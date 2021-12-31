Whether you’ve got an important interview or a wedding to attend, the best non-iron dress shirts can help you arrive looking polished and prepared. Like standard dress shirts, non-iron options come in a range of cuts, colors, and patterns, so you can find one that’s comfortable and fits your style preferences. Here are a few things to consider while you shop for a non-iron dress shirt.

First, in order for a dress shirt to truly be “non-iron” it needs to be treated with a special solution during manufacturing. With the exception of one option that’s only wrinkle-resistant, all of the shirts on this list fall into that category. (Keep in mind that no-iron shirts are machine washable, but as a rule, they should be tumble-dried on a low setting — and never dry cleaned — to preserve the integrity of the non-iron solution.) Beyond that, these shirts come in a range of materials, and many of them are blended for the best of all worlds. For example, cotton is cool and breathable, polyester and nylon are superior at wicking sweat, and bamboo is soft to to the touch. If you want something that’s comfortable to move in, opt for a shirt blended with elastane or spandex for added stretch.

You can find no-iron dress shirts in a range of styles, from regular-fit options that look classic and traditional, to slim-fit shirts that have a more modern, tailored aesthetic. Keep in mind that style choices like plaid and gingham patterns tend to have a slightly more casual vibe, while details like French cuffs will upgrade the dressy factor.

Thanks to their superior convenience, the best non-iron dress shirts are an easy addition to your closet. Scroll on for a selection of top picks.

01 The one with the most size & style options Amazon Dockers Signature Comfort Flex Shirt $23 See On Amazon Whether you’re looking for a standard shirt or a big and tall fit, Dockers’ Comfort Flex shirt is offered in the widest range of sizes, and it has a bigger variety of styles, too — choose from solids, plaids, gingham, and more. Made with a blend of cotton, polyester, and 4% elastane, the non-iron shirt offers a good deal of stretch that moves with your body. The collar buttons down, and the chest pocket has a small Dockers brand emblem. One reviewer wrote: “Because it is a nice cotton-polyester blend, it really and truly does not need ironing if you run the [dryer] at a low temp setting and pull it out as soon as the dryer cycle is done. Since I really hate ironing, that is a big deal -- in fact, I brought a second shirt like it in a different color.” Available sizes: Small — 6X-Large (big and tall options available)

Available colors and styles: 49

02 The one designed for traveling Amazon Van Heusen Traveler Stretch Non-Iron Shirt $17 See On Amazon One reviewer wrote that Van Heusen’s line of Traveler non-iron shirts are “the absolute best shirts in the world,” and for good reason. Each shirt is made from a breathable and moisture-wicking blend of cotton and polyester, along with 4% spandex for a good amount of stretch (which is just as helpful for a long plane or train ride as it is for more comfortable everyday wear). Available in solids and plaids, the regular-fit shirt has full sleeves, relaxed armholes, and a spread collar. All of the shirts in the line have a non-iron and stain-resistant finish to keep them looking crisp and clean. One reviewer wrote: “Hard to not love this shirt. It's designed for traveling, sure, but even for non-travelers it serves the purpose well. Wrinkle free and that holds pretty well...it certainly stands up to casual folding into a suitcase, or looks good even after sitting in a plane or car for a few hours. Equally easy to care for.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 31

03 The one with a slim fit Amazon Calvin Klein Non-Iron Slim-Fit Dress Shirt $45 See on Amazon This slim-fit dress shirt from Calvin Klein has a slightly tapered body that lends itself to a more modern look, along with higher armholes and slimmer sleeves that won’t feel constricting if you layer a sweater or blazer on top. The 100% cotton material will keep you feeling cool, and it’s designed to wick moisture. The wrinkle-free shirt has a classic point collar, but it’s only available in solid-color options. One reviewer wrote: “Good quality and fit. True non-iron. This shirt can be worn one day, hung up and then worn the next day without wrinkles. When it does need to be ironed, it's a very easy and quick experience.” Available sizes: 14-inch neck — 18.5-inch neck, 32-inch sleeve — 37-inch sleeve

Available colors: 26

04 The one made from soft bamboo Amazon Alex Vando Wrinkle-Free Bamboo Button-Down Shirt $29 See On Amazon This wrinkle-free dress shirt from Alex Vando is made from a blend of materials, including bamboo, which is naturally soft and breathable to help keep you cool and comfortable all day long. It has a regular fit with a bit of stretch, thanks to the inclusion of 3% elastane. Along with a spread collar and a chest pocket, most color options — with the exception of solid black and solid white — have a contrasting pattern on the inside of the cuffs for a little extra style when you roll your sleeves up. One reviewer wrote: “I ordered a few in different colors got my husband to wear to work. I washed, dried, and ironed them when I opened them, but haven't had to iron them since. They come out of the dryer wrinkle free, and are a slightly stretchy material. He said they're very comfortable!” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 13

05 The one with a classic fit in big & tall sizes Amazon Van Heusen Big and Tall Wrinkle-Free Shirt $25 See On Amazon Van Heusen’s wrinkle-free big-and-tall shirt has a classic fit, with lower arm holes and fuller sleeves that are comfortable for all-day wear. The shirt is made from a breathable and sweat-wicking blend of cotton and polyester, and it has a single chest pocket and a semi-spread button-down collar. One reviewer wrote: “I will never buy another brand of shirt. I love the fit, the look, and the feel of these shirts. Easy the maintain by washing and hanging. No ironing needed.” Available sizes: Large — 5X-Large (big and tall options available)

Available colors and styles: 14

06 The one with French cuffs Amazon Calvin Klein Slim-Fit Non-Iron Shirt With French Cuffs $39 See On Amazon This slim-fit dress shirt from Calvin Klein features French cuffs for a more formal look, as well as a spread collar with outward-pointing tips that can accommodate large tie knots. Thanks to the tapered fit, high-cut armholes, and slim sleeves, the non-iron shirt has a modern, sleek silhouette, and it’s made from breathable 100% cotton. It’s available in a limited number of solid colors with a very subtle herringbone pattern. Just keep in mind that you’ll need a pair of cufflinks to complete this look. One reviewer wrote: “This shirt is very nice - clean lines, a nice modern collar, and French cuffs. The herringbone pattern to the fabric is very subtle, so this shirt can be worn for both business and formal occasions.” Available sizes: 14-inch neck — 18.5-inch neck, 32-inch sleeve — 37-inch sleeve

Available colors: 4

07 The one that comes in 9 gingham prints Amazon Tommy Hilfiger Non-Iron Gingham Shirt $35 See On Amazon Tommy Hilfiger’s non-iron gingham shirt comes in nine bright and subtle colors to add pattern and texture to your wardrobe. The regular-fit, wrinkle-free shirt has a generous cut through the shoulders, chest, and waist, along with full sleeves that won’t make you feel constricted. Made from 100% cotton, it has traditional details like a breast pocket and a button-closure collar that holds its shape and looks great with or without a necktie. One reviewer wrote: “Five stars. Love the no-iron concept; fits very well and looks smart!” Available sizes: 14.5-inch neck — 18.5-inch neck, 32-inch sleeve — 37-inch sleeve

Available colors: 9

08 The one that’s made of silky nylon Amazon Rhone Iron-Free Commuter Shirt $118 See On Amazon If you’re willing to pay a little more for extra comfort, stretch, and breathability, Rhone’s Commuter dress shirt is a worthy investment. The shirt is made from a lightweight blend of nylon and spandex that the brand claims “feels like silk pajamas” while still looking polished. The four-way stretch fabric moves with your body, and the overall slim fit looks great alone or under a blazer. This non-iron shirt has a hidden-button collar and comes in more than a dozen styles, including solids and subtle prints. A reviewer wrote: “Bought this as a business casual shirt to wear without a tie in the South during the summer months. For that purpose, it is absolutely fantastic, and my go-to shirt (I now own 5) for many workdays. For more formal business settings, I would not recommend. The collar is smallish, and not very rigid - could easily pull off a skinny tie though. This shirt keeps me incredibly cool in the summer, and ‘ironing’ simply means hanging it promptly after washing.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 14

09 The plaid one that can be dressed up or down Amazon Lands' End Tailored Fit No-Iron Twill Shirt $51 See On Amazon With a nice style that would look equally sharp with dress pants and your favorite jeans, this Lands’ End no-iron shirt is made from 100% brushed twill cotton and comes in a wide range of sizes. Available in a wide range of plaids, the shirt has a tailored fit with a button-down collar and a single breast pocket. One reviewer wrote: “The cloth is also very soft and comfy. It doesn’t make that “crunching” noise like some dress shirts can. It’s soft, doesn’t require ironing almost ever (unless you let it sit in the dryer for days) and looks great tucked in. The colors are nice as well.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large (tall options available)

Available colors and styles: 11