The list of celebrities who support Bernie Sanders is really, really long
On Super Tuesday tomorrow, voters in 14 different states will decide the next phase of the Democratic primary race. Joe Biden scored a big win in South Carolina over the weekend, but Bernie Sanders remains the candidate to beat. With Mayor Pete and Amy Klobuchar out of the race, will moderates coalesce around Biden to keep a Democratic Socialist off the ticket in November? Could Elizabeth Warren pull off a late-in-the game resurgence? Or will the Bernie campaign’s youthful energy inspire the nation?
As anyone who pinned hopes and dreams on the 2016 election will tell you, it can be hard to gauge how voters really feel and, thus, predict these things. Social media and who we follow have largely turned our timelines into echo chambers.
A staggering number of highly-influential people in Hollywood and beyond have thrown their weight behind one particular candidate this election cycle. Tom Hanks and Cher may “believe” in a Biden candidacy… but overwhelmingly, celebrities feel the Bern. Stars like Ariana Grande, Bon Iver, Cardi B, Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber, Jack Nickolson, Lil Yachty, Lizzo, Spike Lee, Tessa Thompson… (the list literally goes on and on and on…) are all vocal Sanders supporters.
Stars aren’t just endorsing Sanders, they’re actively showing up for the candidate. Over the weekend, Kid Cudi was spotted at the Los Angeles rally for Sanders that drew more than 17,000 people. He posted a selfie cheesing with comedian Sarah Silverman, who was there to perform. They were hardly the lone celebrities in attendance: Chuck D, legendary frontman of Public Enemy, did a 30-minute set that, fittingly, included “Fight the Power.”
Bands started lining up to play at Sanders rallies in key states en masse earlier this year. The Strokes headlined a rally in New Hampshire; Bon Iver and Vampire Weekend each performed ahead of the Iowa caucuses. Kim Gordon, singer and bassist of Sonic Youth, opted to pound the pavement for Bernie. She invited her more than 300,000 Instagram followers to join her canvassing door-to-door in the San Fernando Valley in February.
Sure, it’s cool to attend a political rally and have it double as an indie rock concert. And imagine answering the door to find Kim Gordon on your porch! I’d faint. But at the end of the election cycle, will the glitz and glamour matter? Nate Sloan, professor of musicology at USC, told the Los Angeles Times he thinks celebrities’ political impact is diluted these days thanks to social media. Once, the support of famous musicians was essential to boost a candidate’s profile; Bruce Springsteen performed in support of the Democratic presidential frontrunner for decades, for example. Now, that’s not always the case.
“We’ve seen examples where certain artists making public statements about politics backfired,” Sloan said. “Lady Gaga was actually used by Trump in 2016 for her support of a Democratic candidate, and that became a rallying cry for how many people didn’t like her.”
By contrast, the right sort of Sanders celebrity endorsement could help the candidate win over a tricky demographic. “Neil Young has a fan base that’s somewhat older, probably white, probably male — a lot of people who would be voting for Trump,” Sloan added. “Perhaps his letter may have more impact than one coming from Lady Gaga.”
Here’s a list of all the notable stars who’ve endorsed Bernie Sanders so far:
Adam McKay
Alana Evans, president of the Adult Performers Actors Guild
Anderson Paak
Ani DiFranco
Ariana Grande
Belinda Carlisle
Best Coast
Boots Riley
Brad Corrigan/Dispatch
Brandi Carlile
Buffy Sainte-Marie
Cardi B
Cat Power
Chloë Sevigny
Cole Sprouse
Cynthia Nixon
Caroline Calloway
Dan Deacon
Danny DeVito
Danny Glover
Dave Bautista
David Cross
Deerhoof
Devendra Banhart
Dick Van Dyke
Diet Cig
Emily Ratajkowski
Eric Andre
Eve Ensler
Ezra Koenig/Vampire Weekend
Ezra Miller
Hailey Bieber
Hari Nef
H. Jon Benjamin
How to Dress Well
Jaboukie Young-White
Jack Nicholson
Jack White
Jackson Browne
James Cromwell (the actor from Babe)
Jason Mraz
Jeff Koons
Jim Jarmusch
Joe Rogan
John Cusack
John Mulaney
Josh Hutcherson
Juliana Huxtable
Julian Casablancas/The Strokes
Julianna Barwick
Justin Long
Justin Vernon/Bon Iver
Kara Walker
Ken Jennings, the #JeopardyGOAT champ
Killer Mike
Kim Gordon/Sonic Youth
Lady Bunny
Lykke Li
Lil Yachty
Lizzo
Local Natives
Lucy Dacus
Mark Ruffalo
Meredith Graves/Perfect Pussy
M.I.A.
Michael Moore
Miley Cyrus
Milla Jovovich
Mike Gordon/Phish
Mykki Blanco
Neil Young
Nellie McKay
Noname
Nora Jones
Perfume Genius
Portugal. The Man
Public Enemy (but not Flavor Flav)
Pussy Riot
Raffi Cavoukian (children’s musician, of “Baby Beluga” fame!)
Rhea Perlman
Rob Delaney
Ryan McGinley
Sarah Silverman
Shailene Woodley
Sheer Mag
Sky Ferreira
Soccer Mommy
Spike Lee
Susan Sarandon
Tessa Thompson
Thomas Middleditch
TI
Tim Heidecker
Vic Mensa
Werner Herzog
Zedd
Zola Jesus