Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are the latest celebrities to join the public protests of Alabama's abortion ban, which was signed into law last week. In a post to her Instagram story, Kylie Jenner announced that Travis Scott will donate the all of the profit from merchandise sold at a recent Alabama concert to various Planned Parenthoods. The post noted that the money would be "in support of women in Alabama."

According to Buzzfeed, Scott also made the announcement to the audience during his performance on Friday, May 17, during Hangout Music Festival, which is held in Gulf Coast, Alabama.

"I want to just donate my net profits from my merch today to Planned Parenthood...We feel for those out in Alabama," said Scott. "I love y’all. I just wanted you to know that love is the strongest feeling we have."

The exact sum that was donated has not been reported, but follows a wave of support for reproductive rights after lawmakers in several states have pushed for laws that threaten Roe v. Wade. Alabama's bill, which is the most restrictive in the country, was signed into law by Governor Kay Ivey on May 15. Since then, everyone from Rihanna to Reese Witherspoon have used their social media platforms to speak out against the regressive law.

"Take a look. these are the idiots making decisions for WOMEN in America," Rihanna wrote in a post with photos of the 25 Alabama lawmakers who supported the abortion ban. "Governor Kay Ivey...SHAME ON YOU!!"