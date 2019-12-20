Winter running gear to make exercising in the cold more bearable

Travel, parties, and family get-togethers make it hard enough to squeeze in exercise— especially an outside run, which is therapeutic for many — during the holidays. In most parts of the US, the cold poses yet another obstacle. Besides dragging yourself out of the warm, cozy cocoon you've created on the couch, you need to dress warmly without overheating, a delicate feat — or resort to running on a treadmill (the worst). Check out Mic’s gift guide for winter running gear to help your loved one hit their weekly mileage goals, no matter how low the mercury dips.

The weightless windbreaker North Face Flight Futurelight Jacket North Face $280 See on North Face The special nanofibers in this jacket are cold and water-resistant, but their breathability prevents overheating, while their softness and lightness enable easy mobility. Reflective trim keeps you visible after daylight, and drawstrings allow you to tighten and loosen the bottom hem and hood to your liking. Both the men and women’s jacket come in black and bright green — in case you feel like adding a tropical flair to your snowy run.

The storm-ready jacket Asics Lite Show 2 Winter Jacket Asics $145 See on Asics This waterproof, wind-resistant softshell jacket also has reflective print that keeps you visible to drivers and others, crucial in the fall and winter months, when the sky darkens early. Front pockets provide storage for honey sticks — alleged superfuel for runners — and other necessities. The women’s jacket comes in black and lavender gray, while the men’s jacket comes in black and teal.

The vest Reebok Outerwear Thermowarm Hybrid Down Vest Reebok $120 See on Reebok The duck down sewn into this water-repellant vest helps your core stay warm, without making you look like a marshmallow. Front pockets offer ample storage, while the slim fit and geometric stitching pattern keep you looking fresh. The women’s vest comes in black and light indigo, the men’s vest in black and army green.

The joggers Lululemon Switch Up Pant Lululemon $118 See at Lululemon These joggers are made from sweat-wicking, quick-drying fabric that will keep you warm and dry during outdoor training. Slim but not too form-fitting, with a breathable, non-elastic waistband and handy pockets, they come in three neutral hues: black, gray, and olive green.

The socks Drymax Cold Weather Running Socks [3 pairs] Amazon $33 See on Amazon These calf-length running socks are woven from special fibers that absorb less heat from the body than those found in typical running socks. An additional insulating layer sits atop the shin, which DryMax says the windchill makes especially cold. You can buy in red, green, and black in both men and women’s sizes.

The gloves Brooks Nightlife Gloves Brooks $55 See on Brooks Waterproof and wind-resistant, these gloves will keep your hands toasty and dry on even the most blustery runs. Reflective material allows drivers and others to spot you from a distance

The new-school sneaker Brooks Ghost 12 GTX Brooks Running $160 See on Brooks For some next-level cold protection, the Ghost 12 GTX has all of the arch support Brooks promises, as well as a waterproof GORE-TEX® upper (the part of the shoe that covers the toes, the top and sides of the foot, and the back of the heel) to keep your feet dry when you're running through 4-day old, disconcertingly yellow slush. They come in both men's and women's sizes.

The classic sneaker Quest 2 Running Shoe Nike $75 See on DSW Part of the rush of sticking to your outdoor running path, even when it's freezing out, is the comfort of familiarity. These kicks echo that sentiment: They're light, supportive (thanks to a thick, intuitive, midsole) and comforting — a tried-and-true go-to.

The aftercare Hypervolt Plus Massage Gun Hyperice $349 See on Hyperice Percussive massagers look like robot guns from the future, but they're actually intuitive devices that roll out your muscles to decrease soreness (imagine a foam roller on Red Bull), helping you recover faster and increasing your range of motion — all crucial to a running regimen. The Hypervolt Plus has sensory technology to accurately address muscle tension post-run, and it promotes circulation. Plus, Noami Osaka uses it. A worthy investment? We think so.

The headphones Powerbeats Pro Beats was $250 $199 See on Beats You won't be able to get your mind off the cold without a fire running playlist and light, high-quality headphones to enjoy it on. These won't slip off, they work for nine hours without needing to be charged, and are sweat (and rain/snow) resistant.