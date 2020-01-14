Billie Eilish will provide the theme music for the next James Bond movie

Let’s be real, Billie Eilish could’ve just changed the lyrics to her mega-hit “Bad Guy” to “Bond Guy” and called it a day.

Think of Eilish growling, “I’m a Bond guy…” And when the bloopy electro-instrumental comes in, it’s a montage of Bond doing Bond stuff, like pointing a gun down a giant, cylindrical tunnel. It’d slap as the No Time To Die theme, honestly!

Yet, I suppose I should be grateful for news of a forthcoming Eilish original: Today, the official James Bond twitter account confirmed that the title song for No Time To Die will be performed by Eilish. The 18-year-old four-time Grammy nominee co-wrote the new song with her brother, Finneas O’Connell, who helps pen most of the star’s hits.

Eilish is the youngest artist in history to write and record a James Bond theme. (She’s also the first artist born in the 2000s and the youngest artist ever to earn four Grammy nods.) But she’s in grand company. Many Bond themes have become classics, like Shirley Bassey’s “Goldfinger” or Paul McCartney’s “Live and Let Die.”

BillieEilishVEVO on YouTube

Carly Simon, Sheena Easton, Duran Duran, Adele, Madonna, and Sam Smith have all penned Bond songs. It’s a big honor, kind of akin to being asked to perform at the Super Bowl (before the NFL’s treatment of Colin Kaepernick made taking that gig one of, uh, questionable taste). Adele’s “Skyfall” and Smith’s “Writing’s on the Wall” even won Oscars for Best Original Song — meaning if all goes well for Eilish at the Grammys and the new Bond song is a hit, the commission could propel the young musician towards EGOT status.

The Bond account also tweeted a very sweet quote from Eilish: “It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock.”

Also joining Eilish in the Bond credits is Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer. In a statement, No Time To Die director Cary Joji Fukunaga said, “The music of Bond has always been iconic, and I’ve already witnessed Hans adding his touch of genius to the Bond legacy.”

IGN on YouTube

Out April 10, 2020, the new film stars Daniel Craig in his fifth (and presumably final) outing as secret agent 007. He’s joined by Bond newcomers Lashana Lynch, whose character took over the 007 designation when Bond retired from service at the end of 2015’s Spectre; Ana de Armas, as a supposedly-modern Bond girl; and Rami Malek, as a villain who looked an awful lot like the Phantom of the Opera in the film’s first trailer.

Thrillingly, Fukunaga brought on fellow filmmaker and comedian Phoebe Waller-Bridge to polish up the No Time to Die script earlier this year — after a string of men had taken a whack at it and failed. Anyhow, winter cannot fly by quickly enough, because we’re itching to see what Bond in the #MeToo era is like. But also, because the movie is chock-full of really talented artists and seems likely to be really, really good.