Photo: Baron Fog

Dealing with creative burnout? 16 unexpected things that will save you

By Melissa Pandika

Pandemic fatigue has sapped my verve for most things, including one that normally brings me a deep sense of joy and fulfillment: my creativity. Sure, all this alone time can help eliminate distractions so I can more easily reach that coveted flow state, but let’s be honest. Creative burnout can come for you quick when you’re bracing yourself for another surge in cases, hustling to get your loved ones vaccinated, and you wonder if you have COVID-16 whenever you sneeze.

If your inspiration has hit a pandemic wall, I feel you. Try to be gentle with yourself — I promise that your art will be waiting for you, when you’re ready to return to it. At the same time, it doesn’t hurt to give your creativity a little nudge. Here are some products that can do just that.

Drinking Animals Coloring Book
Caffeinestar Publishing

Few things are as relaxing as sipping a cocktail after a long day, but coloring soothing illustrations of animals sipping cocktails comes close. This coloring book will give your brain the rest it needs so you can revisit your creative project with fresh eyes, plus easy cocktail recipes to inspire you in the kitchen.

Matcha Starter Kit
Cuzen Matcha

Rituals can help nurture your creativity, signaling to your brain that it’s time for openness and introspection. This machine grinds organic matcha leaves and stirs them into water, making it a beautiful, effortless addition to your creative ritual.

Papier D’Armenie Rose
Catbird NYC

Candles can add an inviting ambiance to your creative space, but why not think outside the box? These old-timey strips of paper, invented in Paris in the late 19th century, emanate a subtle rosy fragrance when burned.

5-Pack Chocolate Kush Pre-rolls
Stone Road

If your creative ritual includes cannabis, try these exquisite pre-rolls from Stone Road, rolled by hand with French papers. You’ll imbibe knowing that you’re supporting a brand committed to racial justice.

Mach 4 Running Sneakers[Men's & Women's]
Hoke One One

Running has helped me overcome many a creative rut. Boost your creativity, and revamp your run while you’re at it, with these vibrant, buoyant trainers.

Hand Poured Cement Workshop
The Crafter's Box

Enter a meditative headspace with this tactile workshop, where you’ll learn how to make beautiful, hand-poured vessels for your plant babies.

Kinetic Sand Kalm Zen Box Fidget Set
Kinetic Sand

There’s nothing like running your hands through kinetic sand to give your brain a break. In this kit, which includes a tray and three tools, kinetic sand gets a grown-up, artisanal makeover.

Squire Rollerball Pen
Baron Fig

Brainstorming with old-school pen and paper can help you slow down and let your ideas percolate. Call me nerdy, but there’s nothing like an inky, ergonomic pen — like this rollerball from Baron Fig — to make you savor the process.

Phomemo M02 Mini Bluetooth Portable Thermal Printer
Phomemo

You can always buy stickers for your bullet journal or other arts-and-crafts project, but this gadget makes it ridiculously easy to create your own. Thermal and Bluetooth technology allow you to print stickers based on any image from your phone, without ink.

Eucalyptus Shower Steamer
Spinster Sisters

Ever notice that your best ideas surface in the shower? Made by women-owned, sustainability-minded Spinster Sisters Co., this eucalyptus shower steamer will fill your inspiration chamber with a refreshing mist.

"The Artist's Way" By Julia Cameron
Bookshop.org

Considered something of a bible for creatives, Julia Cameron’s The Artist’s Way features hundreds of exercises and prompts to support your creativity, including her famed Morning Pages — three hours of stream-of-consciousness writing every morning.

Alo Moves Membership [1 year]
Alo

Alo Moves gives you unlimited access to a huge array of classes on everything from yoga and Pilates, to HIIT and handstands, drawing you out of your head and into your body so that you can confront your creative block renewed.

Omura Series X
Omura

Elevate your decompression ritual with this sleek vape alternative, which fits both THC and CBD sticks. The device heats whole flower rather than combusting it, meaning zero lingering odor so you won’t risk pissing off your neighbors.

"It’s Not How Good You Are, It’s How Good You Want to Be" by Paul Arden
MoMa Design Store

They say to learn from the masters, and Paul Arden, a legend in the advertising world, is one of them. In this book, he shares insights on problem solving, making mistakes, and other lessons from his illustrious career.

"The Water Dancer" by Ta-nehisi Coates
Penguin Random House
$18

Part of Penguin Random House's Read to Sleep initiative, Coates's surrealist novel will take you to another world altogether — and his penchant for beautiful sentences might conjure up some creative juices that haven't flowed in a while.