that reduce stress Amazon Bach Rescue Pastilles Stress Relief Lozenges (35 Count) $10 See On Amazon Need a quick way to dial down the stress? Pop one of these homeopathic lozenges in your mouth. Blended with five flower essences, the lozenges help reduce emotional tension, but are non-habit forming. Available in flavors like lemon, black currant, and cranberry, they come in a convenient tin that you can keep in your bag or car.

35 The anti-fatigue mat that cushions feet & joints Amazon Amazon Basics Anti-Fatigue Standing Mat $30 See On Amazon If you stand for long periods of time — while cooking or working at a standing desk, for example — this anti-fatigue mat is a must. The mat offers a layer of cushioning that absorbs shock to keep your feet and joints comfortable. Available in black and brown, it has curl-resistant edges and wipes clean easily.

36 The fan-favorite bed sheets with 250k reviews Amazon Mellanni Sheet Set $36 See On Amazon Upgrade your sleep setup with these bed sheets that have earned a 4.5-star overall rating after an incredible quarter-million reviews. Made from brushed microfiber that's "soft, soft, soft" and "like sleeping on a cloud," the durable sheets come in a wide range of colors, patterns, and sizes, including a deep mattress fit. Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, split king (deep pocket options available)

Available colors and designs: 42

37 A hemp cream that soothes sore muscles & joints Amazon PRFC Hemp Cream, 4 fl. oz. $23 See On Amazon Rub a little of this hemp cream over any sore muscles or joints for quick, effective, and cooling relief. Besides hemp oil, it's formulated with a blend of botanicals and antioxidants, including aloe vera, menthol, and arnica. Fragrance- and cruelty-free, reviewers have reported it "really works."

38 The arch support insoles with deep heel cups Amazon WALK-HERO Arch Support Insoles $19 See On Amazon Whether you're dealing with high arches, flat feet, plantar fasciitis — or just spend a lot of time on your feet — these insoles can help. They feature contoured arch support to reduce stress on your knees and ankles, deep heel cups to stabilize the foot and evenly distribute weight, and built-in silicone to absorb shock with each step. Available sizes: men's 4/4.5 — 16/16.5, women's 6/6.5 — 14/14.5

39 This lumbar pillow that supports your lower back Amazon LOVEHOME Lumbar Support Pillow $29 See On Amazon Sitting at a desk all day can be hard on your back, so it's worth adding this lumbar support pillow to your desk chair. Made from cushy memory foam, it's designed to support the natural curve of your lower back, and the ventilated mesh cover is cool and breathable. Choose from eight colors like black, beige, and azure blue.

40 The door sweeps that block drafts, light & noise Amazon Suptikes Door Draft Stoppers (2-Pack) $10 See On Amazon These door sweeps do so much more than just block drafts from sneaking through the crack between the door and the floor. They also keep cool air inside during the summer, and warm air inside in the winter (effectively reducing your energy bill), and block noise and light, so you can get a better night's sleep. Each pack comes with two sweeps that can be trimmed to size and attached with the adhesive backing. Available colors: 4

41 This highly rated hammock made from lightweight parachute material Amazon Wise Owl Outfitters Portable Hammock $24 See On Amazon Sometimes what you really need is a good nap in nature, and this portable hammock is a great way to make that happen — it's earned a 4.8-star overall rating after 33,000 reviews. Made from soft but sturdy parachute nylon, it comes with 9-foot tree straps for hanging and can hold up to 400 pounds — but only weighs 24 ounces itself. Available sizes: 2

Available colors: 15

42 A portable air purifier for desks, nightstands & commutes Amazon Pure Enrichment Zone Portable Air Purifier $40 See On Amazon This portable air purifier is a great way to get an extra bit of relief at the up-close-and-personal level. Sized for desks, nightstands, and car cupholders, the USB-rechargeable purifier boasts three fan speeds, an odor-reducing carbon filter, and a true HEPA filter that remove 99.7% of dust, pollen, pet dander, and smoke.

43 The mini space heater that's small but mighty Amazon Amazon Basics 500-Watt Mini Space Heater $19 See On Amazon Instead of cranking up the heat (and adding big time to your energy bill), just plug in this mini 500-watt space heater. Ideal for your desk or side table, the 6-inch heater features ceramic coils that heat up in seconds, as well as tip-over protection that automatically cuts the power should the heater get knocked down.

44 These toe spreaders that realign your feet Amazon YOGABODY Toe Spreaders (4 Count) $17 See On Amazon If you spend hours on your feet or wear restrictive shoes, these toe spreaders are an easy way to relieve discomfort. They stretch and realign your toes to prevent overlapping — just put them on at the end of the day, and kick back with a good show or book. Each set comes with two pairs that are compatible with most shoe sizes.

45 A therapy lamp that boosts your mood & helps get your sleep on track Amazon Verilux HappyLight $30 See On Amazon This therapy lamp is a great way to boost your mood — especially when the short days of winter arrive. The bright 10,000-lux lamp simulates daylight and can also help regulate your circadian rhythm, so you get a good night's sleep. One reviewer wrote, "this light has helped to reset my circadian rhythm and I'm finally getting to sleep quickly!!" and another, "I feel much more refreshed and actually feel as if I can wear a smile on my face before noon!"

46 The lip scrub that exfoliates & softens Amazon Handmade Heroes Lip Scrub $10 See On Amazon Dry, chapped lips are uncomfortable (to say the least), but this lip scrub can get rid of rough skin and restore softness. It's made with coconut and sugar to exfoliate layers of dead skin, as well as nourishing jojoba and avocado oils to up your moisture levels. The scrub is vegan and cruelty-free.

47 The bubbling spa that's heaven for tired feet Amazon HoMedics Foot Spa $24 See On Amazon There's nothing better than soaking your feet in a tub of hot water after a long day, and this bubbling foot spa is a wallet-friendly way to make that a nightly reality. The bubbling feature can be controlled with the tap of a toe, and the pumice stone mounted on top can be removed for a good scrub. Plus, the splash shield ensures your floors will still be dry by the time you're done soaking.

48 These scented candles that come in reusable jars Amazon Paddywax Candle $20 See On Amazon Scented candles are an instant pick-me-up, and these ones are set in amber glass apothecary jars, so they look as good as they smell. Made with clean-burning soy wax, they come in a variety of scents, like tobacco and patchouli, sea salt and sage, and vetiver and cardamom. When the candle is done, freeze the jar overnight, remove the leftover wax, and repurpose the jar as storage for loose change or paperclips.

49 The marshmallow-soft comforter reviewers are obsessed with Amazon Utopia Bedding Microfiber Comforter $32 See On Amazon This microfiber comforter has earned a 4.7-star overall rating after 70,000 reviews, thanks to its "superior loft" and the fact that it makes you feel like you're "sleeping under marshmallow fluff." It's box-stitched to keep the siliconized fiber fill in place, and the four corner tabs let you add a duvet — although it looks just as good on its own. Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king

Available colors: 9