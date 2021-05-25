3 activists tell us how they keep the faith in the fight for racial justice

I am a community organizer and scholar from Boston, currently relocated to the Bronx. My organizing has focused on civil rights issues in the Muslim community, and last fall I decided to pivot towards the surveillance of Muslims in my scholarship.

In middle school, my childhood masjid was victim to FBI surveillance, a moment that forever changed all of our lives in ways I still continue to unravel. This surveillance led to the imprisonment and subsequent deportation of my imam, someone who had been a pillar in our community.

My parents would pull me out of school to show up to the courthouse in Boston with the rest of our community, protesting for the release of our imam. His deportation taught me more than I could imagine about the significance of leadership in community and the strategic motivations for its removal. I’ve never stopped unpacking the stories of paranoia and the dismantling of community in my masjid, and I probably never will. These stories shaped how I understood power and movement and I carried those stories with me into adulthood.

As I grew older, I fell deeper in love with organizing in the Muslim community. From organizing voter registration drives, mutual aid, know your rights trainings, [and] protests, to working closely with young Muslims, I believed the best way that I could serve the Muslim community would be to build power locally. I wished so badly that we had had a systemic understanding of the Islamophobia we were up against years ago. My organizing, in part, grew from the anxieties I held about our past; my organizing is an attempt to reconcile the truth of that past within me and to move forward with a practice that is radically transformative and holds my people in safety.

Failure in organizing is deliberately subjecting your community to unsafety. If you are doing everything in the world but that, how can you fail?

When you set out to organize, it's important to define what is meant by "failure." No genuine attempt to organize that centers the needs of your community can ever end in failure because the heart of organizing lies in its process. Failed campaigns have taught me more about organizing as a process than successful ones. Successful campaigns gave me the motivation that I need to continue, but it's the failed ones that give me the space to return to the drawing board. What could have been different? How can we move on from this? I believe that if you show up for your community with honesty and integrity and meet your community where they are, you've succeeded in many ways.

Overcoming failure is a matter of understanding the conditions in which we have been forced to organize. If all else is failing — if there is no clean water, [if there is] threat of violence or lack of safety — how can you fail when you attempt to correct these conditions? Failure in organizing is deliberately subjecting your community to unsafety. If you are doing everything in the world but that, how can you fail?

Experiencing burnout is something nearly every organizer goes through. The systems and structures that we resist were designed to kill us, therefore the work of the organizer is in the context of active genocide. I always tell younger organizers to remember that above everything, they are human. While there is beauty in the struggle, there is just as much beauty in living — in falling in love, experiencing joy in community and in relationships, in art, music, and food. Organizing is what we do to survive in this world, but never forget why it is you want to survive in the first place.