Your cat would be so much easier to take care of if you had any of these genius things

If you have a cat you know that there are some things you love about them — cuddles, companionship, affection — and some things you don’t love as much — hairballs, litter boxes, furniture scratching. All in all, the not-so-great stuff can be a lot of work. That’s why I’ve compiled a list of genius things that make taking care of your cat so much easier.

From interactive toys that will keep your pet entertained to easy-to-clean grooming brushes, there’s a variety of clever items that will keep your cat (and you) happy, healthy, and relaxed. So if you want to focus on the things you love and reduce the things you don’t, keep scrolling.

01 A litter box that sifts itself for easy cleaning Amazon Pet Mate Arm & Hammer Large Sifting Litter Pan $14 See On Amazon Instead of scooping, this sifting litter pan lifts up to let clean litter pass through, leaving only the clumps behind. The pan works with most types of litter, including crystal, pine, and clumping varieties, and it’s treated with an antimicrobial coating for odor control. “It is the best I’ve used in almost 30 years of having kitty companions,” raved one reviewer.

02 A cuddly toy that makes a purring sound to soothe your cat Amazon Petstages Purr Pillow Kitty Soothing Plush Cat Toy $17 See On Amazon Soothe your furry friend with their own furry friend. This cuddly cat toy makes a touch-activated purring sound that can calm and comfort your cat, and it lasts for two minutes. The toy is machine washable (just remove the purring mechanism beforehand), and batteries are included. Available colors: 5

03 An organic catnip spray to help train your pet or revitalize old toys Amazon Smokey's Stash Catnip Spray, 2 Oz. $12 See On Amazon This catnip spray is safe for cats and kittens and has a few uses. One reviewer reports, “Draws my cats like a magnet to their scratching posts away from chairs and sofas! I also use on their toys to reignite their interest.” The spray is organic and mixed with distilled water for extra potency.

04 These dander-reducing wipes made with aloe vera & oatmeal Amazon Burt's Bees Dander Reducing Wipes (50 Count) $8 See On Amazon This pack of 50 wipes is pH balanced to hydrate and condition your cat’s dry skin, while reducing dander. It’s made of natural ingredients, including inflammation-reducing aloe vera and soothing oatmeal. There are no fragrances, sulfates, or harsh chemicals, and one reviewer reports, “It makes a huge difference with my dander allergies.” Available styles: Dander wipes, anti-hairball wipes, deodorizing wipes, kitten wipes

05 A waterproof mat that traps kitty litter & prevents messes Amazon iPrimio Large Cat Litter Trapper Mat $45 See On Amazon To prevent kitty litter from tracking all over your floors, try placing this EVA foam mat down first. The top layer is perforated to trap any stray litter on their paws, and the waterproof base layer keeps floors dry. Plus, cleaning is easy — just shake it out over a trash can or wash it off in the tub. Available styles: 6

06 This professional-grade stain remover with 74,000+ 5-star ratings Amazon Rocco & Roxie Stain and Odor Eliminator $20 See On Amazon With over 100,000 reviews and a solid 4.5-star rating, this spray is a popular stain eliminator. It’s safe to use around pets and children, and suitable to use on carpets, floors, furniture, clothes — basically anywhere stains happen. Plus, it also works on odor, removing smells with natural enzymes. Available sizes: 32 oz., 1 gallon

07 A set of covers that fit almost every kind of cat food can Amazon Bonza Pet Food Can Covers (Set Of 2) $9 See On Amazon Your cat’s unused wet food can stay fresh with the help of these two can covers. They’re made of BPA-free silicone and feature inside rings to help them fit over most cans, including ones that are 2.5, 2.9, and 3.3 inches in diameter. Best of all, they’re dishwasher-safe, odorless, and eco-friendly.

08 This automatic feeder with customized timer settings Amazon Ymiko Automatic Pet Feeder $40 See On Amazon Your cat will never miss a meal with this automatic feeder. It can hold up to 12.7 cups of dry food (enough for 15 consecutive days) and features an LCD screen where you can program feeding times and record personalized messages. You can plug in the feeder with the power adapter or install three D-cell batteries (not included).

09 An organic catnip alternative that’s stronger & lasts longer Amazon Meowy Janes Silver Vine for Cats $14 See On Amazon If your cat doesn’t respond to catnip, you might want to give silvervine (a catnip alternative) a try. It’s organic, processed from raw fruits, and can give cats a stronger and longer lasting reaction than catnip. The powder comes in a reusable tin and all you need is a pinch to keep your cat happy.

10 A stainless steel water fountain that entices your cat to stay hydrated Amazon PETLIBRO Stainless Steel Cat Water Fountain $40 See On Amazon If your cat needs a little enticement to drink from their water bowl, this fountain with circulating water might do the trick. It’s made of BPA-free, corrosion-resistant stainless steel that's also dishwasher safe, and the pump is super quiet. The fountain has a double filtration system and comes with a filter and pre-filter sponge (get replacement filters here). Available sizes: 2 liters, 3 liters

11 A scooper holder that helps contain stray litter Amazon iPrimio Universal Cat Litter Scooper Holder $18 See On Amazon Keep your cat’s kitty litter from scattering with this scooper holder. It fits all types of scoopers, just place it inside and the holder contains any excess litter or dust, which you can then discard in the trash. The holder comes with four different colored paws for decorating the front and it’s easy to clean with soap and water. Available counts: Single, 2-pack, 3-pack

12 This food bowl mat with raised edges to keep spills contained Amazon Leashboss Splash Mat $25 See On Amazon If your cat’s a messy eater, this splash mat has got you covered. It has raised edges to keep water or food off your floor, plus a nonslip waterproof design. Plus, the mat is made of BPA- and phthalate-free silicone that’s durable, flexible, and dishwasher-safe. Available colors: 5

13 A brush that’s easy to clean & works on all fur types Amazon Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Pet Brush $16 See On Amazon Whether you have a long- or short-haired cat, this brush can make grooming easy. It’s made of soft bristles and rounded edges that efficiently remove dander, tangles, loose, hair, and dirt, while increasing circulation and giving your cat a little massage. And to clean the brush, just retract the bristles and remove the hair. Available styles: 5

14 A durable litter scooper that hundreds of reviewers have called “perfect” Amazon IPRIMIO Cat Litter Scooper $16 See On Amazon It’s easy to see why reviewers love this easy-to-clean litter scooper. It has a deep design for catching solids and a narrow sifter, so only clean litter passes through. There’s a nonstick coating for easy cleanup and it comes with an adhesive hook, giving you a convenient place to hang the scooper when you’re done. Available colors: 5

15 These stainless steel scissors that make nail trimming a breeze Amazon Hertzko Professional Pet Nail Scissors $15 See On Amazon With sharp stainless steel blades, these clippers can help give your cat’s nails an even trim. The tip of the blades feature a semi-circular indentation so you can see where you’re cutting, and the nonslip handle gives you a firm, comfortable grip. One reviewer reports, “Great on our kitten's nails and he wasn't traumatized by the cut!”

16 This interactive toy that works in 2 ways to keep cats entertained Amazon ORSDA 2-in-1 Interactive Cat Toy $37 See On Amazon Keep your cat entertained with this interactive toy. They can bat at the brightly colored ball that spins or pounce on the fluffy feathers that randomly flit around, for two kinds of active play. You can also adjust the speed and change out the feathers with six different options. The toy runs on four AA batteries (not included). Available colors: 5

17 A lick mat that’s designed to mimic feeding in the wild Amazon Lickimat Casper $10 See On Amazon Just spread your cat’s favorite puree, wet food, or treat over this lick mat, and it might reduce their boredom and anxiety. The mat is designed with textures, ribs, and ridges that scrape odor-causing food pieces off their tongue while they lick and mimics feeding in the wild. Plus, it’s dishwasher, microwave, and freezer safe. Available colors: 3

18 This self-feeder that can slow down your cat’s eating Amazon TRIXIE Tunnel Feeder $19 See On Amazon If your cat is a fast eater, this self-feeder might help them to slow down. Just load it with dry food or hard treats, and as your cat jabs and scoops, the food will be released into six tunnels. You can adjust how quickly the treats come out and it’s suitable for daily use. It’s also dishwasher-safe.

19 A 2-sided scratching mat that’s durable & long-lasting Amazon Coching Cat Scratcher $11 See On Amazon Save your carpets and furniture with this durable scratching mat. It’s made of heavy-duty, recycled cardboard with a textured design that mimics tree bark, so your cat is encouraged to scratch. The mat is reversible to last you longer and features a curved design that some cats might be tempted to nap on. Available sizes and styles: 7

20 A foldable carrier for traveling with your cat Amazon Texsens Pet Backpack Carrier $26 See On Amazon Carry your cat wherever you go with this convenient, foldable backpack, designed with adjustable straps. It can fit cats up to 18 pounds and features three sides of mesh for breathability and ventilation. There’s a soft, removable mat on the inside for easy cleaning, plus scratch-resistant lining for long-lasting durability. Available colors: 7

21 This organic hemp oil that can de-stress your cat, improve joint health, & more Amazon Pet Nutrition Hеmp Oil for Dogs and Cats $20 See On Amazon If your cat is anxious or struggling with pain or aches, this organic hemp oil might be a great option. For cats less than 20 pounds you just need to add a fourth of a dropper to food, and you’ll start seeing beneficial results within 15 to 30 minutes (according to reviewers). It’s gluten-free and safe for all breeds.

22 A plush memory foam bed that’s also machine washable Amazon Pet Craft Supply Round Cat Bed $22 See On Amazon Give your cat a relaxing rest with this plush memory foam bed. The round design contours to your pet’s body, providing warmth and security, while helping to reduce anxiety. The bed is made with temperature-regulating material so your cat doesn’t overheat and can be thrown in the washing machine when it needs a refresh. Available colors: 2

23 A raised bowl with a tilted design to prevent neck strain Amazon SWEEJAR Ceramic Raised Cat Bowl $16 See On Amazon This tilted bowl prevents your cat from straining their neck to eat and ensures that food doesn’t get stuck in the back of the bowl. And, since it’s raised, the bowl puts your cat’s mouth at a better angle to its stomach, allowing for easier swallowing. Each bowl has a 5-ounce capacity and is made of microwave and dishwasher-safe ceramic. Available colors: 7

24 A crinkly toy that’s stuffed with catnip & can help your cat’s teeth Amazon Petstages Dental Catnip Toy $5 See On Amazon Your cat may not be able to resist this cute, soft pickle toy. It’s stuffed with catnip and features a crinkly texture to keep your pet’s attention. Plus, the mesh material in the back helps to remove plaque and tartar from your cat’s teeth, which can help with fresher breath. Available styles: 9

25 These lickable cat treats in easily dispensible tubes Amazon INABA Churu Cat Treats $32 See On Amazon Give your cat a treat with these lickable puree meat tubes. Featured here is the tuna and chicken variety, which is made from farm-raised chicken and wild-caught tuna, but there are six other flavor options to suit your cat’s tastes. Each tube contains 91% moisture to boost your cat’s hydration and doesn’t include grains, preservatives, or artificial colors. Available flavors: 6

26 This 3-pack of catnip balls with strong adhesive for easy placement Amazon OHALEEP Catnip Ball (3-Pack) $12 See On Amazon Featuring catnip, silvervine, and gall fruit flavor, these nontoxic, edible balls are made of natural plant extracts to attract your cat. They’ll encourage licking and biting, which can help your cat’s oral and emotional health. Each ball can rotate 360 degrees when licked and has a strong adhesive in the back so you can stick them to the wall. Available colors: 3

27 This teeth-cleaning & breath freshening solution that goes in your cat’s water Amazon Oxyfresh Pet Dental Care Solution, 16 Oz. $17 See On Amazon Tired of your cat’s bad breath? Then add this dental solution to their water, which can help fight plaque and tartar. It’s odorless and tasteless, and just a capful does the trick (use half a capful for sensitive pets). The formula is nontoxic, made with non-GMO ingredients, and reviewers report results within days. Available sizes: 4

28 A laxative that helps prevent & eliminates dreaded hairballs Amazon Sentry Pet Care Hairball Relief for Cats $10 See On Amazon If your cat suffers from hairballs, this laxative can give them some relief with prevention and elimination. Just apply a 0.5-inch strip by mouth or on their paw, and the formula can start to help within days, according to reviewers. Users also report that their cats love the malt flavor. Available styles: 2

29 These catnip treats that are loaded with pre & probiotics Amazon SHAMELESS PETS Catnip Treats (3-Pack) $11 See On Amazon These treats not only taste great for cats, they’re also made of great stuff. They include locally sourced ingredients like fresh catnip, upcycled sweet potatoes, and real chicken (which is also the first ingredient), while taking out any artificial ingredients, corn, or soy. Plus, they’re loaded with pre and probiotics to help improve your cat’s digestive health. Available flavors: 4

30 A self-groomer, scratching pad, & massager that includes a bag of catnip Amazon Happi N Pets Self Groomer Cat Massager $23 See On Amazon This 3-in-1 self-groomer, scratching pad, and massager can keep your cat feeling healthier and happier. They just rub against the thick, durable brush, which removes excess fur, and the sturdy base makes sure it won’t turn over. The cork surface entices your cat to scratch, and there’s even a mouse toy with catnip and rattle to keep them entertained. Available sizes: Medium, Large

31 These probiotics that can help your cat’s digestion Amazon Pet Honesty Digestive Probiotics $25 See On Amazon Reviewed and recommended by a board of veterinarians, this powder can help your cat’s digestion and immunity. It’s made with natural ingredients, flavored with real chicken and fish, and contains no chemical fillers, GMOs, soy, corn, or harsh preservatives. Plus, it’s packed with probiotics that are specifically formulated for your cat’s gut health.

32 A padded harness & leash for taking your cat on a walk Amazon rabbitgoo Cat Harness and Leash $17 See On Amazon This harness and leash are easy to put on and off your cat with snap side buckles and adjustable straps. The harness is made of breathable mesh to keep them cool and padded for comfort, while the sturdy nylon leash provides enough space for them to explore. Plus, there’s a reflective strip to keep them visible when it gets dark. Available colors: 13

33 This expandable, breathable carrier with a cozy fleece interior Amazon Siivton Airline Approved Pet Carrier $40 See On Amazon If you’re traveling with your cat, this carrier is a great pick. It’s airline approved, can fit under the seat of most airplanes, and features expandable, breathable sides to give your cat a little more room. There are zippers on the top and sides for easy access and the cozy fleece interior is removable and machine washable. Available sizes: Large, X-Large

34 These litter box cleaning wipes that eliminate odors Amazon Nature's Miracle Cat Litter Box Scrubbing Wipes (30 Count) $7 See On Amazon Grab a pack of these cleaning wipes to wipe down your cat’s litter box — the extra thick scrubbing dots effectively remove stuck-on debris. And they even help to eliminate odors. “I like being able to easily scrub out the litterbox instead of using far-too-many paper towels or dragging the litterbox outside to hose down. Easy, convenient, effective,” writes one reviewer.