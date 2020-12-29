Ciroc

The best bottles of booze to pop on New Year's Eve

By Joseph Lamour

The vaccine may be here, but most of us haven't gotten it yet. So as much as we're anticipating those glorious antibodies — and the opportunity to drink at a crowded bar agains — we'll have to wait. At least through the winter, the couch is your social hub. That being said, it might be time to upgrade your bar, especially for the New Year, since we (hopefully) have a lot to celebrate. What are best bottles of booze to get you buzzed this weekend, and through a quarantine winter? Here are out favorites.

The Macallan Edition No. 6 Scotch Whisky
Macallan
$150

Those who know, just know: A pour of Macallan is like a massage for the soul. Edition No. 6, the last of this series, was created from a combination of casks that results in a melange of notes, including plum, orange, and cinnamon.

Solento Organic Tequila, Reposado
Solento
$66

This family-owned brand produces organic batches of tequila from a single estate, yielding a thoughtfully crafted reposado that's mildly sweet and delicious neat.

King St. Vodka
King Street
$30

This time, you can judge a book by its cover. This elegant bottle yields a 7x distilled, alkaline water-based vodka that, when chilled, goes down like water.

Vamonos Riendo Mezcal
Vamonos Riendo
$64.99

The agave used in this gently smoky mezcal grows for 14 years at 6,500 feet above sea level, which improves both the quality and your overall sipping experience. Make sure you have your orange slices and a sprinkle of Tajin on hand.

SelvaRey Chocolate Rum
SelvaRey
$34.99

You know Bruno Mars's rum is going to deliver and it does — especially the Chocolate rum, which is divine when blended into a coffee cocktail or on the rocks after dinner.

Wild Turkey Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey Barrel Proof Rare Breed
Wild Turkey
$59

You can't go wrong with whiskey on a wintry day, so why not go with a rare edition of a reliable classic to decompress from this trash year?

Chartreuse Green
Total Wine
$58.99

My go-to for cocktails, Chartreuse boasts complex flavors composed of over 130 plants and herbs and flowers. If you want the recipe you’ll have to become a French Carthusian monk — they haven’t spilled any of the tea in centuries. So like me, drink like it’s 1605, add a bit to a hot chocolate for an herby spiked hot cocoa.

I.W. Harper 15 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
I.W. Harper
$120

Founded in 1920, this brand's bourbon has a whole century's worth of knowledge on how to add luxury to your happy hour — something we welcome in 2021.

Prairie Organic Vodka 750 mL
Prairie Organic Spirits
$20

The Minnesota Spirits brand takes an organic, Gluten-free spin on the Russian invention, mixing melon and pear to give you the feeling of sipping farm fresh air—from inside your quarantine space.

Avaline Sparkling Wine
Avaline
$26

You can't go wrong with a little bit of bubbly, especially from a brand co-founded by Cameron Diaz, who notably is quite bubbly. And like Cameron Diaz, this wine is vegan — which not all wines are, weirdly.

Ciroc White Grape
Ciroc
$39

This white grape vodka — as refreshing as it sounds, served super cold — is white wine's has very cool, aloof cousin.

Hennessy Privilege Cognac VSOP
Moët Hennessy USA
$86

This pinnacle of cognac brands is the definition of French luxury, and one of its crown jewels is this classic cognac with notes of honey, cinnamon, and vanilla.

Apothic Inferno
Apothic Wine
$15

With a very punk rock name, this red wine is aged in whiskey barrels, making it an intense and multi-layered imbibing experience.

Cinzano Prosecco
Cinzano
$10

A super affordable bottle of fun, this effervescent bevy makes the budget conscious able to enjoy sparkling wine at other hours than the stroke of midnight.

Patròn Estate Release
Patròn
$108

This limited edition Blanco is crafted from agave that was cultivated from Atotonilco el Alto, a region of Mexico that yields blue agave with rare, distinct flavors. Do yourself a favor: Skip the blender and sip this one on the rocks with a slice of lime.

Don Papa 10 Year Aged Rum
Don Papa
$70

This limited edition dark rum is aged in re-charred ex-bourbon barrels, resulting in a sweet, vanilla-forward flavor profile — perfect for a rum punch that'll make you feel — even for a few minutes — that you're in a coronavirus-free tropical paradise.

Jane Walker Blended Malt Scotch Whiskey
Johnnie Walker
$42

Created by master blender Emma Walker in 2018, this smooth scotch is smoky, bold, and perfect with either an ice cube or a few drops of water, which tend to make the vanilla and orange notes more pronounced.

Aviation American Gin
Aviation Gin
$33

This bottle is perfect for the novice gin drinker, since its juniper base (which can sometimes taste a bit medicinal) is tempered with a blend of botanicals including lavender, anise seed, and dried orange peel.

Lalo Tequila Blanco
Lalo
$53

A good Blanco like this one will give you the mild, sweet and citrusy notes you deserve on a cozy evening in, plus a clean buzz without the hangover (unless you're enjoying it a little too much).

Lagavulin 8 Year Islay Single Malt Scotch Whiskey
Lagavulin
$58

If you're not afraid of little smoke, this is the scotch to warm you this winter. Smooth and just peaty enough, this one is a fan favorite of scotch drinkers for both the versatility and the price.

Skyside Chardonnay 2018
Skyside
$22

This chardonnay — light, crisp, and mildly fruity — is the perfect compliment to hearty and comforting winter fare like roasted chicken or baked salmon.

Mulholland New World Gin
Mulholland Distilling
$32

This 6-times distilled, gluten-free gin is crafted with the utmost care, and is best enjoyed with tonic, where its floral notes mingle with bubbles in the most festive way

Basil Hayden's 10 Year Old Bourbon Whiskey
Basil Hayden's
$132

For the bourbon newbies: Aging a whiskey the right way takes the flavor from a Honda to a Maserati. And Basil Hayden's is a veteran in the game.

Stags’ Leap Winery 2017 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon
Stags' Leap
$60

The perfect accompaniment to a thick burger or a New York Strip, this full-bodied cab yields warm notes of blackberry and currant.

BiFrost Winter Ale [6-pack]
Elysian Brewing Company
$11

If you're going to pop beer bottles this quarantine winter, go unique or go home. This pale malt is delightfully hoppy, floral, and warm.

Tank Garage Winery Hip Hop Gift Set
Tank Garage Winery
$95

This 2-bottle set of Sierra Foothills reds are both decadent, warming, and vibrant on their own. But in this vintage-inspired gift set, they transform into a gift any old-school hip hop head would appreciate.

Air Vodka
Air Company
$75

Holding the title of "world's most sustainable vodka," Air is smooth as hell too — several times distilled and gluten-free.

Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut with "Happy Holidays" Gift Box
Moët Hennessy USA
$57

Always a classic and always the precursor to a sustainable and effervescent buzz, you never go wrong when you gift a friend (or yourself) a bottle of this bubbly.