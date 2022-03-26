Wallets that fit in the front pocket of your pants are not only convenient, but they’re also more efficient: Carrying only the essentials means you won’t have to dig through a stuffed wallet at the cash register to find your credit card, and can comfortably sit down without a bulky back pocket getting in the way. The best front pocket wallets are thin and compact, while still being spacious enough to fit essential cards and cash.

On average, the size of men's front pant pockets measure about 9 inches deep and 6 inches wide, which is more than enough room to comfortably fit a slim wallet. The average size of a women’s front pocket is far smaller, measuring an average of just under 6 inches wide and 6 inches deep — but all of the wallets on this list will fit in either size pocket. Surprisingly, a smaller wallet doesn’t necessarily mean less storage space. In fact, most of the products on this list have upwards of five card slots. Cash won’t be a problem either, as many wallets designed for front pockets have money clips or designated compartments to store a few bills.

Trifold wallets are often too bulky to fit in a front pocket, so minimalist wallets, like a cardholder or slim bifold, are your best options. The first, consisting of front and rear card slots (and often a middle pocket for cash), has an ultra-slim construction that’s ideal for minimizing clutter. Slightly thicker than cardholders, bifold styles open up to reveal an array of card slots and usually have a bill clip either inside or on the rear.

Next, consider material. Real or faux leather is a classic option, but you can also opt for extra-durable materials like aluminum or carbon fiber, or a fabric like nylon or canvas. Other things to consider are whether you’d like expandable functionalities for maximum storage, translucent card slots to easily locate your ID, or a zipper closure for extra security. Many wallets these days are equipped with RFID-blocking technology that allegedly helps keep credit card information safe from hackers. (However, there’s debate about how effective this technology really is.)

Scroll on to shop 10 of the best front pocket wallets with all the storage, minus the back-pocket bulk.

01 The fan favorite Amazon Clifton Heritage Front Pocket Wallet $10 See On Amazon The details: Constructed of polyester with a genuine leather lining, this affordable cardholder measures just 3.2 by 4.4 inches and has garnered over 21,000 five-star ratings and reviews on Amazon. It can hold up to five cards and has one translucent ID slot with a thumbhole for easy access, plus a center cash compartment. Constructed with RFID-blocking technology, this wallet comes in 16 colors, including both neutrals and brights. One reviewer wrote: “For years, I carried a big trifold wallet. It was time to scale down to bare necessities: Diver license, debit card, one credit card, and a few dollars. That's it! I can now just keep this in my front pocket and not have to remove it every time I drive or sit down in a restaurant.” Dimensions: 3.2 x 4.4 inches

Available colors: 16

02 The one made of military-grade aluminum Amazon The Ridge Minimalist Aluminum Wallet $95 See On Amazon The details: Made of durable military-grade aluminum, this front pocket wallet is designed to last a lifetime, and not just because of its sturdy construction: The brand offers a lifetime warranty, so no matter how much wear-and-tear it endures, you’re guaranteed a replacement. This ultra-slim cardholder can hold up to 12 cards without bulkiness, and it’s equipped with RFID-blocking technology. A C-shaped notch makes extracting your cards seamless, while an exterior elastic cash strap allows you to securely store several bills. Boasting over 11,000 five-star ratings, this highly rated option measures just 3.39 by 2.13 inches to easily slip into a front pocket. One reviewer wrote: “I don't have many cards and this wallet fits in my front pocket like a dream. Sometimes I forget it's even there. It's very comfortable and I'm pretty sure my other fat wallet was causing some back problems. I haven't felt any pain since I switched.” Dimensions: 3.39 x 2.13 inches

Available colors: 7

03 The genuine leather cardholder Amazon Fossil Magnetic Card Case $31 See On Amazon The details: Measuring 3.8 by 2.75 inches, this leather cardholder is available in 11 colors. It has four card slots, a bonus center compartment, and an exterior magnetic money clip that offers ample storage for loose bills. The exterior is made of genuine leather with a naturally worn-in appearance, while a cotton lining makes it easy to remove your cards, without them sticking. One reviewer wrote: “It works great! I still have about 7 cards in it without a problem, but it's much slimmer than a traditional bifold. I now carry it in my front pocket too [...] I also have no problem having multiple bills with the magnetic closure. I've had 10 folded bills and haven't had any trouble with the magnet.” Dimensions: 3.8 x 2.75 inches

Available colors: 11

04 The vegan leather cardholder Amazon POWR Vegan Leather Card Holder $12 See On Amazon The details: This slim, vegan leather cardholder measures 4.72 by 3.54 inches, comes in four understated colors, and offers RFID-blocking technology. It has several slots that can hold up to seven cards, a center compartment for cash or receipts, and one translucent slot that is compatible with contactless payment methods for quick and convenient checkouts. One reviewer wrote: “So after a solid week of carrying this around in my pocket I have to say the slimline nature of this wallet has greatly impacted my day to day business. No more twitchy legs from sitting with a bloated wallet in my back pocket! Because of its low profile I can easily put it in my front pocket without fear of an unsightly bulge!” Dimensions: 4.72 x 3.54 inches

Available colors: 4

05 The genuine leather bifold Amazon SERMAN BRANDS Front Pocket Wallet $30 See On Amazon The details: A minimalist take on a traditional bifold wallet, this option measures 3.9 by 2.85 inches and has RFID-blocking technology. Inside, you’ll find two card slots, a translucent ID slot with a thumbhole, and a metal money clip. A pull-tab reveals an additional compartment that can store up to four more cards, and an exterior slot (with a handy cutout) makes it easy for you to access your most-used card. Made of genuine full-grain leather, this wallet comes in 12 classic colors, like camel, black, and mahogany. One reviewer wrote: “I have had this wallet for about a week and a half and it is very nice. I only carry my ID, health insurance card, bus pass, an emergency bus pass, and three credit cards. It perfectly fits and sits in my front pocket. I sometimes feel as though I don't have it in my pocket!” Dimensions: 3.9 x 2.85 inches

Available colors: 12

06 The nylon cardholder Amazon Carhartt Canvas Front Pocket Wallet $30 See On Amazon The details: Carhartt is known for crafting dependable products designed to be put through the wringer, and this highly functional cardholder is no different. It’s constructed of durable nylon with a water-repellent coating, and an integrated metal D-ring allows it to be attached to a lanyard or clipped onto a belt loop. Measuring 4.53 by 3.15 inches, this compact cardholder has four front card slots, four rear slots (one with a thumbhole), and a middle compartment to stash bills. It’s available in three colors, as well as two in leather designs. One reviewer wrote: “On my never ending crusade for the perfect front pocket minimalist wallet, this Carhatt canvas wallet is my favorite. Good quality construction, soft, comfortable, perfect for everyday carry in jeans, business suit or joggers.” Dimensions: 4.53 x 3.15 inches

4.53 x 3.15 inches Available colors: 5

07 The one with the most storage space Amazon RUNBOX Slim Leather Wallet $23 See On Amazon The details: This leather bifold wallet with RFID-blocking technology offers plenty of storage, minus the bulk. Holding up to 10 cards, the inside features several card slots, including a translucent one for an ID, as well as a longer slot in the back to store bills (no folding necessary). There are an additional two card slots on the exterior, one with a convenient thumbhole for quick access. Measuring 4.1 by 3 inches, this wallet comes in nine colorways One reviewer wrote: “The wallet is lightweight, yet holds credit cards, identification, and money easily. The size and shape of the wallet fits easily in the front pockets of jeans or dress pants. A good buy.” Dimensions: 4.1 x 3 inches

Available colors: 9

08 The ultra-slim cardholder with an elastic pocket Amazon Thread Wallets Vertical Card Holder $25 See On Amazon The details: This vertical credit card holder is made of leather and a tightly knit canvas, and it measures a compact 3.7 by 2.56 inches. One side has two leather card slots, while the other has an elastic pocket that can expand to hold a number of cards and bills. Available in 13 colors and prints, this wallet is also outfitted with RFID-blocking technology and a D-ring to hook onto a lanyard or clip. One reviewer wrote: “This little wallet is amazing! [...] Plenty of room to slide some cash in with the card on the thread side. [...] The quality seems excellent and is perfect for the front pocket of my jeans. I was a little hesitant because of the price, but I am so glad I bought this!” Dimensions: 3.7 x 2.56 inches

Available colors: 13

09 The one that’s specifically designed for front pockets Amazon Rogue Industries Leather Wallet $40 See On Amazon The details: Made of top-grain genuine leather, this uniquely constructed bifold wallet is designed to mimic the shape of pant pockets for a comfortable fit — just slide it in vertically with the curved edge facing down and out. Measuring 5 by 3.4 inches, it’s enabled with RFID-blocking technology and can fit up to six cards plus cash. Inside, there are three card slots, a translucent ID slot with a convenient thumbhole cutout, and a full-size bill compartment. One reviewer wrote: “After 2 months of use, I love it. Took some getting used to but it’s saving my back! No more sitting on a double stack in my back pocket. My chiropractor actually recommended This wallet! highly recommend this wallet to anyone that puts their wallet in their frontpocket, or wanting to make to switch from back to frontpocket carrying.” Dimensions: 5 x 3.4 inches

Available colors: 5