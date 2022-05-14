40 Easy ways to make your home look so much more expensive

Interior decorating feels like a series of magic tricks — totally mysterious. But knowing a few clever, budget-friendly design hacks can make all the difference in giving your home a high-end, luxury look. Sometimes, all it takes is placing a statement-making ceramic vase on your coffee table, or installing modern stainless steel handles on your cabinets and poof! Your living space is instantly elevated. (Like pulling a rabbit out of a hat.)

In many cases, a very simple adjustment is all it takes to give your room a sophisticated edge. Rather than let your charging cables get tangled by your bed, use this compact nightstand lamp that’s equipped with four USB ports to keep your cords neat and organized. Want to add some greenery to your space, but too busy to care for real plants? These faux potted succulents are the answer. Below, you’ll find lots of wallet-conscious home items that seem more expensive than they are.

01 Mount this rail for your pots, pans & cooking utensils Amazon Greenco Pot and Pan Mounted Rail $14 See On Amazon Constructed from powder-coated iron, this pot and pan rail can hold up to 22 pounds of cookware and utensils, and is ideal for getting your kitchen organized and giving it some gourmet appeal. Fifteen S-style hooks give you plenty of room for storage and organization, and the rail mounts easily with the included hardware and step-by-step instructions.

02 Add a little illumination in those dark spaces Amazon Brilliant Evolution Puck Light $10 See On Amazon Lighting is a sure way to add an expensive touch to your house, but it can be a real chore that requires electricians and wiring. Whether you have an unlit closet, can’t see well in a dark hallway, or would simply like to add some under-cabinet lighting to your kitchen, this puck light is an easy way to upgrade. It installs easily with either the included screws or heavy-duty adhesive, and you simply press the light to turn it on and off.

03 Use a stainless steel toilet brush set that’s actually attractive Amazon Estilo Stainless Steel Toilet Brush and Holder $20 See On Amazon You’d think there’s not a lot you can do to make a toilet brush look good, but this toilet brush and its holder are made from stainless steel with an attractive rubbed bronze finish that looks distinguished and upmarket. It’s lined with plastic inside, and some reviewers noted that they even leave the scrubber sitting in a bit of cleaning solution inside between uses — it won’t leak.

04 Organize your electronics with this charging station Amazon Poweroni USB Charging Station $32 See On Amazon With a silver finish and four ports for ultra-speedy charging, this USB power station gives all your electronics a place to live while they’re juicing up. Compatible with both Apple and Android devices, it comes with an adaptive smart chip that delivers just the right charge to each device, and five special short cables to keep everything tidy and untangled.

05 Keep your condiments on this bamboo lazy Susan Amazon Greenco Bamboo Lazy Susan $17 See On Amazon Crafted from beautiful bamboo, this lazy Susan is a quick and easy shortcut to getting an enviable pantry. However, it’s so attractive, you might want to keep it on your kitchen table or counter where it can be seen. Use it for condiments, napkins, appetizers, and even for frosting cakes.

06 Use these washable dog pee pads that look like area rugs Amazon Flair Curations Washable Dog Pee Pads (2-Pack) $30 See On Amazon You love your dog, but sometimes accidents happen, whether you have a puppy, an older pet, or simply weren’t able to get back home in time to let them out. Whatever the case, these washable and reusable dog pee pads are an upgrade from those disposable ones, looking a lot like area rugs — and they’re so much better for the earth, too.

07 Keep your salt & pepper in these sleek grinders Amazon Modetro Salt and Pepper Shakers (Set of 2) $19 See On Amazon With stainless steel tops and grinding mechanisms, this salt and pepper shaker set is the perfect complement to any decor. Plus, the inline grinders will satisfy any gourmand’s desire for fresh-ground flavor. The bottoms of the shakers are clear, so it’s easy to see your spice levels and know when they need to be replenished.

08 Minimize nightstand clutter with a lamp that doubles as a phone charger Amazon Macally Bedside Lamp with USB Ports $40 See On Amazon Clear up nightstand clutter with this bedside lamp that features four USB ports for charging phones and tablets. Touch-activated and brightness-adjustable, the lamp itself gives off a subtle, warm glow. It features a simple wood base (it’s also available in white) for a minimalist aesthetic. Available colors: 2

09 Put this wooden cover over your tissue box Amazon KMWARES Tissue Box Cover $20 See On Amazon Made to fit your square tissue boxes, this cover is made from rubber wood and looks great in both contemporary and modern decor schemes. (Like something a little more industrial? It’s also available in a tin option.) Reviewers praise how attractive this wood really is, and it’s great for adding a touch of textural interest to your bedroom or bathroom — as well as concealing those (let’s be real) ugly cardboard tissue boxes. Available styles: 2

10 Keep olive oil & vinegar in these elegant dispensers Amazon Superior Olive Oil Dispenser Set (2-Pack) $8 See On Amazon Perfect for olive oil and vinegar, this dispenser set looks so much nicer than store-bought bottles. With their stainless steel spouts, they pour without splashing, and a funnel is included for easy transferring. Don’t be limited by what you choose to use these cruets for, though — they’re also great at the sink for dish detergent.

11 Illuminates artwork with a wireless picture light Amazon LUXSWAY Wireless Picture Light $33 See On Amazon Show off a favorite art print or photograph with this wireless picture light that adheres directly to your wall. The battery-operated unit is brightness-adjustable, with three modes: warm white, natural white, and cool white. It comes with a remote, so you can set timers and control the settings from anywhere in the room. Available colors: Gold, Black, Silver

12 Add a warm ambience to your space with taper candles Amazon Melt Candle Taper Candles (10-Pack) $21 See On Amazon Here’s a set of 10 candles that will add a sophisticated ambience to your living room, dining room, or bedroom. Each one measures 10 inches tall, burning for up to eight hours apiece. Gently tapered towards the top, the candles burn evenly down to the base. Set them up individually, or place them on a candelabra for a dramatic effect. Available colors: 13

13 Place candles in these minimalist holders Amazon SUJUN Taper Candle Holders (3-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Once you’ve gotten yourself some taper candles, these metal holders provide the perfect spot to display them. Available in black, gold, rose gold, and silver finishes, the candle holders are designed with circular bases that keep them firmly in place on your dining room or coffee table. Each set includes three stands of different heights for an eclectic look. Available colors: Matte Black, Gold, Pink Gold, Silver

14 Streamline the look of your closet with these matching hangers Amazon ZOBER Velvet Hangers (50-Pack) $33 See On Amazon Create a uniform look in your closet with these hangers that are covered in velvet to keep your clothes from falling off. Designed with notches at the tops for more delicate straps, the ultra-slim hangers take up less space in your closet than regular hangers. You get 50 in a set, which is a great deal for the price. Available colors: 8

15 Place these realistic-looking faux succulents around the house Amazon Jelofly Artificial Succulents (5-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Add a little greenery to your space — without the responsibility of taking care of a real plant — by investing in this set of faux succulents. Each succulent has its own unique shape, sitting in a rustic brushed wooden pot. Place them altogether on your windowsill, or scatter them around your office, living room, or bedroom. Available colors: 5

16 Make your TV setup pop with this backlight Amazon Luminoodle TV Backlight $29 See On Amazon Turn your flat screen TV into a premium home entertainment setup with this self-adhesive backlight that attaches to your monitor. The backlight strips come in 10 lengths, so you can find the right fit, whether you’ve got a small TV or a home theater-style big screen. Using the included remote, you can switch between 15 color modes and 10 levels of brightness. Available sizes: 10

17 Maximize storage space with fabric bins Amazon Greenco Foldable Fabric Storage Bins (6-Pack) $18 See On Amazon Perfect for holding clothes, sheets, towels, craft supplies, and more, these fabric storage bins are a great way to maximize the space in your living room, closet, or under your bed. Not to mention — they’ll massively cut down on the look of clutter. Each one has a pair of side handles, so you can easily pull it out, and the foldable design allows you to collapse the bin when not in use. Available colors: 8

18 Add an interesting texture with these throw pillow covers Amazon DEZENE Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) $22 See On Amazon Covered in luxurious textured velvet, these throw pillow covers are a fantastic way to add a pop of color to your living space. They work with the inserts you already have — just zip them over the cushions and place them on your couch or bed. Choose from several vibrant jewel tones, including teal, burgundy, and deep purple. Available sizes: 6

19 Conceals your under-bed area with this wrinkle-resistant bed skirt Amazon HC Collection Bed Skirt $21 See On Amazon Made from smooth, wrinkle-resistant microfiber, this bed skirt is great for concealing the area under your bed. The lightweight material is pleated, creating a sophisticated, crisp look that’ll add polish to your bedroom. Choose from neutrals such as taupe, brown, and cream, or make a statement with shades like lavender or sage green. Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King

20 Use these cool coasters made from sliced agate Amazon AMOYSTONE Agate Coasters (4-Pack) $33 See On Amazon These unique coasters are made from dyed agate, resulting in a natural look that adds a pop of color to your dining room or living room. Each one has an irregular shape and surface, adding a cool texture to your table. The clear rubber bumpers on the bottoms keeps the agate slabs from slipping around and damaging the surface underneath them. Available sizes: Small, Medium, Large

21 Set out cheese on this board made from bamboo Amazon Signature Living Bamboo Cheese Board $22 See On Amazon Perfect for entertaining, this bamboo cheese board will add an air of sophistication to your next charcuterie night. It’s designed with two side compartments that can hold crackers, nuts, and more, as well as side handles for transporting the board from kitchen to table. The lightweight wood is naturally cut-resistant, so it’ll hold up over time.

22 Add warmth with a distressed rug that looks like an antique Amazon nuLOOM Shane Persian Rug $37 See On Amazon Looking for a vintage-inspired rug that costs a fraction of the price of an antique? Made in Turkey, this rug features a pre-distressed pattern that looks rustic and worn-in as soon as you take it out of the box. Available in several different sizes, the rug is a wallet-friendly way to add some character to your living space. Available sizes: 14

23 Upgrade your bed with this highly rated down-alternative comforter Amazon Beckham Hotel Collection Down-Alternative Comforter $28 See On Amazon Filled with faux goose feathers, this down-alternative comforter is both soft and fluffy, and it’s earned a 4.6-star overall rating after more than 8,000 Amazon reviews. It’s suitable for year-round use, keeping you cozy in the colder months and comfortable in the warmer months. There are two ways to use it — insert it inside your duvet cover, or simply place it over your bed on its own. Available sizes: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen, King/California King

24 Modernize your bar cart with this cocktail set Amazon Mixology & Craft Cocktail Set $38 See On Amazon With this compact cocktail set, you’ll be able to whip up professional-level drinks from the comfort of your own home. It’s a great way to upgrade your bar cart too; you can choose from finishes like black, gold, and rose gold. Complete with a shaker, strainer, and jigger, the sleek metal kit is completely beginner friendly — a set of cocktail cards gives you instructions and inspiration. With a little practice, you’ll be mixing drinks for your guests in no time. Available colors: Black, Copper, Gold, Silver

25 Keep toiletry essentials in these glass jars Amazon YININE Glass Jars and Tray (Set of 2) $20 See On Amazon Complete with airtight wooden lids, these bathroom jars have so many uses. They can hold Q-tips, rubber bands, cotton balls, and more. The pair of glass jars fit perfectly in the accompanying bamboo wooden tray, so nothing will spill out onto the counter. “It’s a good size and is super functional and beautiful!” one reviewer raved.

26 Put your houseplants on this contemporary stand Amazon Amazon Basics Plant Stand $21 See On Amazon Tall and minimalist, this metal stand has two rounded shelves that can hold your potted houseplants. Compatible with pots up to 9 inches in diameter, the stand can be used both indoors and outdoors. The slim design enables you to place it in a variety of spots, from your patio to your entryway.

27 Hang some vintage-looking string lights on the patio Amazon Lemontec String Lights (2-Pack) $30 See On Amazon Measuring 25 feet long, these strings of lights are a great way to add some ambient light to your back patio. The clear bulbs have a vintage look to them, casting an amber glow over your outdoor space. You get two separate strings with 25 bulbs each, making this a budget-friendly investment that you’ll get a ton of use out of.

28 Store your cosmetics on this rotating organizer Amazon Masirs Rotating Cosmetics Organizer $13 See On Amazon Keep your bathroom countertop nice and organized with this rotating cosmetics holder that features several shelves for your brushes, makeup and skin-care products. The unit is fully customizable, so you can adjust the height of each shelf to suit your needs. Measuring just 11.5 inches tall, this compact organizer is a perfect space-saving solution for smaller bathrooms. Available colors: Black, White

29 Put flowers or greenery in this serene-looking vase Amazon Luxe Infinity Vase $24 See On Amazon The infinity-inspired shape of this vase will remind you to stay calm and collected throughout your day. Made of matte-finished clay, the modern vase is ideal for holding dried flowers, eucalyptus, orchids, and more. Measuring 9 inches tall, the vase is a subtle, elegant piece that complements all kinds of decor styles. Available colors: White, Blue, Pink

30 Add a natural touch with dried pampas grass Amazon PNT CONCEPT Pampas Grass (90 Pieces) $22 See On Amazon This multipack of dried pampas grass stems is an easy way to add a rustic, natural touch to any room in your home. Place a few in your ceramic vases, or draw several stems together to create a bouquet. The dried grass is real, creating an authentic look that’s easy to maintain. Pro tip: Place them out in the sun for a few hours to fluff them up.

31 Add texture with peel & stick grasscloth wallpaper Amazon NuWallpaper Peel-and-Stick Grasscloth Wallpaper $33 See On Amazon You can easily switch up the look of your room with this peel-and-stick wallpaper that has the texture of grasscloth. It adheres to any smooth, flat surface — all you have to do is remove the backing and press it onto your wall. When you’re ready to redecorate, the paper cleanly peels off without leaving any sticky residue behind. Available colors: Neutral, Blue, Cream

32 Drape this muslin throw blanket over the couch Amazon EMME Muslin Throw Blanket $35 See On Amazon Made with four layers of airy cotton fabric, this muslin throw blanket is both lightweight and warm. Its breathability prevents you from overheating while snuggling up with it, while the slightly textured material is soft against your skin. Drape it over your couch, bed, or chair to add a cozy touch to your room. Available colors: Gray, White, Light Tan, Pink

33 Hang these sheer linen curtains that let light in Amazon NICETOWN Semi-Sheer Linen Curtains $20 See On Amazon These airy flax linen curtains are slightly see-through, allowing soft light to enter your room while offering a layer of extra privacy. Choose from several calming shades, including beige, sage green, and stone blue. The curtains are machine-washable, so they’re easy to maintain. There are several different sizes to choose from, so you can find ones that fit your window. Available sizes: 13

34 Put these chalkboard labels on your pantry containers Amazon Savvy & Sorted Chalkboard Labels (96-Pack) $9 See On Amazon Keep your pantry items organized with this set of sleek chalkboard labels that includes a variety of shapes. An liquid chalk marker allows you to keep track of the contents of your food canisters. You can even wipe off the markings with a wet towel and relabel as needed.

35 Add visual interest with these eclectic mirrors Amazon BONNYCO Decorative Mirrors (Set of 3) $15 See On Amazon Available in gold, silver, and champagne-colored finishes, this set of decorative mirrors is a wallet-friendly way to liven up your space’s decor and add some depth to your room. Although they look like metal, the mirrors are actually constructed out of lightweight plastic — which makes them easier to hang up on your wall. Available colors: 5

36 Create a sleek gallery wall with these matching picture frames Amazon usimples Picture Frame Set (5-Pack) $23 See On Amazon If you have several art pieces or photographs you want to display, you can create a wall collage with this set of matching picture frames. Made of light yet sturdy plastic, the frames are easy to hang up on any smooth surface. Available in a range of sizes and colors, each set has a uniform appearance that will make your space look put-together. Available sizes: 9

37 Keep go-to kitchen items on this rack Amazon HYNAWIN Bamboo Counter Rack $30 See On Amazon Designed with three tiered shelves, this counter rack is perfect for holding spices, condiments, measuring utensils, and more. It’s made of natural bamboo wood, which is both lightweight and sturdy. You can even adjust each shelf’s height depending on your preference, so there’s ample room for both short and tall pantry items. Available sizes: 4

38 Replace your drawer pulls with these matte black ones Amazon Ravinte Drawer Pulls (6-Pack) $11 See On Amazon Streamlined and contemporary, these drawer pulls are made from sleek stainless steel. Suitable for cabinets, clothing drawers, and cupboards, the handles add an elegant touch to any room in your home. “They were super easy to install, light weight, smooth finish, beautiful matte black, and the price was amazing!” one reviewer raved. Available colors: Black, Brass, Nickel

39 Dress up your eating area with this spill-resistant tablecloth Amazon Lipo Waterproof Tablecloth $24 See On Amazon Finished with a water-resistant coating, this tablecloth is spill-resistant — which is super helpful during a big meal. The thick woven polyester fabric has a rustic look and feel, complete with a vintage-inspired tassel hem. It’s also machine-washable, and won’t shrink or wrinkle once you pull it out of the dryer. Available sizes: 6

