That sweet babysitter from 'Borat' didn't know it wasn't a real documentary

No one is safe from Sacha Baron Cohen’s antics as Borat, including that sweet grandmother he enlisted as the “babysitter” in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.” Jeanise Jones, a 62-year-old who was recruited through a church in Oklahoma City, revealed on Facebook this week that she was not in on the joke.

“Yes it was me in the Borat movie,” Jones wrote. “I was recruited to be in a ‘Documentary’. At ABSOLUTELY NO time did I know this was a satirical comedy movie and that I was being ‘setup’ so to speak.”

In the film, Borat leaves his 15-year-old daughter, Tutar (Maria Bakalova), with Jones for the day (along with her own ball and chain, a clicker for training, and a food bowl). At the time she was told the teenager was being groomed to be Mike Pence’s mistress.

“I’m feeling like she’s from the Third World and that kind of stuff does happen where they sell women. I’m thinking this is for real so I felt kind of betrayed by it,” Jones told The New York Post.

Jones clearly opens her home and heart in the film, and tries to empower the teen with words of encouragement after she was told the documentary was “for this young lady to understand she has rights and she can do whatever a man can do.”

Jones has rightfully been dubbed the “moral compass” of the movie that features QAnon conspiracy theorists and a handsy Rudy Giuliani. So, it’s not surprising that people would want to help out the mother of three and grandmother of six with some cash. The pastor at her church launched a GoFundMe for Jones three days ago with a goal of raising $100,000. It has already raised over $50,000.

“We have been praying for the young lady in the movie because we all genuinely thought she was in trouble,” reads the GoFundMe page. “The joke is on us/Jeanise and that’s no problem. Many of you have reached from around the world to say thank you, so I thought it would be great to give people a vehicle to say thank you in a tangible way, she wasn’t paid much money at all for her role in this movie.”

The production reportedly paid her $3,600 for her appearance. Jones can also use the help since she is currently unemployed because of the coronavirus.

Cohen has said that Bakalova deserves an Oscar for her performance of Tutar, we'd like to know if Jones agrees.