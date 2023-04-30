75 cool things on Amazon that are insanely cheap

When shopping online, sometimes I don’t even know what I’m looking for, but I will say that I’m a sucker for unusual — yet wildly useful — products. Lately, I’ve been blown away by all of the cool things on Amazon that are ridiculously cheap — and I have a feeling you will be, too. From clever kitchen gadgets to genius home upgrades, this list includes so many weird, wonderful things that simply make your life better. In a mood for a (budget-conscious) shopping spree? These impressive items will be sure to catch your eye.

01 This tiny pour-over coffee maker that turns out delicious joe Amazon Coffee Gator Pour-Over Coffee Maker $29 See On Amazon Perfect for brewing a single cup of joe, this pour-over coffee maker makes your morning ritual so much simpler. Just add your favorite grounds to the reusable stainless steel filter, then pour your hot water in — the brewed coffee trickles down into the glass carafe below. Unlike drip machines, this method allows you to control the timing and water temperature, resulting in a brew that pulls all the flavor and aroma from the coffee oils. If you’re more of a tea fan, you can also use your favorite loose leaf blend in place of beans. Available sizes: 10.5 ounces, 14 ounces, 27 ounces

02 A water-based paint marker that freshens up your grout lines Amazon Rainbow Chalk Markers Limited Grout Pen $9 See On Amazon An easy, wallet-friendly way to significantly improve the look of your bathroom or kitchen? This pigmented grout pen. The thin brush tip allows you to precisely apply the water-based colorant to your grout lines, giving them a fresh look without having to re-do them fully. You can cover up to 150 feet of grout with one pen, giving you the freedom to tackle DIY projects large and small.

03 These washable refrigerator mats that keep your shelves clean Amazon AKINLY Refrigerator Mats (9-Pack) $12 See On Amazon Instead of scrubbing stubborn food stains off your refrigerator shelves, simply line them with these waterproof mats. The EVA material is easy to rinse off with a bit of soap and water, saving you precious time and energy when cleaning out your fridge. You get nine colorful liners in a pack, each of which can be conveniently cut down to size.

04 The sliced bread dispenser that keeps your loaves fresher for longer Amazon Buddeez Sandwich-Size Bread Dispenser $13 See On Amazon With the Bread Buddy bread dispenser, you can keep your sliced loaf inside its original bag — which helps seal in its freshness for longer. Simply pull the plastic wrapper down around the dispenser to raise the loaf up, slice by slice. The Bread Buddy stores your bread vertically, making it a space-efficient fixture in your pantry, and the hard-sided design means the loaf won’t get crushed.

05 An electric scrubber that allows you to cut back on elbow grease Amazon Rubbermaid Power Scrubber $20 See On Amazon Scrubbing the dirt and grime from the crevices of your home doesn’t have to be a laborious task — Rubbermaid’s power scrubber makes it so much easier. The cordless device has an oscillating head that rotates 60 times per second, scouring away stubborn stains from bathroom tiles, kitchen counters, sink fixtures, and even outdoor grill grates.

06 This sleek cocktail shaker set for mixing bar-quality drinks at home Amazon Modern Mixology Cocktail Shaker Set (10-Piece Set) $38 See On Amazon Perfect for anyone who wants to try their hand at mixology, this stainless steel shaker set includes everything you need to get started. Complete with a jigger, Hawthorne strainer, and mixing spoon, the set can be displayed on your countertop with the sleek wooden stand. The illustrated recipe cards are there to guide you if you need some inspiration.

07 This beard apron that attaches to the mirror to catch the trimmings Amazon Beard King Beard Apron $17 See On Amazon It is possible to keep your bathroom sink looking immaculate while you trim your facial hair. The secret? This large apron that attaches to your bathroom mirror. Using a pair of secure suction hooks, the apron creates a catchall for your grooming tools and shaved hair, so it doesn’t go down the drain and cause clogs. The Velcro neck strap allows you to easily take the bib off to dispose of the hair in the trash.

08 A space-efficient charging dock for up to 6 devices Amazon Hercules Tuff Charging Station $18 See On Amazon Charge up to six smartphones or tablets at once with this space-efficient charging dock. Compatible with Apple and Android devices, it comes with short charging cables to keep things tidy, whether you place it on a nightstand or your kitchen counter. The sleek, minimalist dock has dividers to keep everything upright.

09 This 7-piece cleaning kit for your electronic devices Amazon IFTHFOUR 7-in-1 Electronic Cleaner Kit $11 See On Amazon From your laptop to your smartphone, your headphones to your digital camera, this electronic cleaner kit allows you to regularly perform maintenance on your entire collection of devices. The seven-piece set includes so many useful tools, like a retractable brush for swiping away dirt and debris, a suede cleaning cloth for wiping down screens, and a narrow cleaning pen for dislodging wax buildup from your earbuds.

10 A flexible phone stand you can bring anywhere Amazon iFLEX Adjustable Cell Phone Stand $12 See On Amazon Thanks to its lightweight, flexible design, this cell phone stand can accompany you just about anywhere. The foldable holder can be adjusted to any angle, so you can video chat, watch TV, or view a recipe with hands-free convenience. It comes in multiple colors, too, such as bright blue, pink, and black. Available colors: 5

11 The knife sharpener that keeps your blades in tip-top shape Amazon AnySharp Pro Knife Sharpener $22 See On Amazon Whether you’re looking to maintain the sharpness of your knives or bring a dull blade back to life, this tabletop knife sharpener can help. Suitable for both smooth and serrated designs, the knife sharpener effortlessly restores your blades to like-new condition. Measuring just under 3 inches tall, the compact unit easily stores inside a drawer or a cabinet when not in use. Available colors: 4

12 This digital thermometer that ensures your meat is cooked properly Amazon KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer $23 See On Amazon This fan-favorite digital meat thermometer gives you an accurate temperature reading in mere seconds, so you know exactly how long to cook your steak, chicken, or fish. I personally use this tool to ensure my water is the right temperature to activate yeast, which is seriously helpful when baking. It has a backlit display for easy reading and a built-in magnet so you can store it on the fridge. Available colors: 3

13 A hand-powered pasta maker with multiple thickness options Amazon Nuvantee Pasta Maker Machine $35 See On Amazon Once you discover how easy it is to make your own pasta, you may never want to go back to the store-bought stuff. This hand-powered pasta maker is surprisingly wallet-friendly, and has the ability to create all sorts of noodles, from fettuccine to spaghetti. For added stability, the stainless steel machine comes with removable table clamp that keeps it locked into place while you crank the handle.

14 The dust-removing sponge that just needs a little water Amazon Scrub Daddy Damp Duster Sponge $16 See On Amazon Forget harsh cleaning fluids — the Scrub Daddy Damp Duster just needs a bit of plain ol’ water to trap the dust that’s been collecting on your blinds, baseboards, and railings. All you have to do is rinse the sponge off in between cleanings. The Damp Duster’s unique ridges allow it hold more dust and debris than a traditional sponge, so you can cut down on your cleaning time, as well.

15 These soda can organizers you can store vertically or horizontally Amazon ChaseBete Soda Can Organizers (2-Pack) $12 See On Amazon These soda can organizers keep your beverages tidy and easily accessible in your refrigerator or cupboard. Each rack holds up to four cans, and can be stored horizontally or vertically to save space in your kitchen or garage. (You can even store them on your refrigerator door.) For convenience, the organizers are outfitted with handles, so you can carry a rack full of sodas along to your next picnic or barbecue.

16 A virtual reality headset that’s fun for both kids & adults Amazon BNEXT VR Headset $25 See On Amazon Players of all ages can find something to love about this virtual reality headset — compatible with most smartphones, the headset offers an immersive visual experience while you interact with your favorite games. All you have to do is slide your phone into the front compartment and strap it onto your head. At such a budget-friendly price, there’s no reason not to pick up this cool gadget for your next family gathering or solo gaming session.

17 This lint roller that you can wash & reuse Amazon Weazdiok Washable Lint Roller Ball $12 See On Amazon Way more efficient than traditional lint removers with sticky tape, this lint roller ball lifts pet hair and dust from your clothes and furniture with ease. The debris sticks to the tacky diatomite ball as you roll it over your household surfaces and fabrics — then, all you need to do is rinse it off in the sink. Available colors: Green Gold, Pink Gold

18 The marble-launching fidget toy that provides a welcome distraction Amazon Kalinar Marble Launcher Desk Fidget $15 See On Amazon On an endless Zoom call at work? Give yourself a highly satisfying distraction by keeping this marble launcher at your desk. Just press down on the lever to send the marble upward, and it’ll land directly in the slot before rolling down the spiral track toward the base. One reviewer wrote, “This desk fidget is good quality and fun to use when listening in on long calls or just to take a few minutes break from the grind. I really enjoy it!”

19 This car cupholder adapter that accommodates most mugs & bottles Amazon Seven Sparta Expanded Car Cupholder Adaptor $23 See On Amazon This ingenious car cupholder adaptor expands to fit the space at the center of your car’s console, creating a spot that’s large enough for your oversized Thermos, water bottle, or travel mug. A slot at the side of the holder accommodates containers with handles, so you can easily grab your beverage while you drive. Available colors: Black, Gray, Silver

20 A handheld milk frother that whips up cafe-style drinks at home Amazon Powerlix Handheld Milk Frother $14.99 See On Amazon Who knew that this inexpensive, handheld frother was the secret to making coffee shop-quality lattes and cappuccinos at home? Designed with a stainless steel whisk, the battery-powered frother whips up clouds of fluffy milk foam in just seconds. It also has other surprisingly helpful uses — such as blending your protein shake or aerating your eggs for a fluffy scramble.

21 These claw-shaped tools that make shredding meat so much easier Amazon Cave Tools Meat Shredding Claws $13 See On Amazon Warning: When using these metal meat shredding claws, you may feel like Wolverine. The handheld utensils are designed with sharp prongs that slice through your roasted pork, brisket, or chicken, breaking it down into shreds for tacos, sandwiches, and more. They’re also incredibly helpful for carrying large pieces of meat from the barbecue to your plate without burning your hands. Available colors: 2

22 A 2-compartment water bottle that’s perfect for sharing Amazon YYDSJFM Dual-Compartment Water Bottle $15 See On Amazon Can’t decide between water or iced tea? Use this dual-compartment water bottle and you can have the best of both worlds. Designed with two separate liquid compartments and straws, the bottle is an ingenious way to hydrate all day long. Plus, it allows you to share a single bottle with a pal without having to actually share at all. Available colors: White, Black, Pink

23 This motion-activated light that illuminates the space underneath your bed Amazon Vansky Motion-Activated Bed Light $18 See On Amazon This motion-activated LED light strip illuminates the space underneath your bed, so you don’t have to shuffle around in the dark to use the bathroom or get a glass of water. It’s perfect for those who share a room or a bed, since the light is subtle enough not to disrupt anyone else’s sleep.

24 The convenient way to hold your smartphone while running Amazon E Tronic Edge Phone-Holding Armband $10 See On Amazon Keep your smartphone nearby while you jog with this stretchy armband designed with a spacious pocket. Made of a moisture-wicking blend of nylon and spandex, the sleeve fits comfortably on your bicep as you run. The flexible storage pouch can even accommodate a pair of keys and your wallet, too. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

25 These packing cubes that save you precious luggage space Amazon Shacke Packing Cubes (5 Pieces) $22 See On Amazon When you pack your clothes in these zippered storage cubes, you can actually save space in your suitcase — they compress contents so they’re less bulky (perfect for those long trips where you need to bring everything but the kitchen sink). Not to mention, the cubes also allow you to organize your belongings into separate compartments, so you won’t have to rummage around for a pair of socks or underwear again. Available colors: 10

26 This compact scale for weighing your luggage on the go Amazon Travel Inspira Luggage Scale $11 See On Amazon The easiest way to prevent overweight baggage fees? Use this highly rated luggage scale. With a weight capacity of up to 110 pounds, the compact scale allows you to quickly measure how heavy your suitcase or duffel bag is — even when you’re already at the airport. Just hook the loop through the suitcase handle, then hold the bag using both sides of the scale to get an accurate reading. Available colors: 9

27 A clever snack dispenser that keeps your fingers clean Amazon Fullware Nuts Dispenser $12 See On Amazon Perfect for dishing out peanuts, corn nuts, or even M&Ms, this snack dispenser is oh-so useful while you’re typing on your laptop or playing a video game. The snack comes straight out the bottom of the gadget with the press of a button, so you don’t have to even touch it with your fingers. Your hands will stay clean while your belly remains full. Available colors: Black, Blue, Pink

28 These heat-resistant oven rack shields that prevent arm burns Amazon LeeYean Oven Rack Shields (4-Pack) $9 See On Amazon Made of heat-resistant silicone, these oven rack guards are a surefire way to protect your forearms from accidental burns as you pull your pan out of the oven. The 14-inch pieces are easy to cut down to size with scissors, or, if you have a larger oven, you can combine more than one piece to create more length. Each guard slides easily over the outer edge of your rack, creating a protective barrier between the oven and your skin. Available colors: Red, Black, Gray

29 This teeth whitening kit that gives results after just 1 week Amazon Cali White Teeth Whitening Kit $29 See On Amazon Coffee, tea, and red wine can cause tooth staining over time, and if you’re looking to brighten them up fast, there’s an easy way to do so. Featuring an enamel-safe carbamide peroxide formula, this teeth whitening kit offers noticeable results after just one week of use. Each treatment only takes 30 minutes — just pop the tray in your mouth, turn on the whitening light, and relax.

30 A bedside tray that’s great for compact spaces Amazon BedShelfie Bedside Shelf $20 See On Amazon If you don’t have enough room for a bedside table, this clip-on shelf is a great alternative. Holding up to 35 pounds of weight, the compact tray provides the perfect landing spot for your smartphone, mug, notebook, tablet, or any other small object you want to keep nearby. The minimalist shelf even has a slot for your charging cables, so you can power up your device overnight.

31 The digital alarm clock that projects the time onto your wall Amazon GOLOZA Projection Alarm Clock $24 See On Amazon With its curved shape and unique projection feature, this alarm clock is designed with your eyes in mind. It offers a comfortable view on the large LED display as well as on your bedroom wall, so the time is never more than a quick glance away. The projection is brightness-adjustable, and the clock has a built-in charging port for your phone. Another cool feature? The buzzer has a volume function that progressively gets louder to ensure you wake up on time. Available colors: 4

32 A wireless doorbell system with over 50 different ringtones Amazon SadoTech Wireless Doorbell $31 See On Amazon Add a customized touch to your home with this wireless doorbell system — it offers over 50 different ringtones and four volume settings. The set comes with one transmitter button that triggers two different chime units, with each wireless receiver covering a range of 1,000 feet. Installation is a breeze — just use the included double-sided adhesive to securely mount the units on any wall. Available colors: 6

33 This lightweight hammock that packs easily for camping trips Amazon Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock $34 See On Amazon Made of hard-wearing nylon, this rip-resistant hammock from Wise Owl Outfitters is ready for adventure — and it’s earned a 4.8-star overall rating after 4,000 reviews on Amazon. Complete with a pair of talon straps and carabiners, the hammock is easy to set up wherever you happen to be camping. Even better, it packs down into a small storage pouch that fits inside your backpack — and it weighs just 1 pound. Available sizes: 2

34 The sleek lunch box with an insulated lining Amazon Upper Order Insulated Lunch Box $20 See On Amazon The first thing you’ll notice about this lunch box is its sleek, streamlined look. But it’s just as functional as it is sophisticated. The outer shell is made of sturdy Oxford fabric, which resists scuffs and stains like a pro. Inside, you’ll find an insulated lining that keeps hot foods hot and cold foods cold. An interior pocket provides additional storage for cutlery and napkins. Available colors: 4

35 An ultra-slim wallet that fits perfectly in your pocket Amazon TRAVANDO Slim Money Clip Wallet $25 See On Amazon Despite its ultra-slim profile, this faux leather wallet can surprisingly hold a lot. You can fit nine cards inside the slots, while a metal money clip keeps your bills securely in place. Measuring just over 4 inches by 3 inches, it’s compact enough to fit in your trouser or jacket pocket with ease. Available colors: 6

36 The quick-drying microfiber towels that are perfect for the gym Amazon Wise Owl Outfitters Quick-Dry Microfiber Yoga Towels (4-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Whether you’re hitting the gym, yoga studio, or hiking trail, you’ll be grateful to have one of these microfiber towels on hand. The lightweight towels are incredibly absorbent, so they’re perfect for wiping away sweat as you exercise. Not to mention, they pack down to a small size, so they fit effortlessly into your gym bag or backpack. Available colors: Green, Blue, Gray

37 The rechargeable water flosser that cleans teeth & massages gums Amazon Aquasonic Aqua Flosser $34 See On Amazon It’s hard to believe this water flosser kit comes at such a wallet-friendly price — and once you’ve tried it for yourself, you may wonder why you didn’t get one sooner. The flosser shoots a narrow stream of water through its nozzle tip, helping to remove plaque, dislodge bits of food, and massage your gums. Switch between normal, soft, and pulse modes to maximize your teeth cleaning sesh. Your dentist will be happy.

38 This LED light strip that enhances your home entertainment setup Amazon Power Practical TV Backlight $17 See On Amazon You’d be surprised just how much this LED light strip can improve your home entertainment setup (think better picture contrast, no screen glare, and less eyestrain). Simply attach the lights to the back of your monitor using the included double-sided tape, then plug the power cord into your TV’s USB port. An in-line controller makes it easy to adjust the brightness level to your liking. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

39 A wireless smartphone charger that doubles as a car mount Amazon ESR Magnetic Car Mount Charger $30 See On Amazon From lengthy commutes to road trips, it helps to have a smartphone charger in your car — and this wireless charger doubles as a mount so you can easily view maps and directions. It uses a powerful magnet to hold your device securely in place, so you can readily access your phone for calls and navigation. The mount clamps onto your car’s air vent, and it’s easy to adjust as needed.

40 This 4-pack of smart plugs that you can control with your phone or voice commands Amazon Kasa Smart Mini Plug (4-Pack) $26 See On Amazon This set of four smart plugs gives you the power to update your home — without having to shell out on any new, high-tech appliances. Control your lamp, coffee maker, fan, or any other electric device with a simple verbal command, or set individual schedules using the accompanying Kasa mobile app.

41 The smart notebook that you can use over & over again Amazon Rocketbook Smart Notebook $26 See On Amazon Perfect for the office, classroom, or home, this smart notebook never runs out of paper. Simply jot down your notes on the dot grid paper with the erasable pen, then use the Rocketbook mobile app to upload your pages to the cloud. Once you run out of space, all you have to do is wipe away your writing or doodles with the included microfiber cloth. Available colors: 18

42 A flexible reading light that fits around your neck Amazon Glocusent LED Neck Reading Light $22 See On Amazon This flexible LED reading light is perfect for those nights where you want to squeeze in a few extra pages without disturbing your partner or roommate. The curved design fits comfortably around your neck, shining two adjustable beams of light down onto your book. For customization, there are multiple brightness and color temperature options. It provides up to 80 hours of light on a single charge, and when it is time to power up, all you need is a USB cord. Available colors: 8

43 This Bluetooth-enabled tracker that keeps tabs on your important items Amazon Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker $25 See On Amazon The Tile Mate tracking device uses Bluetooth technology to report the whereabouts of your important items up to 250 feet away. Clip it onto your key ring, tuck it in your wallet, or attach it to your backpack — Tile’s free mobile app allows you to keep tabs on your stuff at any time. Or, if you’ve misplaced your smartphone at home, you can even click your Tile Mate to set off a ringer in order to find it.

44 The portable tire inflator that seriously comes in handy Amazon VacLife Portable Tire Inflator $28 See On Amazon Plugging into your car’s 12-volt power outlet, this portable tire inflator can be used anywhere you happen to be. For that reason, it makes an incredibly helpful addition to your vehicle’s emergency roadside kit. The compact unit adds the optimal amount of air to your tires in just minutes, and it even has a built-in LED light for nighttime use. Available colors: 4

45 A fan-favorite foam roller that builds flexibility & stimulates muscle recovery Amazon Amazon Basics Foam Roller $21 See On Amazon You can use this high-density foam roller for balance, strengthening, and flexibility exercises — plus, its lightweight design makes it easy to transport to and from the gym. Another fantastic way to incorporate this tool into your exercise regimen? Try rolling it against your legs post-workout to relieve any tightness in your muscles. It’s a fan favorite, boasting a 4.6-star overall rating after 96,000 reviews. Available sizes: 18 inches, 24 inches, 36 inches

46 This electric brush that straightens your beard in seconds Amazon TAME THE WILD MAKE YOUR BEARD BEHAVE Beard Straightener $30 See On amazon This beard brush uses ionic technology and a series of ceramic bristles to straighten your facial hair using nothing but heat. With 12 temperature settings, the electric styling tool smooths out any type of beard — whether it’s frizzy and thick or fine and thin. It even has a 30-minute automatic shut-off feature, just in case you forget to power it down before heading out the door.

47 An insulated water bottle that comes in aesthetically pleasing colors Amazon IRON °FLASK Insulated Water Bottle $21 See On Amazon If you’re toting your water bottle around everywhere — from the gym to the office — you’ll want to pick one that you like looking at. Luckily, this insulated water bottle comes in over two dozen aesthetically pleasing shades and patterns, including ombré, marble, and terrazzo styles. It keeps cold drinks chilled for up to 24 hours, and hot drinks warm for up to 12 hours — plus, a built-in handle on the cap makes transporting it from place to place a breeze. Available sizes: 6

48 The massage roller ball that offers a blast of cool therapy Amazon Gaiam Cold Massage Roller Ball $20 See On Amazon You can place this massage ball directly in the freezer — it’ll stay chilled for up to 20 minutes, which is plenty of time to roll it along your neck, shoulders, and back. The stainless steel material glides smoothly along your skin, providing light pressure and a blast of cool therapy. Use it solo or team up with a pal to deliver relief to store muscles.

49 This microwaveable compress that relieves neck & shoulder pain Amazon UNCN Neck and Shoulders Heating Pad $23 See On Amazon This weighted compress can be placed directly in the microwave and draped over your neck, relieving your sore, aching muscles with light pressure and heat therapy. Or, if you prefer, you can place the cushion in the freezer to create a cooling sensation. Handles on either end of the compress make it easy to adjust for maximum comfort. Available colors and patterns: Gray, Flower

50 A set of sticky grippers that keep the corners of your rug in place Amazon NeverCurl Rug Corner Grippers (4-Pack) $12 See On Amazon One simple, wallet-friendly trick to make your house look better? Use these sticky grippers on the curling corners of your rug. The V-shaped pieces are made of an adhesive gel that keeps your rug locked in place on your floor. Need to clean your floors? The EVA foam tip allows you to lift the corner of your rug with ease, so you can sweep or vacuum underneath.

51 This budget-friendly kit for touching up your wood furniture Amazon Katzco Wood Furniture Repair Kit (13 Pieces) $9 See On Amazon Complete with wax sticks and markers in six shades, this furniture repair kit offers a simple way to touch up the minor nicks and scratches in your wooden chairs, tables, and cabinets. With colors like oak, mahogany, and maple, the kit is suited for a variety of wood types.

52 These adjustable lights that illuminate your grill at night Amazon Benicci LED Grill Lights (2-Pack) $14 See On Amazon When the sun has set on your barbecue, simply pull out these flexible LED lights to keep the grilling going. Each battery-powered light has a bendable gooseneck that can be twisted to any angle, as well as a strong magnetic base that mounts onto any metal surface. Portable and easy to pack, they also come in handy on camping trips or while working on car repairs.

53 The bright blue goo that cleans your car’s crevices Amazon PULIDIKI Cleaning Gel $6 See On Amazon Don’t let the bright blue hue and bizarre texture of this cleaning gel shock you — it’s actually a really useful tool for DIY car detailing. Simply stick the pile of goo into your vehicle’s crevices (your console panel and air vents are a good place to start) and lift it back up. Dust, dirt, and debris sticks to the gel, leaving your car’s interior looking spotless. Try it on your computer keyboard, too.

54 These stunning pathway lights that are completely solar powered Amazon Outdoor Lights & Living Solar Pathway Lights (10-Pack) $40 See On Amazon Featuring a nature-inspired cutout pattern on the sides, these pathway lights add an enchanting touch to your pathway. Even better, the lights don’t need a battery or a cord to operate — they harness the sun’s energy during the day and provide up to 12 hours of illumination at night. Install them with or without stakes — they look stunning either way.

55 An ingenious batter dispenser for splatter-free cooking Amazon Norpro Batter Dispenser $22 See On Amazon The little kitchen gadget you never knew you needed? This splatter-proof batter dispenser. With convenient measurement markings along the side, the handheld tool releases just the right amount of batter onto your griddle or into your muffin tin. Just squeeze the handle to start the flow of liquid, then release to make it stop. No mess, no wasted batter. Genius.

56 This indoor insect trap that uses a powerful fan to suck bugs in Amazon Katchy Indoor Insect Trap $40 See On Amazon Equipped with a UV light that lures bugs into its grasp, this insect trap saves you from having to constantly swat away fruit flies, gnats, and even mosquitos. Unlike regular insect zappers, this trap’s effectiveness comes from its powerful suction fan. The fan pulls the small bugs down into the inner chamber, where they stick to the glue board for easy disposal.

57 The pocket-size venom remover for bug bites & bee stings Amazon Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool $10 See On Amazon While spending time in nature is great, it often comes with the unavoidable reality of bug bites. Thankfully, the Bug Bite Thing makes them way more manageable. The suction tool works to extract the insect venom or saliva left underneath your skin, alleviating symptoms of itching and swelling. It works on everything from mosquito bites to bee stings, so it’s a good idea to pack one in your hiking bag, just in case. Available colors: 4

58 A surefire way to get the most out of your soap & lotion bottles Amazon Flip-It! Bottle Emptying Kit (2-Pack) $16 See On Amazon The Flip-It! bottle emptying kit includes everything you need to extract every last drop of shampoo, lotion, or soap out of its container. Simply replace the cap of your bottle with one of their patented Flip-It! attachments, then store the entire vessel upside down until you’re ready to use it. The kit comes with four different sizes of attachments to accommodate a wide variety of bottles.

59 This memory foam seat cushion that makes any chair more comfortable Amazon ComfiLife Gel & Memory Foam Seat Cushion - $50 See On Amazon Constructed from high-density memory foam and topped with a cooling gel layer, this seat cushion is the secret to making any chair instantly more comfortable and supportive. The ergonomic design reduces pressure on the tailbone, encouraging proper posture and relieving lower back strain. It even has a carrying handle, so you can easily transport it to the office, the movie theater, or a sporting event. Available colors: Navy Blue, Gray, Black

60 The rotating storage rack that holds ties, scarves & jewelry Amazon BigOtters Tie Rack (4-Pack) $8 See On Amazon Make the most out of your closet space by investing in this simple upgrade — these rotating storage racks. Each one is designed with 18 individual hooks that can hold everything from ties to jewelry. Simply spin the rack around to reach your desired accessory — it’s much easier that rummaging around your dresser drawer for your favorite neck scarf. Available sizes: 2

61 A clever sink attachment that thoroughly scrubs glasses & bottles Amazon FEENM Water Bottle Cleaning Brush $11 See On Amazon Attaching to the side of your sink with a pair of strong suction cups, this long bristle brush thoroughly cleans your bottles and glasses with barely any effort on your part. Simply insert your glass in between the pair of brushes and twist. Your glassware will get squeaky clean, and you didn’t even have to use any elbow grease.

62 These dimming sheets that turn down the brightness on electronics Amazon Dim It Light Dimming Sheets $10 See On Amazon If the bright light emitting from you electronics is affecting your shut-eye, you should pick up a pack of these matte black dimming sheets. Unlike alternatives that have a sticky adhesive backing, these sheets use static cling to stay put — even on touch screens. You can easily cut each sheet down to size to dim the lights on power strips, alarm clocks, routers, and more.

63 The discreet magnetic key holders that screw into your light switch plate Amazon KeySmart Magnetic Key Rack (6-Pack) $18 See On Amazon Once you install these magnetic key racks, you’ll never have to go searching for your keys again. The small but mighty magnet secures your key, so you can easily grab them as you head out the door. Plus, they barely take up any space on your wall — each one screws directly into your light switch plate.

64 The bowl that separates your cereal from your milk Amazon VALLENWOOD Never Soggy Cereal Bowl $17 See On Amazon If you’re someone who hates it when your cereal gets soggy, you may just need this bowl with a divider. The dishwasher-safe bowl separates your cereal and your milk — so you can dip each bite as you eat. This way, your cereal stays crisp until you finish your breakfast. Pretty clever, huh? Available colors: 2

65 A large exfoliating towel that leaves your skin feeling super soft Amazon GOSHI Exfoliating Shower Towel $15 See On Amazon Made from GOSHI’s unique blend of exfoliating and lathering threads, this Japanese shower towel leaves your skin feeling squeaky clean — not to mention soft. The large size allows you to wrap it over your shoulders and behind your back, so no spot is left untouched. Several reviewers have sung its praises, describing the towel’s texture as “perfect” and “surprisingly gentle” for all skin types.

66 These self-closing toothpaste caps for a mess-free sink Amazon Chrome Cherry Toothpaste Caps (3-Pack) $6 See On Amazon If someone you live with keeps forgetting to put the cap back on the toothpaste (or maybe it’s you — no judgement there), these self-closing caps are a worthwhile investment. Made out of flexible silicone, the caps are designed to fit over most toothpaste tubes with ease. As you gently squeeze, the cap releases the perfect dollop of paste onto your brush. No mess, no worries.

67 This light-blocking sleep mask with built-in Bluetooth headphones Amazon LIGHTIMETUNNEL Bluetooth Sleep Headphones $23 See On Amazon This cushioned sleep mask doesn’t just block out light — it’s also equipped with a pair of Bluetooth headphones. Cool, right? Whether you want to drift off to white noise, soothing music, or your favorite podcast, this mask makes it possible (hello, peaceful plane rides). Not to mention, the spongy material keeps you in total comfort, even if you’re sleeping on your side. Available colors: 5

68 An automatic soap dispenser that looks sleek & sophisticated Amazon Everlasting Comfort Automatic Soap Dispenser $28 See On Amazon Instantly elevate your bathroom or kitchen by adding this automatic soap dispenser. Using motion-sensor technology, the touchless unit deposits the perfect amount of soap into your hand when you place it underneath the spout — i.e., no germs on the pump. The simple chrome finish gives it a sophisticated look.

69 A handheld splatter screen that protects your arms from hot oil splatters Amazon BergKoch Grease Splatter Screen $25 See On Amazon If you’re frequently frying up tasty foods, you’re aware of the hot, spitting oil that rises up out of the pan. This handheld screen protects your forearms, clothes, and stove from these oil splatters, so you can cook with confidence. The multi-functional mesh tool also serves as a strainer and a cooling rack. Available sizes: 9.5 inches — 15 inches

70 This pickle grabber that uses an itty-bitty prong — instead of your fingers Amazon Norpro Pickle Pincher $6 See On Amazon Pickles make a great snack, but who wants to get their fingers wet pulling them out of the jar? The Norpro Pickle Pincher features a spring-loaded claw that grips your sweet or dill pickles with ease. You can also use this nifty tool to serve olives or pickled peppers, as well.

71 These rolling curtain hooks that glide smoothly over your shower rod Amazon Titanker Shower Curtain Hooks (12-Pack) $7 See On Amazon Featuring rows of rolling beads, these metal curtain hooks glide effortlessly over your shower rod. Their dual-sided design provides a spot for both your shower curtain and your liner. Not to mention, they give your bathroom a sophisticated touch — choose from lustrous nickel, bronze, and gold finishes, or opt for matte black or white. Available colors: 8

72 The adjustable, waterproof toga for showering outdoors Amazon Shower Toga Anywhere Shower Curtain $40 See On Amazon Made of waterproof nylon, the ingenious Shower Toga allows you to rinse off at a campground, the beach, or anywhere else you might happen to be. The adjustable garment can be worn over your torso or around your waist, giving you the freedom to shower in the great outdoors with a little bit of modesty.

73 A handled stainless steel container for preserving your bacon grease Amazon Aulett Home Bacon Grease Container $14 See On Amazon While you should never pour bacon grease down the sink, you don’t have to chuck it in the trash, either. This stainless steel container stores your leftover drippings until you need some cooking oil — bacon grease can add flavor to eggs, pancakes, and even popcorn — yum! A built-in strainer filters out any tidbits of fat, while the sturdy handle makes pouring a breeze.

74 This durable trunk organizer that declutters the back of your car Amazon Drive Auto Products Car Trunk Organizer $25 See On Amazon This hard-wearing canvas trunk organizer has a pair of tie-down latches that keep it securely in place. With three internal compartments as well as multiple pouches and pockets on the outside, the storage bin offers plenty of space for your groceries, tools, jump cables, and more. A waterproof lining ensures that it’s easy to clean in the case of an accidental spill. Available colors: Black, Gray, Tan