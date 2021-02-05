Marilyn Manson allegedly told Phoebe Bridgers about his “rape room"

All the outlandish behavior that Marilyn Manson got away with for decades suddenly reads way more sinister. On February 1, Evan Rachel Wood alleged he “horrifically abused” her during their relationship, which began when the Westworld actress was a teenager. Four additional women came forward with strikingly similar allegations against Manson after the actress went public.

On Thursday, Phoebe Bridgers tweeted about her own interaction with Manson, saying she visited his house when she was a teenager with some friends. “I was a big fan,” the musician explained. But then, “he referred to a room in his house as the ‘rape room.’ I thought it was just his horrible frat boy sense of humor. I stopped being a fan. I stand with everyone who came forward," she wrote.

The entertainment industry quickly shunned Manson after Wood and the other women accused him of abusing them. Loma Vista Recordings, which released his last three albums, dropped him as a client. So did his talent agency, CAA, which also represents Wood. Manson was also booted from Starz’s American Gods and Shudder’s Creepshow.

But Bridgers pointed out that this belated reckoning is too little, too late. “The label knew, management knew, the band knew,” she wrote in a follow-up tweet. “Distancing themselves now, pretending to be shocked and horrified is fucking pathetic.”

Manson has denied the allegations against him. “Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners,” he claimed.

His assertions of innocence were partially backed up by his ex-wife, Dita Von Teese: "The details made public do not match my personal experience during our 7 years together as a couple,” she wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, though she also encouraged "those of you who have incurred abuse to take steps to heal and the strength to fully realize yourself."

Manson’s alleged victims would probably find it “healing” to hold him accountable in court. To that end, Wood successfully lobbied to extend California’s statute of limitations for how long victims have to press charges against an abuser to ten years. Now, she's finally ready to name names: “I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives,” Wood wrote on Monday.

If you or someone you know is being or has been sexually abused, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-4673 or chat with someone online here.