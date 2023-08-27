45 cheap, genius ways to improve your home you'll wish you knew about sooner

If you’ve noticed that your home could use a touch-up or two, you’ll be happy to hear about these ingenious tips that’ll help you refresh your space without making a big dent in your paycheck. From thoroughly washing windows to replacing old bath mats with quick-drying alternatives, you’ll be astonished by these cost-effective improvements to your bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen (and astonished by their stellar results, of course).

The best part? You won’t even have to enlist a professional to help you out, since each product is super easy to use on your own. Here are the best home improvements you’ll wish you knew about sooner.

01 Give your windows a thorough wash Amazon Baban Squeegee Window Cleaner $21 See On Amazon This two-in-one squeegee tool will help you thoroughly wash your windows for a deep clean, extending the time between washes so you can stargaze or sunbathe without any stains in the way. Its rubber blade will smoothly wipe down the surface of the glass without leaving a single trace, and its microfiber cloth is durable enough to resist years of extended wear. You'll also appreciate its rubber spring joint, which you can easily adjust for cleaning at every angle. Its extendable handle reaches up to 61 inches, so you can tackle even the tallest windows with the utmost convenience.

02 Add shelving to bare walls to help personalize them Amazon Greenco Intersecting Shelves $25 See On Amazon If your bare walls are getting you down, you can give your space a bit of character with these intersecting shelves, which are a useful decoration that’s sure to turn heads. Each shelf is made of a medium-density fiberboard that's fully laminated, and their lightweight design ensures they'll make a secure base for your belongings without any damage to your walls. Whether you display your favorite books, plants, or framed photographs, you'll receive a step-by-step guide for installation and more than enough hardware, making it unbelievably easy to show off your favorite belongings.

03 Get an air purifier to make smaller rooms feel less stale Amazon potulas Air Purifier with True HEPA Filter $49 See On Amazon If you're inhabiting a smaller space, invest in this portable air purifier to keep air moving and prevent your room from feeling stale. It's designed with a highly efficient three-stage filter for the cleanest possible air: first, its fine preliminary filter traps bacteria, pet dander, mold, and fungi; its HEPA filter removes dust mites, large particles, and pollen; finally, its activated carbon filter captures and neutralizes household odors like pet odors and cigarette smoke. You'll also appreciate its quiet operation, which lets you work, chat, and sleep with its soothing white noise in the background.

04 Tackle pet odors right the first time, before they become part of your home Amazon Angry Orange Cat Urine Odor Eliminator & Pet Stain Remover $17 See On Amazon Tackle those set-in stains that have been there for so long, they've essentially become part of your family with this stain remover and pet odor eliminator. It’ll quickly and effectively get rid of bad smells and unsightly messes. Its enzymatic formula works brilliantly on most surfaces, from carpet to tile and everything in between, and its fresh scent fully replaces the smells you don’t want. Because it's made without potentially irritating ingredients like bleach, sulfates, parabens, and phthalates, you can use it when your pets are around. So, let them roll around on their favorite rugs; if another stain pops up, you'll know just what to do.

05 Use mirrors to make rooms appear bigger than they are Amazon Dahey Gold Hanging Mirror $19 See On Amazon If you're looking to make your space feel a little larger, invest in this gold hexagon mirror, which you can hang on your wall for a touch of added luxury that enhances every room. Its stunning metal material gives it an elegant edge, and its velvet back provides a soft padded surface that protects walls from scrapes, scratches, and additional damage. If the brass begins to lose its luster, use a mixture of salt and white vinegar to restore its brilliant shine.

06 Elevate your bookcase with decorative bookends that’ll spark conversation Amazon Ambipolar Decorative Gold Cast Iron Bookends $36 See On Amazon Bibliophiles will adore these gold cast iron bookends, which add sparkle and shine to your bookshelves, enhancing your collection with a gorgeous decoration that'll become your new favorite conversation piece. Their asymmetrical design gives them a modern flair that looks incredible in every space. They're made of a high-quality cast iron that's sure to last for years to come, no matter how much your collection changes. Plus, they come with nonslip stickers that keep them securely in place, so they're strong enough to handle even your heaviest dictionaries, encyclopedias, and box sets.

07 Add a chalkboard wall in the kitchen to keep track of family schedules & meal plans Amazon Kassa Large Chalkboard Adhesive Paper Roll $12 See On Amazon With this adhesive chalkboard wallpaper, you'll be able to keep track of each family member's schedule; simply enlist your loved ones to write down their commitments and display the resulting calendars in a common area for maximum visibility. Just stick its adhesive backing securely into place on any surface, and you'll be more than equipped to take on soccer games, work dinners, and anything else life throws your way. When you buy, you'll receive three dry-erase markers of different hues, which makes for easy color coordination. When you're ready for a refresh, simply wipe it down with the eraser cloth for a clean surface that acts as a blank canvas.

08 Change the lighting in your home to brighten things up Amazon Osasy Farmhouse Floor Lamps for Living Room $50 See On Amazon This farmhouse floor lamp isn't just a light fixture — it's a portal to a quaint cottage or a rustic getaway, even if it lives in your apartment's living room. It'll cast a soft glow that makes a lovely alternative to the harsh brightness of its competitors, giving your space an elegant ambiance that's comforting for guests, loved ones, and (of course) you. Its heavy metal base ensures it'll stay in place without tipping over, making it a great option for families with children and pets. Also, its on/off switch is located directly on its main pole for maximum convenience.

09 Turn your cabinet doors into a great place for extra storage Amazon ZOBER Over The Door Pantry Organization $22 See On Amazon Low on kitchen storage? Invest in this heavy-duty cabinet organizer, which features 24 sturdy pockets to hold all your favorite spices, sauces, and snacks without taking up too much real estate in your pantry. Its clear pockets allow you to find what you're looking for at a glance, and its stainless steel hooks feature an adjustable design that you can reorient to fit doors of all shapes and sizes. You can even use it in your bathroom to store bottles of shampoo and conditioner outside of your shower, which gives you more room for the products you use every day.

10 Replace old, tattered bath mats with ones that can dry quickly Amazon Genteele Bath Mats for Bathroom $21 See On Amazon If your bathroom floor looks like it could support Noah’s Ark after you step out of the shower, invest in this memory foam bath mat, which gives you a sense of luxurious comfort with its soft padding and velvet cover. Because it's made of durable memory foam, you'll feel like you're walking on a cloud, and its highly absorbent design keeps floors dry by soaking up water in a matter of minutes. Plus, it's machine washable and dryable, so you can keep it clean without losing any of its vibrant colors. Over 44,000 Amazon customers have given it a five-star rating.

11 Declutter your closet by using the space under your bed for extra storage Amazon StorageWorks Underbed Storage Box $33 See On Amazon If you're running out of room for your sweaters in the summer and sundresses in the winter, maximize storage space with this under-bed bin. Its transparent plastic lid lets you find what you're looking for fast, and its built-in label holder enables you to quickly identify which clothes are in which bin for maximum convenience. Each bin is made of an especially thick fabric that's reinforced with cardboard to protect your clothes from the elements. These bins also feature thick handles on three sides for easy access whenever you need something.

12 Switch out old cabinet knobs for an easy & fresh kitchen renovation Amazon Franklin Brass Cabinet Knobs (10-Pack) $14 See On Amazon These champagne bronze knobs are an excellent buy for anyone who's looking to spruce up their space without making any major changes; your bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen will look brand new in a matter of moments. Their rounded style is versatile enough to go with the decor you've already got, and their muted gold tone adds warmth and elegance. You'll also appreciate the lightly brushed surface of each knob, which gives it the slightest sheen. If champagne isn’t your favorite shade, these knobs are available in five more shades.

13 Rearrange your favorite photos & artwork to create a personalized gallery wall Amazon Povrgive Frames (10 Pieces) $30 See On Amazon Put your favorite memories on display with this versatile set of picture frames, which will make you feel like a museum curator as you show off your treasured moments with loved ones. When you buy, you'll receive 10 frames of various sizes, all of which are matted down to protect your precious photographs. Their hanging hooks make them incredibly easy to install on your wall. You can hang them vertically or horizontally depending on your space. They have a light wood grain color, which goes with just about any decor for a rustic touch.

14 Change up your showerhead to a high-pressure model that’ll improve your entire morning Amazon SparkPod Showerhead $38 See On Amazon Make your shower feel like a spa with this high-pressure showerhead, which creates a luxurious downpour that feels absolutely amazing each morning. Because it'll connect to any standard shower arm, it's easy to install for home improvement experts and amateurs alike. Its energy-saving design can also help reduce your water bill, and its rubber jets are unbelievably easy to clean. Each showerhead is brushed with rustproof nickel, making it a smart investment that'll last for quite some time.

15 Create your own at-home bar with this set of useful tools Amazon Mixology Bartender Kit $56 See On Amazon At-home bartenders will love this DIY mixology kit, which helps you concoct your favorite beverages on a budget, saving you a ton at the bar. Each kit comes with 10 useful tools that'll help you mix drinks with the utmost ease, including a shaker, a muddler, and a corkscrew for convenience. You'll also appreciate its eco-friendly bamboo stand, which keeps your gadgets organized and accessible. Each tool is made of a heavy-duty stainless steel alloy, which wards off rust and corrosion for years of delicious drinks. It's all dishwasher safe, which makes for a convenient cleaning process after a fun night with friends.

16 Make your bedroom look more like a hotel room with this stylish bed skirt Amazon Luxury Adjustable Pleated Microfiber Bed Skirt See On Amazon When you buy this stylish bed skirt, you can give your space a luxurious touch that makes you feel like you’re taking a staycation in your own home. Simply select the size that best fits your bed and choose between five stunning colors to find the hue that best matches your bedding; its split design gives it a wrinkle-free elegance that maintains its shape without your having to iron or steam. You'll also appreciate its fade-resistant color, which looks brand-new no matter how many times it's been in the washing machine. You can even use it to conceal clutter that's buried beneath your bed.

17 Make sure bed sheets never look unkempt with this genius strap set Amazon 5 STARS UNITED Bed Sheet Straps Set $11 See On Amazon Getting your bed sheets to stay in place can feel like you’re training for the Olympics; this genius strap set will help you win the gold. Each set includes four triangle-shaped belts that grab sheets by their corners to hold them securely in place, so even the flimsiest of fitted sheets will stay completely still, no matter how much you toss and turn. Plus, they're incredibly easy to use; simply open up the clamp, secure the fabric, and snap it closed to lock it in place. You can adjust each strap to accommodate sheets of all shapes and sizes.

18 Paint your ceiling a fresh new color to add more dimension to your space Amazon FLY HAWK Paint Roller $20 See On Amazon Add some dimension to your space with this paint roller kit, which you can use to give your ceiling a fresh burst of color without the hassle of an enormous ladder. It's designed with dense synthetic filaments that hold just the right amount of paint, saving you time so you won't have to replenish constantly. Plus, its half-inch thickness gives it just the right proportionality for painting houses. Because it extends up to eight feet, you can use it to paint corners, crevices, and hard-to-reach spots with the utmost ease. When you buy, you'll receive two replacement rollers to help you tackle whichever project comes next.

19 Revamp wire pantry & closet shelving with these liners Amazon Sterling Shelf Liner For Closets $31 See On Amazon When your closet or pantry shelves are made of wire, it’s easy for your belongings to slip through the cracks; use these shelf liners to create a flat surface that holds your accessories and snacks securely in place. If your shelves have dimensions of 12 by 48 inches, these liners will fit perfectly; if they're smaller or differently sized, you can simply cut them down to achieve the right fit. The best part? They're waterproof, so they'll withstand spills.

20 Give your home a farmhouse vibe with these decorative wooden storage crates Amazon Thirteen Chefs Villa Acacia Wooden Farmhouse Storage Crates $36 See On Amazon If you’ve had folklore and evermore on repeat since 2020, indulge your cottagecore obsession with these decorative wooden storage crates. When you buy, you'll receive two differently sized crates made of rich acacia wood that matches beautifully with all styles of decor. You can use them to store shoes, wines, and more; even the most regular home supplies will look absolutely stunning in these boxes. You'll also appreciate their sturdy construction, which ensures they'll last for years to come, whether you keep them in your kitchen, bedroom, or shed (since they're perfectly sized to hold all your garden essentials).

21 Make sure all of the hangers in your closet match Amazon Zober Nonslip Wooden Hangers (30-Pack) $41 See On Amazon Quality hangers can make all the difference in your closet and this pack of wooden hangers comes highly recommended by over 28,000 Amazon shoppers who rated them five stars. These hangers are available in a pack of 20 or 30 and come in different shades of wood ranging from cherry to natural. Each hanger is designed with contoured shoulders to prevent your clothes from slipping off and has the ability to hold up to 15 pounds.

22 Cover up old countertops with glossy marble contact paper for a quick renovation Amazon the practicalWs Glossy Marble Contact Paper $6 See On Amazon This marble contact paper is the easiest and cheapest fix for making your countertops look brand new. It’s available in five different sizes up to 196 inches high, making it a perfect choice for large spaces. The glossy design looks expensive and features a PVC adhesive that won’t leave a sticky residue behind. It’s backed by over 28,000 five-star reviews from people who’ve used it to give their space a complete makeover.

23 Add pillar candles to your dining table to create a gorgeous centerpiece Amazon Melt Candle Company Set of 3 Pillar Candles 3" x 6" $27 See On Amazon Elevate your dining room with this set of pillar candles that are a timeless centerpiece to any table. Each candle is three by six inches high and is totally unscented for a clean aesthetic. With an impressive 4.6-star rating, reviewers love that the high-quality wax doesn't melt fast or drip down the sides. You can buy them in one of five colors.

24 Switch out your towels for white linens to make your bathrooms feel more like a resort Amazon Maura Basics Performance Bath Towels with Hanging Loop $44 See On Amazon Whether you need to give your towel collection a fresh update or want to impress your guests, this set of Turkish bath towels has nearly perfect reviews and will make your home feel like a hotel. They are crafted from 100% cotton and are incredibly soft and absorbent. If you end up needing a break from the white but love the feel of the towels, they also come in other colors.

25 Give your garage door an upgrade with a smart control Amazon Chamberlain Smart Garage Control $22 See On Amazon With over 66,000 perfect reviews on Amazon, this smart garage control makes life so much more convenient. Simply download the app and you can manage your garage access from anywhere at any time. This cheap yet effective device will officially put an end to the worry about whether or not you left the garage door open. It is also a secure way to give house access to your family and friends while you’re away. Plus, the installation process couldn’t be easier, and the sleek white design will look great on your wall.

26 Patch up gaps in your window screens to improve how they look & keep bugs out Amazon Holikme Window Screen Repair Kit $6 See On Amazon Instead of replacing the whole window screen, this screen repair tape can instantly fix any rips or tears and prevent insects from crawling through. It’s made from durable adhesive that is incredibly long-lasting and waterproof so it can withstand any weather condition. Just simply cut the tape to the right size, remove the backing, and stick on to the desired area.

27 Swap out your house numbers for a bolder & more colorful choice Amazon TripDock 5.5 Inch House Number $8 See On Amazon These blue house numbers can be used for your mailbox or on your front door. They measure 5.5 inches long and are designed from durable cast iron for a sleek and modern design. Each number comes with matching blue screws so you can seamlessly mount it wherever you please. One five-star reviewer raved, “Numbers are very well made and sturdy. I live in a coastal area with lots of wind and hurricanes and I’m not worried about them going anywhere. They add an artistic touch to my little beach cottage. Highly recommended.”

28 Add some fake greenery in your home for an easy & natural pop of color Amazon Ageomet Artificial Hanging Plants (3-Pack) $14 See On Amazon If you love plants but have a hard time keeping them alive, these artificial hanging plants will last you a lifetime. Each purchase will get you a pack of three ivy vines that measure a little over three feet long. Not only will instantly liven your space and add a pop of color, but you can also hang them over fences and balconies for added privacy. Whether you hang them indoors or out, you can’t go wrong.

29 Add window decals to your garage to give it a fresh new look Amazon Merhoff & Larkin Garage Door Windows Magnets $30 See On Amazon Instantly enhance the appearance of your garage with these faux window magnets. They are coated in high-grade PVC that is weatherproof and super easy to install. The magnets are coated in a high-gloss shine that allows more light to reflect off. It’s worth noting that these magnets only work for garage doors made from steel and won’t stick on wood or aluminum surfaces.

30 Organize your garage to create more usable space for storage Amazon Berry Ave Broom Holder & Wall Mount Garden Tool Organizer $18 See On Amazon This broom holder easily mounts to your wall to maximize your space and organize all of your cleaning tools. From brooms, rakes, mops, and dustpans, it can store up to five items that have handles. The grips are made from anti-slip silicone for a secure fit. It also features six hooks along the front, which are perfect for hanging your gloves and cleaning rags.

31 Clean & polish your wood furniture to give it new life Amazon Therapy Wood Cleaner and Polish for Furniture (2-Pack) $22 See On Amazon Bring dull wood back to life with this cleaner and polish solution that’s packed with essential oils. The cruelty-free and plant-based formula will leave a stunning finish on all wood surfaces ranging from cabinets to dining tables, making them look clean and brand new. It even has a subtle almond scent that is so refreshing.

32 Hang simple garland up in bedrooms to easily change the vibe Amazon Vellax Moon Phase Wall Decor Hanging Garland $11 See On Amazon Elevate your boring blank walls with this hanging wall decor that features hanging celestial moons. For a cheap and easy transformation, this metal garland is your best bet, as it can make any space feel more relaxing and peaceful. It’s available in two different sizes (34 and 36 inches long) and comes in gold or silver that will match any vibe of interior style.

33 Illuminate your pathways in the front & back of your home Amazon Solar Pathway Lights Outdoor Waterproof (10-Pack) $37 See On Amazon Illuminate your entry with this pack of solar pathway lights that require no wires for a super easy installation. Each box comes with 10 decorative garden lights that are not only water-resistant but also stay lit for up to 12 hours. They’re no-fuss and work by themselves — after charging in the sun, they’ll turn on automatically, adding extra safety to your front or back entrance.

34 Use no-hassle baseboard moulding to renovate the look of your interior walls Amazon COUKIU Flexible Baseboard Molding Trim $30 See On Amazon Installing baseboard moulding can cost a fortune, but this flexible moulding trim is so affordable and works on a variety of surfaces such as tile, wood, plastic, metal, and glass. It’s made from foam cotton that has an adhesive backing, making it super convenient to install. It’s available in five shades, so you can find the one that best matches your home’s interior. Reviewers especially love how easy it is to trim down to the desired size.

35 Add more closed-lid trash cans to your home to avoid everyday overflow Amazon Estilo Step Bathroom Trash Can $27 See On Amazon Crafted from durable stainless steel, this trash can is equipped with a lid and has an inner bucket that makes trash disposal neat and easy. It can store up to five liters of trash and measures eight inches in diameter. This sleek garbage bin is perfect for storing in your home office since it can fit right under your desk, or in a bathroom or powder room.

36 Switch to linen napkins to make every home meal feel fancier Amazon FINGERCRAFT Dinner Cloth Napkins $20 See On Amazon There’s something about these dinner cloth napkins that feels much more elevated than traditional paper napkins. Not only are these reusable napkins eco-friendly and machine washable, but they will save you tons of money on disposable paper. They come in a pack of 12 and are available in a slew of stunning colors that will be sure to match your place settings no matter your personal aesthetic.

37 Protect your walls from door slams before they happen Amazon Strongest Wall Door Handle Stopper $10 See On Amazon These door-handle stoppers are a genius solution for protecting your walls from unnecessary damage. They come in a pack of six and are made from shock-absorbing rubber to provide a durable cushion against door handles. The self-adhesive backing is super easy to install and they have a strong rebound that reduces slamming noise by 90%. “We needed something to put behind our trash can to keep it from damaging the wall, and this product has worked like a charm,” said one reviewer.

38 Add lighting under kitchen cabinets for added visibility & ambiance Amazon BestLuz Under Cabinet Lighting $27 See On Amazon These highly-rated wireless LED strip lights have an adhesive strip that can easily be installed onto cabinets or shelves to brighten up dark spaces. It’s powered by 3 AA batteries, and can easily be cut to match any custom size. These strips can work on most surfaces such as drywall, wood, and metal, and are also perfect for inside your closet or inside of drawers.

39 Use tape to secure carpets & make sure they never look disorderly Amazon iPrimio Mighty X Rug Tape $16 See On Amazon Prevent your rugs from curling and slipping with this double-sided rug tape that keeps them secured in place, regardless of the amount of foot traffic. You can buy it in either 20 or 30 yards and it works for most floor types ranging from tile to wood. They even work on carpeted floors. The heavy-duty adhesive is durable but won’t leave a sticky residue behind.

40 Illuminate your patio in an instant with this affordable umbrella light Amazon Brilliant Evolution LED Patio Umbrella Light $19 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a convenient way to add more light to your yard sans extra cables, this LED patio umbrella light is an easy solution and is totally cordless. It easily attaches to the inside of your patio umbrella and comes with a remote control that you can use from up to 50 feet away. It features multiple different brightness settings and has a built-in timer, so you won’t have to worry about forgetting to turn it off late at night.

41 Brighten up your front door with a fresh coat of paint Amazon Modern Masters Passionate Front Door Paint $43 This front door paint has a 4.5-star rating and comes highly recommended by plenty of Amazon shoppers. It’s the cheapest and easiest way to brighten up your front door and make it look brand new instead of having to replace it. The water-based formula comes in a slew of different colors including yellow, navy, and white, and dries to the touch in just one hour. The entire jar covers up to 100 square feet, which is more than enough for a few coats.

42 Easily replace those hard-to-reach, burned-out lights with this bulb changer Amazon DocaPole Light Bulb Changer for High Ceilings & Recessed Lights $41 See On Amazon You’ll never put off changing your lightbulbs again thanks to this light bulb changer that makes it easy to reach high ceilings. It comes with an extension pole that reaches up to 18 feet and includes a variety of attachments to help with hard-to-reach tasks. The suction cup attachment is designed to secure a tight grip on the bulb to replace it with ease. You can use this pole both indoors and outdoors.

43 Conceal electrical outlets & messy cords without needing an electrician Amazon Sleek Socket Outlet Concealer $24 See On Amazon With an impressive 4.7-star rating and a best-seller stamp of approval, this sleek outlet concealer is a game-changer for many reasons. Not only does it mask bulky plugs to enhance the aesthetic of your home, but it also is perfect for small spaces like your bathroom or kitchen. The outlet is equipped with double-side adhesive strips and comes with cord clips to secure the wires to the wall without all of the clutter of loose cords. Over 45,000 reviewers gave it a five-star rating.

44 Create a new backsplash in your kitchen with easy peel & stick tiles Amazon Art3d Peel and Stick Tile Backsplash (10-Sheets) $29 See On Amazon If you’re bored of your kitchen, give this peel-and-stick tile backsplash a try to instantly make the walls feel brand new. The 3D vinyl material gives the illusion of real tile for a fraction of the cost. It comes in nine sleek shades ranging from light blue to black and works for a variety of different surfaces. The adhesive backing is super easy to install and is even easier to clean.