After what felt like too long of a wait, the third season of Atlanta appears to be on its way. Still, details about one of the most critically acclaimed shows on television have been scarce. Initially, the third season of the FX original series was billed to be released in 2019, but that date has been pushed back until sometime in 2020 — partially due to Glover's very busy schedule. Here's everything we know so far about the highly anticipated next season.

Will the original executive producers will be returning to the show?

Earlier this month, Variety reported that executive producers Paul Simms, Dianne McGunigle, Stephen Glover, and Hiro Murai will all return for the third season of the show. Stephen Glover, who is Donald Glover's brother, is also credited as a writer for seasons one and two.

When is the release date for Season 3?

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Glover's schedule and personal conflicts have contributed to the delay in filming the third season. Glover recently starred in Disney's live-action remake of The Lion King, as well as writing and starring in his own short film Guava Island. He's also been touring his Grammy award-winning album, "Awaken My Love!".

"As you might imagine, Donald Glover is sort of the king of all media, and he just has had an incredibly complicated life,” FX CEO John Landgraf said earlier this year. “He's had personal things he's had to deal with, from injuries to other things I'd rather not say publicly that have to do not just with his personal life, but his extended family."

When will filming begin?

The show received a season four renewal in early August, despite the fact that filming for the third season hadn’t yet started.

"One of the things that is just a reality of television today is you have to wait. We have so many things now that don't cycle back on a regular basis," Landgraf explained. "From my standpoint, I wish for the fans as well as for us that we could get everything back on an annual basis but, again, you just have to make a decision about quantity over quality at a certain point — and we're just erring on the side of quality."

The rest of the cast has also been quite busy. Zazie Beetz and Brian Tyree Henry will both be in 2019's Joker. Henry will also have a role in the 2020 blockbuster Godzilla Vs. Kong. Lakeith Stanfield is set to star alongside Adam Sandler in the Safdie brothers' upcoming film, Uncut Gems.

Will Atlanta be eligible for the 2019 Emmys season?

Because the release date of the show will not be in 2019, Atlanta's third season will not qualify for this year's award ceremony. The show won five Emmys between 2017 and 2018 and was nominated for a total of 22 awards. The show also won two Golden Globes in 2017, including one for Best Musical or Comedy Series.