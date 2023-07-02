50 genius things that seem expensive but are actually bargains on Amazon

Available in shades like lush green, soft pink, and wine red, this faux leather catchall tray can be a great way to infuse your space with a hint of color. The corners snap together to create the small dish — use it to hold keys, spare coins, jewelry, and more. Since it collapses flat when not in use, you can even pack it in your travel bag and use it to keep small items from getting lost on your next vacation.

Available colors: 10