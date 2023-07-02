50 genius things that seem expensive but are actually bargains on Amazon
Now you can pat yourself on the back for shopping smart.
Amazon
Online shopping can be a lot like treasure hunting. It takes a while to sort through all the average, run-of-the-mill products, but it makes finding a true gem much more worth it. I’m talking about
genius items that seem expensive, but are surprisingly really, really good deals. They’re out there, and I’ve assembled a ton for you to peruse. From luxurious home upgrades to brilliant storage solutions, here are some of the best bargains on Amazon. 01 These LED lights that illuminate the border of your mirror
If you’ve ever dreamed of having an old Hollywood-style vanity mirror, here’s your chance. These
LED lights adhere to the border of your bathroom mirror, evenly illuminating your face as you apply makeup, shave, or perform your skin-care routine. The inline remote allows you to easily control the brightness and warmth of the light for a more customized experience. 02 This magnetic knife bar that’s so sleek & sophisticated
Swap out your bulky knife block for this
wall-mounted bar made of stainless steel. The magnetic fixture keeps your blades securely in place and at the ready, so you can easily grab what you need while cooking. In addition to stainless steel, the knife bar also comes in matte black and natural bamboo designs. Available sizes: 10 inches, 16 inches Available colors: bamboo, black, stainless steel 03 An automatic lsoap dispenser that feels so fancy
Automatically dispensing the perfect amount of soap into your hand, this sleek
liquid dispenser will make your bathroom feel like it belongs in a fancy hotel. Just fill the basin and choose one of five volume options — the higher the level, the more soap will come out. The infrared motion technology detects the presence of your palm — no pressing or pushing required. 04 A set of highly rated grocery totes that are sturdier than the rest
Instead of pulling those flimsy bags out every time you go to the grocery store, invest in a set of
nice reusable totes. Designed with durable straps and sturdy bottoms, the woven fabric bags won’t rip or sag when you load them up with food. In fact, each one can support up to 45 pounds — so you can rest assured they won’t fall apart as you transport your groceries to your door. The set is a fan favorite, having earned a 4.8-star overall rating on Amazon. 05 These under-cabinet lights that make your kitchen look high end
It may be a simple thing, but adding this
LED light strip underneath your cupboards will make your kitchen feel so much nicer. The power button is conveniently located on the battery pack — a single tap turns the lights on and off. Measuring 3 feet, the light strip is long enough to extend beneath most cabinets. Use them inside cabinets for easy illumination, too. 06 A stone bath mat with a subtle geometric pattern
This
bath mat is made from diatomaceous earth for a modern, natural take on the standard rug. It has a rubber backing that keeps it from slipping across your floor as you exit the shower. Not to mention, the ultra-absorbent mat features one of three subtle geometric patterns, adding a cool texture to your bathroom’s decor. Available colors and patterns: 3 07 This farmhouse-style butter dish that’s so charming
It’s always nice to have a softened stick of butter on your countertop for spreading atop bread, muffins, and more. This
steel dish holds up to two sticks at once, and the thick bamboo lid ensures that they stay fresh. With farmhouse-style lettering and a powder-coated finish, the tray adds a charming touch to any kitchen table or countertop. 08 The space-saving charging dock for up to 4 devices
Ideal for families and roommates, this
charging dock is equipped with four individual ports and an assortment of short power cables. Clear dividers keep the devices separated as they charge, making it easy for anyone to grab their smartphone or tablet when they need it. Measuring just 6 inches long, the dock is much more space-efficient than a power strip. 09 These granite stones that keep your whiskey perfectly chilled
The trouble with ice cubes is, as they melt, they dilute your drink. That’s why these
granite stones are a worthwhile investment for any whiskey fan — they chill your liquor without removing its bite. The set of six cubes comes in a sleek wooden tray, which can be placed directly in the freezer. When it’s time to enjoy your whiskey (or any other drink, for that matter), simply plop a few stones in your glass and pour. 10 A rustic buffalo plaid rug that you can throw in the wash
The chunky buffalo plaid pattern on this large
outdoor rug gives it a rustic, inviting feel. Perfect for layering, the weatherproof piece looks great beneath a coir welcome mat. Not to mention, it’s so easy to clean — just toss it inside the included laundry bag and place in the washing machine. 11 This ceramic & bamboo canister that comes in so many colors & sizes
This airtight
food canister is as aesthetically pleasing as it is functional. Made of sturdy ceramic, each jar is designed to hold dry goods such as pasta, coffee beans, and rice. A tightly sealing bamboo lid ensures your food stays fresh as it sits on your counter. Choose from over a dozen vibrant shades, including turquoise, lilac, and sunshine yellow. Available sizes: 6 Available colors: 17 12 This tiny smart speaker that still manages to fill the room with sound
Sometimes good things come in small packages. Case in point?
The Echo Pop smart speaker, which packs a lot of sound despite it’s compact footprint. The Alexa-enabled device allows you to effortlessly switch between songs, adjust the volume, and shuffle your tunes with nothing but a simple voice command. Plus, you can use it to set timers, check the weather, and so much more. 13 These cozy microfiber sheets that feel so luxurious
This
brushed microfiber sheet set can make any bed feel like it belongs in a luxurious hotel — and it’s earned more than 100,000 perfect five-star reviews. Available in calming shades like gray, beige, and light blue, the sheets simply elevate the look of your bedroom. Cozy enough for the winter but lightweight enough for the summer, this set provides year-round comfort. Available sizes: Twin — California King Available colors: 7 14 Some shatterproof lidded jars for your toiletry essentials
Since these
versatile jars are made of durable plastic — not glass — you can rest assured that they won’t shatter if accidentally dropped. Each one comes with a wooden lid that keeps your toiletry items dry and dust free. Fill each jar with cotton swabs, makeup remover pads, cotton balls, bath soak, or anything else you desire. 15 A water filter attachment that’s more compact than a pitcher
Tired of fussing with bulky water pitchers and dispensers? Then you’ll be thrilled to learn that you can easily attach this wallet-friendly
water filter to your faucet. As the water passes through, the filter pulls out harmful ingredients such as lead, rust, and chlorine, all without removing the beneficial minerals. Each filter provides up to three months of use, after which you can easily swap it out with a replacement. 16 This waffle-weave towel set that’s so absorbent & soft
Lightweight, absorbent, and oh-so soft, these
waffle-weave towels may quickly replace your terry-cotton ones. The microfiber fabric is gentle on the skin, effortlessly soaking up water and quickly drying afterwards. This set comes with two full-size towels, two hand towels, and a pair of washcloths, all for a budget-friendly price. Choose from a handful of calming, spa-inspired colors. 17 A ceramic sponge holder with an elegant look
Featuring an elegant raised pattern along its surface, this
ceramic sponge holder is a little thing that can make a big impact in your kitchen. Its deep base catches drips and spills, while the generously sized slot accommodates sponges, large and small. Plus, it’s dishwasher-safe, making it easy to clean out any dirt or gunk that builds up. 18 This insulated water bottle that comes in lots of cool patterns
Designed with triple-insulated stainless steel walls, this
water bottle isn’t messing around. Hot drinks stay warm for up to 12 hours, while cold drinks remained chilled for up to 24 hours. Pick from a wide variety of solid colors as well as cool ombré and marbled patterns — there’s bound to be one that fits your aesthetic. Available sizes: 25 ounces — 64 ounces Available colors and patterns: 16 19 A whisper-quiet essential oil diffuser with a collection of 10 fragrances
This
essential oil diffuser makes a lovely addition to any room — it’s whisper-quiet and provides up to eight hours of soothing scented mist on a single fill. The wood-grain exterior blends in with any decor, while the color-changing LED light contributes to the calming ambience. Even better, it comes with a set of 10 essential oils to get you started. 20 This sophisticated smart watch band made of genuine leather
Made of genuine leather, this
smart watch band gives your device a distinguished, sophisticated look. It comes in a wide range of brown and beige hues, as well as more vibrant tones of pink, blue, and red. The band attaches to your watch with a set of stainless steel adapters that securely lock into place. Plus, it’s easily adjustable, so you can create the perfect fit. 21 The compact food processor that’s great for small spaces
If shelf space is at a premium in your kitchen, you’ll love to know that this
mini food processor exists. Perfect for chopping or grinding nuts, veggies, and herbs, the compact unit gets the job done without taking up too much room in your cupboard. A built-in handle allows you to easily transport your ingredients from the 24-ounce jar to a mixing bowl or dish. 22 A wallet-friendly bidet attachment that’s so easy to install
A
bidet doesn’t have to be a luxury — this one is wallet-friendly and doesn’t take a lot of hassle to set up. Equipped with a dial that allows you to precisely control the water pressure, the no-frills attachment hooks up to your toilet in minutes. To adjust the angle of the stream, just toggle the switch located at the top of the panel —that’s all there is to it. 23 These cooling pillows that are as soft as clouds
There’s a reason why so many customers have likened their experience using these
pillows to “sleeping on a cloud” — they’re really that soft. The breathable cotton cover is stuffed with a gel-infused down alternative, which creates a cooling effect as you sleep. Once you’ve tried these, you’ll swear off flat, lumpy pillows for good. Available sizes: Queen, King 24 An LED light strip that elevates your home entertainment setup
Not only can this
LED light strip boost the contrast of the hues on your TV screen, it can also reduce eyestrain. For such a wallet-friendly price, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t add these lights to the back of your monitor. They plug directly into your TV’s USB port — easily adjust the brightness using the convenient in-line controller. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: White, Pro 25 This glass carafe that makes cold brew in your home fridge
Looking for a hassle-free way to enjoy a fresh glass of chilled coffee in the mornings? This
glass cold brew carafe is the way to go. Designed with a removable stainless steel filter, it brews up to four cups of coffee over the course of 12 hours. Just add in the grounds, place the pitcher in your fridge, and let it infuse overnight. 26 A cotton rope basket that holds your bathroom essentials
Perfect for toilet paper rolls, spare hand towels, a bottle of lotion, or even an essential oil diffuser, this rustic
cotton rope basket is perfect for setting atop your toilet or bathroom counter. Designed with a pair of sturdy faux leather handles, the caddy is easy to move around as needed. It may be a small addition, but it can really help your bathroom look tidier and more put together. 27 This wooden wine rack that displays up to 10 bottles
If you’re proud of your wine collection, don’t be afraid to show it off. This
wooden wine rack can hold up to 10 bottles at once, making them readily accessible when your company comes over. Equal parts rustic and sophisticated, the sturdy rack looks fantastic on any countertop. Plus, storing bottles sideways will help keep the corks damp and prevent oxidation. 28 A fluffy comforter that’ll make you never want to get out of bed
Filled with a soft down alternative, this
quilted comforter makes any bed feel so much more luxurious — like you’re staying at a five-star hotel. It contains more filling than standard comforters and the box stitching keeps everything in place. Not to mention, its lightweight yet cozy design makes it ideal for year-round use. One reviewer raved, “I have been looking for that “hotel comforter” and this is exactly what it is. It’s so comfortable, soft, and fluffy.” Available sizes: Queen — California King Available colors: 5 29 The electric cleansing brush that comes with a variety of attachments
This handheld
cleansing brush is a great tool to have in your skin-care arsenal — it comes complete with seven different attachments that target different areas of your body and face. Use the silicone brush head and makeup sponge on your face, the rolling massage head on your neck and shoulders, and the pumice stone on your feet. Each one rotates thanks to a powerful, battery-operated motor located within the handle. 30 This bamboo spice bowl with a swiveling magnetic lid
Made of sleek bamboo, this
spice bowl adds a nice touch to your kitchen counter — but it’s also incredibly functional. Perfect for holding salt, pepper, or your favorite spice blend, the bowl is constructed with a swiveling magnetic lid that ensures your seasonings remain fresh until you’re ready to sprinkle them into your recipe. 31 A faux leather catchall tray that comes in unique shades
Available in shades like lush green, soft pink, and wine red, this faux leather
catchall tray can be a great way to infuse your space with a hint of color. The corners snap together to create the small dish — use it to hold keys, spare coins, jewelry, and more. Since it collapses flat when not in use, you can even pack it in your travel bag and use it to keep small items from getting lost on your next vacation. 32 This elegant glass decanter that looks stunning on your bar cart
With a unique twisted design, this
glass decanter would make a lovely addition to your bar cart. It has a twist-off stopper that keeps your spirits fresh inside — whether you fill it with whiskey, brandy, or vodka is up to you. While the bottle may look delicate, the thick, sturdy base gives it some welcome heft in your hand. 33 A charming outdoor lantern that’s solar-powered
While this
rustic lantern may look like an antique, it’s actually quite modern — it’s solar-powered, so you don’t have to plug it in or add batteries. Inside the windowpane-style lantern, there’s an LED pillar “candle” that adds a warm, ambient glow. Set it on any surface, or use the hook to hang it. 34 These woven pillow covers that add a unique texture to your couch
Featuring a woven linen-like texture, these
pillow covers offer an easy, wallet-friendly way to update the look of your sofa. There are several different hues to pick from, including dark coffee, light blue, and mustard yellow. Perhaps the best part? When you’re ready to switch up the look of your couch again, all you have to do is zip off the covers and replace them with a different color. Available sizes: 5 Available colors: 18 35 The quilted mattress pad that makes your bed so much comfier
Don’t settle for an average night’s sleep — this
quilted mattress pad ensures your bed is as comfy as can be. It’s filled with a fluffy microfiber down alternative that adds a layer of softness to any mattress. The skin-friendly cotton cover is lightweight and breathable — not to mention, it’s easy to clean by tossing it in the washing machine. One happy reviewer wrote, “The top adds another layer of comfort to contour to your sleep position. The cover makes hitting the hay a treat.” Available colors: 4 Available sizes: Twin — California King 36 This slide-out cabinet organizer that makes it easy to reach items in the back
Made of sleek stainless steel, this pull-out
cabinet organizer makes it easy to reach the things that live at the back of your kitchen cabinets. Simply place your cookware, spice jars, or cleaning supplies on the rack, then use the handle to slide them in and out of your cupboard. This way, you can easily grab whatever you need without having to reach all the way in. 37 Some rustic floating wall shelves that create both storage & decor
If several of your treasured belongings are collecting dust in your closet, you should install these rustic
floating shelves. Constructed out of lightweight wood with sturdy metal brackets, the shelves offer plenty of space for your candles, picture frames, and other keepsakes. Alternatively, you can use them in the kitchen or bathroom for extra storage. All of the necessary hardware is included, so you can get them on your walls ASAP. 38 These glass dispenser bottles that are perfect for drizzling olive oil
These
glass dispenser bottles add a sophisticated touch to your kitchen counter, while also keeping your olive oil and balsamic vinegar at the ready. The narrow stainless steel spout provides a perfect pour every time, allowing you to drizzle these cooking liquids over your salad or into your frying pan. You also get a stainless steel funnel, which helps you refill each bottle without any mess. 39 Everything you need to start that next baking project
This 12-piece
stainless steel set has everything you need to get baking — including three mixing bowls, a set of measuring cups and spoons, and a whisk. Everything also happens to be dishwasher-safe, making cleanup a breeze. Whether you’re a beginning baker or are just looking to upgrade your current kitchen set, this collection is a worthwhile investment. 40 This microneedling roller that helps rejuvenate your skin
One way to incorporate regular exfoliation into your skin-care routine? Microneedling. And it doesn’t have to cost you a lot of time or effort — this
wallet-friendly tool makes it oh-so easy. The small needles on the rolling head slough away dead cells and encourage new collagen production. Even just using it once a week is enough to promote a smooth, glowy complexion. 41 The aromatherapeutic pillow mist made with natural essential oils
Envelop your bedroom in a calming veil of scent with just a few spritzes of this
aromatherapeutic mist. Blended with natural essential oils, the botanical spray adds a light, lingering fragrance to your pillows, bedsheets, and furniture. Choose from lavender, amber cashmere, and warm cedar aromas. 42 A bamboo serving tray for breakfasts in bed
Surprise your loved one — or, hey, even yourself — with a breakfast in bed by using this sleek
bamboo tray. Lightweight yet sturdy, the tray is designed with two handles for easy carrying from room to room. It’s easy to wipe down with a damp cloth, in case you happen to spill a little orange juice or maple syrup. 43 These stainless steel wall hooks that elevate your bathroom
One way to instantly elevate your bathroom’s decor? Install these
stainless steel wall hooks that instantly increase your storage possibilities. Available in brushed metal and matte black finishes, the small but sturdy hooks have a sophisticated, luxe appearance. Use them to hold washcloths, hair towels, shower loofahs, and more. 44 A soy-based polish remover that’s gentle on nails
Free of potentially harsh acetones, this gentle
nail polish remover won’t cause cuticle damage or dry out your hands. Rather, it helps hydrate your skin and nails with a vitamin-enriched, soy-based formula. A hint of lavender essential oil gives the removing solution a lovely natural fragrance, but you can also opt for an unscented formula. 45 This sleek metal tissue box cover that looks nicer than cardboard
While it’s a small adjustment, placing your box of tissues inside this
metal cover will make any room look so much nicer. Available in matte black and gray shades as well as lustrous silver and rose gold, the sleek box cover blends effortlessly with your existing decor. An open bottom makes it easy to swap out the tissue box as needed. 46 A bamboo drawer insert that organizes your plastic food storage bags
If your drawer is currently overflowing with zip-up plastic bags, you should check out this clever
drawer insert. Made of sleek bamboo, the insert offers four slots for food storage bags of different sizes. Just pull the bag up through the opening — the rest stay perfectly organized inside your drawer (so much better than a mishmash of boxes). Genius. 47 This salt scrub blended with lychee & sweet almond oils
This exfoliating
Himalayan salt scrub isn’t just deeply cleansing — it’s also infused with lychee and sweet almond oils, both of which boost your skin’s hydration levels. Simply massage it all over your body the next time you’re in the shower, then rinse it off to reveal the refreshed, moisturized, and lightly scented skin underneath. 48 The brilliant kitchen gadget that whips up omelets & frittatas fast
Tired of your usual bowl of cereal or bagel with cream cheese? This personal
omelet press makes it easy to whip up filling, protein-rich breakfasts in just a few minutes. Also great for making pizza pockets, frittatas, and turnovers, the versatile press heats up quickly and features a nonstick coating for hassle-free cleanup. 49 A set of 6 elegant glass mugs for cold & hot drinks
Whether you like a piping hot mug of coffee or a cup of iced tea, these
glass mugs will suit your needs perfectly — and the set of six is an easy way to level up your dishware. The mugs’ insulated design ensures that your beverages remain at your preferred temperature as you sip. The sturdy handle remains cool to the touch, even when the liquid inside the mug is hot. 50 This translucent window film that gives you more privacy in your home
This translucent
vinyl film elevates the sense of privacy in your home by making it nearly impossible for neighbors or passersby to glance in. However, unlike thick drapes, the film doesn’t block out natural light — it merely filters the light that passes through. Even better, the film is super easy to install without the need for adhesives — a thin coating of water will do the trick. Available sizes: 17 Available tints: 4