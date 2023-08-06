You'd be so much more comfortable all day if you only knew about these genius, cheap things

This slim belly-sleeper pillow relieves pressure on your back by aligning your spine and it’s filled with gel memory foam that will keep you cool, too. One shopper wrote, “Because it is so thin, it keeps me much more aligned and feels just like a thin soft layer of memory foam on my arms as I sleep. It softens for comfort but then you either get the firmness of your arms underneath it (the way I sleep) or the mattress providing the base if you don't use your arms.” A travel-size version is also available in the listing.