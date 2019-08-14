The 12 best white sneakers for men
While it may seem like a relatively specific category, the best white sneakers for men offer loads of options to choose from. A wide selection is always preferable, but it does require a little more research. For that reason, before you can pinpoint your ideal pair, you'll need to decide on a few things.
First, think about where and when you plan on wearing your new white shoes. Sneakers are extremely versatile, which means there's quite a lot of overlap between the different subcategories — but certain subcategories are still better-suited for certain activities. For example, fashion sneakers are mostly about style, so they're great for casual outings and activities with minimal movement. Their lack of support and traction, however, often means they're not the best fit for a hike, whereas an athletic sneaker is better equipped to keep you safe and comfortable.
Next, consider the material: Most modern shoes are made from either textile, faux-leather, or real leather. Each has their own pros and cons. Textile is breathable and easy to wash, though it often doesn't stand up well to weather. Faux-leather is affordable and durable, but it's not the most breathable — while real leather can be breathable, but it's also expensive and usually requires a break-in period. (Regardless of the upper material, soles are usually made from rubber and insoles typically feature some kind of cushioning foam.)
Everything else will largely depend on personal preference. While design and material do affect the practicality, they also affect the overall appearance — so after narrowing down your must-have features, take a look at the best men's white sneakers below to see which styles catch your eye.
1. The best all-white sneakers, all things considered
If you're looking for something casual, fashionable, affordable, and comfortable, look no further than New Republic's Ellroy sneaker in white. This low-top, lace-up shoe has a cotton-canvas upper and a molded footbed for all-day comfort. From the laces to the sole, this shoe is entirely white save the heel, which features a blue-and-red pop of color.
Reviewers say: "These shoes are amazingly comfortable, breathable, and they look great in that they don't have many obvious logos or patterns on them. If you're looking for a basic white comfortable and stylish ([in my opinion]) sneaker, these are excellent. They fit true to size as well."
- Available sizes: 7 — 10.5
2. The most affordable men's casual white sneakers
It's not easy to find a great pair of shoes for under $40, but despite the fact that they start at $24, these VOSTEY fashion sneakers have a 4.3-star rating. The exterior is made from synthetic leather and the interior has breathable lining and a memory latex insole. Finally, the rubber sole is thicker than most for added stability and cushioning.
Reviewers say: "I have been wearing these for a couple of weeks now and I love them. They seem pretty durable, but I wear them casually and in dry weather, so I don't know how well they would hold up during great exposure to the elements. But, even if they do wear down after a while, they're so cheap that you can just buy a new pair."
- Available sizes: 8 — 13
3. The best men's white leather sneakers
While canvas tends to be a popular material option for white shoes, some prefer the durability and insulation that real leather provides. Lacoste Bayliss Vulc PRM fashion sneakers are made from 100-percent premium leather. They also feature a ventilated collar, a 3-D Lacoste logo, and a nautical-inspired design for a sleek, clean look. The brown leather interior offers a sharp contrast, and buyers love that they go with everything — though they do warn that there's a break-in period.
Reviewers say: "This pair of shoes is currently my favorite. They are really good looking and comfortable! I recommend them. Moreover, they are 100 [percent] leather!"
- Available sizes: 7 — 13
4. The best white athletic shoes for men
Whether you're hiking, hitting the gym, or playing ball, Under Armour's Charged Assert 8 sneakers offer flexibility, balance, traction, and comfort. The lightweight mesh upper allows for optimal ventilation while the leather overlays improve stability. Inside, you'll find an EVA sockliner, a cushioned molded-foam insole, and tons of shock-absorption. The thick rubber sole features intricate textures to grab the ground underneath you, whether you're on a trail or an indoor basketball court. While they're not entirely white, the black accents give a clean, contrasting, easy-to-match appearance.
Reviewers say: "These shoes are great for just about anything. I use them for basketball, tennis, running and hiking. They are comfortable, lightweight and durable. My shoe of choice from now on."
- Available sizes: 7 — 15
5. The dressiest canvas shoes
If you're looking for something that teeters between casual and formal, Sperry's Striper II Salt Washed CVO sneakers are extremely comfortable — but still dressy enough for a fancy restaurant or a beach wedding. The 100-percent textile exterior gives a fresh, clean look, and the square laces are made from a leather-like material for a more elevated appearance. Buyers say they're so comfortable, they can even wear them without socks. Get them in half-sizes and wide options, too
Reviewers say: "I've never been a huge fan of boat shoes but need something dressy casual to wear with shorts in the summer. The leather laces make these a nice dress casual alternative."
- Available sizes: 7 — 16
6. The lowest-maintenance men's slip-on sneakers
When it comes to men's sneakers, it doesn't get much more low-maintenance than these: Lugz Clippers are breathable, affordable, padded, versatile, and slip on and off with ease. The canvas upper features dual elastic panels for a secure fit that still allows you to pop your heel out with hassle, and the interior has a padded insole and a sweat-wicking liner. If you don't love the blue accents, you can get this pair in true white — and buyers say you can even wash them in the machine or spot-clean them with bleach to keep them looking like new.
Reviewers say: "I was surprised with how much I loved them. They are my go-to shoes for around the office and at home. Very comfy, easy to put on, and easy to clean. For the price, I can't believe how well they're holding up."
- Available sizes: 6.5 — 13
7. The best lightweight running shoe
Modern athletic shoes are becoming more and more intricate — which often means extra weight. If you're looking for something simple, streamlined, and breathable, MAITRIP mesh running sneakers offer support without the unnecessary bulk. These all-white shoes are well-ventilated thanks to their mesh upper, and they have a removable insole so you can customize your level of support. Most importantly, each pair weighs roughly 14 ounces, so they won't hold you back.
Reviewers say: "These shoes weigh almost nothing. Of course you have to give up the rubber soles in order to be that lightweight so these are not for trail running or climbing or anything where you would need extra grip, but these are perfect for long distance pavement running or walking. These have extra padding in the heal too so extra bonus for runners."
- Available sizes: 7 — 14
8. The best high-tops — and the best pick for extra-wide feet
With a 4.4-star rating, Reebok's ROYAL fashion sneaker is one of the most popular high-top designs available — especially for those with extra-wide feet. This shoe features a synthetic mesh material for breathability with a high-abrasion outsole, and the raised cuff features the logo on the sides and center. Most importantly, each size offers an extra-wide option, so those with wider feet have much more room.
Reviewers say: "I have a wide foot and was looking for a shoe that would accommodate my support sock with my wider foot. Not only does it accommodate what I needed , it also will fit my ankle stabilizer brace that I wear when knowing I am going to stress my foot. I just hope they keep making these."
- Available sizes: 6.5 — 15 extra wide
9. The most comfortable boat sneaker
These SPERRY Bahama II shoes have an elevated, formal appearance thanks to their boat-like design, but the flexible rubber sole and breathable canvas upper mean they technically quality as a sneaker. The laces cross just once for a clean look and then continue around the widened ankle opening for added visual interest. Most importantly, they're comfortable and safe: The molded-PU footbed is removable, and the wave-patterned sole offers superior traction whether wet or dry.
Reviewers say: "The most comfortable shoes you can buy ... I am a diabetic and they are the most comfortable, foot-friendly shoes I have ever worn. I usually wear them daily until they are in tatters, and then I buy another pair. They are true-moccasin in design, and support the entire foot without excessive pressure on the front of the foot."
- Available sizes: 7 — 16
10. The classic white sneaker
Converse Chucks have been around since 1917, and they remain one of the best-selling sneakers — especially given the countless color options. If you're looking for a classic option that goes with anything, these Chuck Taylor All Star low tops feature an all-white canvas upper with a signature red-and-blue lining. The OrthoLite insole is both breathable and well-cushioned, while the vulcanized rubber sole helps to improve traction.
Reviewers say: "Nothing beats a pair of classic white Chucks for those casual days."
- Available sizes: 3.5 — 13
11. The best sporty fashion shoes
Buyers love PUMA for their sporty, soccer-style designs, and the Roma basic sneaker is no exception. This shoe has over 3,000 reviews thanks to its retro-inspired appearance, but modern-day comfort features. The exterior is made from 100-percent synthetic leather with subtle stitching and a toe overlay, and the interior has a cushioned midsole for comfort. The rubber bottom features cleat-like textures for optimal traction.
Reviewers say: "These are fantastic shoes for walking and with the specially designed tread will make a great shoe for this winter when the snow and ice begins covering the ground and making slipping a possibility. They are so well designed and tailored to fit that I can't imagine being without them. They are even nice enough to wear with a suit on Sundays."
- Available sizes: 4 — 17
12. The most comfortable work shoes
While they may not be all white, these Skechers Sport Vigor 2.0 sneakers are made for all-day comfort, and as a result, they're many reviewers' go-to pick for commutes and long work days. The rubber sole absorbs shock, the added heel cushioning prevents blisters, the laces are easily adjusted for a snug fit, and the memory foam insole supports your foot all day long. They also feature flexible traction on the bottom for added safety, and they come in half-sizes and wide options to ensure the best fit.
Reviewers say: "Husband works on concrete floors all day. These have memory foam, and are the best he's ever found." Another buyer writes, "Perfect fit and comfortable right out of the box. I drive and guide tours all summer long and having shoes this comfortable make a big difference when you are on your feet all day."
- Available sizes: 6.5 — 14 wide
