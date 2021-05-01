60 cheap things you'll use for years

The word "cheap" is often associated with flimsiness and poor quality, but it can also just mean that something is "affordably priced" — which is the case with all of these cheap products on Amazon that are so useful and durable, they'll end up lasting you for years to come.

This list is packed with helpful products for all areas of your life. For example, there are a fair few affordable kitchen upgrades, like reusable bamboo towels that reduce your one-use paper towel consumption, as well as highly rated silicone baking cups that will change the way you make cupcakes and muffins. Or, to maximize counter space, check out these stackable food storage containers for your pantry or this roll-up dish drying rack that fits over your sink.

I've also dug up some great finds for your car. After all, Americans spend an average of 18 days driving per year, so it's worth it to trick out your ride with inexpensive but useful things like a a smartphone mount that fits in your cupholder or a mini essential oil diffuser to keep you chill in traffic. Once you've tried the products on this list, you'll never go back to your old ways (and since these items are built to last, you won't have to). I've included a ton of helpful Amazon products for every area of your life that prove you don't have to sacrifice quality for a low price.

1. This car charger with more than 30,000 reviews Anker Car Charger Amazon $11 See On Amazon With a 4.7-star overall rating after more than 30,000 reviews, this simple car charger is an Amazon fan-favorite. It features gold-plated circuitry to reduce heat and maximize charging speed, and the low-profile charger sits nearly flush with your dash. Plus, it's outfitted with dual ports that let you charge two phones simultaneously.

2. A body scrubber that lathers and exfoliates Avilana Exfoliating Silicone Body Scrubber Amazon $10 See On Amazon Upgrade your current shower routine by replacing your loofah with this silicone body scrubber. The eco-friendly material is softer than a traditional body brush, gently exfoliating without irritating sensitive skin. And because the bristles are so easy to clean, you can use this scrubber over and over again. Wash, rinse, and repeat for years to come.

3. An aloe vera lip balm that hydrates & soothes Vaseline Lip Therapy Sticks (2-Pack) Amazon $3 See On Amazon Hydrate dry lips with this lip balm that combines the classic Vaseline formula with antioxidant-packed aloe vera. The soothing balm has earned a 4.5-star overall rating after more than 4,000 reviews, and the two-pack costs less than a cup coffee, making this a money-wise investment your lips will thank you for.

4. A reusable shopping tote that's easily collapsible CleverMade Collapsible Shopping Bag Amazon $33 See On Amazon Reduce your need for plastic and paper bags with this reusable shopping tote equipped with extra-long carrying handles. Made with heavy-duty canvas, this bag holds up to 30 pounds of groceries, and when empty, can be easily collapsed and stored in your cupboard, car, or closet.

5. A phone mount that fits into your car's cupholder Lorima Car Cupholder Phone Mount Amazon $13 See On Amazon There's only so much space inside your car, so it's important to use it efficiently. Here's a smartphone mount with a round base that fits right into your car's cupholder, so you can make hands-free calls and look up directions with ease. The 12-inch neck is flexible and bendable, so it can be adjusted and rotated to your liking.

6. A microwave steam cleaner that works in minutes Mixigoo Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner Amazon $9 See On Amazon This clever little steam cleaner disinfects your microwave in minutes using a mixture of water and vinegar. Once the unit is filled, place it in the microwave and heat for five to seven minutes. Steam will rise out of the Angry Mama's head, softening stuck-on food, so you can wipe it down without a hassle.

7. A bamboo couch tray that holds your drinks SUNTREKKA Sofa Arm Table Amazon $25 See On Amazon Stop accidental spills on your couch before they happen with this drink-holding tray that slips over your sofa's arm rest. Made out of sleek bamboo, this minimalist tray will fit right in with your room's decor while giving you a flat surface to store your beverage while you watch TV.

8. This vegetable chopper equipped with a catch tray Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Amazon $24 See On Amazon Ditch the knife and cutting board for this ingenious fruit and vegetable chopper that chops, juliennes, and slices with ease. The device comes with four interchangeable blades, including ones that can create intricate vegetable spirals and ribbons. The best part is that the chopper includes a built-in collection tray that gathers the fruits of your labor as you work.

9. A handheld milk frother for whipping up lattes Zulay Milk Frother Amazon $13 See On Amazon There's no need to make a coffee run when you can whip up delicious lattes, cappuccinos, and matcha drinks right at home. This handy little milk frother creates creamy foam in seconds, adding the finishing touch to your coffee or tea beverage. The durable device runs on two AA batteries, which can be easily replaced for years of use.

10. A stovetop espresso maker that's so much cheaper than a machine GROSCHE Milano Stovetop Espresso Maker Amazon $22 See On Amazon This stovetop espresso maker is so easy to use, you'll never want to go back to using a traditional coffee pot again. Simply add water and coffee grounds to the pot, then place it over your stovetop on low heat. You can use this coffee maker in your home or office, or even over a portable stove on your next camping trip.

11. This Bluetooth eye mask that lets you listen to music in bed Lightimetunnel Bluetooth Eye Mask & Sleep Headphones Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you have trouble falling asleep, then you'll benefit from this eye mask with Bluetooth headphones built into the sides. The mask's ergonomic 3-D design blocks out all light without pressing on your eyelids, and the inline controls make it easy to play, pause, and adjust volume. There's also a microphone for hands-free phone calls. (Just make sure you're fully awake before ringing someone up.)

12. These silicone trays that make gigantic ice cubes Kootek Silicone Ice Cube Trays (4-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon You might think you need multiple ice cubes to keep your drink cold, but you really only need one. These flexible silicone ice cube trays make six gigantic cubes each, and the massive size takes longer to melt than smaller cubes, which means your drink will dilute much more slowly.

13. These cult-favorite dryer balls that cut drying time in half Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon They might look like regular dryer balls, but Smart Sheep's dryer balls are far from ordinary. Made with premium fair-trade New Zealand wool, these magical balls naturally soften laundry and cut drying time in half. Plus, they're sturdy enough to withstand daily use without losing their shape — it's no wonder they've earned more than 35,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

14. A shoe tray that keeps your floors clean Ottomanson Shoe Tray Amazon $10 See On Amazon Stop indoor messes in their tracks by using this shoe tray made from recycled plastic. It can fit up to four pairs of shoes or boots, while still being compact enough to fit by your door. The tray can also be used for pet bowls, gardening supplies, or even a painting project.

15. A portable charger that runs on solar power Oukafen Solar-Powered Portable Charger Amazon $23 See On Amazon This portable solar charger harnesses the sun's rays to power your smartphone on the go. It's also equipped with a flashlight and a compass, making it an invaluable tool to bring along while hiking or camping. The unit is compatible with any smartphone or tablet, and the dual USB ports mean you can charge two devices at once.

16. These colorful dusters that make cleaning your blinds a breeze RUIMAICAN Window Blind Duster Kit (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Simplify your cleaning regimen with this set of two window blind dusters that remove layers of dust in one fell swoop. The unique arm design allows you to clean three blinds at once, while the detachable microfiber sleeves can easily be washed for multiple uses.

17. A headphone hanger that attaches to your desk APPHOME Headphone Hanger With Cable Organizer Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you're constantly using (and losing) your headphones, consider getting a stand hanger that attaches to the edge of your desk. This one includes a built-in cable loop to keep your headphone cord from dragging on the floor. When not in use, the foldable arms can be collapsed to save space.

18. A reading light you can wear around your neck Glocusent LED Neck Reading Light Amazon $16 See On Amazon Whether you're a night owl or a bookworm (or both), this neck reading light will come in handy time and time again. With three colors of adjustable light and three brightness settings, this rechargeable tool is perfect for those who want to read without waking up their partner.

19. A pocket-sized dustpan and brush set for small messes Full Circle Mini Dustpan & Brush Set Amazon $9 See On Amazon Not every mess calls for a full-size broom and dustpan. Whether it's a spilled potted plant or a couple of crumbs from lunchtime, this mini brush and dustpan set takes care of small messes in a jiffy. For convenience, the brush's circular handle allows you to hang it up on the wall when finished.

20. An overflow drain cover that gives you a deeper bath SlipX Solutions Bottomless Bath Overflow Drain Cover Amazon $8 See On Amazon Looking for a simple, inexpensive way to add inches of water to your shallow bath? Use this drain cover that fits perfectly over your tub's existing overflow drain. It has a hole at the top that allows bathwater to rise a few inches higher. A deeper, more luxurious bath is waiting for you.

21. A mini essential oil diffuser that makes your car smell amazing InnoGear Essential Oil Car Diffuser Amazon $20 See On Amazon Traditional car air fresheners typically don't last very long, and it's hard to find a scent that isn't overpowering. That's why this aromatherapy diffuser is a good investment for your car. It fits into your cupholder and allows you to customize your car's fragrance with mood-boosting essential oils. The USB-rechargeable unit easily fits in your bag, so you can take it with you everywhere.

22. An affordable drawing tablet that plugs into your laptop Huion Graphics Drawing Tablet With Digital Stylus Amazon $24 See On Amazon This is a fully functional digital drawing tablet with an incredibly reasonable price tag. The tablet comes with a stylus that can be used to draw or write, and it can even be used as a computer mouse. Just plug the slim writing pad into your laptop using a USB cord, and you're all set.

23. A magnetic wristband that keeps your tools within reach HANPURE Magnetic Wristband Tool Holder Amazon $15 See On Amazon When working on any DIY home project, it's essential to have your tools and hardware at the ready. With this magnetic wristband, it's never been easier keep your screwdriver, pliers, nails, nuts, and bolts close by. The band's surface is fitted with 15 strong magnets, securely holding your small tools until you're ready to use them.

24. A highly rated hair catcher for your tub drain TubShroom Tub Drain Protector Amazon $13 See On Amazon Nobody likes cleaning out a shower drain clogged with hair, which is why you might want to try this innovative tub drain protector that neatly collects hair around its cylindrical shape, while still allowing water to flow through. Lots of people swear by this drain protector — over 50,000 customers have given it a five-star rating.

25. An nonslip shower mat made from bamboo GOBAM Bamboo Shower Mat Amazon $30 See On Amazon This eco-friendly bamboo bath mat is as practical as it is sleek. The slatted mat can be placed right outside your shower, providing you with a nonslip platform to step on when you're wet. The slatted design allows it to dry quickly, guaranteeing this sturdy mat will stay in great condition for years.

26. A trash can that keeps your car pristine AUESNY Car Trash Can Amazon $15 See On Amazon You might be on a road trip with friends or driving your kids to school, but either way, you eventually will have trash lying around your car. Rather than letting it pile up, check out this trash can that with an adjustable strap that fits around the back of a seat. Made from durable material, it's leakproof and waterproof and features mesh pockets on the sides for storage.

27. A roll-up dish drying rack that fits over your sink Ahyuan Over-the-Sink Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack Amazon $12 See On Amazon For those who have small-scale kitchens, there simply might not be enough counter space for a full-size dish drying rack. This roll-up drying rack is a great alternative, creating a space for wet dishes right over your sink. When you're finished using it, the rack rolls up, so you can store it in a drawer. Choose from five sizes.

28. A motivational water bottle that helps you stick to your hydration goals Fidus Motivational Water Bottle Amazon $18 See On Amazon This leakproof bottle is half water-carrying vessel and half life coach. Each time-marked water line comes with a motivational message to get you through the day. Its effective design features a flip-top nozzle and a carrying handle. Even better, it's available in several gradient color combinations. Available colors: 11

29. These slim, nonslip hangers that keep your closet in check Amazon Basics Velvet Clothes Hangers (30-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Sometimes, you've just got to stick to the basics. This set of 30 black velvet hangers are strong enough to hang any article of clothing, including winter coats, but their slim profile ensures you get plenty of real estate on your closet rod. Plus, the nonslip velvet keeps your clothes in place, so they won't fall to the floor.

30. A magnetic knife holder that hangs on your wall Ouddy Magnetic Knife Holder Amazon $15 See On Amazon A bulky knife block can take up a good deal of precious counter space, whereas this magnetic knife holder takes up no counter space at all. Secure the strong magnetic bar to your wall, and attach your knives to it whenever you're not using them. This remarkable device also works well with metal tools in your garage.

31. These thick cutting boards that make chopping less of a chore Gorilla Grip Oversized Cutting Board (3-Piece) Amazon $28 See On Amazon This set of thick cutting boards includes three different sizes, so you can carve up a roast or halve a cherry tomato in the most space-efficient way. The firm rubber border keeps each board from slipping, while the deep grooves around the perimeter keep your food's juices from spilling onto the counter. Just pop them in the dishwasher when you're ready to give them a clean.

32. These nonslip grippers that keep your rug in place Home Techpro Rug Grippers (4 Pieces) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Rugs make for a great addition to any room, but do you ever wonder how to keep them from slipping? Luckily, these rug grippers have a "vacuum tech" design that keeps your rug in place on the floor. The small pads adhere to each corner, where they create a suction to the floor, and voilà — your rug will stay in place.

33. These furniture leg covers that save your floor from scratches Aneaseit Felt Chair Leg Covers (16 Pieces) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Protect your floors from scratches and other damage caused by chair legs with these cost-efficient furniture leg covers. The pack comes with 16 transparent covers that easily slip over furniture feet of all shapes and sizes. You'll also notice that your chairs will screech less as you pull them out from the table.

34. The DIY furniture repair kit that conceals scuffs & scratches Katzco Furniture Repair Kit Wood Markers (Set of 13) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Believe it or not, there is a cheap and easy way to take the scratches out of your wooden furniture. Check out this resourceful furniture repair kit that includes wax sticks and wood-colored markers in six shades, including oak, mahogany, and maple. With a little bit of work, you can cover up nicks and scuffs like a pro.

35. These door bumpers that prevent wall damage GroTheory Door Bumpers (4-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Here's an inexpensive way to protect your walls and your door handles: these door bumpers. The silicone bumpers keep your door handle from hitting the wall when it swings open, absorbing the impact and reducing noise. They stick to your wall using ultra-strong 3M adhesive, so you can be sure they won't be falling off any time soon.

36. An electric egg cooker that boils, poaches & scrambles DASH Rapid Electric Egg Cooker (6-Capacity) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Eggs are a fantastic source of protein, and this electric cooker can help you incorporate them into your daily diet. This nifty little machine can hard- or soft-boil up to six eggs at once, and it also has the capability to poach, scramble, and make fluffy omelets — all in mere minutes. The breakfast possibilities are endless.

37. These reusable storage bags that keep your food fresh Jagrom Reusable Storage Bags (22-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Disposable plastic storage bags are fine in a pinch, but over time, they create a lot of waste. Reduce your environmental impact by investing in this set of reusable food storage bags. The set comes with 22 leakproof bags of different sizes that will preserve the freshness of your food until you're ready to eat.

38. A kitchen tool that slices apples in seconds SCHVUBENR Apple Slicer Amazon $7 See On Amazon Slicing and coring apples doesn't have to be a time-consuming chore with the help of this little apple slicer. Whether you're cutting up apples for a pie or just looking for a quick snack, it transforms your apple into eight uniform slices, while also removing the core, which — let's be honest — is always the trickiest part.

39. These reusable bamboo towels that will save you money Kitchen + Home Reusable Bamboo Towels Amazon $9 See On Amazon Paper towels are a household staple, but it's easy to burn through a roll in just a week or two. These bamboo paper towels can be washed and reused up to 120 times, making them an incredibly eco-friendly option that will also save you money in the long run. Just throw them in the washing machine whenever they need a refresh.

40. These reusable food wraps made with beeswax Bee’s Wrap Reusable Beeswax Food Wraps (Set of 3) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Here's a creative way to store your food without producing a lot of excess waste: these plastic-free reusable food wraps. They're made with cotton and infused with beeswax and jojoba oil to create a firm seal and help your food stay fresh. Instead of throwing the wraps away, simply wash them with cold water and soap and reuse. They're great for fruits, vegetables, and even leftovers from last night's dinner.

41. These super-absorbent dishcloths that are also eco-friendly Swedish Dishcloths (10-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you're unsatisfied with the performance of your current dishcloths, here are two words of advice: Go Swedish. These cellulose sponge cloths are incredibly absorbent and eco-friendly, and not only do they soak up 20 times their own weight, but they're also completely reusable. Those who use them sing their praises — they've earned a 4.6-star overall rating on Amazon.

42. A minimalist toothbrush holder that doubles as a toothpaste dispenser Aeakey Toothbrush Holder & Toothpaste Dispenser Amazon $20 See On Amazon Declutter your bathroom using this streamlined toothbrush holder that also dispenses dollops of toothpaste onto your brush. The holder fits four toothbrushes, so your whole household can use it, and there's also a storage compartment, drawer, and two water cups for rinsing. It effortlessly mounts to your wall, providing easy access while also maximizing counter space.

43. These mesh produce bags that are better for the environment Ecowaare Reusable Mesh Produce Bags (Set of 15) Amazon $11 See On Amazon If a trip to the farmers market is a part of your weekly routine, you should invest in these reusable mesh produce bags. This 15-pack includes bags in three different sizes for all your fruits and vegetables, with drawstring closures to keep everything inside. They can be easily washed and reused, meaning you can kiss those flimsy plastic produce bags goodbye.

44. This set of reusable silicone drinking straws Flathead Bent Reusable Silicone Drinking Straws (10-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon These silicone drinking straws offer an affordable way to curb your plastic waste, one beverage at a time. The colorful set of 10 pre-bent straws can be used every single day, and they're dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning (although you can hand-wash them with the included cleaning brush as well). Bring your reusable straws to a restaurant or café using the included carrying pouch.

45. This beloved organic beach towel with rave reviews DEMMEX Organic Cotton Turkish Towel Amazon $22 See On Amazon Available in a variety of fun colors, this organic Turkish cotton towel can go to the beach, on a picnic, or just stay right at home in your bathroom. The fast-drying towel is fashioned with a unique diamond weave pattern, and hundreds of satisfied customers have commented on its softness and absorbency. Available colors: 19

46. This budget-friendly gaming keyboard with a colorful backlight PICTEK RGB Backlit Gaming Keyboard Amazon $17 See On Amazon Take your computer gaming to the next level with this USB-wired keyboard with eight independent multimedia keys. Up to 25 keys can be pressed simultaneously, which is ideal for fast-paced games, and the colorful backlight has seven different modes, so you can customize it however you choose. At such a reasonable price, it's a must-have for serious gamers.

47. This metal rack for air-drying your reusable storage bags IDEATECH Reusable Storage Bags Rack Amazon $11 See On Amazon Now that you've invested in some reusable food storage bags, you're probably wondering: How can I dry them after washing? This metal rack is designed to hold up to nine food storage bags upright as they air-dry. Or, if you're feeling crafty, you can also use it as a bookshelf or as a place to store important files.

48. A clear keyboard cover that guards against accidental spills BronaGrand Clear Desktop Computer Keyboard Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon If you fear spilling water or coffee on your keyboard, do yourself a favor and take the safe route: A clear keyboard protection skin. This one is waterproof and dust-proof, so you can keep your keyboard clear of liquid and debris. It's removable and washable, so you don't have to buy a new one when it gets dirty. The best part? You get two covers.

49. These popular chopsticks made out of fiberglass GLAMFIELDS Fiberglass Chopsticks (5 Pairs) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Ditch your disposable wooden chopsticks for this five-pack made with long-lasting fiberglass. With an average customer rating of 4.8 stars, these chopsticks live up to their hype. The elegant eating utensils are heat-resistant and dishwasher-safe, which means they won't bend, melt, or crack. Period.

50. These sliding webcam covers for privacy when you need it CloudValley Webcam Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Zoom calls and FaceTime chats have become a part of our daily lives, and digital privacy is more important than ever. This pack of two sliding webcam covers allows you to cover your computer's camera when you're not using it, and uncover it when you are.

51. These reusable silicone baking cups with high ratings Amazon Basics Reusable Silicone Baking Cups (12-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon These silicone baking cups are a baker's best friend. Eliminating the need for disposable paper cups and even cooking spray, they allow your baked cupcakes and muffins to slide right out. With over 30,000 five-star ratings, these baking cups will make a delicious difference in your kitchen, and they're dishwasher- and freezer-safe.

52. An insulated tumbler that keeps your drink hot or cold Simple Modern Classic Insulated Tumbler Amazon $19 See On Amazon This modern-looking stainless steel tumbler is vacuum-insulated to keep your drink hot or cold for hours on end. The versatile cup comes with both a flip-top lid and a lid with a straw, and you can choose from a variety of colors and designs, as well as four size options. Available sizes: 16-ounce, 20-ounce, 24-ounce, 28-ounce

Available colors and styles: 28

53. These neat little cord holders that keep cables out of the way Yeawel Cable Clips (10-Pack) Amazon $3 See On Amazon Cables dangling all over the place? These adhesive cord holders will make your life infinitely easier. This reasonably priced pack comes with 10 holders backed with adhesive, so you can attach them to your wall, desk, or entertainment center to keep your cables neatly in place.

54. A durable shower curtain liner that comes in a ton of neutral shades AmazerBath Shower Curtain Liner Amazon $11 See On Amazon A durable shower curtain liner is essential for anyone with a cloth shower curtain, and this one is budget-friendly and has earned more than 42,000 five-star reviews to boot. It comes in several versatile shades, including beige, gray, and navy blue, and there's even a transparent option for those who want higher visibility in the shower.

55. This super soft silk pillowcase that stays cool all night Ravmix Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Amazon $24 See On Amazon This luxurious silk pillowcase will give you the best sleep of your life at a modest price. The silky smooth pillowcase is naturally temperature-regulating, so you'll stay cool all night long, and it features a hidden zipper that keeps the pillow in place. It comes in a range of colors, like space gray, navy blue, and beige. Available sizes: standard, queen, king

Available colors: 33

56. A handheld clothing steamer for a wrinkle-free wardrobe Hilife Handheld Clothes Steamer Amazon $27 See On Amazon If your garments are prone to wrinkling right before you walk out the door, here's a quick and efficient way to smooth them out. The handheld steamer heats up quickly and emits up to 15 minutes of steam, so you can work out all the wrinkles (without hauling out an iron), and it's compact enough to travel, so you can bring it on business trips or vacation.

57. The cast iron skillet that upgrades any meal Lodge Cast Iron Skillet Amazon $18 See On Amazon A cast iron skillet is perhaps the easiest way to upgrade your chef game, infusing your food with more flavor and producing more consistent results. This skillet by classic brand Lodge has earned an astonishing 95,000 reviews and 4.7-star overall rating, and just like any cast iron skillet, it will last you a lifetime.

58. A portable fabric shaver that removes lint, fluff & fuzz Feeke Fabric Shaver Amazon $13 See On Amazon This inventive fabric shaver works on couches, sweaters, and even curtains, and removes fuzz, fluff, lint, and pilling from fabric. It's an easy way to restore your clothes and furniture to like-new condition without breaking the bank (or a sweat).

59. A set of mesh laundry bags for dirty delicates BAGAIL Mesh Laundry Bags (Set of 5) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Many of us dread laundry day, but these mesh bags make it so much more bearable. The set of five bags includes various sizes for your delicates, and you can also separate them by type or color. The soft, breathable mesh features large holes to ensure your dirty clothes get fully cleaned.