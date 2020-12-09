fotografixx/E+/Getty Images

11 gifts for your pet-obsessed friends

By Tracey Anne Duncan

We all know an overzealous pet person. You know the one who is constantly turning delightfully complex cocktail conversations back to the topic of their cat? Or the one who won’t stop showing you videos of their dog even though the dog is doing nothing other than sleeping in the shape of a croissant? Look, I know it’s easy to judge those people. It really does seem like they spend so much time with animals that they don’t know how to talk to humans anymore. And also, I am one of those people; I have five pets that basically rule my life, so I feel uniquely qualified to help you shop for gifts for the pet-obsessed people in your life.

Waterproof throw blanket
PupProtector

Almost every pet person I know does a lot of laundry. Between pee and fur, there's really no end to the havoc your fur children can wreak on home decor. This waterproof dog blanket is waterproof and washable and stylish enough to leave lying around.

Travel Carrier
Wild One

The pandemic will be over at some point and before you know it, you’ll be grumbling through a very long TSA security line. Lucky for you, your little bundle of joy will be right alongside you in this chic, lightweight, super comfy carrier.

Whale-shaped cat scratcher
KAFBO

Cat scratchers are so necessary, but they are also unbelievably ugly. Well, this whale-shaped scratcher ($85.94) isn’t. This scratcher is made out of eco-friendly materials and the minimal design manages to be both cute and sleek at the same time.

Dog adoption starter kit
Etsy
$72

Everyone thinks they know what they’re getting into when they adopt a dog, but they’re wrong. This all-in-one dog starter kit includes eco-friendly poop bags, pet bowls that aren’t ugly, and the highest quality collars, not to mention some of the hardest to destroy dog toys on the planet.

The Award Winning Cat String Toy
Hammacher.com

This battery-operated cat string toy ($39.95) is famous for keeping even the laziest chonk entertained and active. It has different speeds for more active cats, and as far as smiling cartoon toys go, it’s not totally aesthetically defunct.

Catnip Garden in a Bag
Etsy

Catnip is simultaneously a hilarious — and safe — way to get your cat high and also a good training tool. This catnip garden in a bag ($17) has everything you need to grow your own stash.

Birdseed House Trio
Monticello Shop

Some people live in places where they can’t have pets. This is obviously a travesty for human and non-humankind. This bird seed house trio ($20) will bring all the birds to the yard — or the balcony.

Bat Habitat House
The Grommet

Bats are the best pets that you cannot have. They’re smart and sweet and a lot of your favorite products — like mascara — are made from their guano. They are also in need of human protection and these bat habitat houses ($42) are an easy way to help them out and get to hang out with them.

Floppy Fishy
Floppy Fishy

This floppy fish cat toy is the best thing to happen to the internet since Friendster went under. It comes in several different species, and — get this — it actually flops around on the floor. The floppy fish is USB-chargeable and it comes with cat nip, just in case your cat isn't as instantly obsessed as we are.

Spruce Harness
Wild One
$48

Leashes can be oppressive so you might want to gift the dog-lover in your life this chic, stretchy, cushioned harness. It'll award the pup a more comfortable and fun walk-and-sniff experience.

Cat Bundle
Public Goods

This is truly the happiest meal for your favorite cat-lover's favorite cat: grain-free kibble and treats, as well as a jar of organic catnip. Public Goods is known for their sustainable production practices that never sacrifice quality.