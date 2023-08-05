Contractors say these common mistakes may damage your home — & here's what to do instead
Avoid pricey repairs with these products that make your home look nicer, too.
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Home repairs and on-going upkeep can add up fast, so we reached out to seasoned contractors for advice on the common mistakes that damage homes and what to do instead. These pros suggested products that reduce wear and tear on your appliances, items to protect against pricey water damage, things that will reduce your risk of a fire, and more. The bonus is that many of these genius items will make your home look nicer, too. Keep scrolling for gadgets and upgrades that help you avoid expensive mistakes.