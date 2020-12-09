11 gifts for your pet-obsessed friends

We all know an overzealous pet person. You know the one who is constantly turning delightfully complex cocktail conversations back to the topic of their cat? Or the one who won’t stop showing you videos of their dog even though the dog is doing nothing other than sleeping in the shape of a croissant? Look, I know it’s easy to judge those people. It really does seem like they spend so much time with animals that they don’t know how to talk to humans anymore. And also, I am one of those people; I have five pets that basically rule my life, so I feel uniquely qualified to help you shop for gifts for the pet-obsessed people in your life.
Everyone thinks they know what they’re getting into when they adopt a dog, but they’re wrong. This all-in-one dog starter kit includes eco-friendly poop bags, pet bowls that aren’t ugly, and the highest quality collars, not to mention some of the hardest to destroy dog toys on the planet.
Bats are the best pets that you cannot have. They’re smart and sweet and a lot of your favorite products — like mascara — are made from their guano. They are also in need of human protection and these bat habitat houses ($42) are an easy way to help them out and get to hang out with them.
This floppy fish cat toy is the best thing to happen to the internet since Friendster went under. It comes in several different species, and — get this — it actually flops around on the floor. The floppy fish is USB-chargeable and it comes with cat nip, just in case your cat isn't as instantly obsessed as we are.