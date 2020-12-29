The vaccine may be here, but most of us haven't gotten it yet. So as much as we're anticipating those glorious antibodies — and the opportunity to drink at a crowded bar agains — we'll have to wait. At least through the winter, the couch is your social hub. That being said, it might be time to upgrade your bar, especially for the New Year, since we (hopefully) have a lot to celebrate. What are best bottles of booze to get you buzzed this weekend, and through a quarantine winter? Here are out favorites.
My go-to for cocktails, Chartreuse boasts complex flavors composed of over 130 plants and herbs and flowers. If you want the recipe you’ll have to become a French Carthusian monk — they haven’t spilled any of the tea in centuries. So like me, drink like it’s 1605, add a bit to a hot chocolate for an herby spiked hot cocoa.