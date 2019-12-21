12 stress-relieving gifts for everyone in your life

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Maybe it's you who's feverishly scrolling through Amazon for last-minute gifts, quietly stewing about spending time with extended family you don't get along with, and meeting work deadlines before the holiday break. Maybe it's a partner or friend who's frazzled by crowded airports, lack of natural daylight, and all the other joys winter brings. A gentle reminder: Tis the season to chill the hell out. We can help you de-stress — but not with jade rollers and fruity face masks, because this is not one of those gendered, whimsical stress-relief gift guides.
Mic's picks are thoughtfully curated so you can organically fit them into your days without interrupting your flow or have you feeling like an impossibly glowing wellness influencer. Unless you want to feel like one, in which case, just skip to down to #7. Either way, may your holiday be cozy and chill.