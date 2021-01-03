If you're looking for an outer layer with extra insulation, the best men's quilted jackets are designed for warmth without too much bulk. Often called puffer jackets or bomber jackets, they get their name because of the stuffing that's held in between the shell and the lining with a quilt-like stitching. That said, quilted jackets can vary widely in design, so before you buy anything, you should consider the materials, added features, and style of your selection.

The materials (both inside and out) are probably the most paramount deciding factor, as they'll dictate the insulation level and weather-resistance. Most quilted jackets have a polyester filling, which is a reliable, affordable option for trapping body heat and is generally water-resistant. However, for a little more money, you can get a down-filled jacket which packs down smaller than polyester and is usually warmer. Down is typically less water-resistant than synthetics, though. On the outside, you'll often find materials like cotton, nylon, and polyester. While cotton is breathable and soft, nylon and polyester are usually better-suited for water- and wind-resistance.

Scroll on for eight options that come in a range of colors and sizes, so you can find one that looks good while also locking in the warmth.

1. The basic one Dickies Water-Resistant Diamond Quilted Nylon Jacket Amazon $53 See On Amazon External fabric: 100% nylon Interior material: 65% polyester/35% cotton lining, polyester fill Judging by its 1,300-plus reviews and 4.7-star rating on Amazon, this Dickies quilted jacket is one of the best on the market. Its external nylon shell makes it both water-resistant and water-repellant, while its hand-warmer pockets and quilted polyester fill keep you warm. It's also machine-washable, so you can wear it while working, hiking, traveling, or any other dirty activity. Get it in black, navy, or brown. One reviewer says: "This is the best quality quilted jacket I have ever bought. Heavy duty smooth zipper, fabric is medium weight. Very comfortable for fall North Idaho weather. Big deep pockets and jacket is the perfect length. Color is dark brown. Size is accurate." Available sizes: Medium — 5X-Large

2. The most affordable Wrangler Authentics Quilted Flannel Shirt Jacket Amazon $28 See On Amazon External fabric: 100% cotton Interior material: 100% cotton lining, polyester fill While it's not necessarily the warmest, at less than $30 for most patterns, it's definitely the most affordable — and it's pretty stylish, too. This Wrangler quilted jacket looks a lot like a flannel thanks to its plaid patterning and dual chest pockets. That said, because it's insulated with polyester padding and lined with real brushed cotton, it'll keep you warm in moderately cold weather. The collared hood also helps. It's clear why it has thousands of perfect five-star ratings. However, it is not water-resistant. One reviewer says: "I love this jacket! It's very warm and comfortable, and looks awesome. Awesome jacket for the price. No complaints!" Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

3. The lightweight down jacket Tommy Hilfiger Puffer Jacket Amazon $90 See On Amazon External fabric: 100% nylon Interior material: down feather Down typically offers more warmth per ounce of filling than polyester, so for comfort without the bulk, consider Tommy Hilfiger's puffer jacket. It's offered in more than 30 different colors and patterns (including trendy ones like color-block and camouflage), so there are plenty of options to choose from. No matter which one you opt for, the nylon shell is durable and water-resistant, the appearance is sleek, the pockets are convenient, and the real feather down padding is extremely insulating. However, keep in mind that down is not usually a good choice for wet conditions, so if you live in an area prone to downpours, this might not be the best option. One reviewer says: "Lightweight but plenty warm! Nothing keeps you warm like a down jacket. I had a hard time finding one in my size (3X). This one arrived and it was just what I hoped it would be. It is so light weight and non-bulky. Couldn't be more pleased with this purchase." Available sizes: X-Small — 4X (including tall sizes)

4. The warmest one Tommy Hilfiger Quilted Arctic Bomber Jacket Amazon $112 See On Amazon External fabric: 85% polyester/15% cotton Interior material: 100% polyester lining, polyester fill "Jacket" typically refers to something a little lighter, but if you're looking for optimal warmth, go with this Tommy Hilfiger bomber jacket. It has several heat-retaining features including a water- and wind-resistant shell, thick down-alternative filling, and a detachable faux-fur hood. It also has several convenient pockets (with zippers) and comes in a number of colors. One reviewer says: "Just received it today and it looks very high quality, well made. Let there be no mistake this is a cold weather coat. We live in N. Michigan and it will be welcome when the temps drop below zero." Available sizes: X-Small — 4X (including tall sizes)

5. The one for wind Carhartt Men's Gilliam Jacket Amazon $100 See On Amazon External fabric: 100% Cordura nylon Interior material: 100% nylon lining, polyester fill Warm doesn't always mean wind-resistant, but if you're looking for an option that is, the Gilliam jacket from Carhartt fits the bill. In addition to its polyester fill (which helps with insulation), it also has a neck-hugging collar and a special Cordura nylon shell with built-in wind-fighting technology. As a result, even though it's on the thinner side, it still protects against the elements — and it has several zippered pockets to hold your essentials. One reviewer says: "So far I believe this is the best lightweight jacket I have purchased to date. Like it better than my Northface to be truthful. It is very warm and stops the wind. I love that it has a chest pocket and inside pockets as well." Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large (including tall sizes)

6. The light quilted one Levi's Stretch Cotton Diamond Quilted Shirt Jacket Amazon $80 See On Amazon External fabric: 100% cotton Interior material: 100% cotton flannel lining/polyester fill Sometimes quilted jackets can feel overly bulky, but that's not the case with the Diamond Quilted Shirt Jacket from Levi's. That's because it's made with a stretchy cotton material that moves with you, not to mention a flannel gingham lining instead of bulky padding. In short, it's flexible, breathable, and streamlined. However, it's not the best option to protect against rain and wind. One reviewer says: "Quality brand and looks awesome. Love how fits and looks." Available sizes: Small — 5X (including tall sizes)

7. The thick quilted hoodie Carhartt Quilted Flannel Hoodie Jacket Amazon $100 See On Amazon External fabric: 100% cotton Interior material: 100% polyester flannel lining For those who prefer the laidback look and feel of a hoodie, Carhartt's quilted jacket is the way to go. Its zipper, drawstring hood, split-kangaroo pocket, and rib-knit cuffs all give it the appearance of a classic hoodie — but it's much warmer. The water- and wind-repellant exterior, fleece lining, and quilted interior all help to keep you comfortable in cold weather. You can get it in six colors, and it comes backed by thousands of positive reviews and a 4.8-star rating overall. One reviewer says: "Can't beat a Carhartt. Material is tougher then expected. More like a jacket hoodie, though soft on the inside. Great product." Available sizes: Small - 5X-Large (including tall sizes)