50 dope products Amazon reviewers are nerding out over

Amazon inspires some pretty dramatic reviews — some of them are not so flattering to the product, and others? Well, you'd think they were sent down from above. These dope products on Amazon fall into the latter category, with thousands of buyers nerding out over just how good they are. Example? One reviewer wrote that she is "OBSESSED" with the acupressure mat on this list, and another person reported that a cast iron skillet "has literally changed my life. I use it EVERYDAY." (Yep — it turns out that when people are passionate about products, they tend to hit the caps lock key.)

There's lots more to be had too, with items running the full gamut of what the internet has to offer — a smart Bluetooth jump rope to help you kickstart your workout routine, a hydrating face cream that offers a low-effort way to take care of your skin, and a quartet of Wi-Fi light bulbs that let you voice control your lighting, or even operate it remotely from a phone app.

So if you're ready to nerd out over the best Amazon has to offer, scroll on for these products that fans swear by (and get ready to swear by them yourself).

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

01 The smart jump rope that keeps track of workout stats Amazon TANGRAM Smart Jump Rope $40 See On Amazon This smart jump rope doesn't just give you a great cardio workout, it also acts as your very own personal trainer. The Bluetooth-enabled jump rope connects to a phone app that keeps track of stats like time, workout history, and jump count. You can even unlock rewards when you set personal records or compete with friends digitally.

02 These eucalyptus shower steamers that'll clear your head Amazon BodyRestore Shower Steamers (15 Count) $30 See On Amazon Start your day off on the right foot with these stress-releasing shower steamers. Infused with natural mint and eucalyptus essential oils, they release vapors the minute the water hits them, filling your shower with aromatherapeutic scents. They're also great for cold and allergy season, since eucalyptus is known to help relieve sinus congestion.

03 A strainer that clips onto the side of your pots Amazon Kitchen Gizmo Strainer $16 See On Amazon Draining a big batch of pasta is no small feat, but this strainer frees up a hand that would otherwise be occupied by a colander, which makes the whole process a whole lot easier. It clips onto any bowl, pot, or pan, and when you're done using it, collapses flat for compact storage.

04 This hot honey that reviewers put on everything Amazon Mike's Hot Honey $10 See On Amazon If you're looking for a new favorite sauce, Mike's Hot Honey might be it. Combining the sweetness of honey with the spice of chilis, this certified cult-favorite has earned a 4.7-star overall rating after more than 30,000 reviews, with foodies praising the fact that it's got "the right touch of heat" without being overpowering. Try it on pizza, buttered toast, and fried chicken, or try it with cocktails or as an accompaniment to cheese.

05 The acne patches that help clear up breakouts Amazon Mighty Patch Hydrocolloid Acne Patches (36 Count) $13 See On Amazon Breakouts are a fact of life, but you can clear them up fast with these acne patches. Made from hydrocolloid dressing, the transparent patches absorb oil and impurities and protect blemishes from any dirt or pollutants. That means you can keep irritation (and redness) to a minimum while you let your blemish heal.

06 This veggie chopper that speeds up meal prep Amazon Fullstar Vegetable Chopper $24 See On Amazon This highly rated vegetable chopper makes quick work of onions, zucchini, potatoes, and more — just place your vegetable on the chopping tray and press down on the lid. Along with the 5-cup collection tray, it comes with interchangeable stainless steel blade inserts for chopping, dicing, and spiralizing. Plus, the whole setup is dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.

07 An acupressure mat that promotes sleep and relaxation Amazon ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set $25 See On Amazon This acupressure mat and pillow set claims to do many things, from promoting a good night's sleep and relaxing sore muscles to relieving headache discomfort... and the fact is — it works. (I can personally attest to it.) Made from plant-based foam, it features thousands of small acu-points that help to promote circulation and full-body wellness.

08 This sonic facial brush that cleanses pores Amazon EZBASICS Facial Cleansing Brush $19 See On Amazon If you want to really clean out your pores, you need the right tool. This rechargeable sonic cleansing brush offers a deep-cleaning session that exfoliates the top layer of skin to clear your pores. Designed to fit comfortably in the palm of your hand, it's made from waterproof silicone that's resistant to germ buildup.

09 This sunrise alarm clock that wakes you up gradually Amazon JALL Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock $34 See On Amazon If early mornings aren't your strong suit, you'll love this sunrise alarm clock. The digital clock gradually brightens before the alarm goes off, so your body (and brain) get used to the idea that it's just about time to wake up. There's a snooze function (essential) as well as FM radio and seven alarm sound options.

10 These smart light bulbs that give you tons of options Amazon SYLVANIA Wi-Fi Smart Light Bulbs (4-Pack) $35 See On Amazon Upgrade your home's lighting setup with these smart light bulbs. They're compatible with both Alexa and Goggle Home, so you can utilize voice commands to set scenes, put them on timers, or toggle between warm white, neutral white, and daylight modes. (No smart home assistant? You can also just use the compatible phone app.) They're also available in a multicolored option if you're looking for the whole rainbow spectrum.

11 A breakfast sandwich maker for meals to go Amazon Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker $25 See On Amazon For a quick morning meal you can take to go, check out this breakfast sandwich maker. The compact machine has multiple layers of cooking plates that toast bread, fry eggs, melt cheese, and heat up pre-cooked ham, bacon, or sausage. It takes just five minutes, and everything is dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.

12 The bidet you can install yourself Amazon Veken Toilet Bidet $30 See On Amazon Give your bathroom a luxe upgrade (and cut back on your toilet paper use) with this bidet. It has dual nozzles, both of which are self-cleaning, and a water pressure control valve that's easy to adjust. Plus, it's a breeze to install — it fits most toilets, comes with all the hardware, and assembles in just about 20 minutes.

13 The blue light-blocking glasses Amazon Gaoye Blue Light Blocking Glasses (3 Pack) $10 See On Amazon These non-prescription computer glasses can help shield your eyes from the glare of your screen, which can potentially reduce eyestrain and headaches. They may even help you get a better night's sleep (blue light is known to disrupt your circadian rhythm). And reviewers love them. One said, "I'm an indie game developer and spend hours each day staring at two side-by-side computer screens and kept getting headaches after working for a few hours. [...] Turned out my headaches were apparently from eye strain, because after picking up a 3-pack of these [...] I sat down in front of my computer and...no more headaches. They work. GET THEM."

14 A milk frother for at home-coffee drinks Amazon Zulay Milk Frother $11 See On Amazon Yes, you can use this milk frother to create lattes and cappuccinos, but you can also use it to make cocktails, mix Bulletproof coffee, blend powder supplements, and even aerate eggs before scrambling. It operates via AA batteries, and the one-touch operation makes it a no-brainer to use.

15 15.These cooking utensils that reviewers swear by Amazon OXO Good Grips Silicone Utensil Set (3 Pieces) $25 See On Amazon These silicone cooking utensils have earned a near-perfect 4.8-star rating on Amazon, thanks to ingenious design specs that make food prep just a little bit easier. The set comes with a cooking spoon that can both chop and stir, a spatula that glides easily under food, and a ladle for scooping and serving. All the utensils have flexible polished edges that don't leave a single bit of food behind.

16 An all-in-one face cream for a low-effort skin care Amazon ACURE Radically Rejuvenating Whipped Night Cream $17 See On Amazon Acure's Radically Rejuvenating face cream is a great way to take care of your skin without putting a lot of effort into it. The apply-and-go formula is made with moisturizing ingredients to hydrate dry skin, along with vitamin C, peptides, and ferulic acid, which may help to stimulate skin cell turnover and promote an even tone.

17 The popular tortilla blanket Amazon mermaker Burritos Tortilla Blanket $20 See On Amazon If you've ever joked about wrapping yourself up like a burrito, now's your chance to actually do it. This burrito blanket is ultra-soft, and has an impressively realistic-looking tortilla print on both sides. If burritos aren't your thing, you can opt for other designs like pizza, Belgian waffle, or chocolate chip cookie blankets.

18 This silk pillowcase that maintains a cool temperature Amazon ALASKA BEAR Silk Pillowcase $24 See On Amazon An essential luxury, this silk pillowcase stays cool to the touch all night long, and the smooth texture helps prevent pillow creases on your skin while you sleep. Plus, that same slippery texture has hair benefits too — unlike cotton pillowcases that can catch on strands like Velcro, silk lets them glide across, helping to reduce the chances of breakage.

19 These reusable food storage bags that reduce plastic waste Amazon ANPRO Reusable Storage Bags (11-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Foregoing disposable food storage bags is a great way to reduce your plastic bags, and these reusable bags make for a fantastic replacement. The leakproof bags feature tight locking seals to maintain food's freshness, and they're freezer-safe for long-term storage. The seven-piece set comes with a variety of sandwich, snack, and freezer bags.

20 The cast iron skillet that'll transform your cooking Amazon Lodge Cast Iron Skillet $23 See On Amazon A good cast iron skillet will upgrade your home cooking skills by infusing your food with more flavor and producing more consistent results. This cast iron skillet comes from time-tested brand Lodge and has garnered a 4.7-star overall rating after more than 95,000 reviews. The 10.25-inch skillet comes with a heat-proof handle holder, and it's also available in nine other sizes.

21 A best-selling book that helps you break bad habits Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones $12 See On Amazon In this New York Times best seller, author James Clear breaks down the psychology of bad habits (sneak peak: It's not you, it's actually just having the wrong system for changing your everyday routines). The highly praised book offers strategies and ideas for small behavior tweaks that make it possible to break long-held bag habits while instilling the new ones you want to have.

22 A lightweight gel cream that hydrates without greasiness Amazon Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel-Cream $15 See On Amazon If your face is in need of some intense hydration — but you don't like the feeling of heavy, goopy creams — this lightweight gel is a great alternative. It's made with hyaluronic acid, an all-star moisturizing ingredient that draws water to skin and locks it in for hydration that lasts all day. The fan-favorite formula is fragrance-free, oil-free, and non-comedogenic.

23 The food scissors that slice without a hassle Amazon Clever Cutter Kitchen Scissors $16 See On Amazon Instead of hauling out a full-size cutting board and knife, allow these kitchen scissors to streamline your cooking routine. The ergonomically designed tool has a mini built-in cutting board and stainless steel blades, so you can snip fruits, veggies, and more directly into your salad bowl or saucepan. Plus, it comes with a julienne peeler and cleaning brush that reaches into all the crevices.

24 These charging cables that are resistant to fraying Amazon APFEN 90-Degree iPhone Chargers (3-Pack) $13 See On Amazon These right-angle charging cables plug into your phone sideways, which means they'll be less likely to fray after being plugged in from weird angles. They're also a great way to keep cords out of the way when you're playing games. The set comes with three 10-foot cables made from durable braided nylon.

25 The shower hair catcher with upgraded design specs Amazon TubShroom Bathtub Hair Catcher $14 See On Amazon Keep your shower drain clog-free with this hair catcher that wraps strands around a cylinder for easy removal. Plus, it's got a great design hack: It's perforated throughout to allow water to drain — which means you won't be standing in an ankle-deep lake while you shampoo.

26 The universal tool that will help you fix things around the house Amazon KUSONKEY Universal Socket Tool $12 See On Amazon This universal socket tool is a great all-around product to have on hand for those times when you have to put together furniture, hang shelves, or fix things around the house. The adjustable hex head can fit almost any nut, bolt, or screw, and you can attach it directly to your impact driver.

27 The barista-approved travel coffee maker Amazon AeroPress Coffee and Espresso Maker $30 See On Amazon If you're a coffee nerd, you know about the AeroPress, a travel coffee maker that churns out a barista-worthy, espresso-like brew. Amazon reviewers are obsessed with this brewing method, which ensures a smooth coffee without a trace of bitterness. It boasts a near-perfect 4.8-star overall rating from over 12,000 Amazon shoppers.

28 The wildly popular countertop egg cooker Amazon DASH Rapid Egg Cooker $20 See On Amazon Over 29,000 Amazon shoppers have given the Dash egg cooker a five-star rating, which is a serious endorsement. Fans love that this can cook eggs just about any way you want them, from poached to soft boiled to scrambled, without taking up an extra burner on your stove. It comes in five colors, and can cook up to six eggs at a time.

29 The set of organic wool dryer balls Amazon SnugPad Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Wool dryer balls can help reduce the time it takes for your clothes to dry, and they also keep them soft and free from static. These extra-large dryer balls are made from organic wool, and are unscented, so they're great for anyone with sensitive skin. They'll last for over 1,000 loads of laundry.

30 The hotel-worthy memory foam pillow Amazon LinenSpa Shredded Memory Foam Pillow $20 See On Amazon This luxe memory foam pillow is made from a moldable combination of shredded foam and gel beads that can adjust to suit the contours of your body while also keeping you cool on hot nights. It comes with a machine-washable cotton cover, and has a medium firmness that's great for most sleep styles.

31 The personal heater that can sit on your desk Amazon Brightown Mini Desk Heater $20 See On Amazon Never suffer through a day in a freezing office again with this personal desk heater. This low-wattage ceramic heater plugs into a standard outlet, and has a bright orange cover and a compact design that makes it great for offices or travel. It has an automatic shutoff function, and runs very quiet.

32 The highly-rated spice rack Amazon DecoBros Spice Rack $25 See On Amazon A good spice rack is a kitchen organization essential, and this one has a glowing overall 4.7-star rating from thousands of Amazon shoppers. It's made from metal with a chrome finish, and can hold up to 18 standard glass spice jars. It also comes with a set of labels so you can keep track of what's in your jars.

33 These battery-powered emergency lanterns Amazon MalloMe Battery Powered Camping Lanterns (2-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Whether you live somewhere with frequent power outages or love to go camping or on night hikes, a pair of battery-powered lanterns is great to have on hand. They work with AA batteries, which are not included, and are made from plastic, so you won't need to worry about them shattering if they're dropped.

34 The rugged duffle bag that can fit so much stuff Amazon Under Armour Duffle Bag $40 See On Amazon You can use this Under Armor duffle bag for gym days or long weekend trips. With a 42 liter capacity, there's plenty of room for shoes, extra clothes, snacks, and then some. It has a rugged, water-resistant exterior, an adjustable carrying strap, a padded top handle, and durable zipper closures.

35 The fan-favorite personal grooming kit Amazon Remington All-in-One Lithium-Powered Grooming Kit (8 Pieces) $17 See On Amazon This Remmington beard trimmer is a great all-in-one personal grooming tool. It's powered by a lithium battery, which is included, and it also comes with a carrying case and multiple attachments so you can customize your shave. It boasts over 26,500 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who say it offers incredible value for the price.

36 A pack of LED night lights you can use anywhere Amazon Mr. Beams LED Night Lights (3-Pack) $26 See On Amazon Stick these LED night lights wherever you need a little extra illumination. They emit a warm, soft glow at just 20 Lumens, which is enough to provide safety lighting if you're getting up to go to the bathroom, but isn't so bright that it will disturb your natural sleep patterns.

37 The nonstick baking mats that make cleanup a breeze Amazon Amazon Basics Nonstick Baking Mats (2-Pack) $14 See On Amazon These popular silicone baking mats have earned thousands of positive reviews from Amazon shoppers who love how easy they make it to clean up after a baking project. Their nonstick surfaces are also perfect for baking cookies, macaron shells, and anything else you can dream up. They fit standard half-sheet baking pans, and come in a pack of two.

38 The pan that makes perfect silver dollar pancakes Amazon Nordic Ware Pancake Pan $32 See On Amazon Make a whole stack of tiny pancakes at once with this nonstick pancake pan, which has seven individual cavities for making perfect pancakes. It's made from cast aluminum with a nonstick coating, and is compatible for use with most cooktops, including induction surfaces. Note that it must be washed by hand.

39 This handy multi-tool that's so useful Amazon Swiss+Tech Folding Multi-Tool $22 See On Amazon This stainless steel multi-tool is useful in so many different situations, since it has multiple screwdriver heads, hex drivers, and wrenches as well as a pry bar, nail file, and an LED flashlight in case you have to fix something in the dark. It has a compact, folding design, so you can always keep it stashed in your car or a tote bag.

40 The fabric shaver that keeps your knitwear looking like new Amazon BEAUTURAL Fabric Shaver and Lint Remover $13 See On Amazon Prolong the life of your knitwear with this electric fabric shaver, which removes lint, fuzz, and pilling without damaging your clothing. It's powered by AA batteries, so you can take it with you anywhere, and comes with replacement blades in case the originals start to get dull after regular use. This fabric shaver boasts five-star ratings from over 32,000 Amazon shoppers.

41 A set of wrinkle-resistant bedsheets Amazon Mellanni Bedsheets $36 See On Amazon Amazon reviewers are obsessed with these microfiber bedsheets, which have an impressive overall 4.5-star rating from a whopping 224,000 shoppers. The four-piece set comes with a top sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, and the brushed polyester microfiber fabric feels luxurious to sleep on all year round. Since they're made from a synthetic fabric, they're both wrinkle- and stain-resistant.

42 The cult-favorite spin mop Amazon O-Cedar Easywring Mop and Bucket $44 See On Amazon Keep your floors sparkling clean with this inexpensive spin mop, which comes with a bucket that has a foot pedal you can use to wring out the microfiber mop head hands-free. There's also a splash guard inside the bucket, and and the flexible mop head can get into hard-to-reach corners. Over 77,000 shoppers have given this mop set an overall 4.7-star rating.

43 The beard balm that's made from natural ingredients Amazon Honest Amish Beard Balm $12 See On Amazon This popular beard balm has more than 18,000 five-star ratings on Amazon from shoppers who are obsessed with its softening properties, and the spicy clove, anise, and cedar scent. It's made entirely from natural ingredients, and fans say that it has actually helped them to grow a longer, fuller beard.

44 The tiny shelf that fits on top of your wall outlets Amazon BeraTek Single Wall Outlet Shelf $7 See On Amazon This small wall outlet shelf is so useful, you'll wonder how you ever lived without one. Just remove the existing faceplate from your outlet and replace it with this one, which includes a shelf that's the perfect size to hold an electric toothbrush, a small night light, a smartphone, or other small items that you might want to keep near a power source.

45 The game of cornhole you can pack and take on a road trip Amazon Himal Portable Cornhole Game $35 See On Amazon This collapsible cornhole game is perfect for vacations, camping trips, and beach days. It comes with eight bean bags, two collapsible cornhole boards, eight takes, and a convenient carrying case so you can pack it up and take it anywhere you might want a casual outdoor game to play with your family or friends.

46 The food-safe disposable fruit fly trap Amazon Aunt Fannie's FlyPunch Fruit Fly Trap $8 See On Amazon If your kitchen is invaded by fruit flies in the warmer months, get one of these fruit fly traps, which contains no harsh chemicals and uses natural ingredients like vinegar to trap flies inside the bottle. A single trap is good for around 30 days of use, and it's safe to use near food as long as you follow the instructions.

47 The white noise machine that's just $20 Amazon Big Red Rooster White Noise Machine $20 See On Amazon This cheap white noise machine works so well that over 16,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating. It has six different sound settings, including ocean, thunder, rain, and classic white noise. It can work with both AAA batteries as well as an AC adapter, and features an automatic shutoff timer.

48 The sheer mineral sunscreen that won't leave a white cast Amazon Neutrogena SPF-50 Sheer Zinc Mineral Sunscreen $10 See On Amazon Wearing SPF is an important part of any skincare routine, whether or not you spend a lot of time outdoors. This mineral face sunscreen goes on sheer and won't leave a white cast or a greasy feel, so it's great for everyday use on all skin types. It has broad spectrum SPF 50 protection, and is hypoallergenic.

49 The flameless lighter you can use almost anywhere Amazonn VICHYIE Electric Arc Lighter $9 See On Amazon An electric arc lighter is a great alternative to traditional lighters since it produces no flame, so you can use it in a wider variety of situations. The elongated head of the lighter is flexible, so you can bend it and change the angle, and you can recharge it with the included USB cable.