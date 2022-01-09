You Can Make Your Closets Seem So Much Bigger With These 30 Cheap, Clever Things

It’s a problem that everyone suffers through in at least one house or rental apartment — small closets. When you have a small closet, you might need to pick and choose what gets a prime spot, and what gets stored away for the season. But, not all hope is lost — there are plenty of ways to seemingly expand your space, all thanks to Amazon.

Your closet will seem so much bigger after grabbing the things on this list that you can even add a few decorations and a mini humidifier (I included the perfect one on this list). These 30 cheap and clever things will seriously make your closet feel noticeably bigger.

The classic organizers on this list are all gentle on your clothes, like the fabric drawer and shelf organizer that tucks under your hanging clothes. Once you have all of your matching organization, there are even items on this list, like a moveable LED light switch. Why? This light switch illuminates all the hidden storage spots in your closet and makes it easier to see every new top and forgotten pair of jeans. Clever, right?

Plus, there are so many items on this list to replace bulky things like your vacuum. Just scroll down and find two mini vacuum options, including one that's so small it's built for pet hair and tabletops. You can also toss your oversized ironing board because I've found a super-compact steamer.

Once your closet has way more space, pop that mini humidifier on your new clutter-free shelf. Your closet will feel so luxurious you'll want to buy a few more for all of the closets in your home.

These non-slip multi-level hangers for layering & organizing Amazon devesanter Pants Hangers $20 See On Amazon Grab a pack of these multi-level hangers in classic non-slip and even a swinging arm option. You’re going to want a few packs of both because each one gives you four levels of hanging spots and layers your clothes for an organized closet. Plus, just four of these anti-rust hangers replace 16 normal hangers.

These epoxy-coated fabric shelf separators that won’t fall over Amazon Lynk Vela Shelf Dividers $11 See On Amazon Even if you have some seriously heavy coats and sweaters, these epoxy-coated wire shelf dividers with gentle fabric lining won’t bend or fall over. The super secure attachment stretches to fit your shelf, and one reviewer raved, “Perfect for organizing the closet. Helps divide and hold things up vertically, so it takes up less space!”

A soft but easy to clean spot for your shoes Amazon Tribesigns Vertical Shoe Rack $23 See On Amazon Shoe storage needs to fit the vibe but also be super durable, and this vertical shelf is the one. It has a metal frame that’s complete with non-woven fabric that’s soft but still cleanable if you have mud on your shoes. This shoe storage is dust-proof and waterproof and comes in gray, light gray, and black.

These hanging organizers that’ll give you additional shelf storage Amazon GRANNY SAYS 3-Shelf Hanging Closet Organizers $23 See On Amazon Add these moveable shelves into your closet for clothing storage that you can slide around, wash, or fold up and put away. They come in eight colors, each shelf is reinforced with a corrugated board, and when you slide them, the design stops your clothes from falling out.

This jewelry organizer that comes in 15 colors to match your other storage solutions Amazon BB Brotrade HJO80 Hanging Jewelry Organizer $13 See On Amazon This hanging jewelry organizer with 80 transparent pockets even comes in pink if you’re going for an all-pink vibe in your closet. There are 14 other neutral colors, and the vertical design means it won’t be bulky in your closet next to your clothes.

A handheld steamer that’s a way less bulky wrinkle solution Amazon PurSteam Handheld Steamer for Clothes $22 See On Amazon This compact steamer with a handle design takes up way less space than most wrinkle solutions — plus, it’ll allow you to toss the ironing board. It has an 8-foot cord, and the water tank is super small for storage — but, it still gives you 10 minutes of steaming time. You can buy it in three colors.

This breathable garment bag with shoe pockets Amazon SLEEPING LAMB Breathable Gusseted Garment Bag $15 See On Amazon Pack your outfit the night before — including your shoes — in this breathable mesh garment bag. It’s under $20, folds up to half its size, and has over 1,500 five-star ratings. One reviewer raved, “Kept everything clean and wrinkle-free. Best choice for a garment bag! Very sturdy!”

A closet organizer that won’t make you throw out all of your hangers Amazon HEYHOUSE Closet Organizers and Storage (6-Pack) $17 See On Amazon Hang these colorful organizers in your closet and avoid throwing out all of the hangers you already bought. They come in a six-pack for under $20 and can be hung vertically or horizontally, and the variety of pastel colors lets you color code clothes. One reviewer raved, “Amazing hangers! Easy to use and saves a ton of space.”

This sock organizing set that stacks, folds, & washes easily Amazon Criusia Sock Underwear Organizer Dividers (3 Pack) $16 See On Amazon This 64-slot matching sock organizing set is tear-resistant and washes easily in the sink with its foldable design. It comes in beige, black, brown, gray, and dark gray and folds up into a compact triangle if you aren’t using all three at once and need to store the extras.

A cart you can roll around to reach your clothes Amazon SONGMICS 3-Tier Rolling Cart $25 See On Amazon Roll this three-shelf cart out of your closet to make reaching your clothes way easier. It comes in gray or white, has three hooks, and it’s water-resistant with drainage holes if you want to store it in a bathroom closet. Plus, it comes in a super skinny option that’s only 4.9 inches.

This extra-wide seven hook door hanger that’s actually decorative Amazon SSAWcasa Over Door Hanger with 7 Hooks $13 See On Amazon This over-the-door hanger that actually has decorative detailing (unlike most) is wide enough that you won’t need to buy two for your closet door. It comes in four different styles and black or brown color options. One reviewer raved, “There’s enough hooks to hold lots of little bags, and the design is cute too. This is just perfect for what I needed it for and fairly priced — love it!”

A minimalist 11 hook coat rack for items that shouldn't clutter your closet Amazon Mind Reader Standing Metal Coat Rack Hat Hanger $25 See On Amazon Use this minimalist white coat rack with 11 hooks and three tiers outside your closet for items that don't really need to add to the clutter. It comes in black, white, or a classic silver tone, and one reviewer even raved, " I just wish I had purchased it sooner."

These LED lights that will illuminate all the hidden space in your closet Amazon RXWLKJ Stick-On Anywhere Portable Little Light $23 See On Amazon These LED lights are magnetic, portable, have a motion sensor, and only need the included USB to illuminate all the hidden space in your closet. They’re rechargeable, so don’t worry — you don’t have to have an outlet in your closet. If you don’t have anything metal in your closet for this to stick on to, it also comes with adhesive tape.

This flexible LED light tape for low-profile closet lighting Amazon WOBANE Under Cabinet LED Lighting Kit $21 See On Amazon You can connect 12 of these flexible adhesive light strips depending on how large your closet is to line every shelf. They come with all the cords you need and a compact remote that works 60 feet away, in case you get dressed quickly and forget.

A set of adhesive square mirrors for compact closets & closet doors Amazon EDGEWOOD Parkwood Wall Mirrors $24 See On Amazon These adhesive square mirrors are easy to arrange, but the best part is, they’re small enough to put up in a compact closet. Grab them in a four-pack or three-pack and two different sizes to fit between your closet shelves. One reviewer raved, “I like how easy it was to install this mirror inside a closet door. Just large enough to use for a quick check of my outfit.”

This coat rack that bends & expands to fit your unique closet Amazon AMAPON Accordion Style Expandable Wall Wooden Coat Rack 13 Hooks $12 See On Amazon Pull out this coat rack if you have a longer closet wall, or push it together for small spaces because it has a personalizable accordion design. No matter how wide you make it, it’s under $15 and gives you 13 extra spots for clothes.

These adhesive wooden knobs to arrange any way you want Amazon Adhesive Hat Hooks for Wall (8-Pack) $12 See On Amazon Arrange these adhesive wooden knobs on your closet wall for customizable hanging space. Each one holds 8 pounds, and they’re way more elevated than a classic plastic stick-on hook. This eight-pack comes in two knob styles, including one with a more minimalist raw wood look.

A colorful canvas case to tuck away extra closet essentials Amazon EASTHILL Big Capacity Pencil And Pen Case $14 See On Amazon Tuck pencils, extra hemming tape, safety pins, or other small closet essentials in this colorful canvas case. It comes in nine colors, it can be flattened and zipped up, and one reviewer raved, “I can store all of my cords and attachments and a large backup portable charger. Bonus, it zips down to a smaller unit when necessary.”

A pack of 3M adhesive hangers for jewelry with a rose gold option Amazon Boxy Concepts Necklace Organizer $13 See On Amazon Jewelry might be small, but this white 3M adhesive wall hanger means your necklaces will take up even less space in your closet. They also come in a rose-gold toned option, and one reviewer raved, “Great value for the price, and I love that it’s ready to install with the sticky backing. Exactly what I was looking for instead of taking up space with a regular, tall necklace holder.”

This decorative linen-style basket with so many customizable options Amazon TheWarmHome Decorative Basket Rectangular Fabric Storage Bin $16 See On Amazon This linen-style storage basket is basically customizable with all of the color and size options to match your closet decor. Each style has a twisted rope handle, and you can even grab an extra-jumbo basket for bulky sweaters. One reviewer raved, “Everything is neat and tidy. The baskets also made the closet look brighter inside with their light color.”

This $5 portable LED light switch that’ll help brighten up laundry day Amazon Lights By Night Wireless LED Light Switch $5 See On Amazon Instead of finding a spot for a lamp or trying to wire lighting into your closet, place this $5 wireless LED portable light switch on the wall so you can see all of your clothes. It’s battery-operated, has three ways to hang it for a brighter closet, and it even has over 1,800 five-star ratings.

This fabric closet storage rack with drawers & five color options Amazon Simple Houseware 3-Tier Closet Storage with 2 Drawers $26 See On Amazon This all-in-one metal and fabric storage rack will help you get your shoes, blankets, hats, clothes, and anything else off of your closet floor for more walking space. Available in five colors, this storage system has two drawers and plenty of space on top to stack more items. One reviewer raved, “I’ve been searching for the best closet shoe rack, and I think this one is it!”

A cordless vacuum that doesn’t take up your entire closet Amazon UPFOX Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Cordless $25 See On Amazon This cordless vacuum with attachments is so compact it can fit on your closet shelf instead of taking up your entire closet like a traditional one. It’s handheld, charges with a USB, the HEPA filter is cleanable, and one reviewer raved, “Small and compact but packs a punch!”

A variety pack of cedar blocks with rings that barely take up any space Amazon Cedar Hyde Cedar Blocks for Clothes Storage $17 See On Amazon Even a minimalist closet needs protection with cedar blocks, and this variety pack of 40 comes with rings that slide onto your hangers and super small cedar balls. Plus, if you stop smelling their natural red cedar in a few months, you can use a little sandpaper on them to help release more scent.

A roll of patterned shelf liner to highlight your organized drawers Amazon Smart Design Bonded Grip Shelf Liner $9 See On Amazon Sticking a fun pattern in your drawers behind your items will showcase how organized your storage is. This roll of grippy rubber shelf liner comes in 17 patterns, including a granite-style print, florals, gingham, neutral taupe, and more. Plus, it protects your clothes from getting snagged on metal shelves or drawer hardware.

The most miniature vacuum to replace your basket of cleaning products Amazon FineInno Mini Crumb Vacuum Cleaner Portable Desktop Sweeper $15 See On Amazon Replace an entire basket of cleaning products (especially pet-related ones) with this super miniature vacuum that gets rid of pet hair, table crumbs, and more. This tiny cleaner is battery-powered and comes in three colors. As one reviewer raved, “Nice and quiet, easy to empty out and clean, and the bristles on the bottom collect dust bunnies and hair, so they don’t clog up the vacuum.”

A mini humidifier that you can fit on a closet shelf Amazon MOVTIP Portable Mini Humidifier $18 See On Amazon Tuck this mini minimalist humidifier on a closet shelf or vanity, and your closet will instantly feel more luxurious. It comes in six colors, runs for 12 hours with a USB cable, and it’s small enough to carry from your closet to your bedroom at bedtime.

This clothes tagging gun for labeling & storing clothes Amazon ASKOR Tagging Gun for Clothing $11 See On Amazon At under $15, you can cheaply organize your clothes and label them for storage with this tagging gun. Or, you can simply create more room by using this product to tag and sell extra clothes. It comes with replacement needles and 2000 plastic fasteners, so you won’t have to buy more anytime soon if you’re using this tagger for your personal closet.

These super small deodorizers to tuck in drawers instead of large air fresheners Amazon ECO-FUSED Deodorizing Balls for Sneakers $19 See On Amazon Place these small deodorizers all over your closet — think your shoes, between folded towels, in jacket pockets, and more. Choose from floral or beachy scents. No matter which scent you choose, you won’t have to find a shelf for an oversized air freshener.