40 cheap ways to make your home look so much better with almost no effort

If the era of isolating at home taught us anything, it’s that our living spaces play a huge role in our overall well-being. After all, a home should be a sanctuary, where you can unwind and relax. I’m constantly looking for ways to improve my apartment — but I don’t always have the time to dedicate myself to an intensive DIY project. That’s why I love looking for cheap ways to make any space look better, like swapping out your plastic laundry basket for this foldable hamper made of lightweight bamboo or cheering up any space with this set of colorful ceramic vases. (See? Easy.)

Whether you’re looking to transform your walls with a botanical peel-and-stick wallpaper or add a rustic touch to your dining room with a macramé table runner, you’ll find tons of surprisingly wallet-friendly home upgrades here that elevate your home’s look. Even better? They require little to no effort on your part. Keep scrolling for some amazing tips.

01 Install this ceiling light with an industrial look Amazon MAXvolador Industrial Mount Ceiling Light $30 See On Amazon Designed with a vintage-inspired glass shade and matte base, this ceiling light can be installed in your hallway, dining room, living room, or anywhere else you want to add a sleek touch. It includes all of the required mounting hardware — just add any bulb with an E26 medium base. “It’s beautiful. Looks exactly like the pictures. It’s great quality, and was super easy to install,” one reviewer raved. Available colors: Black, Gold, Silver

02 Hang some peel & stick wallpaper with a lush botanical print Amazon HaokHome Peel & Stick Wallpaper $14 See On Amazon Add a lush, calming feel to your bathroom, bedroom, or kitchen with this self-adhesive wallpaper that sticks directly to your wall. The matte-finish paper can also be used to create accents along your staircase or on your kitchen backsplash. Perhaps the best part? There’s no commitment — you can peel off the wallpaper when you’re ready to switch up your decor.

03 Set up this wireless doorbell with 50 different chime options Amazon SadoTech Wireless Doorbell $19 See On Amazon This battery-powered doorbell is super easy to install indoors or outdoors, with either double-sided tape or screws. Operating at a range of up to 1,000 feet, the doorbell has four volume settings and over 50 different chime sounds, giving you full customizability. It works in all weather conditions — even rain and snow — for total peace of mind.

04 Hang this light-filtering paper shade Amazon Estilo Black Window Shades $26 See On Amazon Made from pleated paper, these self-adhesive black window shades offer privacy and light control in your home. Simply cut to size, then press the blind to the top of your window frame — it’s as easy as that. When you want to keep the blinds open, use the included clips to keep the bottom lifted.

05 Add lights to your vanity mirror Amazon ZOKON Led Vanity Mirror Lights $17 See On Amazon If you’re trying to create an old Hollywood-style vanity mirror, you’ll need to pick up some of these LED bulb lights. The self-adhesive light strip measures 13 feet long, wrapping around the perimeter of any mirror. Adjust the brightness of the lights using the built-in controller near the end of the cord.

06 Swap out your light switch plate for this one with a unique granite pattern Amazon Art Plates Duplex Outlet Cover $12 See On Amazon When it comes to decorating, it’s all in the details — even something as simple as your outlet cover can be artful. This steel wall plate has the appearance of granite, with streaks of green and gold throughout. Adding a low-key but elegant touch anywhere, the outlet cover is easy to install with included color-matched screws.

07 Lay down these hardwood patio deck tiles with a retro look Amazon Interbuild Acacia Hardwood Interlocking Patio Deck Tiles (10-Pack) $48 See On Amazon Give your outdoor patio or deck the look of high-quality, retro hardwood flooring with these wallet-friendly wood tiles. Available in several different shades such as oak, teak, and espresso, the weather-resistant tiles interlock together for an even, uniform appearance. “Gorgeous panels. Did WONDERS for my porch!!” one reviewer raved. Available multipacks: 10

08 Upgrade your bed with a silky bamboo duvet cover set Amazon Hotel Sheets Direct Duvet Cover Set (3 Pieces) $49 See On Amazon Made from OEKO-TEX-certified bamboo viscose, this duvet cover set is luxuriously soft and silky. Plus, bamboo is naturally temperature-regulating, making it a fantastic choice for hot sleepers. In addition to the duvet cover with four corner ties, you also get a pair of matching pillow shams for a cohesive look. Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

Available colors: 8

09 Add cheerful color with these 3 ceramic vases Amazon Sullivans Ceramic Vase Set (3-Pack) $25 See On Amazon Perfect for holding a couple dried flower stems or faux greenery, these eclectic ceramic vases add a pop of color wherever you place them. The rustic accent pieces look great on a coffee table, bookshelf, or kitchen counter. There are also white, red, and two-toned options available for those who prefer a more uniform appearance. Available colors: 4

10 Level up you hosting game with these cheese knives Amazon Master Maison Premium Cheese Knife Set (6 Pieces) $36 See On Amazon Impress your guests during your next wine and cheese night with this six-piece set of stainless steel cheese knives. Designed with easy-grip, ergonomic handles, the knives make easy work of slicing and spreading hard and soft cheeses. The ultra-sharp blades are also stain- and rust-resistant, so they’re easy to maintain over time.

11 Customize your LED light strips with this dimmer Amazon Power Practical Luminoodle USB Switch & Dimmer $13 See On Amazon This USB switch and remote set gives you full control over your LED light strips and fairy lights. You get a USB-powered switch and dimmer, as well as a wireless remote that allows you to toggle between 20 brightness settings as well as turn the lights on and off. It’s a great way to add some customization with minimal hassle.

12 Trade in your plastic laundry hamper for this bamboo version Amazon Greenco Bamboo Foldable Double Hamper $33 See On Amazon Constructed from lightweight bamboo, this hamper features two compartments for separating your laundry before it goes in the washer. The hamper folds up for easy storage when not in use, making it ideal for compact living spaces. The flip-top design conceals your laundry from view, and a built-in handle makes the hamper easy to transport.

13 Use these Turkish towels in the bathroom & kitchen Amazon Smyrna Turkish Hand Towels (2-Pack) $18 See On Amazon Made from 100% organic cotton, these Turkish hand towels are oh-so soft. Woven with a unique diamond pattern and finished with tassels along the edges, they have a rustic look that complements any kitchen or bathroom. They’re lightweight and absorbent, and can easily be cleaned in the washing machine. Choose from a wide array of colors, from gray to orange to turquoise. Available colors: 14

14 Install this self-adhesive backsplash behind the stove Amazon Art3d Self Adhesive Backsplash (10-Sheet Pack) $33 See On Amazon Want to elevate the look of your kitchen or bathroom without spending a ton of money on installing new tiles? These self-adhesive backsplash tiles have a 3-D texture, giving them the look of real marble. Each pack includes 10 sheets that can cover up to 8.2 square feet. Simply cut the sheets to size, and press the mess-free tiles onto your wall. It’s as easy as that.

15 Tidy up your garage with this socket organizer Amazon B&C Home Goods Socket Organizers (6-Pack) $40 See On Amazon Gone are the days of digging around your toolbox for the right socket. This set of six durable trays makes it easy to organize your deep and shallow sockets using a color-coordinated system. “Bright, visible markings for each socket and a place for each one to be hung up. Definitely worth the money!!” one reviewer wrote.

16 Add visual interest with these rustic-chic wooden accent mirrors Amazon Wocred Rustic Farmhouse Mirrors (2-Pack) $26 See On Amazon Designed with sturdy wooden frames, these rustic mirrors make great accent pieces in your living room, hallway, or bedroom. They have a hand-carved floral pattern on the surface, giving them a sophisticated touch. Available in brown, black, caramel, and white, the mirrors complement a wide range of design styles, from farmhouse-chic to contemporary. Available colors: 4

17 Place trinkets on this unique floating wall shelf with a criss-cross design Amazon Greenco Criss-Cross Floating Shelf $24 See On Amazon Easy to assemble and incredibly versatile, this unique floating shelf creates the perfect space to display your ceramic vases, candles, or other small trinkets. You can even place it in the kitchen as a makeshift spice rack. Made from durable wood with pre-drilled holes, the shelf comes with all the required mounting hardware for stress-free installation. Available colors: 4

18 Store vinyl & magazines in this macrame rack Amazon Mkono Macrame Magazine Rack $32 See On Amazon Designed to hold 12-inch vinyl records, magazines, books, tablets, and more, this macramé rack adds an artful touch to your home. The front and back are constructed from cotton cord, while the sides are made of solid wood. Place it near your bed or couch for easy access to your favorite reading materials, or place it high on an end table for easy storage. Available sizes: 2

19 Replace your bath mat with this modern bamboo one Amazon Signature Living Bamboo Bath Mat $33 See On Amazon This modern bamboo bath mat features an elevated, slatted design that allows for plenty of air circulation, which makes it fast-drying. Durable and water-resistant, the mat has a series of anti-slip gaskets on the bottom so it doesn’t slide around on your floor. It’s also a great addition to your camper van, protecting your feet during outdoor showers.

20 Turn you bathroom into a makeup counter with this vanity mirror Amazon Beautyworks Vanity Mirror with Lights $37 See On Amazon Equipped with an LED light border and a magnifying side panel, this vanity mirror makes applying makeup and tweezing hairs so much easier. It rotates 180 degrees on its base, so you can get the perfect angle. The lights can be powered with batteries or via USB — whichever you prefer. Since it’s so lightweight and portable, you can even pack this mirror with you while traveling. Available colors: 6

21 Serve cheese on this board with accompanying utensils Amazon Bamboo Cheese Board Set $36 See On Amazon Made from sleek, easy-to-clean bamboo wood, this charcuterie board is all set for your next dinner party. It’s designed with deep grooves around the perimeter for holding crackers, fruit, and more. A built-in drawer conceals a set of four stainless steel utensils, which can be used for slicing and serving cheese and meats.

22 Display pictures on these floating shelves Amazon Greenco Picture Shelf (Set of 2) $26 See On Amazon Unlike traditional floating wall shelves, thes shelves are designed with built-in ledges, so your picture frames and small trinkets don’t fall off. Made from wood in your choice of five finishes, the minimalist shelves are easy to mount with the included hardware. Use them to display artwork and books in your living room, or place them in your kitchen as a double-level spice rack. Available colors: 5

23 Brew tea & pour-over coffee with this stainless steel kettle Amazon Bean Envy Pour Over Coffee Kettle $27 See On Amazon Sturdy and built to last, this stainless steel kettle will help you achieve the perfect cup of pour-over coffee or a piping mug of tea. The gooseneck kettle is equipped with a built-in thermometer, so you’ll know exactly when it’s ready to pour. It’s safe to use with electric or gas stoves, and is even durable enough for outdoor campfires.

24 Put this full-coverage bath pillow in the tub Amazon Bath Haven Bath Pillow $27 See On Amazon Your bath time could be even more relaxing, if you invest in this ergonomic bath pillow that supports your head, neck, and shoulders. Made with heavy-duty ventilated mesh fabric, the breathable pillow won’t get soggy or hot. It has six suction cups on the back that keep it securely fastened to the tub and a convenient hook at the top allows you to hang the cushion to dry in between uses.

25 Add some green with these faux potted plants Amazon Der Rose Mini Potted Fake Plants (3-Pack) $25 See On Amazon Even if you’re always on the go and don’t have time to water plants, you can still brighten up your space with some greenery. These potted faux plants look just like real shrubs, but they don’t need to be maintained at all. Each plant sits in a rustic vessel made from lightweight paper pulp. Place them all together on an end table, or scatter them around your house.

26 Straighten up your electronics with this charging station Amazon Hercules Tuff Charging Station $45 See On Amazon Designed with six USB ports, this compact charging station allows you to power up multiple smartphones and tablets at once. It also includes adjustable dividers that keep your electronic devices upright and separated from each other while charging. Not to mention, you get six USB charging cables that are extra short, so they won’t get in a tangle.

27 Warm up your kitchen with this macrame table runner Amazon OurWarm Macrame Table Runner $17 See On Amazon Give your dining room a homey, rustic vibe by adding this handwoven macramé table runner. Made with 100% natural cotton threads, the two-tone runner has fringed edges for a slightly 70s-inspired look. “This table runner is the perfect addition to my dining room table. I love the lace and how it looks old-fashioned and elegant,” raved one reviewer. Available sizes: 72 inches, 108 inches

Available colors: White, Cream

28 Maximize space with this expandable drawer organizer Amazon Signature Living Bamboo Expandable Utensil Drawer $30 See On Amazon Here’s a drawer organizer that can expand from 13 inches wide to 20 inches wide, fitting a variety of spaces, so you can get as much storage as possible. Made from eco-sustainable bamboo wood, the organizer features several slotted compartments for holding your cutlery, serving utensils, and more. It’s also water-resistant and easy to clean with just a damp cloth.

29 Hang these abstract art prints inspired by nature Amazon Abstract Mountain in Daytime Canvas Prints Wall Art (3-Pack) $28 See On Amazon Display your love of nature with this trio of art prints that depicts three abstract mountain scenes. Designed with cool, calming colors, the wall art adds a serene feeling to any room. Available in three sizes, the canvas pieces look fantastic when hung up in a row on your wall. You also get a set of hooks for quick, easy installation. Available sizes: 12 inches x 16 inches, 16 inches x 24 inches, 20 inches x 28 inches

Available styles: 4

30 Serve drinks from this dispenser that’s shaped like a giant Mason jar Amazon Estilo Glass Mason Jar Beverage Dispenser $44 See On Amazon This charming drink dispenser has the appearance of a Mason jar, and it’s a cute touch to any barbecue or outdoor hang. Holding up to 1.5 gallons in a single fill, the jar is made from thick glass, with a screw-off metal lid, easy-pour spigot, and ice bucket stand. Use it to serve lemonade, iced tea, or sangria at your next get-together.

31 Add ambience with these flameless candles set in sophisticated glass vessels Amazon GenSwin Flameless Glass LED Candles (Set of 3) $23 See On Amazon Made of real wax, these flameless candles realistically flicker with an LED flame. The battery-powered candles are set in translucent glass pillars, giving them an elegant look. You get three candles of different heights, as well as a remote control that allows you to set timers, adjust the brightness, and even choose between flicker modes. Available colors: Gray, Gold

32 Store your tea in this minimalist bamboo box Amazon Signature Living Bamboo Wooden Tea Box $30 See On Amazon Keep your collection of tea sachets sorted with this bamboo box organizer. Featuring eight adjustable compartments and a pull-out storage drawer, the sleek box can be placed in your cabinet or displayed on your counter. A transparent, hinged lid allows you to view your selection of tea before opening the box.

33 Place this bonsai-shaped light on a side table Amazon OTAVILEM Bonsai Tree LED Light $19 See On Amazon This striking bonsai tree light casts a gentle, ambient glow wherever you put it, whether that’s on your nightstand, desk, or coffee table. The entire tree measures 20 inches tall, and the end of each branch features a small LED light. To turn it on, you have the option of using batteries or plugging it into a power source via USB cable. Available styles: 6

34 Store your toiletries in these contemporary jars Amazon AOZITA Mason Jar Bathroom Accessories (4 Pieces) $25 See On Amazon Here’s a set of four Mason jars that are designed to organize your bathroom toiletries in a chic, contemporary way. Two of the glass jars are paired with stainless steel lids — perfect for holding cotton balls, cotton swabs, hair ties, and more. The open-top jar is meant for your toothbrush and toothpaste, while the jar with a dispenser lid holds your hand soap. Available colors: 4

35 Hang this modern-looking metal wall decor Amazon Wxysdudio Metal Flowers Wall Decor (3 Pieces) $26 See On Amazon Featuring three different flower vase shapes, this trio of metal wall decor adds a fresh, contemporary look to your kitchen, living room, or dining room. Each simple yet elegant piece is made of premium iron that’s coated in matte black paint. A pre-drilled hole makes it easy to hang the piece up on the wall with a single nail.

36 Use this rattan catchall tray for small items Amazon Stasia Hand Woven Wicker Decorative Tray $32 See On Amazon Made from hand-woven rattan with easy-grip wooden handles, this rustic catchall tray can easily be transported to different rooms. Use it to hold a coffee mug, a petite breakfast in bed, jewelry, keys, coins, and more. As an added bonus, you get a natural-looking beaded garland and two wicker coasters to complete the look.

37 Elevate your entertainment setup with this TV backlight Amazon Maylit TV Led Backlight $14 See On Amazon Transform your ordinary TV into an impressive home entertainment setup with this LED backlight. The light strip adheres to the back of your television with sticky tape, plugging into the monitor’s USB port. For total customization, use the included remote to switch between 16 different hues and four lighting modes.

38 Hang this wall decor that reflects the phases of the moon Amazon NASHRIO Moon Phase Wall Decor (5-Piece Set) $17 See On Amazon Made from lightweight wood, this set of wall decor is easy to hang. The five-piece collection is inspired by the different phases of the moon — each shape is finished with ornate details that add a whimsical touch. Plus, there’s no drilling required — the pieces stick to your wall with double-sided adhesive dots.

39 Install these outdoor string lights that cast a warm, ambient glow Amazon Brightown Outdoor String Lights $39 See On Amazon Perfect for patios, porches, and other outdoor spaces, these durable string lights create a warm, festive glow for a dreamy atmosphere. The bulbs are dimmable, so you can control how brightly they shine. Not to mention, they’re weather resistant — so they’ll withstand extreme temperatures, wind, and even rain. Available colors: 6