11 gifts for your pet-obsessed friends

We all know an overzealous pet person. You know the one who is constantly turning delightfully complex cocktail conversations back to the topic of their cat? Or the one who won’t stop showing you videos of their dog even though the dog is doing nothing other than sleeping in the shape of a croissant? Look, I know it’s easy to judge those people. It really does seem like they spend so much time with animals that they don’t know how to talk to humans anymore. And also, I am one of those people; I have five pets that basically rule my life, so I feel uniquely qualified to help you shop for gifts for the pet-obsessed people in your life.