43 genius things for dogs & cats you'll wish you knew about sooner

Being both a dog and a cat mom, I know that I’ve learned more than ever the important role that our furry friends play in our lives. While they’ve always been our chief companions, lately they’ve also become our coworkers, cheerleaders, and morale boosters. I treat mine all the time, but sometimes I do catch that look of meh on their faces when I give them the same old things. Enter this list of totally genius stuff for your pets.

There are a couple of items on this list that are bona fide sensations. One is this fluffy pet bed that cradles your cat or dog in plush comfort, giving them a sense of protection that calms them down. And another is the ThunderShirt, which is widely known for providing soothing support to pups on stressful occasions like going to the vet or watching fireworks.

While you may know about the aforementioned items, there are also plenty of products that you likely haven’t heard about. For example, there’s a treat puzzle that provides a mental challenge for your genius dog while also helping to slow down fast eaters. Or for kitty parents, there’s a double-layer mat that traps litter right outside of the box, so it doesn’t get tracked all around your home. Whatever you choose, you’re certain to put a smile on that furry little face with these fan-favorite pet products.

01 This balm that protects & soothes your dog’s paws Amazon Paw Nectar Dog Paw Balm $17 See On Amazon Protect your dog’s delicate foot pads from cracking and other damage related to salt, hot pavement, and other environmental concerns with this balm that’s formulated with 100% organic and natural ingredients. It softens the pads and soothes existing damage while deeply moisturizing to guard against further irritation

02 A brush that keeps shedding to a minimum Amazon Small Pet Select Hair Buster Comb $22 See On Amazon Keep your pet’s shedding down to a minimum with this comb that has a fur-catching band that will help capture those loose hairs before they get embedded in your clothing or furniture. Boasting a 4.7-star overall rating after more than 5,000 Amazon reviews, the comb has steel tines with rounded ends that are gentle on you pet’s skin, so they’ll love this gadget as much as you do.

03 This treat mat that’s like hide & seek for your pet Amazon OTOKIM Snuffle Mat Treat Game $25 See On Amazon With a range of different places for you to hide treats or food, this mat offers a challenging play session for your dog or cat, and it’s also a great way to slow down fast eaters at mealtimes. Hide food in the “grass” or in any one of the five other secret spots, then let your pet hunt it down. Once they’re done, this mat rolls up easily for storage.

04 The cozy pet bed that’s enhances feelings of security Amazon Best Friends By Sheri Original Calming Pet Bed $29 See On Amazon With a 4.7-star overall rating after 48,000 reiews, this pet bed is a true fan favorite because of its calming effects on cats and dogs. Made from soft, cozy material, the donut-shaped bed surrounds your pet in luxury to create a secure feeling. The “airloft” fibers guarantee long-lasting fluff, and care is very easy: Just throw it in the washing machine on delicate. Available sizes: 4

05 A pillow that purrs to keep your kitty company Amazon Petstages Cat Pillow $15 See On Amazon If your cat suffers from separation stress or is just generally high-strung, this purring pillow is the soothing toy you need. Made from soft, plush fabric, it purrs for two minutes each time it’s touched to give your cat a sense of security. The outer shell can be machine-washed for easy cleaning — just remove the purr mechanism first.

06 This treat puzzle that your dog will love Amazon Outward Hound Interactive Treat Puzzle $8 See On Amazon With three types of compartments for hiding your dog’s treats, this puzzle will give your pup a real challenge, eliminating boredom and channeling stress into a positive pursuit. Suitable for all breeds and sizes, the puzzle has flip-top lids and sliders, and dogs can use their noses and paws to open the compartments and get to the treats.

07 A 2-layer mat that eliminates litter tracking Amazon Pieviev Cat Litter Mat $21 See On Amazon Tired of crunching around on the litter your cat has tracked out of his box and trailed all over the house? Get this litter-trapping mat. The top layer of the mat has a honeycomb design that catches the litter from your cat’s feet and sends it through to the collection layer below. Then, just pick up the mat and dump the litter back into the box, and your floors will remain clean.

08 This toy that’s perfect for tug-of-war Amazon KONG Dog Tug Toy $15 See On Amazon Enjoy a fun game of tug-o-war with your dog (minus a slobbery rope) with this tug toy that stretches and retracts for durability and lots of fun. Also great for fetch and general chewing, the two-sided toy is comfortable for both human hands and dog jaws, and it’s designed not to snap, making it a gentle choice for everyone.

09 A hammock that lets your kitty relax in style Amazon JUNSPOW Pet Hammock $30 See On Amazon Cats love to feel cradled, and this hammock with raised sides provides that feeling of security while also lifting kitty up and off of the ground to keep her nice and cool. The mesh fabric of the hammock allows for air circulation, and best of all, the hammock can be disassembled and taken on the road when you’re traveling.

10 The ball launcher that gives your fetch game extra distance Amazon Hyper Pet Dog Ball Launcher $23 See On Amazon Launch your tennis balls farther than ever with this blaster that enables you to give your dog a real run for his money. You can even adjust the distance that the ball is fired based on how far back you pull the plunger. The blaster comes with one ball, but works with whatever standard tennis balls you may have on hand.

11 The cat scratching post that actually looks cool Amazon Suvuo Cat Scratching Post $33 See On Amazon Structured like two mushrooms “growing” on fake grass, this cat scratching post breaks the rules of traditional scratching posts by actually having a fun design. It’s crafted from 100% natural sisal that gives your cat something to really dig into, instead of the legs of your furniture or the upholstery.

12 A squeaker toy that floats for water play Amazon ZippyPaws Floating Squeaker Dog Toy $8 See On Amazon If you have a retriever or another breed of dog who really enjoys the water, she’ll love this toy that floats and is perfect for play at the beach or the lake. Available in three fun water character styles, it features durable construction as well as two squeakers inside to attract your pup’s attention. It’s great for fetch on land, too.

13 A pet hair roller that has a fan following Amazon ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover $25 See On Amazon With more than 68,000 perfect five-star reviews, this fur remover is a pet parent-approved way to get rid of hair on upholstery, clothes, and carpet. It uses a velveteen roller instead of adhesive to do a more thorough job, and can be reused over and over. The hair collects into a convenient receptacle that snaps open, so you can empty it into the trash.

14 This basket that lets you take your furry friend along for the ride Amazon CZXJKKL Foldable Small Pet Bike Basket $19 See On Amazon Your pet loves to go wherever you do, and with this basket, you can take him along with you while you’re biking. It features a rugged yet lightweight aluminum alloy frame and a durable Oxford cloth basket that can hold up to 11 pounds. The quick-release system is easy to install on the handlebars, and it folds down for easy storage when not in use. Available designs: 11

15 The carrier that allows you to take your pet with you anywhere Amazon SlowTon Pet Carrier $19 See On Amazon Designed to keep your pet by your side while cradling them in comfort, this carrier offers a feeling of safety and gives you a hands-free way to bring your small pup along as you do errands and go about your day. It has an adjustable strap for your comfort and a safety hook and buttons to ensure that your pet remains securely inside the carrier. The carrier is available in seven colors and two sizes: one for pets from 3 to 8 pounds, and one for pets from 5 to 12 pounds.

16 These dog treats that are made with real chicken Amazon Pet 'n Shape Chik 'n Skewers $27 See On Amazon Made from a blend of real chicken and natural cowhide, these treats are a great reward for your pet and provide something for chewers to really sink their teeth into. With no fillers, wheat, corn, or soy, and no artificial preservatives, colors, or additives, they’re a treat you can feel good about giving, too.

17 The bandanas that give your doggo some stylish flair Amazon Remy+Roo Dog Bandanas (4-Pack) $25 See On Amazon Show off your pup’s fashion sense with these bandanas that are uniquely designed for dogs. The curved silhouette means they fit around your dog’s neck without a lot of bulk, and the two long ends on each side are easy to tie. Available in three sizes, these designs will give your dog a little flair any day of the week.

18 These hemp chews that instill a sense of calm Amazon Hemp Well Calm Dog Soft Chews $10 See On Amazon For dogs who deal with separation stress, don’t like loud noises, or are just generally high-strung, these hemp chews deliver a real sense of calm. Powered by chamomile, melatonin, and omegas, these all-natural, organically sourced treats are soft and chewy, so your dog will eat them right up.

19 A fountain that indulges cats’ preferences for flowing water Amazon iPettie Neverland Cat Water Fountain with LED Light $20 See On Amazon Give your pets a constant stream of fresh water to enjoy with this fountain that’s designed for cats but that dogs will enjoy, too. Mimicking the running water sensation that kitties love, the fountain has a whisper-quiet pump and features a filter to deliver pure water.

20 These gourmet treats in parmesan, salmon & duck flavors Amazon Rocco & Roxie Dog Treats Biscuits $13 See On Amazon Made with real ingredients like bacon, cheese, and herbs, these treats sound good enough to pass around at your next human party, but they’re designed specifically to serve to your doggo. They’re made without fillers, preservatives, or artificial ingredients, so this is a treat you’ll feel great about giving your best friend. Choose from three flavors: savory parmesan, roasted duck, and baked salmon.

21 A raincoat to keep the drops off of your doggo Amazon Voyager Dog by Best Pet Supplies $10 See On Amazon With its sporty style and many safety features, this raincoat delivers both fashion points and protection for your pooch while he’s out in the elements. Available in five high-visibility colors, it features reflective stripes on the back and easy-to-fasten Velcro chest and belly bands to keep it secure. A convenient leash opening gives you easy access to his collar. Available sizes: 5

22 A 6-pack of hoodies to keep your pup or kitty toasty & warm Amazon Syhood Pet Hoodies (6-Pack) $32 See On Amazon You love to sport a sweatshirt when it’s cold outside, and now your doggo or cat can match you with this cozy six-pack of hoodies. Made from soft cotton fleece, the set comes in three size options and includes a veritable rainbow of colors, so she’ll have a whole wardrobe to choose from. Available sizes: 3

23 A cute shampoo bar that’s earth-friendly, too Amazon Sargent Bubbles Pet Shampoo Bar $7 See On Amazon Formulated with natural, soothing ingredients like buttermilk, oatmeal, and honey, this soap bar is gentle on your dog’s skin and leaves behind a pleasant lemongrass scent after each wash. It’s also eco-friendly, since shampoo bars don’t require plastic bottles, and the bone-shaped bar means it’s a cute gift as well.

24 The bath brush that delivers an invigorating scrub Amazon Bodhi Dog New Grooming Pet Shampoo Brush $10 See On Amazon Designed as a paddle with a strap for your hand, this highly rated bath brush has hundreds of soft rubber bristles that give your dog a gentle massage while you shampoo, and it also works to loosen hair, dirt, and dander. This brush turns bath time into a full-on spa experience for your four-legged friend, and also helps cut down on shedding.

25 The toy that lets your pup chase squirrels safely Amazon Outward Hound Hide-A-Squirrel Squeaky Puzzle Plush Dog Toy $24 See On Amazon With six squeaky rodents to stuff into the log or play with separately, this plush toy set gives your dog a safe way to chase squirrels. Just insert the squirrels into the holes in the log, squeak one a few times, then throw it or leave it on the ground to give your pupper some challenging fun. Choose from other fun designs too, like raccoons, foxes, and llamas.

26 This gravity water station that cuts down on bowl refills Amazon PetSafe Water Station $20 See On Amazon Keeping your pet hydrated is important, but constantly stooping down to refill the bowl can get tiresome. Use this gravity water station instead. Available in three sizes, it provides fresh water for your pet throughout the day, and the stainless steel bowl is dishwasher-safe.

27 This water bottle that’s a must have for hikes & traveling Amazon Highwave AutoDogMug $20 See On Amazon Specially designed to help keep your dog hydrated on the road or while hiking, the design of this water bottle is so smart. Just squeeze the BPA-free plastic bottle and it’ll fill the bowl-shaped top, making it easy for your dog to lap up water. It’s sealed to prevent leaks and can be operated with just one hand. Available colors: 5

28 This cover that keeps your car seats clean & scratch-free Amazon CSCbike Dog Car Seat Cover $20 See On Amazon You love to travel with your pet, but you might not love the fur and claw marks he leaves behind in your car. There’s an easy solution: This car seat cover that attaches to your vehicle’s headrests and protects the seat from hair, scratches, water, dirt, and other messes. It’s made from durable Oxford cloth with a mesh window that allows your pup to see the front seat.

29 A car booster seat for your small pet Amazon Amazon Basics Portable Small Pet Carrier and Car Seat $25 See On Amazon Driving while your small pet is loose in the car is definitely not a good idea, but this carrier can contain her and makes her feel safe while you concentrate on driving. With mesh sides to maintain air circulation, it works with your vehicle’s seat belt system and lets your dog see what’s going on and feel close to you while staying out of your way.

30 The peanut butter that’s specially made for your dog Amazon BUDDY BUDDER Pumpkin Pup Buddy Budder $14 See On Amazon Made with pumpkin, cinnamon, and honey, this peanut butter is specially designed to satisfy your dog’s dietary requirements and his tastebuds in a way human nut butters just can’t. Use it as a treat, to disguise his meds, or in baking for your number-one furry friend. It’s 100% natural and good even for those with sensitive stomachs.

31 This fan-approved stain & odor spray for carpet, upholstery & hard surfaces Amazon Rocco & Roxie Professional Strength Stain & Odor Eliminator $20 See On Amazon Ideal for those inevitable accidents that pop up from time to time, this stain and odor eliminator harnesses the power of enzymes to eliminate the smell of urine and other messes. Chlorine-free and safe for use on carpet and upholstery as well as hard surfaces, this stain remover has won a 4.5-star overall rating after 72,000 Amazon reviews.

32 This tiny treat puzzle for puppies, kittens & other small pets Amazon TRIXIE Pet Snack Board $11 See On Amazon With seven spots to hide treats, this snack board gives even the smallest pets a food-based challenge that can exercise their natural hunting skills. Kittens, puppies, and even rabbits can sniff out the treats, then use their noses and paws to turn over and remove the lids to uncover the hidden treasures.

33 These feeders that engage your cat’s natural desire to hunt Amazon Doc & Phoebe's Indoor Hunting Cat Feeders (3-Pack) $18 See On Amazon Give your cat a naturally stimulating challenge with these feeders shaped like rodents that you can fill with treats, allowing your cat to “hunt.” The set includes a trainer toy that lets your kitty get the idea of eating from something of this shape, and once that’s done, you can move on to filling the “mice” morning and night to give her a full day’s meal.

34 This bark deterrent that ends unwanted behaviors gently Amazon ELOPAW Dog Barking Deterrent $25 See On Amazon Designed to end unwanted behaviors, this gentle barking deterrent grabs your pup’s attention through ultrasonic sound frequencies that are only discernible to dogs’ ears. The sounds are uncomfortable for dogs, helping to train them not to bark or engage in other destructive habits. The USB-chargeable device works from a distance of more than 15 feet, so you can operate it from the couch.

35 These immune-boosting chews that support dogs with allergies Amazon Ready Pet Go! Allergy Immune Supplements (90 Count) $26 See On Amazon Formulated with wholesome ingredients like apple cider vinegar, wild Alaskan salmon oil, and probiotics, these chews help bolster your dog’s immune system and strengthen his response to environmental allergens. Your dog will be less itchy and sneezy, and will enjoy a shinier coat, no matter the time of the year.

36 The travel bowls that collapse flat when not in use Amazon Prima Pet Collapsible Travel Bowls (2-Pack) $17 See On Amazon If you love taking your pet along when you’re on the go, you need these travel bowls that are crafted from food-grade silicone with a BPA-free plastic rim for stability. They fold down almost flat when they’re not in use, so you can keep them in the glove compartment or use the carabiners to hang them on your backpack. You’ll always have a way to give your pet food and water with this set on hand. Available sizes: 2

37 The waterless shampoo that kitties won’t mind Amazon Mooncat Waterless Cat Shampoo $18 See On Amazon For those times when your cat gets into messes that are heavier or stickier than he can get himself out of, this waterless shampoo will come in handy. The rinse-free formula includes a a blend of mild ingredients that won’t strip the natural oils from your cat’s coat, and it’s even delivered by a noiseless pump bottle that won’t scare your kitty off — they’ve thought of everything.

38 This dog feeder that will slow down your fast eater Amazon Outward Hound Fun Feeder Slo Bowl $6 See On Amazon For dogs, fast eating isn’t just a matter of manners, it can lead to digestive disturbances or bloating, which is no joke for dogs. Slow down your dog’s dinner with this slow feeder that’s ridged to give your dog a challenge. The fun shape makes mealtimes a game, but also paces your pup while he chows down.

39 A soft & silky personalized blanket for your pet Amazon Custom Catch Personalized Dog Blanket $17 See On Amazon Made from a custom microfiber that’s so silky it’s called “micro-mink,” this blanket is the cuddling companion your pup or kitty deserves, and it can be personalized with her name and your choice of three icons: a heart, claw, or bone. Best of all, the blanket is machine-washable for easy care, so it can truly go everywhere with your pet without a worry. Available sizes: 3

40 The training treats that also enhance your dog’s skin & coat Amazon Pet Botanics Training Reward Treats (2-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Grain-free and made with ingredients you can actually pronounce, like rosemary, blueberries, and peppermint, these training treats are ideal for training your pup or just for giving them little rewards throughout the day. They also include important omegas to nourish skin and coats.

41 This vest that stops stress in its tracks Amazon ThunderShirt Dog Anxiety Vest $45 See On Amazon For stressed dogs, everything from separation from their owners to fireworks to a trip to the groomer can be reason for fear, but pet parents can rely on the ThunderShirt to calm their pooches down. Easy to Velcro on, it swaddles your dog in a firm embrace that has been proven to calm them, and best of all, can go with them wherever they do. Available sizes: 6

42 This mini board that reminds you to feed the dog Amazon DYFTD Did You Feed The Dog? $8 See On Amazon Whether you share feeding responsibilities with a roommate or family member — or simply have trouble remembering whether or not you fed the dog — this reminder board can help. It has little sliders that you can toggle in the morning and evening every day, so you can be sure that you did, in fact, feed your pup.