These brilliant, cheap things make your home way less dangerous

Your home should be a safe space to relax and escape the hustle, but as cozy as it may be, there are likely a few sneaky hazards lying around. Luckily, whether they’re designed to help prevent trips and falls, make food prep safer, or reduce fire hazards, there are a variety of brilliant items on Amazon that shoppers agree are easy to use and won’t break the bank — and some of them even upgrade your decor, too.

Scroll on for genius upgrades that’ll give you a little more peace of mind.

01 A pack of wireless LED lights to illuminate your stairway Amazon Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Stair Lights (3-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Illuminate dark stairways with this pack of wireless LED lights. Each light can detect movement from up to 10 feet away, and it’ll turn off after 30 seconds to conserve battery power. (You’ll need three AA batteries per light, not included.) Plus, the brand includes a mount with screws and some heavy-duty adhesive tape so you can install them however you wish.

02 These rug grippers that help prevent slipping & sliding Amazon StepNGrip NeverCurl Rug Corner Grippers (8-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Reduce your chances of sliding and tripping over curled rug corners with these grippers that help your rugs stay in place and flat against the floor. They feature an adhesive backing that sticks to the corners of your rug, plus a gel-like grip that helps prevent slipping. Use them on all kinds of hard floors, including wood, tile, and laminate.

03 An easy-to-use knife sharpener that restores dull cutlery Amazon AnySharp Pro Knife Sharpener $22 See On Amazon A dull kitchen knife is more likely to slip and may cause you to cut yourself, but you can easily revive worn-down cutlery with this compact knife sharpener that has a suction cup base for added stability. Featuring strong tungsten carbide, it’s great for use on both straight and serrated knives and is less than 3 inches tall and wide, so it won’t take up much space in a drawer. Colors: 4

04 This nonslip bath mat that’s plush & absorbent Amazon Genteele Non-Slip Bath Mat $30 See On Amazon Not only does this plush bath mat feature memory foam filling and a soft, absorbent exterior, but it also boasts small PVC dots on the bottom to help keep it in place when you step on it. It’s available in six shapes and sizes to accommodate most bathroom layouts, and there are plenty of colors to suit your style. Colors: 22 | Sizes: 6

05 A set of flameless candles with a realistic flickering effect Amazon Pandaing LED Flameless Candles (3-Pack) $12 See On Amazon For a candlelit glow without the real flame, use this set of LED candles that boasts a realistic flickering light. The candles are made of real wax and include a handy remote that controls the brightness, flickering, and timer. Plus, two AA batteries (not included) can provide up to 200 hours of use per candle. Set includes: 1 x 4-inch, 1 x 5-inch, 1 x 6-inch candle

06 A set of color-coded nonslip cutting boards for safer food prep Amazon Gorilla Grip Original Flexible Plastic Cutting Boards (Set of 5) $10 See On Amazon Not only do these cutting mats stay in place thanks to their nonslip backing, but they also have icons in each corner to help prevent cross-contamination when preparing different types of foods. Each non-porous cutting mat is BPA-free, top-rack dishwasher-safe, and flexible for easy transfer into bowls and pans.

07 A dryer vent cleaning kit to remove built-up dust & lint Amazon Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $29 See On Amazon Increase the efficiency of your dryer while reducing fire hazards with this dryer vent cleaning kit. The round lint brush attaches to a flexible rod that can extend up to 40 feet to clean the length of your vent, and it can be used by hand or attached to the end of a drill via the included bit for a powered spin.

08 This dehumidifier that’ll help prevent mold & mildew Amazon Pro Breeze Dehumidifier For Home $45 See On Amazon Place this dehumidifier in damp or humid areas of your home to help prevent mold and mildew. It has a 17-ounce capacity that’s ideal for spaces up to 225 square feet and a convenient auto shut-off feature that’ll prevent overflow when it’s full. Plus, it’s compact and super-quiet — making it great for any room. Room size: Up to 225 square feet

09 This can opener that leaves a smooth edge Amazon Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener $30 See On Amazon Protect your fingers from sharp edges with this electric can opener that leaves a smooth rim on aluminum lids. With just the press of a button, it automatically runs around the outside of the lid, and one Amazon reviewer confirms, “It's very easy to use and cuts without sharp edges.” It uses four AA batteries to operate (not included). Colors: 4

10 A decorative bamboo rack to keep tripping risks at a minimum Amazon Dranixly Shoe Rack $20 See On Amazon This bamboo shoe rack can help get your shoes up off the floor so you’re less likely to trip over them. The two-tier design comfortably stores six to eight pairs of shoes, according to reviewers, and comes in three finishes to choose from, including mocha, black, and natural. And if you’re looking to accommodate more shoes, there’s an option for a three-tier rack in the listing. Colors: 3 | Sizes: 2-tier, 3-tier

11 This adhesive tubing to keep cables tucked away Amazon D-Line Cord Hider $18 See On Amazon Keep your cables tucked away under this cord hider that helps prevent them from being pulled, chewed, or tripped over. The tubing has an adhesive backing that sticks securely to your wall and it can be cut to the exact size you need. Choose from five colors or paint the tube to match your wall, if desired. Colors: 5 | Sizes: 9

12 A pair of grippy house shoes that are also incredibly comfortable Amazon Happy Lily Cloud Slippers $11.89 See On Amazon For a little extra grip around the house or outside, pick up a pair of these lightweight slippers that feature a thick, slip-resistant sole and a raised edge to protect your toes. They’re made of a cushiony and waterproof EVA material, have a comfy wide strap, and come in four colors: pink, green, gray, and black. Sizes: 5 — 11.5 | Colors: 4

13 A knife block to keep the kitchen drawer safe & tidy Amazon Homemaid Living In-Drawer Bamboo Knife Block $34 See On Amazon Keep your knives organized and stashed safely away with this bamboo knife block that’s designed to fit inside your kitchen drawer. Measuring 17 by 7 by 2 inches, it can hold up to 14 knives in varying sizes and has a spot for a knife sharpener in the middle. Bonus: It’ll help free up some of your valuable counter space, too.

14 A food holder to protect your fingers while slicing & grating Amazon Kitchen + Home Safety Holder $9 See On Amazon Use this safety holder to keep your fingers at a safe distance when grating or slicing food. Metal prongs help keep food securely in place while allowing you to slice the entire ingredient, and a shield around the handle helps protect your fingers. Also helpful: It’s dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

15 This air purifier that removes dust, pollen, & more Amazon LEVOIT Air Purifiers for Bedroom $50 See On Amazon Clean the air in your home with this LEVOIT air purifier that uses a three-stage HEPA filter to trap dust, pollen, pet dander, and other allergens. The whisper-quiet and compact design is great for spaces up to 178 square feet, and it even has a place for you to add a few drops of your favorite aromatherapy oil.

16 This surge protector with a fire-resistant shell Amazon ALESTOR Power Strip, Surge Protector $22 See On Amazon Protect your electronics from surges with this power strip with a fire-resistant shell. It boasts a 6-foot cord, 12 outlets, and four USB ports to power a variety of devices. The power strip can automatically deliver the optimal charging speed for your device, and it’s ETL-certified for safety.

17 A BPA-free water pitcher with an alkalizing filter Amazon Invigorated Water Alkaline Water Filter Pitcher $38 See On Amazon This alkaline pitcher can help remove odors, heavy metals, fluoride, and chlorine from your drinking water. The 3.5-liter pitcher is easy to fill and has a nonslip base and ergonomic handle. Plus, there’s digital indicator that lets you know when it’s time to replace the filter — which is after about 1,500 cups or 100 gallons of water. Colors: 5

18 A splatter guard that prevents hot oil splashes Amazon BergKoch Splatter Screen for Frying Pan $23 See On Amazon Use this stainless steel splatter guard to keep hot oil contained while you’re cooking. The fine mesh screen blocks up to 99% of splatter and it’s great for covering a wide range of skillets, pots, and pans. Plus, it’s dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning and works as a cooling rack or strainer as well. Sizes: 9.5 inches, 13 inches, 11.5 inches, 15 inches

19 These smart plugs that let you turn appliances off from anywhere Amazon Kasa Smart Plug (2-Pack) $20 See On Amazon These smart plugs allow you to turn electronic devices on and off with your smartphone — great for those times when you forget to turn them off before leaving the house. You can set schedules and timers for the lights and devices you use all the time, and the plugs are even Alexa and Google Home compatible for voice control capabilities. Connectivity: 2.4GHz Wi-Fi

20 These cut-resistant gloves in lots of sizes to protect your hands Amazon Pine Tree Gloves Cut-Resistant Gloves $9 See On Amazon Great for everything from gardening to tough repair jobs, these cut-resistant gloves help protect your hands thanks to their grippy nitrile coating. The gloves are lightweight and breathable, and they’re even touch-screen compatible so you can still use your phone without having to take them off. Sizes: Small — 2X-Large

21 A first aid kit with 66 helpful items Amazon Thrive First Aid Kit $16 See On Amazon Keep this 66-piece first aid kit on hand so you’ll have all the basic necessities when accidents happen. The kit includes an assortment of bandages, wipes, swabs, and other helpful tools to address cuts, burns, and splinters and comes in a durable, water-resistant pouch that’s easy to store. Set includes: 30 bandages in 3 sizes, 20 antiseptic wipes, 20 alcohol pads, 1 roll of tape, 10 cotton swabs, 5 safety pins, 4 gloves, metal tweezers, scissors, first aid guide

22 These solar lights to brighten up your outdoor pathway Amazon SOLPLEX Solar Ground Lights (12-Pack) $37 See On Amazon Illuminate your walkways at night with this set of water-resistant solar LED lights, which are easy to install with the included stakes and turn on automatically when it gets dark. A full charge will provide up to 10 hours of light, and you can choose from warm white and bright white color options. Sizes: 8-pack, 12-pack | Colors: 2

23 A roll of dissolvable food labels to keep track of expiration dates Amazon MESS Dissolvable Food Labels (200 Count) $17 See On Amazon Kick your kitchen safety practices up a notch with this set of food labels that dissolve easily in the sink or dishwasher. They’re made of water-soluble paper that doesn’t leave any sticky residue behind, and they’re great for keeping note of how old opened containers are and when frozen leftovers need to be used. Sizes: 1 x 2 inches, 1 x 3 inches, 2 x 2 inches, 2 x 3 inches

24 This brass grill scraper that won’t leave bristles behind Amazon The Sage Owl Safe Brass BBQ Grill Cleaner $14 See On Amazon Use this brass grill scraper to remove grease and grime from your BBQ without leaving any bristles behind. It’s tough enough to remove baked-on food but gentle enough to use on Teflon-coated grills. The grooves fit round and V-shaped grates, and it even comes with a convenient hanging hook for easy storage.

25 A set of clear knob covers for your stove Amazon Jool Baby Clear Stove Knob Covers (5-Pack) $13 See On Amazon Featuring hinged lids that you open to ignite the burner, these knob covers help prevent the stove from being accidentally turned on. They’re designed to fit and blend in with most oven knobs, and they’re made from durable, heat-resistant material. “When I see the cover open it reminds me to check the stove to make sure I have turned off the burner,” wrote one reviewer.

26 This set of sturdy anchors to prevent furniture from falling over Amazon 4our Kiddies Furniture Anchors (10-Pack) $17 See On Amazon These furniture anchors can help keep bookshelves and dressers from falling over and they’re strong enough to support up to 400 pounds of pressure. The durable metal cables have a screw closure that can be opened when relocating or swapping out furniture, and the kit comes with all of the hardware needed for installation.

27 A disinfectant spray that’s made with 100% natural ingredients Amazon CleanSmart Daily Surface Cleaner, 23 Oz. (2-Pack) $18 See On Amazon This daily surface cleaner has a gentle yet effective formula that’s safe to use around pets and food. The fragrance-free spray is made with 100% natural ingredients that break down into saline solution after use, and it removes 99.9% of bacteria and viruses on hard surfaces.

28 These metal straps for anchoring down your TV Amazon Wappa Baby Metal TV Safety Straps (2-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Give your TV some extra stability with this set of durable metal straps that are specially designed to attach to the back of your display. The straps have an adjustable length of up to 29.5 inches, along with swivel plates to accommodate a variety of angles. Plus, all of the hardware needed for installation is included.

29 A pair of under-bed storage bags to reduce clutter on your floors Amazon ZOBER Underbed Storage Bag Organizer (2-Pack) $12 See On Amazon Cut down on clutter (and potential tripping hazards) with this set of under-bed storage bags. The zippered construction and breathable, non-woven material keep clothes, shoes, and other belongings safe from dust, dirt, and insects, and the clear plastic covers let you can easily see what’s inside. They can also be folded for easy storage when not in use. Dimensions: 42 x 18 x 6 inches | Colors: 3