The vaccine may be here, but most of us haven't gotten it yet. So as much as we're anticipating those glorious antibodies — and the opportunity to drink at a crowded bar agains — we'll have to wait. At least through the winter, the couch is your social hub. That being said, it might be time to upgrade your bar, especially for the New Year, since we (hopefully) have a lot to celebrate. What are best bottles of booze to get you buzzed this weekend, and through a quarantine winter? Here are out favorites.