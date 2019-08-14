While it may seem like a relatively specific category, the best white sneakers for men offer loads of options to choose from. A wide selection is always preferable, but it does require a little more research. For that reason, before you can pinpoint your ideal pair, you'll need to decide on a few things.

First, think about where and when you plan on wearing your new white shoes. Sneakers are extremely versatile, which means there's quite a lot of overlap between the different subcategories — but certain subcategories are still better-suited for certain activities. For example, fashion sneakers are mostly about style, so they're great for casual outings and activities with minimal movement. Their lack of support and traction, however, often means they're not the best fit for a hike, whereas an athletic sneaker is better equipped to keep you safe and comfortable.

Next, consider the material: Most modern shoes are made from either textile, faux-leather, or real leather. Each has their own pros and cons. Textile is breathable and easy to wash, though it often doesn't stand up well to weather. Faux-leather is affordable and durable, but it's not the most breathable — while real leather can be breathable, but it's also expensive and usually requires a break-in period. (Regardless of the upper material, soles are usually made from rubber and insoles typically feature some kind of cushioning foam.)

Everything else will largely depend on personal preference. While design and material do affect the practicality, they also affect the overall appearance — so after narrowing down your must-have features, take a look at the best men's white sneakers below to see which styles catch your eye.

1. The best all-white sneakers, all things considered

2. The most affordable men's casual white sneakers

3. The best men's white leather sneakers

4. The best white athletic shoes for men

5. The dressiest canvas shoes

6. The lowest-maintenance men's slip-on sneakers

7. The best lightweight running shoe

8. The best high-tops — and the best pick for extra-wide feet

9. The most comfortable boat sneaker

10. The classic white sneaker

11. The best sporty fashion shoes