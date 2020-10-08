There is now an 'Animal Crossing' clothing line

Like Animal Crossing so much you wish you could wear it? Now you can, as Australian-based clothing designer BlackMilk and Nintendo have teamed up to bring Animal Crossing fans a delightful splash of color into their non-digital lives with a new clothing line. The collab shines with adorable, playful styles featuring familiar characters like Timmy and Tommy Nook, K.K. Slider, and Isabelle, as well as vibrant prints of flowers, fruits, and the Animal Crossing leaf. The collection will launch on BlackMilk's website at 5 PM EST on October 12.

As you may be aware, people really, really like Animal Crossing. And because stock is limited, the company recommends hitting their online store as soon as it's available to make sure you get the size and style you want. Treat it like a Supreme drop, basically.

BlackMilk Clothing/Nintendo Co., Ltd.

BlackMilk Clothing/Nintendo Co., Ltd.

BlackMilk Clothing/Nintendo Co., Ltd.

The previews of the lineup show a handful of really neat ways New Horizons players can bring their creativity and awesome sense of design into the real world.

BlackMilk Clothing/Nintendo Co., Ltd.

BlackMilk Clothing/Nintendo Co., Ltd.

BlackMilk Clothing/Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Judging by BlackMilk's other collabs with Nintendo — their Pokémon and Super Mario collections — you can probably expect the prices to range from around $42-$100.

It's definitely on the expensive side if you're not used to buying branded merch, but it's kinda average when compared to other official Nintendo apparel that can reach up to $70. BlackMilk's cheerful designs and patterns really stand out, too, making them a refreshing departure from what you'd find on the Nintendo store.

BlackMilk Clothing/Nintendo Co., Ltd.

BlackMilk Clothing/Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Also, look: there are $120 Slack sneakers up for sale. They are out there charging people over a hundred dollars to wear constant reminders of work on their feet.

At least Animal Crossing is something fun.