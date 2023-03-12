The most amazing finds under $35 on Amazon, according to shopping editors

Not only is this raised cat food bowl super cute, but it actually helps reduce muscle and joint strain for your four-legged friend. According to Menyes, “This wide, raised bowl has solved most (not all) of [my cat’s] incessant need to eat off of the floor, and I've noticed he barfs less often since using this bowl, too. The feature I love the most about this cat bowl, however, is that it's made of porcelain, which is a skin-friendly material for my acne-prone kitty.” It's even microwave and dishwasher-safe, so you can easily take care of it with your other kitchen essentials. You can get it in five purr-fect designs, including one that’s tilted forward.