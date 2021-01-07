Claudia Conway roasted her mom again on TikTok after yesterday's attempted coup

Claudia Conway is back doing what she does best — trolling her mom, former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, on TikTok. Following the attempted coup in Washington D.C. yesterday, the 16-year-old took to the social media app to confront her mother, and the role she played in enabling the deadly riot. In the video, which was clearly directed at Kellyanne — it was captioned "This video is for Kelly and if you aren't Kelly, keep scrolling" — she asks, "How do you feel about your army becoming rioters?" Adding, "Because I remember when I was going to protests in the summer, you weren't too happy with it."

Kellyanne did speak with ABC News about the chaos that took place at the capitol saying yesterday afternoon, “If you condemned looting and rioting this summer, you need to condemn it now.” Obviously condemning these rioters is not enough at this point. As Claudia’s video suggests, Kellyanne played a role in perpetuating the lies that motivated them.

Still, the teen’s 1.4 million followers certainly love watching her publicly condemn her parents’ conservative politics. In September, the “radical agnostic liberal/leftist” went so far as to say she was seeking to emancipate herself after it was announced that her mother was speaking at the Republican National Convention. Her constant criticism of Kellyanne and her dad, Never-Trumper George Conway, was apparently the reason both quit their jobs in D.C. last August. Despite attempts by her parents to kick her off social media, she hasn’t stopped making viral videos exposing her mother. In early October, she broke the news that Kellyanne had COVID-19 in a TikTok that has been viewed over 5 million times.

In her latest video she brings up the Republican Senate loss in the Georgia runoffs, adding that her mom unsuccessfully campaigned for her party. “Have you talked to your friend Mitch?” she says to the camera. “The majority — I mean minority leader.” Eventually, Claudia invites her mom, who is apparently somewhere in their home, to come to her room to talk about the events that unfolded.

But Claudia wasn't the only relative of Trump's inner-circle to air their grievances after yesterday's insurrection. Supermodel Karlie Kloss, who is married to Joshua Kushner, Jared Kushner's younger brother, claimed on Twitter that she has also attempted to get through to her high-profile conservative family members.

"Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic. Refusing to do so and inciting violence is anti-American," she tweeted. In a since-deleted tweet, one Twitter user replied "tell your sister in law and brother law.” "I've tried,” Kloss said in a followup tweet.

While the attempted coup did appear to shake some Trump loyalists. Ivanka was not one of them. The president’s daughter called the mob that stormed the Capitol "American Patriots" before deleting her Tweet.

It’s hard to say if Claudia's videos have any chance of changing her mom's politics. As one commenter on her video noted, she’s likely just to get grounded.