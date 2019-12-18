It's getting close to a new year, which means it's getting closer to new smartphone season. Apple fans aren't the only ones eager to know what's next for the newest rumored model; Apple investors are ready to dip their hands into that pool of money as well. To that end, investment firm Rosenblatt Securities has released a private note to investors that include predictions about Apple's potential new releases — such as a whopping six new iPhone 12 models.

The memo, obtained by AppleInsider, contained the predictions of Rosenblatt Securities analyst Jun Zhang, who believed the introduction of 5G will split the next line of models into almost twice the amount that's usually released. This is in line with other predictions by investment analysts, like JP Morgan, who also predict that 5G will be the Moses that parts the Apple iPhone sea.

As quoted directly from AppleInsider, Zhang predicted Apple's iPhone 12 release would look something like this:

iPhone 12 4G with a 6.1-inch LCD screen and dual rear cameras

with a 6.1-inch LCD screen and dual rear cameras iPhone 12 Pro 4G with a 5.4-inch OLED screen and dual rear cameras

with a 5.4-inch OLED screen and dual rear cameras iPhone 12 Pro 5G with a 5.4-inch OLED display and dual rear cameras

with a 5.4-inch OLED display and dual rear cameras iPhone 12 Pro Plus 4G with a 6.1-inch OLED display and a triple rear camera with Time-of-Flight 3D sensing capabilities

with a 6.1-inch OLED display and a triple rear camera with Time-of-Flight 3D sensing capabilities iPhone 12 Pro Plus 5G using a 6.1-inch OLED screen, triple camera setup, and ToF features

using a 6.1-inch OLED screen, triple camera setup, and ToF features iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G with a 6.1-inch OLED panel, the triple camera setup, and ToF.

Keep in mind that this is just a prediction. Zhang cautioned his clients that these were not set in stone, and that the order of release for these models could differ from reality. However, he still predicted a September 2020 release for the iPhone 12 line with its 5G models hitting a later launch date in Spring 2021. This is likely due to a difference in specs needed, Zhang noted, since 5G eats up more battery power and requires more components than 4G models.

As for the rumored iPhone SE 2 — which could end up being called the iPhone 9 — Zhang doubts it will be very popular with the Apple crowd. Consumers seem to be satisfied with the low price of the iPhone 11. Additionally, by the time it releases, most people might be getting ready for a switch to 5G anyway.

Overall, Rosenblatt Securities' predictions suggested that Apple fans shouldn't keep their hopes up too high for 5G by 2020. In fact, it predicts that Apple could potentially be hit right in the market, where it hurts, by Android smartphones that support 5G by early 2020. That gives Android devices a head start in taking their market share. Another 5G obstacle is the cost it takes to produce the improved devices — the investment firm predicts that the cost of the 5G phones might increase due to the upgrades needed. Rosenblatt Securities, therefore, doesn't believe Apple will have a big 5G boom in 2020.

Other analysts differ from this prediction. TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes the 5G iPhones will be available by late 2020 and will not significantly increase the price of the phones. Kuo predicts that Apple will strive to offset costs in the supply chain, which should keep the price from jumping up too much.

Depending on whoever's prediction you prefer, it looks like there's still time to save up for the next model yet. As rumors about the new iPhone continues to swirl around, one thing is certain — smartphone companies are moving on to the age of 5G.