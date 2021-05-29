Whether you enjoy iced coffee seasonally or are a year-round devotee, having the right cup can significantly enhance your drinking experience. The best iced coffee cups are designed to keep your beverage cold, have a capacity of at least 12 ounces, and come with a lid so you can take your coffee anywhere you go.

Iced coffee cups come in a variety of materials, and the right one for you will depend on your preferences. If you like to see your cold brew while you drink it, look for a clear cup made from glass or BPA-free plastic. Stainless steel is a perfect choice for anyone who likes their drinks to stay extra cold, while lightweight silicone cups can have collapsible designs that are perfect for anyone who likes to always have a reusable cup on hand.

In terms of capacity, 12 ounces is a good starting point for iced coffee, since you'll typically need space for ice as well as liquid. If you're planning to use your new cup to get iced coffee at Starbucks or Dunkin', keep in mind that anywhere from 8 to 33% of your drink will actually be ice, so you may want to size up.

Some iced coffee cups come with sip lids, while others include reusable straws. If you have a strong preference either way, it's something to keep in mind while shopping. You'll also want to ensure that the opening of your cup is wide enough to accommodate standard ice cubes.

As an iced coffee enthusiast who is quite particular about cups, I loved rounding up this list of the best cups for iced coffee. Read on to get better acquainted with some of my favorites.

1. The travel mug that keeps ice from melting Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug, 16 oz. Amazon $26 See On Amazon Capacity: 16 ounces Material: stainless steel What makes it great: This Zojirushi travel mug is the perfect year-round to-go cup, since it's vacuum-insulated to ensure that your iced drinks stay cold (and it will keep your hot drinks warm, too). The locking leakproof design means you can toss this cup in a tote bag without worry, and the sip lid is easy to drink from. I thought I loved my Zojirushi mug when I first bought one to take hot coffee on fall hikes, but it wasn't until I started using it for iced coffee that I truly became obsessed. I love that it keeps ice cubes from melting, and it's the perfect size for a cold brew and tonic. Note that this mug should be hand washed. One reviewer wrote: "This is the most incredible steel mug for keeping coffee cool, I put Ice cubes in this stainless steel mug at 7:35am every morning, then i put coffee and creamer in and when i come home at 7:30 pm each day the ice cubes are still frozen, IT IS LIKE MAGIC!!! THE BEST COLD MUG ON EARTH! EVERYONE SHOULD GET THIS IT REALLY WORKS!!! LOVE LOVE LOVE."

2. The $10 glass tumbler Ello Kella Glass Tumbler, 20 oz. Amazon $10 See On Amazon Capacity: 20 ounces Material: glass What makes it great: This inexpensive glass tumbler is just $10, and it's great for iced coffee drinks. It comes with a friction-based cork and silicone lid that's splash-resistant, as well as a reusable BPA-free straw. The 20-ounce capacity is large enough for all of your favorite cold beverages, and there's an additional nonslip silicone band at the neck. The glass tumbler can be run through the dishwasher, but the lid and straw should be hand washed. One reviewer wrote: "I absolutely LOVE this cup! Not only is it really cute, but its a perfect size and so easy to clean. Its has decently thick glass, too. I use it every morning for my iced coffee and then refill it all throughout the day with water. It keeps cold for a decent amount of time without ice cubes."

3. The rugged travel tumbler BEAST Travel Tumbler, 30 oz. Amazon $25 See On Amazon Capacity: 30 ounces Material: stainless steel What makes it great: If you need a lot of iced coffee to get through your day, then you need this 30-ounce iced coffee cup. Boasting an impressive overall 4.7-star rating on Amazon and more than 40,000 reviews, this tough travel mug is made from durable stainless steel that will keep your drinks cold all day long. It comes with a straight straw, a curved straw, a sip lid, and a straw cleaner, and it's backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee. The design is slimmer on the bottom so it will fit in most cup holders, it comes in 17 colors and three sizes. Like most vacuum-insulated tumblers, this one should be hand washed. One reviewer wrote: "Excellent product. Love the stainless steel straw with cleaning brush. I make my iced coffee early in the morning and 7 hours later when I drink it, it is chilled and there is still ice in the cup."

4. The glass tumbler with an insulating sleeve tronco Glass Tumbler, 20 oz. Amazon $12 See On Amazon Capacity: 20 ounces Materials: glass, silicone What makes it great: Another Amazon fan-favorite with thousands of five-star ratings, this insulated glass tumbler is the perfect minimalist iced coffee cup. The tumbler itself is made from durable, sweat-proof borosilicate glass, and it comes with a silicone sleeve that provides insulation as well as a nonslip grip. The 20-ounce tumbler features a bamboo lid that has silicone accents as well as a reusable straw, making this a particularly eco-friendly option. It comes in over 40 colors, and it's top-rack dishwasher safe. One reviewer wrote: "I love these cups I have used them for my ice coffee everyday since I received them! They keep my coffee cool for a long time! Really enjoy these cups."

5. The classic acrylic tumblers Maars Insulated Travel Tumblers, 32 oz. (Set Of 3) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Capacity: 32 ounces Material: BPA-free plastic What makes it great: This set of clear iced coffee cups includes three 32-ounce tumblers, lids, and straws — all of which are top-rack dishwasher safe. The double-walled construction will help keep your iced coffee cold, and it also helps to prevent condensation on the outside of the cup. The screw-on lid also has a rubber gasket on the inside to help prevent leaks. One reviewer wrote: "Exactly as described. Great for making large iced drinks. Minimal condensation."

6. The slim tumbler Simple Modern Insulated Tumbler, 28 oz. Amazon $25 See On Amazon Capacity: 28 ounces Material: stainless steel What makes it great: If you're looking for an oversized tumbler that's not too bulky, this one from Simple Modern is the way to go. The 28-ounce stainless steel cup offers great insulation, and it comes with both a flip-top sip lid and a straw lid, so you can switch between the two. Despite its larger capacity, the slim design of this to-go cup means that it will still fit in most standard cup holders. It comes in 28 colors and four sizes, and it should be hand-washed. One reviewer wrote: "I love brewing coffee into this and adding ice to make it into ice coffee. It's a stylish cup, it keeps my drinks cold for hours, and the straw makes it easy to just sip away. Amazing product!"

7. The collapsible silicone cup HYDAWAY Collapsible Drink Tumbler, 16 oz. Amazon $28 See On Amazon Capacity: 16 ounces Materials: silicone, stainless steel What makes it great: This collapsible travel cup is a versatile choice for anyone who likes to always have a reusable cup on hand. It's made from food-grade silicone with a stainless steel rim, and it collapses down to a disk that's just over an inch tall. It comes with a matching silicone straw and a spill-proof sip lid, and all of the parts are dishwasher-safe. The included foam sleeve provides additional insulation to help keep your coffee chilled. One reviewer wrote: "Don't even look at the cheaper cups. These stay well insulated. They keep my coffee warm in the morning and my beer cold in the evening. The lids make a nice secure seal. Once you collapse them and out them in your pocket, they do not leak."

8. The tumbler party pack SKINNY TUMBLERS Acrylic Cups, 16 oz. (Set Of 12) Amazon $53 See On Amazon Capacity: 16 ounces Material: BPA-free plastic What makes it great: This 12-pack of iced coffee cups is ideal for weekend trips with friends, office groups, or large households. Each 16-ounce acrylic cup has a different color straw and lid as well as a name tag, so you won't get yours mixed up with someone else's. The double-walled design helps with insulation, and the screw-top lids are leak-resistant. Note that all parts must be hand washed, and the set comes with a reusable straw-cleaner. One reviewer wrote: "Perfect size! I love the colors so no one gets their cup mixed up. Literally perfect for everything from smoothies to iced coffee. A lot more heavy duty than I thought they would be."

9. The sleek wood-grain tumbler IRON °FLASK Nomad Tumbler, 24 oz. Amazon $25 See On Amazon Capacity: 24 ounces Material: stainless steel What makes it great: This stylish iced coffee cup is made from vacuum-insulated stainless steel with a powder-coated finish in an attractive wood-grain pattern. It comes with both a leakproof sip lid and a splash-proof straw lid, and the bottom is made from rubber that will help to prevent spills, slips, and noise when putting your cup down on a hard surface. It comes in 22 colors and four sizes, though note that it should be hand washed. One reviewer wrote: "Another great product from IronFlask. I have the water bottle and when I needed a new tumbler for my iced coffee I turned to them again. They did not disappoint. The tumbler is great and keeps my iced coffee cold. It's easy to clean and I love that they give you two options for the top."

10. The reusable Starbucks cup Starbucks Cold Brew Cup, 16 oz. Amazon $14 See On Amazon Capacity: 16 ounces Material: plastic What makes it great: For anyone with a Starbucks habit, this reusable cold brew cup is made for you. With a 16-ounce capacity, this plastic tumbler is the size of a Starbucks Grande beverage, and it has the classic Siren logo on the front and a matching green straw. It has a double-walled design to keep your drink colder for longer, and it can be run through the dishwasher. I have a few of these tumblers, and there's just something about them that makes them feel like the perfect iced coffee cup. One reviewer wrote: "I absolutely LOVE this cup! [...] I have actually knocked it over full of beverage, and the lid stayed on! The construction of this cup is great. It is sturdy, but not at all heavy, even full. I have a bit of arthritis in my hands and have no trouble carrying it. It is dishwasher safe, but I just give mine a quick hand wash and let it air dry and it's good to go. You will not be disappointed in this."

Also handy: the lids that turn any mason jar into an iced coffee cup CNVOILA Mason Jar Lids With Straw (5 Pieces) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These bamboo mason jar lids turn any wide-mouth mason jar into the perfect vessel for iced coffee. The set comes with two lids, two metal straws, and a straw cleaner (though it's worth noting that mason jars are not included). There's an 8-millimeter and a 12-millimeter straw, so you can have one for simple iced coffees and an oversized option for cold brew smoothies or boba drinks, and all of the components are BPA-free.