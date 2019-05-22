Have you been itching to give 'The Sims 4' a try? Well itch no more, my friend. You can get The Sims 4 for free until May 28. During this period, if you download the game, you'll get to keep it permanently at no extra cost. Please note that this offer is only for the main game and does not include any of the expansions or 'stuff' packs.

To get started, all you need is an Origin account and the Origin client installed on your computer. This is a program that the publisher, Electronic Arts (EA), uses to sell the games they publish. It's basically a digital store where players can use their account to track the games they purchase, download, and install. Once you're set up with Origin, you can head to the store tab, hover over 'Browse Games,' then hover over 'The Sims' to pop up a menu. Click on 'The Sims 4' to reach the page where you can get it free.

The Sims 4 isn't just a fun game to grab just because it's free — although that certainly helps! — it's also the best life simulator with the widest variety of customizable features. The Sims 4 brings back the familiar feature of creating your own Sim from top to bottom, from hairstyles and eye color to body shapes and shoes. It also brings the latest in expressing Sims with different personalities and how it can effect a Sim's mood. A slob will leave dirty dishes behind in her wake, making cleanly Sims feel stressed from the gross environment. A Sim that loves being with his family will feel sad if he goes too long without speaking to them. Every different personality and trait can affect a Sim's interactions with others, which makes this a fascinating simulator for players to tinker with.

As is Sim tradition, you can still make a happy family of Sims or watch them die in silly or morbid ways. There's so much to do that players all over the world keep coming back for more, and the series as a whole has sold over 200 million copies worldwide.

EA Maxis

Also noteworthy is The Sims 4's faster and more optimized loading times. "The Sims 3" will always be remembered for its improvements to the game's graphics, introductions to new features like pets, and the vast array of modifications available for download. But, unfortunately, it could also be remembered for its incredibly long loading times and painful slowdown during gameplay. In fact, the loading times were so long that EA offered simple minigames to play while users were stuck waiting on the loading screen.

The Sims 4, in comparison, feels almost instantaneous. The same computers that struggled to play The Sims 3 could run The Sims 4 with far less trouble. Although it did take away some freedom with player-made modifications, the faster loading speed and smoother transitions can make it a worthy trade-off for a casual player.

The game is perfect for de-stressing after a long day of work or school. Give it a try and, if you end up liking the game, you can catch one of its expansions on sale to add more fun features like changing seasons and cats.

The Sims 4 is free on Origin until May 28.