40 weird money-saving hacks you can use every day that are legitimately brilliant

Small changes that will add up to big savings.

Shopping
ByVeronika Kero and Jenny White
If you’re trying to bulk up your savings account, making small changes in your daily life can add up surprisingly fast. On this list, you’ll find 40 weird, money-saving hacks you can use every day that are legitimately brilliant — and they’re all easy to utilize. From products that’ll keep your food fresh for longer to picks that will help you majorly cut back on energy use to swapping in reusable (and environmentally-friendly) alternatives for single-use items, you’ll find it all below.

01

These stretchy silicone lids that keep leftovers fresh for longer

Unwasted Reusable Silicone Lids (Set of 7)
$16

These silicone covers are stretchy enough to fit on various containers (and there are even seven different sizes included), allowing leftovers, fruit, veggies, and other foods to stay fresher for longer by creating a completely airtight, leakproof seal. The set is freezer-, microwave-, oven-, and dishwasher-safe for your convenience. The covers will replace the need for aluminum foil and plastic wrap to save you money in the long run.

02

This metal squeezer that gets every drop of toothpaste out of the tube

XYKEEY Toothpaste Tube Squeezers (Set of 2)
$14

Place this metal squeezer on the end of your toothpaste tube and rotate the ergonomically-designed handle to easily get all of the product out without any mess. But the uses don’t end there — the set comes with two squeezers that’ll fit on any tube-shaped container that’s less than 2.5 inches wide, such as paint, tomato paste, glue, or hair gel tubes. Amazon reviewers are fans of this pick; it boasts a 4.6-star overall rating after over 12,000 reviews.

03

A set of reusable dishcloths that replace 150 rolls of paper towels

Swedish Dishcloth Cellulose Sponge Cloths (10-Pack)
$17

Never buy a roll of paper towels again; this 10-pack of reusable dishcloths can be used throughout your home to soak up spills, wipe down countertops, eliminate streaks on windows, and clean up practically any other mess you encounter. Made from cellulose and cotton, they’re safe for use on nearly any surface and each one replaces 15 rolls of paper towels. Pop them in the washing machine to clean them between uses.

04

A handy container that preserves the rest of your avocado

Prepworks by Progressive Avocado Keeper
$9

If you only need to use part of an avocado for your meal, store the other half in this avocado keeper and snap on the clear lid to prevent it from going bad for days. “I've tried all kinds of things to keep [avocado] from turning brown and this really works,” wrote one fan.

05

This popular reusable tool to get rid of pet hair with ease

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover
$30

A best-seller on Amazon, this pet hair remover with over 140,000 reviews can efficiently remove hair from furniture, upholstery, clothing, and more. It’s a breeze to use — just roll it back and forth on the surface to trap hair in the chamber, then dump it straight into the trash with just the touch of a button. And because it doesn’t require sticky tape or adhesive, it can be used over and over.

06

This reusable notebook to digitize your writing

Rocketbook Everlast Reusable Notebook
$24

Fill this reusable notebook with doodles, notes, to-do lists, and more. Once the 36 pages are used up, save your writing directly to the free Rocketbook app before erasing it (using a damp cloth) and starting all over again. From the app, the notes can be transferred to cloud services like Google Drive, Dropbox, Slack, or iCloud. It’s available in several colors and two sizes in the listing.

07

Some reusable K-Cup pods for your Keurig machine

K&J Reusable K Cups (4-Pack)
$7

Pour your favorite coffee grounds directly into one of these reusable K-Cups and then pop it into your Keurig (they’re compatible with most machines). It’s a much more environmentally-friendly and economical option compared to single-use pods. The pack of four has earned over 6,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

08

A clever bottle-emptying kit to cut down on product waste

Flip-it! Bottle Emptying Kit
$20

This bottle-emptying kit comes with specially designed bottle caps that flip the bottle over so that you can use gravity to get out all of the product. Also included are adapters to ensure the cap fits snugly on various containers. All of the components are dishwasher safe and can be reused again and again.

09

These $5 spatulas for getting the most out of products in jars & bottles

BICASUU Mini Spatula (4-Pack)
$5

Use these mini spatulas to get every last drop of product out of food jars and bottles, personal care items, and more. Made from food-grade silicone, the spatulas come in different lengths for containers of varying sizes and they can be placed in the dishwasher for cleaning.

10

A set of produce savers to help your fruit & veg last longer

Blueapple Produce Freshness Balls (2-Pack)
$15

Stick one of these produce balls in this pack of two in your crisper and the other in your fruit bowl and the packet inside will absorb ethylene gas to keep your produce fresh for longer. “I was very skeptical when I got these but they work! Kept both my vegetables and fruits fresh,” noted one fan. Each packet lasts up to three months.

11

This ingenious storage container to keep expensive fresh herbs fresh

NOVART Premium Herb Keeper
$30

If your fresh herbs tend to wilt before you use them up, grab this herb keeper to hydrate your greens so that they remain fresh for up to three weeks. It’s tall in size (just over 12 inches) to accommodate a lot of herbs, and it’s made from glass with a stainless steel core and has a BPA-free plastic cup.

12

This $10 dryer vent cleaner that maximizes the efficiency of your appliance

Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit

-

$10

You don’t need to hire a professional to clean out your dryer vent. Instead, grab this $10 cleaning kit and do it yourself — it’ll make your appliance run more efficiently (to lower your energy bill). The 3.5-foot hose attaches to most vacuums using the included adapter piece.

13

A 24-pack of cable savers that prevent fraying

Jetec Cord Collars
$6

Coming in a pack of 24, each of these cord collars ends up costing just 25 cents, making them an affordable way to make your wires last much longer. They’re made of flexible silicone that allows you to bend the wire as needed while still protecting it from fraying or even getting tangled. They also help you color-code and keep track of which cord goes to what device.

14

These wool balls that replace fabric softener & make your dryer more efficient

Simple Natural Wool Dryer Balls (6 Pack)
$24

These wool dryer balls will eliminate the need for costly fabric softeners and dryer sheets — throw them into your dryer with your wet clothes (use three for small loads and all six for bigger ones), and they’ll dry your items faster, reducing wrinkles. They also help separate items in the dryer, improving your machine’s efficiency.

15

This wine aerator & stopper set to make your wine taste better (& stay fresh for longer)

TenTen Labs Wine Aerator Pourer and Wine Stopper (2-pack)
$9.95

All your dinner guests will be impressed when you pull out this wine aerator. It’s engineered to infuse the optimal amount of oxygen into wine to bring out underlying flavors. All you have to do is pop the silicone tip into any bottle to enjoy a richer aroma. It also comes with a stopper to protect the rest of the bottle until you’re ready to finish it.

16

A pair of energy-saving smart bulbs that can be controlled with your voice

Vont Smart Light Bulbs (2-Pack)
$18

Control these energy-saving light bulbs hands-free via Amazon Alexa or Google Home Assistant — or you can set up a timer, adjust the color settings (there are 16 million options), and more with the free included app. The smart bulbs will last up to 20,000 hours each.

17

This moldable glue for repair projects indoors & out

Sugru Multi-Purpose Glue (4-Pack)
$15

With this moldable craft glue, you can repair nearly anything in your home (or even outdoors as well). The waterproof and heat- and cold-resistant putty-like glue can be molded into any shape needed, hardening after 30 minutes (it will be totally set in as little as 12 hours). Use it to repair fraying wires, chipped corners on furniture, or even to replace a lost handle.

18

These durable silicone food storage bags that stand up for easy filling

Zip Top Reusable Food Bags (Set Of 3)
$33

These reusable silicone bags have a zippered top and standing design for convenient food storage — and they can also be placed in the microwave when you’re ready to eat (and the freezer and dishwasher, too). Included are three bags with 16-, 24-, and 32-ounce capacities, though other sets and colors are available in the listing depending on your storage needs.

19

This continuous-mist spray bottle for mixing up your own cleaning solutions

FLAIROSOL Ultra Fine Mist Spray Bottle
$13

This continuous mist spray bottle will be a workhorse in your home — use it to mix up your own cleaning solutions instead of buying pricey store-bought versions. It can also be used for personal care, arts and crafts, pet grooming, and more. The refillable bottle delivers an ultra-fine mist over a large area and is made from BPA-free plastic with a comfortable grip.

20

A reusable cotton swab that replaces up to 1,000 single-use swabs

LastSwab Reusable Cotton Swab
$13

This reusable cotton swab can replace up to 1,000 single-use ones, so it’ll pay for itself in no time — plus, it’s much more environmentally friendly. It features a sturdy nylon core and soft silicone ends. And unlike cotton versions, this swab can be cleaned with soap and water for sanitation.

21

A wood repair kit to fix scuffs & scratches on furniture (& even flooring)

Katzco Furniture Repair Kit Wood Markers (Set of 13)
$9

Replacing furniture and repairing wood flooring is a huge expense; use this wood repair kit to revive what you already have for less than $10. The pack comes with six markers and six wax sticks so you can cover up scratches and fill in scuffs by blending the natural-looking tones for a perfect match.

22

Some stretchy food savers that replace plastic wrap

Food Huggers Reusable Silicone Food Savers (Set of 5)
$13

One of the easiest ways to reduce waste at home is by making this set of five silicone food savers a part of your daily routine. Cover any half-used vegetables or fruits in the stretchy material to keep them fresh. Each of the five pieces is a different size to fit many kinds of produce.

23

A compact bidet attachment that’s easy to install

Greenco Bidet Attachment
$28

Using this bidet attachment lets you cut down on toilet paper use and requires no electrical outlet, additional plumbing, or professional plumber to set up. Its side panel allows you to control the water pressure and nozzle angle.

24

These 100% cotton paper towels that can be reused over 3,000 times

ZeroWastely Reusable Paper Towels
$31

Arriving wrapped around a cardboard ring, it’s as easy to pull these reusable paper towels as it is to rip off an ordinary one. The difference is that each is made of 100% highly absorbent and soft cotton. Each cloth in this pack of 24 can take the place of over 3,000 paper towels. The towels can be re-rolled around the tube for easy dispensing after each use.

25

Some reusable food savers made of cotton & beeswax

Bee's Wrap Food Wrap (3-Pack)
$18

This three-pack of reusable food savers uses the warmth of your hands to stick to bowls or vegetables and fruits to keep them fresh. And because they’re made of organic cotton and responsibly sourced beeswax, you won’t have to worry about what is coming in contact with your food.

26

These reusable mop pads that can be used on nearly any surface

Turbo Microfiber Reusable Floor Mop Pads (2-Pack)
$10

Each of the reusable mop pads that come in this two-pack can replace 100 (pricey) disposable pads. These eco-friendly versions are made of soft microfiber that is safe to use wet or dry on everything from wood to glass to collect dirt, debris, pet hair, and more.

27

This meal-planning notepad to avoid mid-week grocery runs

Two Tumbleweeds Meal Planning Pad
$13

Avoid mid-week grocery store runs when you realize you’re missing key ingredients by using this meal planning notepad to plan out your shopping. The pad has 50 tear-off sheets to last about a year and features a strong magnet on the back so you can place it on your fridge for storage. The notepad has earned an impressive 4.7-star overall rating on Amazon.

28

These smart plugs that monitor energy usage

Kasa Smart Plug (2 Pack)
$33

Control devices like lamps and fans with your voice (via Amazon Alexa or Google Home Assistant) thanks to this two-pack of smart plugs. They connect to your phone using the Kasa app, where you can set up a timer or schedule. The plugs can monitor usage, letting you make changes to cut down on your energy bills.

29

A pack of solar-powered lights to brighten your lawn

Outdoor Lights & Living Solar Pathway Lights (10-Pack)
$40

The stakes of these solar-powered pathway lights can be adjusted between two different heights or taken off completely so you can line them up on your stairs as well to add ambiance and light pathways without raising your energy bill. They’re completely weatherproof and will remain lit for 12 hours after charging in the sun.

30

These silicone baking sheets with 80,000+ 5-star reviews

AmazonBasics Silicone Baking Mat (2-Pack)
$14

These highly rated silicone baking sheets will take the place of parchment paper, foil, and cooking sprays thanks to their nonstick surface. Both pieces in this two-pack are oven-safe up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit.

31

This 1-liter cold brew maker with a leakproof lid

Coffee Gator Cold Brew Coffee Maker
$28

With its ultra-fine mesh filter, this cold brew maker lets you enjoy a cup of delicious coffee at home, no coffee shop necessary. It can brew a liter at a time, keeping it fresh for up to three weeks thanks to its leakproof lid. It comes with a scoop and funnel and features a leakproof lid and sturdy handle.

32

A shoe-cleaning kit that reviewers say works like “magic”

Pink Miracle Fresh Foot Shoe Deodorizer Spray and Shoe Cleaner Bundle
$34.97

With a pine-scented shoe spray, highly effective shoe-cleaning solution, and scrub brush, this shoe-cleaning kit lets you make your favorite shoes look new again to avoid repurchasing. “This product is magic. [...] The cleaning solution and brush worked really well with leather and rubber parts of the shoes. I thought it wouldn’t work on canvas but after I brushed the canvas parts and let it sit overnight, it’s cleaner too![...] The deodorizer [spray] smells really nice too,” one reviewer wrote.

33

This memory foam draft stopper that can lower your energy bill

Everlasting Comfort Under Door Draft Stopper
$23

Made of 2-inch thick memory foam, this draft stopper prevents unwanted air, light, noise, and even bugs from entering. By blocking a cold wind in the winter and hot air in the summer, you won’t have to run your air conditioning or heat as much to lower your energy bill. It can be trimmed to fit your door, slips under the door without any adhesive or drilling necessary, and has a washable cover.

34

A window insulation kit to lower energy costs

3M Indoor Window Insulation Kit
$16

You may not be able to see the air escaping between gaps but once you use this window insulation kit, you’ll notice the difference in your energy bill. The kit comes with film and double-sided mounting tape that creates an airtight seal to improve the efficiency of your air conditioner and heater. It can also prevent condensation and frost buildup so you always have a crystal-clear view.

35

This insulated bag for packing your own lunch

Upper Order Durable Insulated Lunch Box Tote
$19

While going out to eat is enjoyable, it’s also expensive. Pack your lunch in this reusable bag that’s made from heavy-duty polyester with thick insulation on the interior to keep your food hot or cold for hours. Utilize either the handle or cushioned shoulder strap for easy transport. It’s also available in blue within the listing.

36

A cordless milk frother to whip up homemade cappuccinos

PowerLix Milk Frother
$12

In as little as 20 seconds, this milk frother can whip up fluffy foam for you to top off your cappuccinos and lattes. And if you’re not the biggest caffeine fan, it can also be used to blend smoothies, mix sauces, and even whisk eggs. It’s simple to control with only one button and comes with a stainless steel stand.

37

This 10-pack of silicone straws that comes with a cleaning brush

Flathead Reusable Silicone Drinking Straws (10 Pack)
$10

In addition to being eco-friendly, these silicone straws are also great for travel. Bring along this 10-pack to your next picnic or backyard barbeque to avoid using plastic. They’re completely reusable and dishwasher-safe as well.

38

A repair kit to fix tears in leather and vinyl furniture & clothing

Coconix Vinyl and Leather Repair Kit
$18

Whether your puppy snuck his way onto your couch or your jacket has begun looking a little too worn in, this leather repair kit can help revive the things you already own so you can avoid buying new ones. It comes in 10 different colors that can cover scratches and fix rips that are up to 10 inches long. With the spatula and brush that are included, you’ll be able to make it look like it was done by a professional.

39

This kit that has everything you need to grow your own herbs

Garden Republic Indoor Herb Garden Kit
$27

This herb garden starter kit will save you from purchasing (and repurchasing) pricey fresh herbs. In addition to the packets of seeds (which include cilantro, Italian parsley, English thyme, and Genovese basil), the pack also comes with detailed instructions, grow bags, soil disks, and even bamboo markers to keep track of what is what.

40

An insulated water bottle that keeps drinks cold for 24 hours

FineDine Triple-Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle
$23

To help the environment — and your wallet — add this insulated water bottle to your cart. It will keep you from buying disposable bottles of water or other beverages. It has three shatterproof layers that will keep hot drinks warm for 12 hours and cold drinks cool for 24. Plus, it comes in 17 fun colors in the listing.