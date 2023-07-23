50 weird things that make your home so much more comfortable

They say that home is where the heart is — but nowadays, your living space is so much more than that. It may also be your gym, your office, and your favorite weekend hangout spot. That’s why it’s important to prioritize comfort — and these useful things on Amazon can help. While some of these items may seem a little weird at first, I encourage you to take a closer look. You may just find some clever home upgrades you never knew you needed.

01 These blackout curtains that nix ambient light so you can sleep Amazon BGment Blackout Curtains $24 See On Amazon Give your room a heightened sense of calm by installing these blackout curtains. Made of thick, opaque fabric, the curtains keep sunlight out (and the glow of streetlights, too). Not to mention, the thermal-regulating fabric keeps heat or cold from sneaking in through your windows. Available in dozens of shades, it’s easy to find a set that complements your room — just keep in mind that darker hues will do a better job of deflecting UV rays. Available sizes: 15

Available colors: 30

02 This adjustable memory foam pillow with a cooling bamboo cover Amazon EnerPlex Memory Foam Pillow $36 See On Amazon Filled with dense, shredded memory foam, this cushy pillow will keep you in comfort all night long — and it’s earned a 4.6-star overall rating on Amazon. A breathable bamboo cover provides a gentle cooling effect, making this a particularly great investment for hot sleepers. Want a softer or firmer pillow? Just remove or add as much of the foam filling as you’d like. Available sizes: queen, king

03 An under-door seal that keeps a/c & heat from escaping Amazon Suptikes Draft Stopper $10 See On Amazon Designed to cover gaps up to 1 inch in height, this under-door seal prevents hot outdoor air from entering your space. By the same logic, it prevents cool drafts from entering your cozy room once the weather turns cold. It’s easy to install with the included adhesive, staying securely in place as you open and close your door. Available colors: 4

04 This memory foam bath mat that reviewers describe as “cloud like” Amazon Genteele Memory Foam Bath Mat $22 See On Amazon With its velvety cover and thick memory foam cushion, there’s a reason why multiple reviewers have compared this bath mat to the softness of a cloud. But it’s not only incredibly cushy and absorbent — it also has a nonslip layer that keeps it from skidding across your floor. Choose from an impressive array of hues as well as multiple size options. Available sizes: 8

Available colors: 22

05 The highly rated comforter that belongs at a 5-star hotel Amazon Beckham Hotel Collection Down-Alternative Comforter $32.02 See On Amazon Perfect for year-round use, this quilted comforter can make any bed feel like it belongs in a fancy hotel. Available in calming shades like cream, olive, and aqua, the highly rated comforter doesn’t even need a duvet cover to look good. It’s filled with a down alternative that gives it major softness, without feeling too heavy. Available sizes: twin/twin XL, full/queen, king/California king

Available colors: 10

06 This vent attachment that helps heat & cool your home more efficiently Amazon Home Intuition Magnetic Air Vent Deflectors (2-Pack) $26.95 See On Amazon By attaching these deflectors to your vents, you can ensure that the hot or cold air coming through will quickly distribute throughout your room — instead of blowing only toward only one spot. And you don’t have to worry about a tiresome installation process, either — the magnets keep each piece securely in place, while also allowing you to remove them as you please.

07 A trio of flickering LED candles that are battery operated Amazon GenSwin Flameless Candles (3 Pack) $25 See On Amazon These beautiful flickering candles may surprise you — they’re completely flameless. Each battery-powered unit is controlled by the included remote control, so you can set timers and adjust the brightness with just a few clicks. The tinted glass vessels give the candles a particularly sophisticated presence. Available colors: 7

08 These charcoal pouches that remove unwanted odors from your home Amazon Vergali Charcoal Air-Purifying Bags (10-Pack) $23 See On Amazon Instead of masking unpleasant odors with heavily perfumed sprays, try nipping them in the bud with these pouches of bamboo charcoal that neutralize smells naturally. Place one in your refrigerator, hang one in your closet, toss another in your gym bag... the list goes on. These air purifiers will get your home smelling fresher naturally.

09 This cooling blanket that’s made of temperature-regulating bamboo Amazon DANGTOP Cooling Blanket $32 See On Amazon Bamboo viscose is known for its breathability and natural cooling effect, so it’s an excellent fabric for hot sleepers. It’s used in this lightweight blanket, which comes in a wide palette of calming hues and four different sizes. Warm nights are no match for this blanket — it provides just enough coverage while remaining totally chill to the touch. Available sizes: 4

Available colors: 8

10 A contoured knee pillow that aligns your spine Amazon 5 STARS UNITED Memory Foam Knee Pillow $26.95 See On Amazon Who knew that proper spinal alignment could come from something as simple as this contoured memory foam pillow? Its ergonomic design supports your legs and hips, easing pressure on your tailbone and improving your sleeping posture. You may even notice you don’t feel as stiff in the morning.

11 This shock-absorbing mat that reduces stress on your muscles & joints Amazon Sky Solutions Oasis Anti-Fatigue Mat $29.99 See On Amazon Whether you’re washing dishes or working at your standing desk, this cushioned mat made with dense foam helps ease the pressure placed on your muscles and joints. It’s just thick enough to provide optimal support, without being too bulky. Since it’s nonslip, you can rest assured it’ll stay firmly planted on the floor. One reviewer wrote, “My back and feet would hurt so much after a day of standing. This solved that issue. It's soft but the shape bounces back when you step off. It feels so nice under your feet all day.” Available sizes: 4

Available colors: 6

12 These amber light bulbs that prep you for sleep at night Amazon KINUR Amber Light Bulbs (2-Pack) $12 See On Amazon Swap out your harsh, cool-tone light bulbs with these amber-bulbs for ultimate relaxation. They’re especially helpful if you place them wherever you spend the most time before bed, as the warm glow may helps stimulate melatonin production and signal to your brain that it’s time to start winding down. That said, you can also install this bulb anywhere you want to establish a calming ambience.

13 This aloe-infused mattress topper made of marshmallow-soft foam Amazon Mellow 5-Zone Aloe Memory Foam Mattress Topper $31 See On Amazon Not only does this memory foam mattress topper make your bed instantly more comfortable, it may also promote a sense of calm. The foam itself is infused with aloe vera, which provides a relaxing effect. You’ll also find five different “zones” along the textured surface, each of which has been optimized to support each part of your body and reduce discomfort at pressure points. Available sizes: twin — king

Available thicknesses: 1.5 inches, 3 inches, 4 inches

14 A cooling silk pillowcase that’s easy on skin & hair Amazon ZIMASILK Mulberry Silk Pillowcase $24 See On Amazon Made of 100% mulberry silk, this soft, lustrous pillowcase looks as good as it feels against your skin. Unlike traditional cotton pillowcases, this silk one won’t dry out your face or hair — rather, you’ll wake up feeling nice and refreshed. Plus, silk is naturally temperature regulating, so you’ll stay cool all night long. There are dozens of hues and patterns to pick from, including rich jewel tones and calming pastels. Available sizes: 6

Available colors and patterns: 33

15 This convenient armrest tray with a built-in phone slot Amazon GEHE Armrest Tray $31 See On Amazon With slats that fall on either side of your couch or easy chair armrest, this mini tray provides you with the perfect spot to place your beverage or snack while watching TV. Even better, it’s designed with a narrow slot towards the front that can hold your smartphone or remote. Choose from sleek black, subdued gray, and natural wood options. Available colors: 9

16 An essential oil diffuser with a built-in Bluetooth speaker Amazon artnaturals Essential Oil Diffuser $27 See On Amazon An essential oil diffuser can add a calming vibe to any space — and bonus points if it looks nice, too. With a faux wood exterior and a built-in Bluetooth speaker, this unit blends functionality with aesthetics. You’ll also find a built-in clock and timer feature for added convenience.

17 This faux fur throw rug that’s cozy & inviting Amazon Ashler Faux Fur Throw Rug $21 See On Amazon Is anything cozier than a faux fur rug? Available in a sea of neutral and eye-catching hues, this high-pile piece makes any room feel instantly more inviting. Place it in front of your couch and bury your toes among its fluffy softness, or drape it over the arm of your chair to add some warmth and texture to your space. Available colors and styles: 25

18 The lumbar-supportive pillow you can set up in your home office Amazon Everlasting Comfort Lumbar Support Pillow $33 See On Amazon Designed with an ergonomic curve, this thick cushion supports your lumbar region while you sit at your desk — or anywhere else, for that matter. It has stretchy straps that make it easy to attach it to any chair, and you can even bring it in the car to make your morning commute more comfortable. With repeated use, you may just notice relief from lower back discomfort. Available colors: 5

19 These extra-large bath sheets that are bigger than the rest Amazon Utopia Towels Jumbo Bath Sheets (2-Pack) $30 See On Amazon Don’t settle for adequate bath towels when you could have these jumbo bath sheets that are plush and totally luxurious. At 70 by 25 inches, they’re a full 10 inches longer than standard bath sheets, so you can wrap up in total comfort. With several hues to pick from, you’ll be able to find a set that blends in effortlessly with your bathroom. Available colors: 20

20 A highly rated laptop stand that makes your home office more ergonomic Amazon Office Owl Laptop Stand $15 See On Amazon It may be a simple thing, but putting your laptop on this slim metal stand can make a huge difference in your posture during the workday. Boasting a 4.7-star overall rating, the stand elevates your screen to an ergonomically optimal height, so you don’t have to crane your neck while you type or hop on a video call. Rubber padding on the arms and legs ensures that your laptop and desk won’t get scratched up.

21 This bamboo bath tray for the ultimate self-care experience Amazon Bambüsi Bamboo Bathtub Tray $35 See On Amazon Kick your bath up a notch by investing in this sleek bamboo tray. Thanks to its extendable design, it fits across a wide range of bathtubs. And, since it has a tablet stand, you can even catch up on your favorite show while you soak. A beverage holder and compartment for your smartphone make it even easier to unwind. Available colors: 3

22 These elastic straps that keep your bed sheets from budging Amazon 5 STARS UNITED Bed Sheet Straps $10 See On Amazon Having trouble keeping your fitted sheet from slipping up over your mattress? These elastic straps offer an easy, wallet-friendly solution. Each one is designed with three metal clamps, which secure to the corners of your sheet. You can adjust the length of each strap to fit your mattress, no matter if it’s a twin or a king.

23 This indoor insect trap that catches bugs with simple UV light Amazon Katchy Indoor Insect Trap $40 See On Amazon Combining UV light with a quiet but powerful fan, this indoor insect trap lures in gnats, mosquitos, and drain flies without any harsh chemicals. Inside the compact unit, a sticky glue board traps the bugs in place — once the board is full, simply toss it and replace with a fresh one. Getting rid of bugs has never been easier. Available colors: black, white

24 These motion-sensor lights that are wireless for easy installation Amazon Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Stair Lights (3-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Adding some extra visibility to your home — whether it’s the space under your cabinets or along your stairwell — can make your place feel so much nicer. These motion-sensor lights can be installed virtually anywhere, using either the included adhesive or screws. Not to mention, the battery-powered lights are completely wireless, giving you the freedom to place them in hard-to-reach nooks and crannies.

25 An under-the-cabinet tool that makes opening jars a breeze Amazon EZ Off Jar Opener $23 See On Amazon There’s no need to wrestle with that unopened jam jar — this ingenious kitchen tool makes popping open that lid as easy as can be. EZ Off’s unique jar opener can be installed directly under your cabinet, so it’s perfectly within arm’s reach. It works on a wide range of lids and caps (including small nail polish bottles), and all you need to do is twist in one swift motion — the sharp, serrated blade does the rest.

26 This detergent jug holder that does away with heavy lifting Amazon Skywin Laundry Soap Station $26 See On Amazon Instead of lugging out your laundry detergent bottle every time you need to pour, set it up on this angled holder. It keeps your bulky bottle of soap tilted downwards, so you can easily press on the spout and get your desired amount of liquid. A built-in drip tray saves your floor from accidental spills. Available colors: 9

27 The white noise machine that’s compact & easily portable Amazon Serene Evolution Portable Noise Machine $23 See On Amazon Equipped with 36 different sounds — from waterfall to thunder to wind chimes — this white noise machine offers plenty of variety when it comes to blocking out sound or falling asleep. The USB-rechargeable unit also happens to be great for travel, as the compact size fits easily into a suitcase, backpack, or duffel bag. A built-in timer function automatically powers the device down after you’ve drifted off.

28 These furniture risers that create extra storage space beneath your bed Amazon iPrimio Bed and Furniture Risers (4-Pack) $25 See On Amazon If you’re tight on storage space, try putting your bed frame on these rounded risers. Supporting up to 10,000 pounds, the risers elevate the legs of your bed by 3 inches, creating extra room underneath for storing clothes, shoes, spare blankets, and more. The foam pads on top even keep furniture wheels from rolling. Available styles: 5

29 A clip-on book light with 3 different temperature settings Amazon Glocusent Horizontal Book Light $16 See On Amazon This LED book light conveniently clips onto the pages of your book, so you can squeeze in a few more pages before bed — without disturbing anyone else. It has a flexible gooseneck for achieving just the right angle, and you can choose from five brightness levels and three temperatures — opt for the warm glow before you drift off to sleep. Since this gadget is USB-rechargeable, it’s great for bringing along on long plane flights or train rides. Available colors: 4

30 This wall-mounted tablet holder that’s so convenient Amazon elago Wall-Mounted Tablet Holder $16.99 See On Amazon Controlling the smart devices throughout your home is so much easier when you have a wall-mounted tablet holder — and it’s also great for video chats and following recipes. The sleek, minimalist design adds a sophisticated touch to any space, while the silicone material ensures your device won’t get scratched up while resting inside. Choose from neutral white, black, and dark gray options. Available colors: 3

31 The pet odor-eliminating spray with a refreshing citrus scent Amazon ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator $18 See On Amazon This effective odor-eliminating spray doesn’t just break down unpleasant smells on contact, it also leaves behind a refreshing citrus scent. Angry Orange’s powerful enzymatic formula tackles stubborn pet-related stains such as urine, vomit, and even solid waste. Safe for use on furniture, hard-surface floors, and carpet, it’s definitely something you’ll want to have in your cleaning arsenal.

32 A lustrous metal cocktail shaker set for the aspiring mixologist Amazon Mixology & Craft Boston Cocktail Shaker Set $32 See On Amazon Want to make drinks at home instead of dealing with a noisy, crowded bar? With this sleek, lustrous cocktail shaker set, you’re one step closer to crafting your own custom libations. Along with the shaker, you’ll find a strainer, jigger, and a set of illustrated recipe cards for inspiration. The best part? You can choose from finishes like copper, silver, and gold. Available colors: 4

33 This foldable stepping stool that’s better than standing on a chair Amazon Greenco Folding Step Stool $21 See On Amazon When you need to reach something on the tallest shelf, having a step stool nearby is practically necessary. This one is designed with a series of anti-slip rubber dots, which grip the bottoms of your feet as you step on top. Not to mention, it folds flat when not in use — so you can easily store it against the wall or inside your cabinet. Available colors: 5

34 These silicone oven rack guards that prevent nasty burns Amazon Linda's Essentials Oven Rack Shields (3-Pack) $9 See On Amazon When using your oven, safety should be of the utmost importance. Why chance a nasty burn on your forearm when you can line your oven rack with these silicone guards? The heat-resistant pieces can be cut to fit your oven’s specific measurements. They’re as easy to install as they are to remove — and they also happen to be dishwasher safe.

35 A glass carafe with a built-in fruit infuser for more flavorful hydration Amazon HIWARE Fruit Infuser Pitcher $26 See On Amazon Want to reach your hydration goals? Infuse your drinking water with berries, pineapple, herbs and more with this glass carafe. Simply add your desired ingredients to the cylinder in the center, then allow the flavors to steep while the water chills in the fridge. A tight-fitting stainless steel lid ensures maximum freshness, while minimizing spills.

36 This curved footrest that makes sitting at your desk more ergonomic Amazon ERgoFoam Adjustable Footrest $34 See On Amazon Place your feet on this ergonomic foot stool to improve your posture while you work from home or watch TV. With a curved design and soft velvet cover, the memory foam cushion supports your soles and helps place your legs and hips in proper alignment. You can even flip it upside down and use it as a foot rocker if you like something that lets you fidget a bit. Available colors and styles: 4

37 A thick, luxurious pillow that makes your bath that much better Amazon Bath Haven Bath Pillow $40 See On Amazon Ready to elevate your bath game? Place this thick pillow in your tub. It attaches to the sides with a set of suction cups, and offers targeted support to your head, neck, and shoulders. Thanks to its breathable mesh cover, it dries off quickly post-soak — just hang it up with the built-in hook.

38 This tabletop mug warmer that keeps your coffee toasty Amazon VOBAGA Mug Warmer $27 See On Amazon Is anything more annoying than revisiting a mug of coffee or tea, only to find that it’s now lukewarm? This heating pad keeps your morning brew at your desired temperature, even when you step away for a while. But if you happen to forget about it, never fear — it automatically shuts off after four hours. Available colors: 8

39 The ultra-soft throw blanket everyone will want to snuggle up with Amazon Tuddrom Extra-Soft Throw Blanket $16 See On Amazon Made of lusciously soft microfiber, this faux fur throw blanket will become go-to companion when cuddling on the couch. Just beware that any guest (or pet, for that matter), may try to steal it — it’s that cozy. With an impressive 4.6-star overall rating after 32,000 reviews, you can choose from neutral shades of beige, cream, and gray, as well as bright pops of teal, green, and pink. Available sizes: throw, twin, queen

Available colors and patterns: 14

40 An electric can opener that works with the push of a button Amazon Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener $30 See On Amazon If you’re tired of twisting and struggling to manually open cans with a crank, make things easy on yourself and invest in this electric can opener. It’s small enough to fit in the palm of your hand — just press the button on top to slice through your can’s lid. Since the device is battery powered, you don’t have to worry about any pesky cords getting in the way. Available colors: 4

41 This double-tier turntable made of sleek stainless steel Amazon Estilo 2-Tier Lazy Susan $31 See On Amazon A rotating organizer is a great investment for your kitchen — use it to store spices, condiments, and other pantry essentials. This one offers two tiers of storage space, and since it’s made out of sleek stainless steel, it’ll instantly make your kitchen feel more upscale. Place it in the cupboard, or proudly display it on your countertop.

42 An elbow rest & knee pad combo for bathing kids & pets Amazon Bath Haven Bath Kneeler and Elbow Rest See On Amazon When it’s time to wash your baby (or your fur baby) in the tub, this elbow rest and knee pad really come in handy. The elbow rest is designed with a thick cushion, strong suction cups, and a row of pockets for storing bath supplies. Meanwhile, the knee pad has a nonslip bottom that keeps it from shifting around on the floor. This set also comes in handy when it’s time to scrub the bathtub.

43 This extra-long broom set with a self-cleaning dustpan Amazon YANXUS Standing Dustpan Broom Set $26 See On Amazon Thanks to its 52-inch-long handle, this tall broom doesn’t require you to hunch over while sweeping under furniture and appliances. Even better, the accompanying dustpan is designed with a row of rubber teeth that remove bits of hair and debris from the bristles. An angled lip at the edge of the pan ensures that every bit of dust makes it inside. When you’re done using it, the pieces snap together for storage. Available colors: 4

44 These stick-on light bulbs that illuminate any mirror Amazon Brightown LED Vanity Lights Strip Kit $27 See On Amazon If you’ve always wanted an old Hollywood-style vanity mirror, here’s your chance. These self-adhesive bulbs attach to any smooth surface with the included sticky tape. The bright LED lights plug directly into your electrical outlet, and can be easily dimmed using the in-line control. And, unlike vintage light bulbs, these ones won’t overheat while you use them.

45 A pair of marshmallow-soft pillow inserts filled with shredded memory foam Amazon Milliard Shredded Memory Foam Throw Pillow Inserts (2-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Ready to upgrade the throw pillows on your couch? These ultra-soft pillow inserts are filled with shredded memory foam, which means you can customize how firm they are. Simply unzip the square insert and remove the filling as needed. The pair of inserts can be placed inside any covers of your choosing — just make sure they measure 18 by 18 inches.

46 The plush pillow covers that you won’t be able to stop touching Amazon DEELAND Plush Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) $23 See On Amazon Adding comfort to a couch can be as simple as switching out your throw pillow covers with these plush covers. Covered in ultra-soft material, the covers add a unique texture to your furniture — and they come in relaxing hues like sage green, sky blue, and camel. One reviewer raved, “I normally don’t write reviews, but I was so amazed by how freakin soft these are [ ...] Just got them today and so far, in complete LOVE with them.” When it’s time to give them a refresh, just toss them in the washing machine. Available sizes: 7

Available colors: 10

47 This safety-enhancing bathtub mat with a cool pebble texture Amazon SONGZIMING Pebble Tub Mat $16 See On Amazon This PVC bath mat is designed to stay securely in place under your feet as you shower, without any slipping or shifting — that means your feet get a firm grip while you suds up. It’s thanks to the dozens of suction cups on the bottom, which stick to your tub with ease. The pebble-like texture doesn’t just look cool — the spaces between the “rocks” also allow for maximum drainage. Available colors: 11

48 The smart light bulb that’s surprisingly wallet-friendly Amazon Kasa Smart Bulb $10 See On Amazon You might be surprised to learn that this smart light bulb comes at such a low price, considering how big of a difference it makes in your home. It’s compatible with smart assistant devices, giving you the ability to adjust the brightness and color of your light with a simple voice command. Or, if you’d rather, you can make any changes — and set timers or schedules — using the accompanying Kasa mobile app.

49 These motion-sensor outdoor lights that add an extra layer of security Amazon CANDLITE Solar Motion-Sensor Security Lights $30 See On Amazon An extra element of home security is never a bad idea, especially when it’s this cost-effective. These motion-sensor outdoor lights are easy to install above your doorway, garage, or patio — and, since they’re solar powered, you never have to worry about plugging them in. The weatherproof lights automatically turn on at dusk, and shut off at dawn.