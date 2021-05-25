Elliot Page's smokin' hot shirtless selfie is a big moment for trans visibility

Are you sweating? Because I'm sweating.

Elliot Page got a jump on Hot Vax Summer ahead of Memorial Day weekend, posting a poolside shirtless selfie — his first since coming out as trans and getting top surgery last year. Page, who uses he/they pronouns, captioned their Instagram: "Trans bb's first swim trunks." And goodness, he looks smokin' hot.

Page wears deep crimson trunks, a navy ball cap and aviator sunglasses. He's grinning ear-to-ear, looking happy and confident. And oh yeah, they've got absolutely shredded eight-pack abs. The thirst trap drew praise from fans and famous friends alike. Miley Cyrus commented, "Hot ❤️," and Ilana Glazer wrote, "look a dat handsome boi." Ruby Rose gushed, "You look phenomenal!!!" Nina Dobrev, Page's co-star in Flatliners, said: "You look amazing," adding in a second comment: "And most of all happy."

The joy Page exudes in the photo is something we don't see enough of in the mainstream: trans people thriving. The selfie is a celebration of his transition and a glimpse at someone feeling finally at home in their body. It's a beautiful thing for Page to share with us.

The actor also showed the public their scars from top surgery, making Page the most famous transmasculine or non-binary person to do so. The impact of him so proudly showing his chest is evident in this Twitter reply from a mother whose son is trans: "You’re amazing! My trans son looks up to you. We always bought him trunks. Soon, he can take off the t-shirt. Thank you."

Page came out as trans last December with a heartfelt letter posted on social media. "I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self," they wrote. In an interview with TIME magazine in March, Page described the gender dysphoria he experienced from a young age: "I felt like a boy," he said. "I wanted to be a boy. I would ask my mom if I could be [one] someday." In April, Page told Oprah Winfrey he felt a duty to use his fame to platform transgender rights. "In the time we're in right now, and especially with this, you know, horrible backlash we're seeing towards trans people, particularly trans youth, it felt imperative to do so," the actor said.

The outpouring of love for Page's swim trunks selfie was honestly amazing to see. But hey, after 14 months of pandemic-induced sequestering, everyone's either feeling super thirsty... or super jealous of his washboard abs. Keep scrolling for a sampling of reactions: