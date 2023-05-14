60 dank things on Amazon that are shockingly cheap
The coolest, most clever finds on the site right now.
I always get excited when I find a good deal. In fact, discovering
cool products that are surprisingly cheap is kind of my jam. From clever kitchen gadgets that make cooking so much easier to space-saving storage hacks that instantly make your home look tidier, I’m constantly blown away by the useful things available on Amazon — not to mention, their wallet-friendly prices. Without further ado, here are some of the best finds floating around the internet right now — and you’re not gonna believe how little they cost. 01 A kitchen smartphone stand with a spatula-inspired shape
Use this
smartphone stand to keep your device propped up while you scroll through recipes in the kitchen. Featuring a whimsical spatula shape, the slim holder fits right in among your kitchen decor. It’s also suited for holding tablets and e-readers — the silicone grips on the bottom ensure it won’t slip or topple over. Available colors: Green, Black, Red 02 This magnetic grabber that retrieves screws & bolts from tight spots
When you’re working on a DIY project, you’re bound to drop a few screws or bolts — this flexible
magnetic tool helps you retrieve those small metal items from tight spaces. The 20-inch shaft has a powerful magnet that can pick up pieces weighing as much as 20 pounds— simply bend the gooseneck to your desired angle. A comfortable handle ensures you get a secure grip while you work. 03 The mini fire pit you can bring with you anywhere
This
tabletop fire pit is completely portable — you can set it up just about anywhere. Offering a smokeless flame that burns brightly for up to 50 minutes, the personal fireplace adds a touch of warm ambience to any room or outdoor patio. Plus, the contemporary concrete vessel blends in among any decor. Available colors: Concrete, Black 04 A mini spreading spatula that’s shaped like a platypus
Meet the Splatypus — a
mini spatula that’s designed to scrape down the sides of your jars, from peanut butter to jam to tahini. The sturdy yet flexible silicone spreader is shaped like a tiny platypus, adding a touch of whimsy to any kitchen. Plus, it’s dishwasher-safe, so cleaning up after your snack is easy as can be. 05 This handy multitool with a built-in phone charger
Snapping directly onto your key chain, this wallet-friendly
multitool will prove its worth over and over again. It’s equipped with a micro-USB charging cable, so you can conveniently plug your phone into a power source wherever you happen to be. The built-in bottle opener is another surprisingly handy feature. 06 A multi-functional cooking gadget that whisks, mashes & drains
You’ll be surprised just how much use you get out of this clever
kitchen gadget. It acts as a whisk, food masher, egg separator, slotted spoon, garlic grater, and more. Made from nonstick nylon, the handy kitchen tool cleans easily and hangs on your wall with the loop on the handle. 07 This wine stopper that chills & aerates your beverage
In addition to sealing your bottle of wine in between pours, the
Corkcicle (which is shaped like an icicle) also chills your wine — just keep it in the freezer, then stick it into a bottle of white or rosé to immediately bring down the temperature. What’s more, it acts as an aerator that infuses your beverage with the optimal amount of oxygen for maximum flavor. 08 The faucet guard that keeps puddling at bay
Made from textured silicone with a raised edge, this
faucet guard catches all splashes and spills before they pool round your sink area. Conveniently, the built-in drain funnels the water right back into the sink. It also acts as a holder for your various dishwashing items — there’s plenty of room for a sponge and a bottle of liquid soap. 09 This ingenious hook that keeps your bananas fresher for longer
The
Banana Bungee hammock is designed to suspend your bunch of bananas beneath your cabinet or shelf, saving you on precious counter space. But that’s not all — this vertical storage method actually extends the ripening process of your bananas, so they don’t go bad as quickly. The hanging holder is easy to install with the included mounting hardware, and can be used to hold multiple bunches of bananas at once. 10 A helpful burger press that’s freezer safe
Thanks to this silicone
burger press, you can shape, stuff, and freeze up to eight patties at once — so they’re all ready to go on the grill. Just fill the tray with ground meat, then gently press the lid on top. Once they’re frozen, the unique hexagonal shape makes it easy to break off the patties one by one. 11 These silicone towel hooks with a unique, contemporary design
Unlike traditional towel hooks, these
wall-mounted fixtures don’t actually have any “hooks” at all. Rather, they’re designed with soft silicone claws that grasp your washcloth or dish towel with ease. Just push the corner of your towel into the center of the hook to secure it in place, then pull it out when you need to use it. 12 A manual shredding tool that pulls apart meat in seconds
Whether you’re prepping pulled pork sandwiches, beef tacos, or chicken salad, this
shredding tool will make your life so much easier. Simply place your ingredients inside the chamber, add the lid, and rotate the handles back and forth. In just seconds, you’ll have a pile of shredded meat — plus, all the leftover juices are left behind in the base for easy cleanup. 13 This eclectic book filled with unusual facts
Whether you buy it as an intriguing addition to your coffee table or as a gift for your curious-minded friend,
will delight readers of all ages. The pages are filled with quirky tidbits of trivia spread out over a wide range of topics, from history to sports to the animal kingdom. Its vintage-inspired design lends a sophisticated look to any bookshelf. The Book of Unusual Knowledge 14 A dual-ended cleaning pen that keeps your lenses clear
Designed with a flat tip and a brush tip, this dual-ended
cleaning pen is perfect for wiping away any smudges and dust on your eyeglasses, camera lens, or telescope. You can even use it to remove smears from your phone or tablet’s touch screen. A sliding knob on the side retracts both ends of the pen when not in use. 15 This compact cold brew maker that fits in your refrigerator
This
cold brew coffee maker stacks directly on top of the corresponding glass carafe for storage, saving you precious space in your fridge or on your countertop. The compact machine brews enough low-acid coffee concentrate for up to seven drinks — just add the grounds to the stainless steel filter and pour water over the top. Once your coffee is finished brewing, you can insert the included stopper to keep the batch fresh. 16 The grippy fridge mat that keeps cans & bottles from rolling around
This flexible
rubber mat keeps your drink cans and bottles from rolling around on your fridge shelf — you can even stack them up into a pyramid to save on space. Designed to fit up to 10 cans or five wine bottles, the nonslip mat provides a clever storage solution for your beverages. It comes in three colors: charcoal, cream, and red. Available colors: Red, Charcoal, Cream 17 A document security stamp that protects your identity
Protect your identity and other important information by rolling this
patterned stamp over your bills, tax returns, prescription labels, and more. It’s a space-efficient, mess-free alternative to a paper shredder, and it works in mere seconds. The unique combination of letters ensures your full name and address become illegible before you toss those papers in the trash. 18 This 2-in-1 kitchen tool that grinds both salt & pepper
Thanks to its compartmentalized design, this handy
kitchen gadget stores both salt crystals and peppercorns. One end freshly grinds the salt, while the other grinds the pepper — just flip the tool around. With sleek stainless steel accents, this space-saving tool also looks fantastic on your kitchen counter. 19 The space-saving outlet extender with a built-in night light
Taking up much less room than a power strip, this
plug-in surge protector is a great way to maximize your outlet space. The unit features a total of six AC outlets, two USB ports, and one USB-C port, as well as a built-in night light that automatically turns on in the dark. You can even adjust the brightness of the light using the touch-activated sensor. 20 This under-desk organizer that keeps your supplies tidy
A tidy workspace will do wonders for your productivity levels — this
under-desk organizer can really make a difference. The pair of slide-out drawers can be mounted beneath your desk using the included adhesive or screws. Once they’re set up, you’ll have plenty of space for your notebooks, tablet, writing utensils, and anything else you like to keep on hand during the workday. Available colors: Black, Blue 21 A cleaning cloth that erases water & heat marks from wood
Water, alcohol, and heat can leave white rings and streaks on your wooden furniture — luckily, this
reusable cloth can make that residue disappear. Also great for diminishing the appearance of scratches, permanent marker stains, and other small blemishes, the cloth restores your wood to a like-new appearance without stripping the finish. 22 These solar-powered garden lights that add a whimsical touch to your garden
These clusters of
solar-powered garden lights add a sense of whimsy to your garden or entryway. Each bulb sits at the end of a soft, flexible wire, gently swaying in the breeze. The weather-resistant stake lights don’t require any cables or plugs — just stick them into the ground and delight in their enchanting glow when the sun goes down. 23 Some essential oil incense sticks that repel mosquitos
Ideal for repelling mosquitos when you’re enjoying your patio or yard, these
incense sticks manage to be effective while remaining DEET-free. Made with a blend of citronella, rosemary, and lemongrass essential oils, they ward off biting bugs when lit. Each stick burns for up to three hours — place multiple sticks 15 feet apart around the perimeter of your porch for best results. 24 This furniture repair kit for touching up nicks & scratches
Complete with six different shades of markers and wax sticks, this
furniture repair kit has everything you need to touch up small scratches and dents on your wooden chairs, tables, cabinets, and more. The wood-colored hues — such as cherry, walnut, and mahogany — are formulated to match a wide range of wood types for a natural-looking finish. According the reviewers, the kit is “very easy to use” and “the results are very satisfying.” 25 These wallet-friendly door draft stoppers that insulate your rooms
One easy, inexpensive way to insulate your home? Invest in these
door draft stoppers. Available in white, black, gray, and brown, the self-adhesive strips can fit gaps up to 1 inch in height. Your room will stay cooler when the A/C is on, and warmer when you’re running the heat. Not to mention, the draft stoppers also work to dampen loud noises for a better sense of peace and quiet. 26 A fan-favorite pet hair remover that really works
Lots of products claim to remove pet hair from your clothes and furniture, but few are quite as effective as ChomChom’s
reusable rolling tool. With over 105,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, the handheld remover effectively lifts dog and cat fur from nearly all fabrics and upholstery, storing it neatly inside for convenient disposal. And, unlike sticky tape rollers, this tool can be used over and over again. 27 This drywall repair putty that fills in small holes like they never happened
If your drywall or plaster has a collection of small holes from over the years, you should know there’s an easy, cost-effective way to patch them up:
Erase-A-Hole repair putty. The water-based formula can be applied directly to your wall — no putty knife or extra tools required. Just dust off the excess putty with your hand, and paint over it once it’s dried. 28 A streamlined box that conceals tangled electronic cables
Nothing diverts your eye in a room like a tangled mess of electronic cables. This
streamlined box serves the specific purpose of hiding your cords and power strip in plain sight. Designed with multiple slots on the sides, the sleek white box makes it easy for wires to run in and out. A lightweight wooden lid adds a natural-looking touch. 29 The cordless water flosser that cleans teeth & massages gums
With four different pressure settings, this
water flosser is designed to both clean your teeth and massage your gums. The tip blasts a narrow stream of water between your teeth, removing plaque and dislodging food without the need for traditional floss. Not to mention, the cordless unit has a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 40 days before needing to be powered up again. 30 This easy-to-clean bamboo cutting board with a set of color-coded mats
Made from lightweight bamboo, this
cutting board provides a wide, smooth surface for your food prep. Even better, it comes with a set of six color-coded mats that you can switch out depending on what you’re chopping, whether it’s vegetables, meat, or produce — making it easy to avoid cross-contamination. When you’re done chopping, just lift the mat and funnel the ingredients into your pan. 31 A magnetic pouch that holds your essentials while you run
Keep your keys, wallet, and phone close to you while you jog or work out with the
Running Buddy magnetic pouch. The compact pocket is designed with magnetized flaps that secure to your waistband without the need for a belt or clasp. Its hard-wearing, water-resistant material ensures your essentials stay safe inside, rain or shine. The best part? No bouncing while you jog. Available colors: Black, Blue 32 These clip-on lights that keep you visible while running at night
Clip this
rechargeable LED light to the front of your shirt to illuminate your path while remaining visible to others. Equipped with a strong magnetic clasp, the light attaches securely onto your clothing and stays in place, even as you jog. There are four different settings to switch between, including a flashing red strobe for being seen in low-light environments. 33 This budget-friendly smart watch that tracks your health progress
You don’t have to shell out hundreds of dollars on a fancy
smart watch — this one comes at an incredibly wallet-friendly price. And, despite its low price tag, it still has 24 sports modes and offers plenty of cool health-tracking features such as counting steps, monitoring sleep quality, and measuring your pulse. The 1.47-inch screen clearly displays the time and date, and you can even check your text messages and emails at a glance. Available colors: Black, Green, Pink 34 A pair of ultra-bright LED headlamps for low-light settings
Whether you’re camping in the wilderness, or sitting in the dark at home because the power went out, you’ll be glad to have these
headlamps on hand. Each one is equipped with an ultra-bright LED light that can switch between white and red modes — there’s even a strobe setting for emergency situations. The battery-powered light fits snugly on your head with the adjustable stretch band. 35 This electric whisk that whips up clouds of fluffy milk foam
Making cafe-quality lattes and cappuccinos at home is easy peasy with this
electric milk frother. The handheld gadget is equipped with a stainless steel whisk that creates clouds of fluffy milk foam in just seconds — just press the single button at the end of the silicone handle to power it up. Pro tip: This frother can also be used to whisk your eggs in a jiffy. 36 The rechargeable lighter you’ll never need to replace
Unlike butane lighters, this lithium-powered
candle lighter never needs to be replaced — all you have to do is recharge it using the included USB cable. Not to mention, the flameless plasma torch is weather-resistant, so you can use it in windy or wet conditions. In addition to lighting candles, the long neck is ideal for sparking the grill or even a campfire. Available colors: Gold, Black, Silver 37 An attachable ring light that enhances your selfies & video calls
With this
clip-on ring light, you can guarantee that your selfies and video calls will be properly illuminated, no matter where you happen to be. The rechargeable ring has three different lighting modes — daylight, white, and warm — as well as multiple brightness levels for achieving the perfect look. Plus, its cordless design enables you to take it on the go. 38 This hands-free drink dispenser that makes pouring from heavy jugs a thing of the past
This
automatic drink dispenser offers an easy, hands-free way to serve water, juice, and milk. The battery-operated gadget fits onto most bottlenecks — once it’s locked into place, all you have to do is push your glass or bowl against the lever to release the liquid. Not only does the Magic Tap cut down on beverage spills, it also saves you from having to lift the heavy bottles and jugs in your fridge. Available colors: White, Black 39 A handheld nail grinder that makes trimming your pet’s claws less stressful
If your dog or cat tenses up whenever you pull out the nail clippers, you should try this
electric grinder. Equipped with a durable diamond stone bit, the grinder gently shaves down your pet’s nails without the discomfort or sharp noise that comes with traditional clipping tools. Thanks to its adjustable port size, you can use this tool on pets both large and small. 40 The wallet-friendly bidet attachment that’s easy to install
There’s no reason to be intimidated by the thought of adding a
bidet to your toilet — this one is easy on the wallet and even easier to install. Once it’s set up, you simply turn the dial to your desired level of water pressure. A small lever on the top of the control panel also allows you to adjust the angle of the stream of water. The adjustable brackets are designed to fit any standard toilet. 41 This flexible silicone strainer that barely takes up any space
If kitchen shelf space is at a premium, try swapping out your full-size colander for this
clip-on strainer. Made of flexible, heat-resistant silicone, the clever attachment allows you to drain your boiling water while keeping your food inside your pot or bowl. When not in use, it takes up a fraction of the space of a traditional strainer — it can even lay flat inside a drawer. 42 An ergonomic hairbrush that glides through tangles with ease
Designed with flexible, wide-set bristles, Crave Naturals’
Glide Thru detangling brush gently works through knots without any painful tugging. Unlike many other hairbrushes, this one is safe to use on both dry and wet hair — and it won’t cause breakage to strands. The ergonomic handle has a gentle curve that fits comfortably in your hand, giving you full control as you brush. Available colors: Black, Mint 43 The microwaveable bowl that makes popcorn without oil or butter
With Hotpop’s
silicone popcorn maker, all you need to puff up your kernels is a microwave — no oil or butter required. Just add your popcorn to the bowl, place the glass lid on top, and heat it up. While it can hold up to 15 cups of popped corn, the bowl also collapse flat when not in use, making it a great investment for compact kitchens. 44 This moisturizing lip butter made with soothing island botanicals
Hawaiian kukui nut oil, agave nectar, and shea butter are whipped together to create this hydrating
lip treatment — it’s basically a tropical vacation for your pout. The rich formula absorbs quickly into your skin, delivering a boost of nourishing moisture and a hint of shine. This particular option has a light rose tint, but there are other subtle hues to pick from as well. 45 These grippers that keep your rug corners flat on the floor
It may be a little thing, but flattening the curling corners of your rug can make your space look so much nicer. These
V-shaped grippers feature a sticky gel bottom that adheres to your floor, keeping your rug securely in place. Plus, each piece has an EVA foam tip at the corner — allowing you to easily lift the rug when you want to clean underneath. 46 The inexpensive wine aerator attachments that make any glass taste better
You don’t have to splurge on an expensive bottle of wine to enjoy a robust or nuanced glass — this
aerator attachment makes any wine taste better. It infuses each pour with the optimal amount of oxygen, bringing out the full array of flavors in your beverage. This pack of two aerators comes at a wallet-friendly price, even giving you the option of gifting one to a wine-loving friend. 47 A battery-powered bug zapper that stops pesky flies in their tracks
Tired of flies and mosquitos buzzing around your home? This battery-powered
bug zapper stops them dead in their tracks. Designed with a 3,500-volt grid, the racket-shaped swatter eradicates flying pests with a single swing. Its compact size also makes it easy to transport to outdoor settings, such as a barbecue or camping trip. 48 This stainless steel container that stores your leftover bacon grease
While it’s a given that you shouldn’t pour hot bacon grease down your sink, you don’t have to automatically trash it, either. This
stainless steel container is designed to hold your grease until you’re ready to use it to flavor pancakes, eggs, or even popcorn. It has a removable mesh strainer that catches any larger drippings, as well as a built-in spout for mess-free pouring. 49 A beach-themed ring toss game that you’ll want to play 24/7
Mount this
ring toss game on your patio, in the living room, or in the garage — with a surfboard-inspired shape, it adds a beachy touch to any space. Easy to learn (and surprisingly obsession-worthy), the Tiki Toss’ simple gameplay encourages the entire household to join in on the fun. All of the mounting hardware is included, so you can start playing ASAP. 50 The color-changing gin infusion kit that adds a little magic to your life
With this
DIY infusion kit, you can make up to five bottles of color-changing gin — no sorcery required. The secret ingredient? Blue butterfly pea flowers. The pigmented botanicals make it so your gin transforms from a blueish purple to pink after adding seltzer water. Everyone will be impressed by your “magic” gin and tonic! 51 This hanging shoe organizer that maximizes your closet space
Featuring 10 pockets for storing your pairs of shoes, this
hanging organizer is a great investment that helps keep your closet tidy — simply place the sturdy metal hooks on your closet rod alongside your clothes. You’ll also find several mesh pockets along the sides of the storage unit for holding your various scarves, belts, and other accessories. 52 A durable steel rocker knife that chops ingredients in seconds
Whipping up a chopped salad has never been easier, thanks to this stainless steel
rocker knife. The curved design allows you to effortlessly chop lettuce, veggies, herbs, and even nuts, in a matter of seconds. The rounded handle allows you to get a solid grip while helping keep your fingers safe. Plus, a set of plastic blade guards protects the knife when not in use. 53 This handy kitchen tool for squeezing fresh citrus
Whether you’re making fresh lemonade, margaritas, or mimosas, this
kitchen gadget makes the task of juicing your citrus fruits much easier. Simply cut your lemon, lime, or orange in half, then press it onto the dome-shaped juicer. The liquid collects in the bottom chamber, while the seeds and pulp are strained out. A built-in spout allows you to easily pour the squeezed juice directly into your pitcher or glass. 54 The lightweight running vest that keeps your valuables close
This
padded vest is designed with two pockets for keeping your valuables — such as your phone, wallet, and keys — secure while you jog. A row of slots on top allow you to run your headphone cables through so you can listen to music. Made of lightweight neoprene, the water-resistant pack wicks away sweat without weighing you down. It attaches in the front with a set of adjustable straps for a comfortable fit. 55 A memory foam neck pillow for traveling in comfort
Designed with raised edges that support the chin and neck, this
memory foam pillow allows you to catch up on some rest during your flight, train ride, or road trip. It’s covered in a cool, breathable fabric that feels soft against your skin, so you can curl up in total comfort. An adjustable drawstring at the front secures the pillow around your neck, allowing you to opt for a more snug fit. 56 These car headrest hooks that keep your bags from spilling onto the floor
These
sturdy hooks attach to your car’s headrests, providing you with a place to hang your groceries and purse. This way, your bags won’t topple over onto the floor every time you make a sharp turn or quick brake. Each hook can hold up to 55 pounds, so you can feel confident that they won’t snap or crack. 57 These trackers that help you keep tabs on small items
Place one of these
colorful tracking tiles on your keys, another in your wallet, and even one on your pet’s collar. Then, every time you need to know the location of that important item, just press the corresponding button on the included remote. The tile will set off a loud alarm so you can easily find it. This set also includes four key rings and double-sided adhesive, making it easy to attach the tiles to your belongings. 58 The plug-in insect eliminator that collects tons of mosquitos & gnats
Using a bright UV light to lure mosquitos and gnats, this
plug-in insect trap offers a chemical-free way to get rid of the flying pests that infiltrate your home. As the bugs fly towards the light, their legs become glued to the sticky card — keeping them from flying around your room. When the card gets full (trust me, it will) simply replace it with a fresh one. 59 A nonslip desk pad that gives your workspace a sophistcated feel
When you place this
faux leather pad on your desk, you’ll notice that your workspace looks instantly more put-together. But it’s also super functional — the thin, nonslip mat doubles as a mouse pad and also protects your desk from spills, scratches, and scuffs. There are 20 different hues to choose from, ranging neutral gray and brown to eye-catching pink, violet, and turquoise. 60 This ingenious kitchen tool that slices, dices & spiralizes
Save yourself the trouble of chopping, dicing, and slicing your vegetables — this incredibly useful
kitchen tool does it all. It’s equipped with four interchangeable blades that effortlessly cut through all kinds of vegetables, including onions, potatoes, cucumbers, and more. There’s even a spiralizer blade for making a batch of zucchini noodles. The veggies collect in the bin below, so you can easily transport them to a baking dish or pot.