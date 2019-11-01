On Thursday night, presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders made an appearance on Showtime’s Desus and Mero. Sanders is one of several Democratic presidential hopefuls to visit the show. Sanders is trailing slightly behind Senator Elizabeth Warren in the Iowa polls, and remains one of the most popular candidates in the country. On last night's show, the senator discussed everything from his plan to legalize weed to his friendships with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Cardi B.

The best part of the segment was not Sanders discussing politics; at least, not directly. After talking about confronting excesses on Wall Street and legalizing marijuana — important issues, no doubt — Desus and Mero wanted to introduce Bernie to a very important millennial trend: Sneakers. The next few minutes were exceptional entertainment.

Sanders stares in slight apprehension as the first sneaker is presented. It’s the Travis Scott Jordan 1 Retro High. “How much do you think these retail for?” Desus asks. “A hundred bucks,” Sanders responds. The actual resale value? $1,500. Sanders scrunches his face up in total disbelief, and perhaps a little bit of disgust too.

Bernie lifts the sneaker up. “Paying $1,500 for this pair of sneakers? Mmm, I think I’ll pass.”

The next sneaker is the Off White x Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High “Chicago.” Sanders guesses it resells for somewhere around $250. Actual resale value? $4,500. For anyone who is aware of the resale marketplace, these prices aren’t too shocking. But for Sanders, as popular as he is with young people, has clearly never felt the need to learn about the intricacies of our sneaker obsessions.

“Is this a status thing?” Sanders asked, slightly appalled.

“It’s a flex,” Mero responded.

Sanders shakes his head in grandfatherly disapproval. “I really don’t like that idea, of people paying $4,500,” Sanders, the champion of the working class, said.

“Nobody likes that idea,” Desus replied.

Maybe Sanders’ next plan will include regulating the resale market?