Pandemic fatigue has sapped my verve for most things, including one that normally brings me a deep sense of joy and fulfillment: my creativity. Sure, all this alone time can help eliminate distractions so I can more easily reach that coveted flow state, but let’s be honest. Creative burnout can come for you quick when you’re bracing yourself for another surge in cases, hustling to get your loved ones vaccinated, and you wonder if you have COVID-16 whenever you sneeze.
If your inspiration has hit a pandemic wall, I feel you. Try to be gentle with yourself — I promise that your art will be waiting for you, when you’re ready to return to it. At the same time, it doesn’t hurt to give your creativity a little nudge. Here are some products that can do just that.
Few things are as relaxing as sipping a cocktail after a long day, but coloring soothing illustrations of animals sipping cocktails comes close. This coloring book will give your brain the rest it needs so you can revisit your creative project with fresh eyes, plus easy cocktail recipes to inspire you in the kitchen.
You can always buy stickers for your bullet journal or other arts-and-crafts project, but this gadget makes it ridiculously easy to create your own. Thermal and Bluetooth technology allow you to print stickers based on any image from your phone, without ink.
They say to learn from the masters, and Paul Arden, a legend in the advertising world, is one of them. In this book, he shares insights on problem solving, making mistakes, and other lessons from his illustrious career.