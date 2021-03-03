Pandemic fatigue has sapped my verve for most things, including one that normally brings me a deep sense of joy and fulfillment: my creativity. Sure, all this alone time can help eliminate distractions so I can more easily reach that coveted flow state, but let’s be honest. Creative burnout can come for you quick when you’re bracing yourself for another surge in cases, hustling to get your loved ones vaccinated, and you wonder if you have COVID-16 whenever you sneeze.

If your inspiration has hit a pandemic wall, I feel you. Try to be gentle with yourself — I promise that your art will be waiting for you, when you’re ready to return to it. At the same time, it doesn’t hurt to give your creativity a little nudge. Here are some products that can do just that.