While jeans might be your go-to pants, not all pairs are created equal, especially when it comes to comfort. Anyone who's worn selvedge denim can attest to that. We rounded up the most comfortable jeans for men in a variety of styles, based on online testimonials from Amazon reviewers. Aside from looking for high ratings, we also focused on the following factors:

Check out the most comfortable jeans for men. All of them contain fabric blends that allow for more freedom of movement.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The best boot cut jeans Signature by Levi Strauss & Co Amazon $22 See on Amazon Boasting a 4.5-star rating on Amazon after more than 1,800 reviews, these boot cut jeans by Levi Strauss are a fan favorite. They're made with 99% cotton and 1% spandex, for just the right amount of give. Reviewers love them for being "good quality," but it's worth pointing out that several noted they wish they had a few more belt loops (there are only 5). One reviewer says: “True to size. Neither too thin or thick. The moderate elasticity of the denim was a surprise, but is no detriment. Heckuva value when compared to the big box chain prices in my area. They'll do nicely for work jeans." Available sizes: 29W x 30L — 42W x 30L, and also available in Big & Tall sizes

Available in four washes

2. The best straight leg jeans Wrangler Authentics Comfort Flex Waist Jeans Amazon $29 See on Amazon These straight leg jeans by Wrangler have a 4.5-star rating on Amazon with over 6,000 reviews, and it's easy to see why. Like the previous pair, they're made with 99% cotton and 1% spandex, and they sit at the natural waist, making them a solid option for everyday wear. Their flexible waistband offers maximum comfort, and this pick goes up to a 36-inch inseam for taller guys. One reviewer says: “The jeans are great quality, fit perfectly and are very comfortable. Wore these jeans on an eight-hour flight and was comfortable the entire trip.” Available sizes: 29W x 30L — 42W x 36L

Available in nine washes, including black

3. The best skinny jeans Amazon Essentials Skinny Jeans Amazon $30 See on Amazon These Amazon Essentials skinny jeans sit just below the waist, and they're made with 98% cotton and 2% spandex for ample stretch. They feature a tighter cut through the hip and thigh for the classic skinny jean silhouette. Plus, they have over 400 endorsements on Amazon. One reviewer says: “It's rare to find good stuff for tall dudes. These have some stretch while still being sturdy. They are somewhat lighter weight for jeans which makes them flexible and comfortable.” Available sizes: 28W x 28L — 42W x 32L

Available in eight washes, including black

4. The best slim fit jeans Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Stretch Jean Amazon $42 See on Amazon You'd be hard-pressed to find a more beloved pair of jeans than Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit, which are backed by more than 6,000 positive reviews on Amazon. Made of 99% cotton and 1% spandex, this pair sits below the waist, and the legs are slightly tapered from the hips to the ankles for a more fitted cut. One reviewer says: “Great fit. True to size. Very comfortable. Like the fit better than what I've worn forever (501's and 505's.) Better cut in the waist. No bulk in the backside. Will buy more.” Available sizes: 26W x 29L — 42W x 32L, also includes 32W x 36L —36W x 36L for taller men

Available in 39 washes, including black and green, as well as a variety of distressed options