Contrary to what you might think, making some upgrades doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg. In fact, for some quick and easy life improvement, all you need is a little pocket change and a quick visit to Amazon to stock up on products that seem expensive, but which are — in reality — cheap as hell.

Want something that'll make your backyard or camping trip a little bit better? Try an inflatable lounger. Not only can you sleep on this versatile invention, but you can also use it as a float in the pool or on the lake. The best part: It deflates to a compact size when you're done, so you can stash it in the back of your car for easy transport.

I've also included useful products that make it seem like you're spending way more money than you are. For example, to make it look like you're getting your vehicle detailed on the reg, pick up this flexible cleaning gel that sinks into the grooves of your car interior, where it picks up dust, dirt, crumbs, and other debris. Voilà — no need to spend extra money at the car wash. There are many more ingenious things on this list that will truly (in the words of the amazing Marie Kondo) spark joy the minute they arrive at your home. Best of all, they don't come with a high price tag.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Bluetooth speaker that's waterproof INSMY Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $21 See On Amazon Whether you're in the shower, at the pool, or spending a day at the lake, this Bluetooth speaker makes a great companion since it's IPX7 waterproof — which means it can be submerged in 1 meter of water for up to 30 minutes. Available in seven colors, it offers up to 12 hours of clear sound on just one charge, and there's even a built-in mic for making and taking calls.

2. These cordless earbuds that won't break the bank kurdene Wireless Earbuds Amazon $23 See On Amazon Enjoy cordless stereo sound while exercising or working at your desk with these Bluetooth earbuds that cost a fraction of the price of other brands. The earbuds offer six hours of play on a full charge, with an additional 24 when stored in the charging case. Inline touch controls enable you to switch tracks, end calls, and more, and since they're waterproof, you can even wear them in the rain.

3. A charging station that organizes your devices Pezin & Hulin Bamboo Charging Station Amazon $30 See On Amazon Made from sleek bamboo, this charging stand corrals all your electronics and powers them up in one place. It has space for smartphones and tablets, plus a specially designed section for earbuds and a smart watch. It comes with five short cords so you don't have to worry about long cords lying around, and you can pair it with a charging hub for easy use.

4. The wall-mounted toothbrush holder & toothpaste dispenser Boperzi Toothbrush Holder and Automatic Toothpaste Dispenser Amazon $12 See On Amazon Sure, this wall-mounted toothbrush holder frees up counter space, but it also totally restores harmony to your bathroom by doubling as an automatic toothpaste dispenser. In other words, no more wondering who left the cap off or who's not squeezing from the bottom of the tube. It installs easily with non-marking adhesive strips and has space for four brushes.

5. The travel pillow that surrounds you in memory foam comfort VISHNYA Travel Pillow Amazon $22 See On Amazon There's no chin bobbing forward with this travel pillow that surround your entire neck in the luxe comfort of memory foam. It's contoured to fit the curves of your body, and compresses into its own travel bag to save space during transport. It comes with a matching eye mask and earplugs, so you can travel in your own bubble of solitude.

6. The tower of power for all your devices TESSAN Power Strip Tower Amazon $29 See On Amazon Whether you're working, gaming, or setting up your entertainment center, you can plug everything into this power strip tower that includes eight standard outlets and four USB ports. It's surge-protected, has a 10-foot cord, and the unique 360-degree design means you can plug in from any direction.

7. This blender that doubles as a to-go cup Hamilton Beach Personal Blender Amazon $20 See On Amazon Forget paying big bucks for a pricey juice or protein drink — make your own with this personal-sized blender. I use mine to make smoothies all the time, and though it's small, it's mighty enough to crush ice with no problem. Best of all, the canister detaches for use as a travel mug, so you can take it on the go.

8. The wallet that keeps digital theft at bay Buffway Slim RFID Blocking Leather Wallet Amazon $13 See On Amazon Protect your digital identity from interlopers' prying eyes with this wallet that blocks RFID signals. The wallet is slim enough to fit in your front pocket and features eight card slots, plus a hidden pocket for cash, receipts, and the like. Available in a veritable rainbow of colors, it's crafted from 100% leather.

9. This inflatable lounger that's so versatile Mockins Inflatable Lounger Amazon $23 See On Amazon Use it as a float in the pool, as a bed when you're camping, or as a relaxation spot for napping in the backyard. This inflatable lounger has so many uses, you'll end up on it all the time. Available in six colors, it inflates easily and even includes three pockets for all the items you need while you're taking it easy, like your drink, phone, and reading materials.

10. These no-tie shoelaces that turn any sneakers into slip-ons HOMAR No-Tie Shoelaces Amazon $9 See On Amazon Made from stretchy elastic, these no-tie shoelaces turn any pair of sneakers into slip-ons. Even better, they stay "tied" once they're placed, unlike traditional laces that are constantly coming undone... which means no more stopping mid-run to retie. Choose from lots of colors, like sky blue, red, and black.

11. This fabric shaver that keeps clothes looking good as new Fansrock Fabric Shaver and Lint Remover Amazon $10 See On Amazon Keep clothes and even your upholstered furniture looking as good as the day you bought them with this fabric shaver that removes pills and threads without risk of damage. Featuring floating stainless steel blades and a powerful motor, it effortlessly trims extraneous material and is suitable for use on a wide range of fabrics, including delicates.

12. This goo that removed dust from nooks & crannies TICARVE Cleaning Gel Amazon $7 See On Amazon Keep your ride in pristine condition with this moldable cleaning gel that removes dust, dirt, and crumbs from tiny spaces, like your car air vents. Made from silicone, it's also safe for use on computer equipment, keyboards, sensitive electronics, and cameras. You'll get so many uses out of it — just keep folding it over until it turns black.

13. The magnifier that turns your phone screen into a big screen Fanlory 14-InchScreen Magnifier Amazon $21 See On Amazon Now your friends can gather 'round for a FaceTime or to check out a funny YouTube video, thanks to this screen magnifier that enlarges your small screen up to four times. Suitable for use with all smartphones, it has a phone rest behind the screen, and folds up for storage when you're not using it.

14. These smart plugs you can control with your voice Kasa Smart Plug Amazon $13 See On Amazon Tell your lamp to turn off from across the room with these smart plugs that are Alexa- and Google Home-compatible. But you don't need a smart hub to operate them — they have an accompanying app, so you can set schedules for your appliances or operate them from anywhere in the world. This could even be a great way to deter potential intruders — set the timer to turn the radio on, and it'll seem like you're home.

15. These car lights that add atmosphere to the interior YiLaie LED Interior Car Lights Amazon $17 See On Amazon Add some soothing lighting to your commute — or get the party started on Friday night — with these LED lights that are designed to adhere to the underside of your dash. These lights plug into your USB outlet and offer more than 450 colors and 29 different patterns. They can even sync to the beat of your music, whether you're jamming to Celine Dion, The Beatles, or DaBaby.

16. These glasses that block blue light for better sleep LNEKEI Blue Light-Blocking Glasses (3-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Whether you're at the computer all day, looking at your smartphone, or watching TV at night, you eyes are absorbing a lot of blue light from digital devices. The possible result? Eyestrain and disrupted sleep cycles. These glasses block that light, helping to prevent those scenarios. The three-pack ensures you always have a pair on hand, and you can choose from lots of frame combos.

17. A ring light kit that brightens Zooms HQOON Ring Light with Stand & Phone Holder Amazon $15 See On Amazon Ideal for use during Zoom calls and FaceTimes, this ring light kit has everything you need to improve the lighting of your space. It features three lighting modes — cold white, warm white, and yellow — and 10 brightness levels, all of which are controllable via the remote control.

18. This frother for barista-quality coffee drinks SIMPLETaste Milk Frother Amazon $10 See On Amazon Skip the pricey coffee drink and make your own cappucino right at home with this battery-powered milk frother. It's easy to operate, and you can use it to whip up lattes, matcha, protein drinks, and even frothy cocktails. The whisk is made from durable stainless steel and comes with a convenient stand.

19. This mini waffle maker that's great for small kitchens Nostalgia MyMini Waffle Maker Amazon $15 See On Amazon Even if you have a small kitchen, you can enjoy delicious homemade waffles with this mini waffle maker that works in just minutes. This machine features nonstick cooking surfaces, a cool-touch handle, and power and preheat indicator lights. You can also use it for quesadillas, grilled cheese, and more.

20. The steamer that keeps your clothes spiffy at home or on the road Magictec Portable Travel Garment Steamer Amazon $21 See On Amazon Whether you're at home or on the road, this portable garment steamer makes it look like your clothes came straight from the dry cleaners. Much easier to use than an iron, it heats up quickly, and the non-drip design ensures no wet patches will be left behind.

21. A fire bowl that's cooler than a candle JHY DESIGN Tabletop Fire Bowl Amazon $24 See On Amazon A modern way to add light and ambiance to your table, this fire bowl makes for an interesting alternative to a candle. It's available in two sizes, and the smokeless bowl features temperature-resistant glass for safety. It runs on bio ethanol, which can be purchased on Amazon.

22. The water flosser that gets your teeth pro-level clean Hangsun Professional Cordless Water Flosser Amazon $26 See On Amazon Take the hassle out of flossing with this cordless water flosser that directs a powerful stream of water between your teeth to whisk away food particles and plaque. It operates on three modes: normal, soft for sensitive teeth, and pulse to massage gums. The rechargeable flosser comes with four tips, which means everyone in the family can use it.

23. A smart dimmer that works with voice control to set the mood Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch Amazon $17 See On Amazon This smart dimmer doesn't just allow you to set the exact brightness of any light you connect it to, but it also gives you the power to set schedules and even utilize voice commands (it's Alexa- and Google Home-compatible). It also works with an app, so you can make adjustments from your phone when you're away from home. The best part? Installation doesn't require an electrician.

24. These smart bulbs with millions of color options LUMIMAN Smart Wi-Fi Light Bulbs (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether you're looking to set the vibe for a party, or trying to create the perfect mood for your morning meditation, these smart bulbs will get the job done by putting more than 16 million colors at your fingertips. They can also be used with voice commands (if you have a smart home assistant), and work in concert with an app for operation when you're away from home.

25. A magnetic knife bar that mounts to the wall Modern Innovations Magnetic Knife Bar Amazon $15 See On Amazon Keep your blades where they're handy for grab-and-go use with this magnetic knife bar. Crafted from stainless steel, it gets your knives out of the drawer or off the counter, freeing up valuable kitchen space. The bar installs easily with the included hardware, and can also be used to store tools in the garage or shed.

26. This soft duvet cover set with sky-high ratings BBANGD Duvet Covers Amazon $33 See On Amazon Boasting a 4.9-star overall rating after 3,000 reviews and counting, this duvet cover is made from incredibly soft microfiber that feels so cozy and luxurious. With a hidden zipper closure and four corner ties, it's easy to keep your comforter in place so it doesn't ball up. Two pillow shams complete the set, and you can choose from 10 colors.

27. The wireless charger with a slim profile TOZO Thin Aviation Wireless Charger Amazon $12 See On Amazon This wireless charger could easily be something out of Mission Impossible. It's crafted from aircraft-grade aluminum, and the ultra-slim profile takes up minimal space in your bag. It has protection against overheating and short circuiting, and it's available in 14 colors. And fans swear by it — it has a 4.4-star overall rating after 58,000 reviews.

28. This pour-over coffee maker that's as beautiful as it is functional COSORI Pour-Over Coffee Pot Amazon $24 See On Amazon Crafted from shatterproof borosilicate glass, this coffee pot makes a terrific cup of joe, but also has such great lines that is looks almost like a sculpture on your breakfast table. With a 34-ounce capacity, it comes with a double-layered fine mesh stainless steel filter that delivers a smooth, non-bitter brew that allows the coffee oils to shine.

29. This laptop stand with a built-in phone holder Olmaster Muti-Angle Adjustable Laptop Stand Amazon $25 See On Amazon Working at a computer all day can leave you with an achey neck, but this laptop stand is height- and angle-adjustable, so you can find a comfortable viewing position that won't cause strain. But there's more: It has a built-in phone holder, so you can keep an eye on both devices at once.

30. A phone holder that attaches to your laptop DK177 Laptop Phone Holder Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you already have a laptop stand, you can add this bonus holder to replicate the convenience of the above option. The holding arm attaches to the back of your laptop, and has a small magnetic circle — attach the second magnetic circle to the back of your phone and you can secure them together at will. Plus, the arm swivels, so you can store it flush against your computer when you stick it in your laptop bag.

31. This dual timer that lets you set schedules for 2 appliances GE 24-Hour Heavy-Duty Indoor Plug-In Timer Amazon $8 See On Amazon If you want to set different schedules for multiple appliances, you can do it with this dual timer. It has space to plug in two lamps (or other items), and the dial lets you set each one on an individual schedule. It's affordable, easy to operate, and boasts a 4.6-star overall rating after more than 9,000 reviews.

32. This water bottle with a fruit infuser Hydracy Fruit Infuser Water Bottle Amazon $16 See On Amazon Staying hydrated just got a lot more delicious, thanks to this fruit infuser water bottle. Just place up cut-up fruit in the interior chamber to add a pop of flavor. There's even a timeline on the side of the bottle to track your hydration throughout the day. Available in two sizes and multiple colors, the BPA-free water bottle comes with a leakproof lid and a neoprene sleeve to prevent condensation.

33. A reusable notebook that syncs with the cloud Rocketbook Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook Amazon $32 See On Amazon Never worry about misplacing your meeting notes again: This digital notebook has QR codes that allow you to send them straight to the cloud, whether that's Google Drive, Evernote, Dropbox, or any other service. Plus, it's endlessly reusable; just wipe each page clean with a damp cloth and start again.

34. The night light that brings the galaxy inside HOKEKI Night Light Amazon $12 See On Amazon Bring the galaxy into your room with this night light that projects stars and planets onto your ceiling. Also great for parties, it can be set to one of six different colors, and there's even an option for rotation if you're looking for a fully immersive experience. Plus, you'll get an ocean lens as well, so you can spend the evening under the sea once you get tired of outer space.

35. A lightweight hammock you can set up anywhere MalloMe Double & Single Portable Camping Hammock Amazon $24 See On Amazon This portable hammock weighs just 1.5 pounds and folds up into a convenient carrying bag, so you can take it with you anywhere. It's made from premium nylon that can hold up to 1,000 pounds, and comes with ropes and carabiners for fast setup. Choose from 12 colors.

36. This bedside lamp with built-in USB ports Yarra-Decor Bedside Lamp Amazon $29 See On Amazon I love those hotel lamps that have built-in USB ports, so I was happy to stumble upon this lamp that offers the same space-saving convenience at home. A great way to cut down on nightstand clutter, the lamp features an attractive wood base and a flax shade that adds a touch of natural style to any room.

37. This magnetic cloud that gives your keys a home Meyerascal Magnetic Key Holder Amazon $6 See On Amazon Mount this magnetic cloud key holder, and you'll never have to waste precious time searching for them again. Available in three colors, the quirky holder attaches to any smooth surface with ultra-strong adhesive, and the magnet is plenty powerful to hold a full set of keys.

38. The ring light set that fine-tunes all your photos PLOTURE Ring Lights For Camera Amazon $31 See On Amazon Add depth and richness to your photos with this ring light package that's ideal for personal or professional photography. The set includes a ring light, plus filters for warm, cool, and neutral light, as well as a complete set of adapters. Suitable for use with a wide variety of DSLR cameras, this full-featured package adds a whole new dimension to your photo game.

39. The phone stabilizer for tabletop & handheld videos FeiyuTech Gimbal Stabilizer Amazon $28 See On Amazon Prevent shaky camera footage when you use this stabilizer for your phone. Not only does it work to keep your phone steady on tabletops, but it also adds stability for handheld shots and videos. It even has its own extension pole, so you can get a wider shot.

40. A set of 11 lenses for your smartphone camera Mocalaca 11-in-1 Phone Lens Kit Amazon $28 See On Amazon Add variety to your smartphone photography with this set of 11 lenses that easily clip on. Suitable for use with most smartphones and tablets, this set includes everything from a wide-angle lens, to a fisheye lens, a telephoto lens, and much more. Just like that, you're a Spielberg-adjacent Director of Photography, and you can carry your kit in the protective case.