Can you make your home way better for under $30? Yes, here's how

Don’t be fooled by targeted ads for expensive stores — you don’t need to drop hundreds of dollars to make your home look way better. Amazon has a slew of products under $30 that let you upgrade your home on the cheap so you can spruce up your bedroom, organize your kitchen, or even tidy up the garage. From genius inventions for thorough cleaning to organizers that let you boost storage space and clear your counters, floors, and drawers, listed below are all the surprisingly affordable items you need to have your home looking its best in no time.

01 This dual-ended squeegee that stores on your sink’s edge Amazon KOHLER Kitchen Sink Squeegee and Countertop Brush $14 See On Amazon In addition to being able to wipe away spills and drips with its flat silicone edge, this highly rated sink squeegee has another end with nylon bristles that can be used to brush away crumbs and other messes. And when you’re done, hang it off the side of your sink so that it’s always at hand.

02 A magnetic organizer that can hold 45 pounds Amazon XIAPIA Magnetic Fridge Organizer Rack $22 See On Amazon This magnetic shelf can clear tons of space on your counters and in your drawers. The two platforms can securely hold oils, sauces, spices, and more while the two adjustable hooks on the sides can be used to hold utensils or other small tools like bottle openers. The organizer also has two hanging rods to hold paper towels or aluminum foil. It can support 45 pounds thanks to its strong metal construction.

03 These stackable wedges that come in several sizes & materials Amazon Wobble Wedges ShopShim Kit (34 Pieces) $26 See On Amazon Say goodbye to uneven furniture legs with these leveling wedges. This pack comes with 34 shims in three different sizes in both rigid and flexible materials. They can be used on their own or stacked together to level wobbly or uneven pieces of furniture. Each has a non-slip grip and absorbs vibration so that you never have to hear rattling again.

04 A sturdy tool mount with over 40,000 5-star ratings Amazon Berry Ave Broom Holder and Garden Tool Organizer $15 See On Amazon With five clamps and six hooks, you’ll be able to clear your garage floor of brooms and rakes with this tool mount. And while it comes in four different colors to blend into your garage or basement wall, it’s also completely weatherproof and can be mounted outside. It has earned a 4.5-star overall rating with over 40,000 five-star reviews.

05 This collapsible hat organizer with mesh side pockets Amazon Zober 10-Shelf Hat Organizer $20 See On Amazon Keep your hats in shape and easy to access with this hat organizer. It hangs from any closet rod and has 10 roomy shelves that are supported by durable cardboard underneath the breathable material. Plus, it has additional mesh pockets on the sides to hold smaller accessories. The entire unit can collapse flat when not in use.

06 An insecticide-free indoor fly trap that protects 400 square feet Amazon Safer Home Indoor Plug-In Fly Trap $18 See On Amazon You won’t even notice this UV-light indoor fly trap is plugged in but it will create a 400-square-foot protection zone against flies, fruit flies, moths, gnats, and more. They will all be trapped on the back of the glue card that can easily be replaced (the set comes with two cards). And because it uses no chemical insecticides, it’s safe to use around pets and children.

07 This ultra-popular drill-powered scrubber set for less than $10 Amazon Holikme Drill Brush Power Scrubber (4-Pack) $9 See On Amazon With a price point this low, you wouldn’t expect this four-pack of power scrubbers to work as well as they do. You can choose between different brush colors within the listing, which indicates the stiffness of the bristles. They range from being gentle enough to be used on glass to others that are tough enough to use on a grill.

08 A 6-ounce toilet spray made with lemongrass & tea tree oil Amazon Angry Orange Toilet Spray $15 See On Amazon While this citrus-scented toilet spray is made to be used in the bathroom, it can also be used in trash cans, on shoes and fabric, and on pet stains. Made with notes of clove, lemongrass, and tea tree oils, the blend works to not just mask the odor but get to the root of it and eliminate it.

09 These smart plugs that have over 66,000 5-star reviews Amazon Kasa Smart Plug (2-Pack) $16 See On Amazon Connect a device to one of these smart plugs to control it even when you’re out of the house or set it on a schedule. The plugs even work with voice control via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Plus, they can be grouped together so everything can be turned off or on at once.

10 A 20-pack of luxurious velvet hangers with swivel hooks Amazon Zober Premium Velvet Hangers with Tie Bar (20-Pack) $20 See On Amazon These velvet hangers are the easiest (and one of the most affordable) ways to upgrade the look of your home by creating a uniform look that makes everything feel organized. And because the hooks swivel 360 degrees, it’s also easier to put together an outfit without having to actually remove them. Each hanger also features a tie bar.

11 This dishwasher-safe utensil rest available in 27 colors Amazon Zulay Kitchen Silicone Utensil Rest $9 See On Amazon Instead of constantly wiping down your counter, keep this utensil rest with four slots next to the stove so that you have a spot for your spoon or spatula. It’s made of heat-resistant silicone for a non-slip grip, has raised edges to prevent leaks or spills, and can be put in the dishwasher. It’s available in 27 colors and a larger size within the listing.

12 A pack of paintable cable concealers that are easy to set up Amazon EVEO Paintable Cord Concealer $14 See On Amazon Hide exposed wires with this pack of cable concealers that can hold up to three cords. They have adhesive tape on the back so that they can be mounted to the wall or along the baseboard. The set also comes with corner connectors for a smooth look in any setup. While they can be painted to match your walls, they’re available in four colors within the listing.

13 These heavy-duty storage straps that can hold up to 50 pounds Amazon Wrap-It Heavy-Duty Storage Straps (6-Pack) $17 See On Amazon Whether it’s for a bulky hose or lengthy cable, this six-pack of storage straps can be used to hang any cord, cable, or hose weighing up to 50 pounds on the wall. The straps hang from rust-resistant stainless steel grommets, and three different sizes are included in this set. Different assortments of sizes are available within the listing.

14 An expandable drawer organizer with a 4.6-star overall rating Amazon Dynamic Gear Bamboo Drawer Organizer $12 See On Amazon This bamboo drawer organizer has slim compartments for holding cutlery but it can be used for just about anything including batteries, notepads, and pens. Because it’s expandable, it fits a wide range of drawers ranging from 13 to 20 inches wide.

15 These rubber bumpers that protect against damage (& noise) Amazon Vellax Cabinet Door Bumpers (256 Pieces) $18 See On Amazon Sticking these peel-and-stick rubber bumpers onto cabinet doors, door handles, drawers, and more will prevent loud and damaging banging that can end in costly repairs or replacements. This pack comes with 256 pieces to cover lots of cabinets and drawers and a smaller package is available within the listing.

16 A sleek cord organizer that can blend in with any decor Amazon Baskiss Cable Management Box $18 See On Amazon While you may not be able to get rid of that large extension cord, you can certainly hide it with this lidded cord organizer. The sleek box has side openings for feeding in wires and cables of any kind to keep hidden underneath the wooden lid. Plus, its white exterior won’t be an eyesore under a piece of furniture or out in the open.

17 These spacious floating shelves that can hold up to 11 pounds Amazon Greenco Wall-Mounted Floating Shelves (Set of 2) $26 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a versatile storage solution that can be used in any room of the house, you’ll want to add these floating shelves to your cart. Each shelf in this two-pack is 24 inches long and 3.5 inches deep. They come in four different colors and can be used to hold up to 11 pounds of spices, toiletries, picture frames, and more. Mounting hardware is included with your order.

18 A 10-pack of machine-washable dishcloths that can be used 100 times each Amazon Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths (10-Pack) $14 See On Amazon A one-time purchase of these reusable, machine-washable dishcloths will save you from buying 150 rolls of paper towels because each odor-resistant cloth can be reused up to 100 times. Use them dry to scrub away dirt and grime or wet them to wipe countertops and appliances. They’re gentle enough to be used on any surface ranging from glass to stainless steel.

19 This fogless shower mirror that swivels 360 degrees Amazon HoneyBull Fogless Shower Mirror $20 See On Amazon You won’t need to rush to wipe down your bathroom sink before guests come over thanks to this shower mirror; its strong suction cup firmly grips tile or glass so you can shave in the shower. It has an anti-fog coating, swivels 360 degrees, and even has a built-in razor holder.

20 These anti-slip rug corners that can be used indoors & out Amazon NeverCurl Rug Corner Gripper (4-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Made of stiff plastic that keeps corners straight and flexible rubber that will protect your floors, these anti-slip rug pads are the easiest way to keep your mats in place. An upturned corner will no longer ruin the look of a room or cause a safety hazard. Plus, the durable materials can be used both indoors and outdoors.

21 A plush memory foam bath mat available in 22 colors Amazon Genteele Memory Foam Bath Mat $20 See On Amazon This memory foam bath mat is nearly an inch thick for cloud-like comfort and to keep water off the floor. It’s available in eight sizes and 22 colors and the bottom is covered in PVC dots to keep it firmly in place. It has earned over 44,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

22 This extendable ceiling fan duster with a reusable microfiber head Amazon Estilo Long Ceiling Fan Duster $11 See On Amazon Made of thousands of fluffy fibers, this ceiling fan duster traps dust with no cleaning solutions necessary. Just use the extendable 47-inch handle to reach even the highest parts of your home to instantly remove any tiny particles. The rod is also detachable so you can use it as a handheld tool as well.

23 A customizable wood repair kit for less than $10 Amazon Katzco Furniture Repair Kit Wood Markers (Set of 13) $10 See On Amazon This wood repair kit that comes with six markers and wax sticks can be used to cover up scuffs or even fill in scratches. The results are permanent and because they come in different wood tones, you can create a custom blend to match your floors or furniture. It costs less than $10 and will save you from making expensive furniture replacements and repairs.

24 An over-the-door drying rack that folds flat Amazon Greenco 3-Tier Over The Door Drying Rack $16 See On Amazon With three mesh tiers, this over-the-door drying rack will quickly dry your delicates without taking up any space. It’s made with two solid metal hooks that hold onto any door or shower rod. It’s ideal for small spaces because it can fold flat when not in use.

25 This wireless peel-and-stick LED light with a 100-hour run time Amazon Brilliant Evolution LED Puck Light $10 See On Amazon Whether you use it in the back of your closet, under your cabinets, or even in your trunk, this wireless LED light will brighten any part of your home without messy wires. The battery-operated puck can be installed with either adhesive tape or screws — both of which are included. It casts a warm white glow that can be set on a timer or turned on and off with just a tap.

26 A dryer vent cleaner that improves your machine’s performance for less than $10 Amazon Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $14.95 $7.96 See On Amazon By attaching this vent cleaner to your vacuum, you’ll be able to reach spots you never could before — including the interior parts of your dryer. The 3.5-foot long hose can make its way deep inside to suck out built-up lint, reducing the risk of fire. For less than $10, you’ll actually be improving the efficiency of your machine.

27 A sleek rotating utensil caddy with a non-skid bottom Amazon FineDine Extra-Large Stainless Steel Kitchen Utensil Holder $18 See On Amazon This roomy utensil caddy can hold your most-used spatulas, spoons, and more to create more room in your drawers. The stainless steel holder spins 360 degrees but won’t scratch the surface below thanks to its non-skid base. Plus, it comes with a removable divider to help you organize your tools.

28 An adjustable pot and pan rail for less than $15 Amazon Greenco Wall Mounted Pot and Pan Rail $12 See On Amazon You’ll feel like a professional chef after hanging all your tools on this 29-inch-long wall-mounted pot and pan hanger. It comes with all the hardware that is needed for installation and can hold up to 22 pounds. It comes with 15 removable hooks to customize storage and you can even use it as a coat rack or addition to your closet for small accessories as well.

29 This 13-ounce soap-dispensing sponge holder Amazon Aeakey Soap Dispenser $10.15 See On Amazon To keep your sink as tidy as possible, this soap dispenser also acts as a sponge holder so you can avoid drips and puddles around your faucet. You only need one hand to push down and dispense the perfect amount of soap each time with no waste. And because the container holds 13 ounces, you won’t need to refill it often.

30 These highly rated microfiber bedsheets for under $25 Amazon Danjor Luxury Hotel Sheets $23 See On Amazon These microfiber bedsheets are lightweight and wick away moisture as you sleep so that you’re cool and dry throughout the night. And despite its low price tag, this set includes four pillowcases. It’s available in seven neutral colors and six sizes within the listing.

31 This set of stackable organizer bins with a 4.7-star overall rating Amazon Greenco Clear Bins Stackable Storage Organizers (8 Pieces) $29 See On Amazon You’ll be able to separate nearly all your groceries into this set of eight organizer bins with built-in handles. Made of clear acrylic, you will be able to see everything you have available to avoid unnecessary trips to the store and wasting food. They can even be stacked when not in use to save space.

32 A smart light switch with over 27,000 5-star reviews Amazon Kasa Smart Light Switch $15 See On Amazon This smart light switch lets you save electricity by allowing you to turn it off via voice control, the app, or setting it on a timer. It even allows you to track run time and usage so you can make changes. Plus, it has an away mode feature that will randomly switch it on and off to trick potential intruders.

33 This adjustable, ventilated sink organizer for less than $10 Amazon AmazonBasics Kitchen Sink Organizer/Sponge Holder $9 See On Amazon You can set up this sink organizer in the way that’s most convenient for you thanks to its removable dividers. Create a bigger section for your dish soap or keep divisions small to store your scrubber and sponge upright. It even has a small bar for hanging a dishcloth to dry. And because the dividers are perforated, everything will have optimal airflow to dry faster.

34 This clear turntable with removable dividers & tall walls Amazon Belugahots Lazy Susan Turnable $20 See On Amazon With walls that are nearly three inches tall, this clear turntable will keep your items from falling out when spun. Whether you choose to use it in the kitchen for spices and sauces, or in the bathroom for your beauty products and toiletries, it will make it easy to find exactly what you’re looking for. It features removable dividers to create two or four sections.

35 An extendable squeegee that can also be used to scrub windows Amazon ITTAHO Squeegee for Window Cleaning $21 See On Amazon In addition to being a squeegee, this extendable window-cleaning tool comes with microfiber pads that can be used to scrub away dirt and grime before wiping for a streak-free finish. The heads can be adjusted to tilt to seven different angles. The top can be removed to be used as a handheld piece for car windows and then attached to the 53-inch stainless steel pole to reach high house windows or mirrors.

36 This hands-free soap dispenser that lets you choose the right amount of soap Amazon Everlasting Comfort Automatic Liquid Soap Dispenser $28 See On Amazon Pick up this automatic soap dispenser for more hygienic cleaning. It’s completely touchless so that you can avoid spreading germs and even has five output levels depending on how far your hand is from the spout. The sleek brushed aluminum exterior will blend in with your kitchen and its back chamber holds 17 ounces so you won’t need to refill it often.

37 A foam draft stopper that installs in seconds without damage Amazon Holikme Door Draft Stopper $17 See On Amazon For under $20, this draft stopper can put an end to multiple inconveniences. Made of plush foam, it keeps out light, noise, insects, and (of course) drafts, lowering your energy bill. It’s 34 inches in length but can be cut to fit whichever doorway you intend to use it for. It comes in four colors within the listing and installs by slipping under the door.

38 These bedsheet straps that reviewers say are easy to use Amazon 5 STARS UNITED Bed Sheet Straps (4-Pieces) $10 See On Amazon For under $10, you’ll be able to keep every corner of your fitted sheets looking and feeling as smooth as ever with these bed sheet straps. The elastic bands have reinforced stitching so the adjustable buckle can be used over and over. One reviewer raved, “These sheet garters work amazingly well and hold the sheets firmly in place. [...] They are easy to use. I did it all by myself without any problems.”

39 A simple & sleek paper towel holder that’s popular with reviewers Amazon Greenco Chrome Paper Towel Holder $14 See On Amazon Made of durable metal and with a chrome finish, this paper towel holder will radiate quality and elegance. Its simple design allows you to slide on a fresh roll with one hand, it can hold rolls of various sizes, and it has sturdy feet to keep it in place on your counter. It has earned a 4.6-star overall rating.

40 This 10-pack of odor absorber bags that recharge in the sun Amazon Vergali Bamboo Charcoal Bags Odor Absorber (10-Pack) $23 See On Amazon Each of the odor absorber bags in this pack of 10 can be reused for up to two years. Made of bamboo charcoal that removes smells and freshens the air, they can be recharged by simply laying them out in the sun. They’re small enough to keep in the fridge and car and even come with hooks so you can hang them in your closet as well.

41 This slim microfiber duster that comes with two machine-washable heads Amazon HEOATH Microfiber Duster $19 See On Amazon Thanks to its long and flat profile, this microfiber duster can easily glide into tight spaces that you may not have been able to reach before. Slide it between kitchen appliances, window shades, and so much more. It can be used wet or dry and its aluminum handle can extend up to 55 inches. It comes with two washable microfiber heads.

42 These color-changing smart bulbs that be set on a timer via voice Amazon Vont Smart Light Bulbs (2 Pack) $18 See On Amazon Not only do these smart light bulbs come out to less than $10 each, but they also prevent electricity waste so you can lower your energy bill. You can control them via voice (by using Alexa or Google Assistant) or the app, and they can be set on a timer. Choose between 16 million different shades and you can even sync them up to music.

43 A kit that reviewers say gets window tracks impressively clean Amazon Bestylez Magic Window Track Cleaner $12 See On Amazon Instead of struggling to clean the tight crevices of the tracks of your windows and sliding glass doors, use this window groove cleaner to wipe every last inch clean with ease. The ergonomic handle is comfortable to hold as the scouring sponge scrubs away stains. This three-piece set also comes with a mini brush and dustpan to pick up dirt and lint. One reviewer wrote, “I had no idea that my sliding back door track could be anything but gross! [...] Impressive and inexpensive kit!”

44 This hidden coffee pod shelf that installs without drilling Amazon PERFECT POD EZ-Shelf Under Shelf Storage $20 See On Amazon This coffee pod shelf will remain completely hidden under your cabinets and save space by freeing up room in your drawers or on your counters. Use the included strong adhesive tape to mount it in just minutes and store up to 12 pods at a time. It comes with spacers to fit under different kinds of cabinets.